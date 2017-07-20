Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Strong Investment Opportunity Heading Into Earnings?

Earnings have been light over the last two quarters, leading the company's share price to fall from its 52-week high by approximately 4.5% over the last month.

Investment Thesis

Sometimes, the market gives us the opportunity to capitalize on the type of investments that are best referred to as "Hindsight is 2020." At some point in time, every investor regrets the one golden gem that they should've purchased or continued to hold onto. On certain occasions, the market gives you the opportunity to redeem yourself and purchase a holding at levels that cannot be passed over.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is one of those investments that fit this description for me. I have paid attention to it for several years, but I have never put in the time or the effort to research just how good of an investment it really is. Between the capital gains and dividends, I estimate that I would be sitting on a solid return of approximately 40% to 45% had I invested when I first started following this stock.

While the pullback of 4.5% doesn't seem like anything to get too excited over, I would contend that I expect the upcoming quarterly report to be a healthy earnings beat for BXMT (it has strong 2nd quarter earning beats for the last two years). With a strong portfolio of loans tied to LIBOR, BXMT has positioned itself to benefit from what it expects to be a continuing increase in rates. I also believe that rising interest rates will benefit from economic activity and repositioning/repurposing of commercial properties across the United States and other countries.

A few other reasons why I am interested in BXMT include the following:

Significant ownership from Blackstone and Blackstone employees (and a strong emphasis on restricted stock compensation). Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is an investment that I've held for several years but currently sits at a price to book value of 127%, while BXMT is closer to a price-to-book value of 118%. Unlike STWD, BXMT has continued to grow its dividend for the last three years straight. Although STWD presents a solid value, I think that the internal ownership of Blackstone represents interests that are better aligned with shareholders.

What Is LIBOR?

For investors unfamiliar with LIBOR, I feel that an overview of it is beneficial in helping us understand one of BXMT's largest income drivers.

LIBOR, which stands for London Interbank Offered Rate, is the rate that the world's leading banks charge one another for short-term loans. LIBOR is denominated in five currencies and serves seven different maturities. According to Investopedia, the most commonly quoted rate for LIBOR is the three-month US dollar rate.

The primary function of LIBOR is to serve as a benchmark reference rate for various debt instruments, including bonds, mortgages, student loans, and credit cards.

BXMT And The LIBOR Impact

This may be an area where readers can help me, but I have found it nearly impossible to identify which LIBOR maturity BXMT uses for their loan portfolio. This matters because a shorter LIBOR maturity will likely come with a lower yield but will reset more often. (For example, 1-Month versus 1-Year). Therefore, a shorter reset in a rising interest rate environment has the potential to significantly impact BXMT's interest earnings.

In BXMT's June investor presentation, I noticed that it quoted a base rate of .98% for March 2017. Using available LIBOR rates, I have determined that it is most likely that BXMT uses a one-month LIBOR on all floating rate loans (I will continue to use the one-month LIBOR rate for the remainder of this article unless otherwise noted).

If we look back to July 2015, the one-month LIBOR rate was approximately .19%. In order to generate reasonable earnings, BXMT will add 3.5% (or more) plus LIBOR depending on the risk associated with the borrower. If we fast-forward to July 2016, the one-month LIBOR rate more than doubled to .47%. If we look at the most current LIBOR rate for July 2017, it has almost tripled year over year to 1.22%.

Here is a chart from BXMT's investor presentation that indicates the earnings benefit that comes from rising LIBOR rates:

Source: Blackstone Investor Presentation - May 2017

If we compare July's LIBOR rate to March's, we can assume that the increase of close to .25% will add somewhere between $.04 and $.05 of additional earnings per share.

The Future Of LIBOR

What makes LIBOR tricky to follow is that we are currently operating in an environment of lower-for-longer interest rates. It is only in the last year, we have seen LIBOR rates climb to levels seen in early 2009. With the economy finally beginning to pick up the pace, I believe that we will see a steady increase in LIBOR rates.

Source: Macrotrends - Historical LIBOR Rates Chart

Given the highs and lows, I feel that 4% is a very reasonable and conservative LIBOR rate to expect when the economy is operating normally. Assuming that we get back to 4%, BXMT would benefit tremendously and would be generating an additional $.5225 per share annually more than it currently is if the portfolio remained the same size. I want to be clear that I do not expect a drastic increase in LIBOR in the short term but that the long-term prospects suggest that 4% LIBOR is a reasonable rate.

Strong Insider Ownership

It's always important to find companies that incentivize its employees to act in the best interest of shareholders, and one way to do that is to provide them with stock or encourage them to purchase stock. There can be many reasons why an employee will sell shares, but the only reason to continually purchase more shares is that it presents a strong investment opportunity.

Source: Morningstar - BXMT Insiders

I always find it reassuring when I see total shares held over the last year have increased for all key insiders at BXMT. Key insiders at BXMT own just shy of 1% of all outstanding stock, and the executive chairman of the board has nearly $27 million of his net value tied up in company stock. I think it is also worth noting that three of the four top insiders have increased their ownership in the last year by approximately 25% or more.

When it comes to key executive compensation, I am comfortable with top executive pay levels as they appear to be strongly correlated with performance. For key executives, their compensation in 2016 was approximately 37% restricted stock and 63% performance incentive. This incentive plan appears to have been adopted in 2013 and has continued to issue more restricted stock since then. This policy of issuing more restricted stock as a percentage of compensation is a policy that I considered to be very shareholder friendly.

Dividend Outlook

With quarterly earnings looking fairly tight, I do not expect to see a dividend increase until the third or fourth quarter. Over the last three years, BXMT has generally given its raises in the 3rd quarter of the year. BXMT's management will be presenting the earnings on July 25, 2017. From this presentation, we can expect together a better idea of the sustainability of the dividend for the remainder of 2017.

Strong results in 2016 generated earnings per share of $2.65 with dividend payments of $2.44. This gives us a payout ratio for 2016 of approximately 92%. Although first quarter earnings for 2017 were a miss, I am not concerned that the dividend wasn't covered since this difference was $.01. First quarter earnings for BXMT tend to be light, while 2nd quarter earnings have beat expectations in both 2016 and 2015.

Conclusion

If rising interest rates are a threat to your portfolio, I would encourage you to consider BXMT as a way to diversify your income stream. As rates increase, it will not only increase the cash flow of BXMT but it will also increase the value of shares proportionately. Although I hold a position in STWD, I am considering liquidating it in favor of investment in BXMT because of the potential for growth and a stronger discount to book value. I intend to write an article on STWD in the next day to determine which course of action is most prudent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may choose to initiate a long position in BXMT in the next 72 hours. This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer.