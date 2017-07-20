A. Schulman: How Did I Not See This Train Wreck Coming?

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) is cratering after just slashing its entire fiscal year outlook. This moves comes after I told you that you should avoid the name, but that if the stock fell 10% it would enter value territory. That call no longer holds water because it was predicated on the current level of performance being maintained. I should have seen this coming. That said, what is going on here with this guidance change?

Recall that the initial guidance in fall 2016 was for $2.08 to $2.18 per diluted share assumed a Euro rate of $1.13 and no major shifts in other major world currencies. Well now the negative foreign currency effects on adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA compared with the Company's guidance plan level are expected to be $0.12 per diluted share and $6 million, respectively. In addition, with the margin compression seen in the last two quarters, specifically in Europe, as well as declining operating results from other regions, the company has just cut its adjusted net earnings guidance down to $1.60 to $1.70.

It has been a train wreck here. Going back two years I essentially told you that I was not exactly confident in the name. In the summer of 2015, I initiated coverage and told you NOT to buy the dip. Last spring, I then reiterated my sell call. While I thought eventually the name would be in value territory, we cannot buy this dip. Do not go near it. I supposed I should have seen the writing on the wall after its fiscal third quarter.

We knew this was a reset year. But there was still a lot of weakness in North America, while Europe has also suffered from materials pricing issues. While the name is yielding a strong 3.1% here, investing in the name here would be gambling on a turn around. You would be betting on a reversal. Wait for a clear uptrend. Results don't' justify buying when coupled with reduced expectations. In the last quarter net sales came in at $645.8 million, compared with $650.4 a year prior. Ehen controlling for the negative impact of foreign currency translation in the third quarter of $16.3 million, then net sales actually increased 1.8%. Still not good enough though.

When we factor in expenses, gross profit was $98.7 million, compared with $100.4 million in the prior year. Operating income was $32.2 million, up from $31.6 million a year ago. Margins however were pressured down to 5.7% from 7.0% last year. This margin compression, in large part due to international pressure, is a big warning sign that I should have caught. However even with reported earnings at $0.47 per share, compared with $0.53 in the prior year, I would have thought any revised guidance would have happened already. Taking into account adjustments, we see that adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.63, down year-over-year from $0.79.

I missed this one. I am glad I did not say to go out and buy it, but the name was on my potential value watch list. I cannot say that any more after this major outlook reduction. Stay away from the name.

