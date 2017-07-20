First Connecticut Bancorp's (FBNK) CEO John Patrick on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 20, 2017 10:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Jennifer Daukas - IR

John Patrick - Chief Executive Officer

Greg White - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Burns - Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking

Michael Schweighoffer - Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Analysts

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jennifer Daukas. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Daukas

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning everyone. My name is Jennifer and I am the Investor Relations Officer for the company.

Before we begin our presentation today, we would like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement and forward-looking statements on our earnings announcements. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor afforded by that advisement. Thank you.

And now here is John Patrick, our Chairman, President and CEO.

John Patrick

Good morning, everyone and thank you for your interest in our company and listening in on our earnings call. We are again pleased to report good core earnings for the second quarter this year of $0.32 per share. The resulting earnings are really coming from our core banking operations of taking deposits and making loans in the markets in which we serve.

During the quarter I will highlight a couple of things and turn over to Greg for some specifics. But as you see, we had, again, good core deposit growth for the quarter although municipal deposits were down, that is very seasonal and in fact our municipals did less outmigration this year than it did last year in the second quarter. So it was to be expected and we know that that will recover nicely in the third and fourth quarters. So when you look at our overall deposit growth for the quarter, we are very pleased with it and I am very pleased with the fact that our net new checking accounts during the quarter were up again on an ongoing basis.

Secondly, our revenue driven by loan growth. First quarter was driven primarily by our mortgage banking growth, second quarter we had good core commercial growth. Adding new customers to the company on an ongoing basis. So pleased where that was. I will mention a couple of things that are non-recurring that we had in the quarter. Unfortunately we had a former director pass away and he was a recipient of the boli life insurance and so we took an opportunity to kind of take and look at some things internally and refocus and readdress some responsibilities of some people. And that created the opportunity to downsize a couple of positions and we use that boli to offset some severance. That expense is a onetime expense which included severance and also the affiliated benefit and expenses that went along with that severance.

And the last thing before I turn it over to Greg, several of you, because I know that besides the analysts there's investors on the call also, have been inquiring relative to our past de novo branch operations and how are those going. And let me just give you, I will break it down a little bit here. The last three branches that we opened up which were East Longmeadow, West Springfield and Vernon, we have total deposits a little bit in excess of $186 million, averaging out to about $62 million per branch. And I think that Vernon branch has about a little over $70 million in good core deposits there.

If you take a look at our last eight offices that we opened up about 423 -- a little over $423 million in total deposits, averaging about $53 million in deposits per branch. So we are ahead of what we thought we would be relative to projections. All those branches are in a positive operating leverage position at this point in time. As you can see our company is continuing to generate positive operating leverage as we work in and manage the expense side. I will note that while expenses were up a little bit during the quarter, we do not affect raises in our company until the last week in March and so you are seeing the full effect of the quarter of basic salary increases in there. And we added, I think, two positions. Both revenue generating positions. One on the commercial side and one on the mortgage banking side during the quarter that affected that -- it was a primary driver for some of the increase above that.

So with that at this point in time let me turn it over to Greg and then you guys have a busy day underway.

Greg White

Thank you, John. Just a couple of quick things. First of all, our effective tax rate did go up in the second quarter. That was due to a change in our estimated New York state tax rate which changed because of the amount of business we have been doing there, both on the residential and commercial lending side relatively recently here.

So with that said, we still estimate 28% is a good blended tax rate to assume for us prospectively. I know that might be a little higher than what we suggested previously but it's also obviously going to be lower than the almost 30% in the second quarter. If you look, if you combine both the first and second quarter, our year-to-date effective tax rate is right around 28%. So that is a good number going forward.

Separate from that, our net interest income was up 3%, compared to linked quarter up 11% versus a year ago but our margin did decline two basis points during the quarter. I think it's worth noting we calculate margin on an actual 365 day basis which is not the SNl convention. If we did report using their convention, our margin actually would have gone up a basis point, which SNL has already been updated. You can see it out there. Under their method our margin went from 290 to 291 in the second quarter.

I think more importantly regarding margin, last quarter I referenced about a four to five basis point increase in our loan yield due to the recognition of some unamortized origination fees related to some commercial loans that paid off. So if you adjust for that, our core margin if you will, was up probably about 5 to 6 basis points in the second quarter versus the first.

My last reminder is that the last page we have some non-core items including the expense items that John was talking about. And I will turn it back to you John.

John Patrick

Great. Thanks, Greg. Again, we are pleased with the progress we have made. Our teams are making a concerted effort to make sure that we focus on continued growth of our company. Continue to see improvement in our efficiency ratio. We have a laser focus on operational efficiency and managing the expense side of things as well as, again, good core deposit and commercial loan growth, quite frankly in a market that has always anemic over the last several years and continues to be so. Our growth continues to be taking share from others in a meaningful way and so we will continue that going forward.

