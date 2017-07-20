Quidel To Acquire Triage Assets From Alere Divestiture

The businesses add diversification, revenue stability and a complementary customer base for Quidel at a reasonable purchase price.

Alere is being acquired by Abbott and must divest these units before transaction close.

Diagnostics company Quidel has agreed to acquire two businesses from Alere.

Quick Take

Diagnostic testing system company Quidel (QDEL) has announced an agreement to acquire certain assets for up to $440 million from Alere as part of a divestiture process.

Quidel will acquire Alere’s Triage MeterPro and BNP businesses, subject to the completion of Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) acquisition of Alere.

The acquisitions will provide Quidel with greater diversification by seasonality and geographic footprint and will increase its penetration of the point-of-care market.

Target Company Assets

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere was founded in 1981 to commercialize various diagnostics and health management solutions for patients with infectious diseases, cardiometabolic problems, and other conditions.

The Alere Triage unit features the MeterPro which enables labs to quickly provide diagnostic answers for ‘critical conditions such as myocardial infarction, heart failure, pulmonary embolism or the impact of drug use on the patient’s clinical presentation.’

Below is a brief customer video about the Triage MeterPro system:

(Source: alereinc)

The BNP Test for Beckman Coulter Immunoassay Systems business enables users to diagnose congestive heart failure and related conditions and severity of condition in a range of environments.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Per the 8-K filing for the deals, Quidel intends to pay $400 million in upfront consideration for the Triage MeterPro unit and will finance the purchase from existing cash and ‘new debt financing’ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

It will also pay $8 million per year for five years to acquire the BNP business, the timing of which may be delayed or accelerated depending on certain conditions.

As of Quidel’s March 31 2017 10-Q, the firm had $197.5 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of approximately $185 million. Also, for 1Q 2017 it generated $29.6 million in cash flow from operations, so it appears that it has ample resources to fund both deals in the current low-interest environment.

Total revenues from both businesses were $197 million, so Quidel is paying a Price/Sales multiple of around 2x.

Quidel management says it believes the point-of-care diagnostics market has high growth potential.

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, it expects the POC diagnostics market to grow to $37 billion by 2021, representing a respectable CAGR of 9.8% from 2016.

As Quidel CEO Douglas Bryant stated in the deal announcement,

We’ve been looking at acquisition opportunities in high-growth segments of the POC diagnostics market, such as cardiovascular, for several years, and believe that this strategic acquisition extends Quidel’s market leadership, adding an extensive cardiovascular and toxicology POC offering to our innovative medical diagnostics portfolio. The Triage acquisition significantly stabilizes our quarterly revenue profile and enhances our geographic and product diversity, with substantial expansion opportunities in new markets. Further, while the installed base of Triage MeterPro instruments in the U.S. nicely complements the installed base of our Sofia and Solana platforms in the hospital segment, there will be new call points that our U.S. commercial organization can leverage as well. And internationally, the Triage MeterPro system gives us access to the rapidly evolving cardiac biomarker segment, one of the faster growing segments in the IVD market.

So, Quidel appears to be taking opportunistic advantage of Abbott’s need to divest parts of Alere.

Assuming the Abbott/Alere merger is approved, Quidel will have acquired an important piece in its strategy of revenue stabilization, diversification, and complementary customer bases.

I view the deal as a significant win in the medium-term, as the demand for POC diagnostics has an attractive growth profile through 2021.

I write about M&A deals, public companies that invest in technology startups and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.