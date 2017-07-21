AT&T: Oversold, Unloved, And Poised To Pop

We believe the stock may be poised to pop when earnings are announced next week. In the following piece we divulge our take on the current state of affairs.

Recently, certain bears have acknowledged the stock may offer a solid buying opportunity at this level and have begun to turn bullish.

AT&T shares hit a new 52 week low. Nevertheless, the stock quickly bounced off the low and is up over 1% on Thursday.

What Happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) is set to report earnings next week and the set up actually looks quite promising to us. Expectations couldn’t be set any lower at present. The stock is trading just off its 52-week low.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

On 4/25/2017, AT&T reported first quarter 2017 non-GAAP earnings of $0.74 per share. This result was in-line with the consensus of the 22 analysts following the company and beat last year's first quarter results by 2.78%.

Source: scottrade.com

The next earnings announcement is expected on 07/25/2017 after the market closes. At present, AT&T's P/E ratio is vastly lower than the telecommunications services industry average and signals that investors are not willing to pay a premium for this stock.

Source: scottrade.com

During the past year earnings growth has lagged the company’s historical five year growth rate. However, considerable EPS growth is expected to over the next five years. If the company can execute on its planned transformation from a wireless carrier one trick pony into a Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) giant EPS should increase significantly. However, believers are few and far between, and that is just the way I like it.

Contrarian plays few and far between

"Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect." ~ Mark Twain

With the stock market continuing to take out new all-time highs day and after day, buying opportunities are becoming harder and harder to find. At this point it’s akin to finding a needle in a haystack. All sectors are up year-to-date with the exception of the energy and telecom sectors.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Of course there is much debate on what truly represents a buying opportunity when the market is hitting new all-time highs. Some believe it is better to go with the leaders such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) rather than the laggards such as AT&T. Nevertheless, we believe many will begin to take profits on the leaders as they have run up into the stratosphere and reallocate those funds into the laggards with solid long-term growth prospects such as AT&T. The key is to get in prior to this happening. The upcoming earnings announcement may be just the catalyst the bulls have been waiting for. Here is what I expect.

Subscriber losses less than expected?

I found this interesting tidbit of information while performing some further due diligence regarding wireless subscriber gains and losses.

Source: businessinsider.com

We were thinking the picture would be much bleaker for AT&T regarding subscriber losses due to the wireless wars. Nonetheless, AT&T seems to be holding its own at present. On an anecdotal note, we am currently considering switching from Sprint (NYSE: S) to AT&T for our wireless services due to the fact AT&T’s offer appears to be the better value. What’s more, we expect AT&T to provide more detailed data regarding the increased profitability once the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) is completed.

Positive Time Warner merger news

With the Time Warner merger expected to be completed in the next couple of months, we expect CEO Randall Stephenson to provide more in-depth color on the prospects for profits post Time Warner. The fact of the matter is content is king and AT&T will be the king of content post-merger. A really interesting article just out in Forbes covers the topic in detail. You can read it here. We do not believe the potential upside from AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner and other content providers has been properly accounted for. Stephenson will hopefully clear this ambiguity up on the call next week. On top of all the positive organic growth prospects, AT&T still maintains its rock solid safe haven play status.

Market participants are 10 feet tall and bulletproof

The sentiment of stock market participants reminds me of our attitude as teenager. We were 10 feet tall and bullet proof. The issue is sooner or later all good things come to an end. I believe that time may be coming soon. The good thing is you don’t have to try and time tit with an investment in AT&T at present. The stock has an extremely low bets which means it is much less volatile than the market in general. This fact coupled with the company’s size, strength, and best-in-class dividend yield of 5.4% provide investors with a substantial margin of safety if some exogenous event occurs causing a macro market selloff. The bottom line is we believe there may never be a better time to invest in AT&T than right now. Moreover, the odds a corporate tax cut just went up.

Corporate tax cut coming?

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan vowed Tuesday that Congress will approve a broad-based overhaul of the federal tax code this year, laying down a firm deadline for Republicans as he tries to smooth over intra-party differences that have plagued the effort thus far. Ryan stated:

“We are going to get this done in 2017. We have to get this done in 2017. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation moment slip by.”

With the recent downfall of the effort to overhaul the healthcare system we do not believe any of the potential positives from a corporate tax cut getting approved have been priced into the stock presently. This would essentially be icing on the cake if it comes to fruition.

The Bottom Line

AT&T shares are oversold, unloved, and under-owned at present, just the way we like it when we are looking to add. We picked up some additional shares Thursday in expectation of a trend reversal post earnings. We see the over 1% pop on Thursday as a tell earnings may come in better than expected. The stock trading at a steep discount to its peers and the industry, provides a safe and predictable dividend yielding 5.4%, and has solid organic growth prospects for the foreseeable future. Add to this the current macro market conditions and you have the makings of a solid total return opportunity. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