One other thing I would like to mention relative to our branches. We are still anticipating that we will open a new branch this year in Manchester. There has been some delay in the fact that we believe that the location is the key location for us to be. There were some environmental issues relative to the property with a former drycleaner. Those have been rectified and I believe that the building is getting ready to go up or in the process of the other buildings being torn down and we have got the green light from everybody to move forward there. So we want to make sure that, as always, that return on invested capital was going to be a prudent investment for shareholders as all our other branches have been. So a little bit behind what we anticipated but, again, we wanted to make sure that the expense piece of it and it was structured right for the future.

So with that, again, I am pleased with where we are at the end of the second quarter. We have made very good progress year-over-year and quarter-to-quarter and I will turn it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Damon DelMonte

So my first question kind of deals with the margin and your outlook on that. I know in the past you said that the margins should see 4 or 5 basis point benefit for each 25 basis point increase. Just wondering if that still holds, especially in light of a flattening yield curve.

Greg White

Yes. That does still hold Damon. But I think I have always qualified that that the 10-year kind of stays at this, kind of these levels or above. If the 10-year goes back down sub-2% that answer will change.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. All right. All else held equal, we are move upward from this level given that the 10-year seems to be kind of range bound on that 2.25ish range.

Greg White

Yes. Our margin should continue to trend up, yes.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. And on the deposit pricing side. I think you had a two basis point increase in your cost of total deposits. What are some of the dynamics that you are seeing across the footprint? Are you seeing any increased pressures may be coming from customer increase or desires to get higher rates maybe from larger banks in the area? What are some of the dynamics that you are seeing there?

John Patrick

Yes, Damon. This is John. I think that, and I will have Ken jump in on this too. I think there are some banks out there are running some CD specials and so we have seen some of that. I think most of that, some of that has to do with some of the [match] [ph] funding type of thing. But what I am pleased about is we are seeing on the DDA side, the core DDA growth and deposit growth on the number of accounts that we are opening up. But certainly we are starting to see a little bit more competition on the pricing side.

Ken Burns

Yes, I will comment, this is Ken Burns, EVP of Retail and marketing. Keep in mind again, 42% of our deposits are in checking or regular savings. So right now we are seeing that holding pretty steady and we are happy there. 15% of our deposits are in municipal banking. There we are trying to proactively stay with the market as rates go up. So our [beta] [ph] there is about 20. So it is feeding back into our margin positively. However, we are watching that closely. The rest of it, the money markets and the time deposits, we are seeing them hold steady and we are seeing, as John said, competitively just specials out there of the tweak in spot price and manage our way through. So the biggest issue is when a consumer is going to demand one.

Damon DelMonte

Got you. Okay. And then kind of related to the tax commentary, Greg, that you had made about the New York state. You know higher accruals for the New York state lending. Could you talk a little bit about what you guys have going on in the New York state area and types of loans you are putting out there and how much exposure you have out there.

Mike Schweighoffer

David, it's Mike Schweighoffer, how are you. We have been lending in New York state, we view it as a contiguous market to where we are. So we have been doing some investment [crate] [ph] in New York state as well as some resi lending there. It's really as simple as that.

Damon DelMonte

And do have like loan officers that are actually based out of there or they just fence in...

Mike Schweighoffer

No. No, it's just based purely on relationship lending. We do have some correspondent relationships down there on the resi side but on the commercial side it's based purely on relationship and our network.

John Patrick

And the other thing, Damon, I didn’t comment on which I will, is our assets top quality continues to remain pristine. I mean the weighted average debt service coverage and weighted average loan to value continues to be very very clean and very well. So anything that we do in other markets is typical of what we have been doing on an ongoing basis.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. And then just lastly on kind of an overall loan growth, I think the first two quarters of the year have been about 9% on an annualized basis. How do you see the back half of the year shaping up? Do you think you would continue to track that level or, I know in the past we have talked about competitive pressures and not adding growth for the sake of growth but adding profitable growth? How does that outlook shape up as we look into the back half of the year.

John Patrick

It still looks good from my perspective. I think our pipelines remain relatively strong. Even as I look at, our mortgage banking pipeline is stronger than it was a year ago. And so I am very encouraged from that piece of it. Commercial lending is grinding it out in the market place every single day, it's very competitive. But at the same time we are not seeing a lot of economic growth in Connecticut and that has a little bit to do with it because I think some of the existing C&I business and line utilization that we have is sitting on its sidelines while some of the things kind of heat up. I think that there is a lot of positive things here in Connecticut. You know with Electric Boat, with United Technologies, with the companies that we service that work closely with them that are part of the supply chain management. Especially in the Farmington region there has been a pretty significant investment in biotech and so we are seeing a significant number of jobs in this marketplace grow.

So that’s always kind of a challenge, but as I said, the pipeline has remained relatively strong and we continue to look at deals. What we won't sacrifice is that asset quality and I think you are seeing that on an ongoing basis.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. Great. Now if we could just get our state to come up with a budget, we would be in better shape, right?

