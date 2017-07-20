Is MasterCard Too Expensive?

I still see this as a strong company, but a price of $100-110 is more reasonable for entry.

While revenue and earnings growth remains robust, the company could be overvalued at this time on a free cash flow basis.

MasterCard (MA) is a company which I have argued is one with significant upside, back when I last wrote about the stock in September 2016. The primary metric that I used to judge the value of this company was free cash flow.

Specifically, I made the argument that based on growing free cash flow levels, it is quite plausible that a target price of $130 (assuming a 15-20% growth in free cash flow levels over the next 5-year period) can be achieved.

Since that time, the company has increased from $101 to $127 at the time of writing:

In this regard, MasterCard is on track to hit my target price much faster than anticipated.

To provide an overview, at the time I had assumed that with a terminal P/FCF ratio of 32.79, along with growth scenarios of 10%, 15%, and 20%, the company’s terminal value could lie as high as $150 in the best-case scenario, and $100 in the worst-case scenario:

With the company about to hit the $130 mark, can such growth be sustained?

When we look at the company’s P/FCF ratio, along with the overall growth trajectory for free cash flow, while the P/FCF ratio has increased to over 37, growth in free cash flow has actually dropped from the peak seen in 2016.

Taking free cash flow metrics in and of themselves, MasterCard is at the risk of overvaluation based on this metric. While I used a terminal ratio of 32.49 as a five-year average (real P/FCF in September 2016 was in fact 28.46), we see that on a broader five-year basis, P/FCF is in fact trading at a five-year high:

However, the decrease in free cash flow may have been due to an increase in operating costs through to 2017. For instance, diluted EPS did in fact increase from $0.86 in 1Q 2016 to $1.01 in 1Q 2017, and revenues have continued to increase:

Earnings per share

Revenues

Source: 1Q 2017 MasterCard Earnings Presentation

Operating Costs

Source: 1Q 2017 MasterCard Earnings Presentation

While MasterCard still continues to be a strongly performing company overall, the growth in revenue has, in fact, come in lower than analyst expectations. Additionally, while digital initiatives such as Masterpass have enabled 80 million consumer accounts, regulatory concerns have weighed in on volumes in the past year – one, in particular, being a European regulation that restricts card providers from charging transaction fees on payments that do not utilise their payment network.

In this regard, MasterCard is an expanding company with strong growth prospects. However, the drop in free cash flow and regulatory hurdles when it comes to expansion lead me to take a bullish, but cautious view on MasterCard. While this is a strong company, I see a price range of $100-110 as being more reasonable to initiate a position at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.