John Patrick

That’s two hours of the call [indiscernible] busy today. So we will move forward.

Matthew Breese

I just wanted to make sure I had a good handle on the margin and the margin outlook from here. So the first part is, is it fair to say that this quarter's margin was a much cleaner one than last quarter? And that given the June hike and in line with your guidance, we should see some expansion to the tune of maybe 4 or 5 basis points next quarter. Am I looking at that the right way?

John Patrick

Yes, you are, yes. We got a little lift in, if you look, LIBOR prepped up towards the end of May so we got a little piece of that in June. For example, the swap book but that’s a pretty good estimate. What you just said is accurate.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And then maybe just diving a little bit deeper. I was curious, what are new loans throughout the quarter and the pipeline. What are the new loan yields versus what's on the books currently?

John Patrick

Yes. They are all pretty neutral margin. It's margin volume based. So for example we had a very good quarter for CRE, commercial real estate, was up like $36 million. About half of that -- over half of that was swap. So for example the swap loans obviously bring that -- they detract from margins. The rates on those are kind of 3ish maybe, even sub-3. So it's more a mix answer than existing portfolio. We are going on a pretty much existing portfolio rates as we speak but it's more the mix that happens during the quarter that would affect margin.

Matthew Breese

And there was some pretty good volatility in the yield curve this quarter so the other 50% that wasn’t swapped. Did you see any yield compression as the 5 and 10 year fell or did spreads increase to maintain pricing?

John Patrick

Fair to say, I think there was a little compression but not, it didn’t move a lot that with the treasury curve.

Greg White

Right. That wasn’t -- that was just really a short period during the quarter too I think. Because it moved down for about three of four weeks and then kind of moved, rectified back. So, yes.

John Patrick

But there was a little compression.

Greg White

Little bit, yes.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And then excluding some of the severance items this quarter, core expenses are around $15.5 million. Is that a good place to be for the back half of the year?

Greg White

Yes, that is reasonable. Yes, I would say -- so if you look at the change, obviously salary and employee benefits went up. The severances in there. But only about $200,000 of that is recurring salary increase, which as John mentioned, raises kicked in end of March.

Matthew Breese

Right. Okay. And then my last question is really around the pace of loan growth versus the pace of deposit growth year-to-date. I know you guys talked about more or less matching those items. Do you still feel like by the end of the year, we can either maintain or lower that loan to deposit ratio as you look at the pipelines and what's coming in. Is that still the game plan? Is that still the goal?

John Patrick

That’s our goal, that’s our game plan. That’s what we are focused on doing. We want to bring in more deposits to fund that and marginally decrease that. Obviously, it pops up in the second quarter which is seasonal, the business we have been in for the last ten years building that municipal business. So as I have told everybody before, we are not out there sending emails and bidding, faxes to municipalities everyday with the hot rates to fund for money. Today we do business with 76 towns and cities in Connecticut and Massachusetts on some type of core business. That might be a fire district, it might be a water district, it might be a board of education, it might be a full banking relationship. So it's very very diversified but we understand and we manage through the seasonality and as I said earlier in my comments that business itself, last year I think at the end of the second quarter we were down about 150 million, this year we were down about, I think it was closer to 100 million. So that’s just that seasonality. Those deposits are going to start coming in as tax bills have gone out in the state for the municipalities and it will refund itself up fairly quickly.

As I said before and I think it's indicative of my comments relative to our branches is that it's just not attracting a deposit, it's attracting new core customers on a quarterly basis. And when we have the net account growth on a quarterly basis continuing to generate a significant number of net new accounts, those are immature accounts that we continue to cross sell into. And so when I take a look at, we measure internally and have been for a long period of time, our cross sell ratios and then we look at adaption and how people are utilizing the different products and services we have, online versus mobile and a variety of other things, that serves itself very well. So we continue to see year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter of decline in single service households build and then multiple services within those households over a period of time.

Laurie Hunsicker

I just wanted to follow up on Matt's question on the expense side. So, gain, the raises that we saw, everything that’s awfully loaded if you look at the June quarter, and so if we strip out the severance, $15.5 million core quarterly run rate, does that include the Manchester branch? Is that expense full loaded or how should we be thinking about that?

Greg White

Yes. Yes, I don’t think -- I think it's included.

John Patrick

Right, Laurie. So...

Laurie Hunsicker

So maybe as you figure your branches are costing round numbers, the expense drag is still around $500,000 or so annually? Is that right?

Greg White

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. So maybe the 15.6 quarterly number?

Greg White

For this year, yes, that’s reasonable. Obviously, 15.5 to 15.5 is reasonable but most of that branch expense would start in Q1 next year.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And what is the targeted open now that you have the green light?

John Patrick

It still remains in December. However we are, again, it's very contingent on the ability for the builder to meet our target. Because of the environmental issues we need to get some clearance on removing some of the environmental solid moving forward. [indiscernible] So, again, we think it's a great location. There is a lot of disruption in the market place. We still think we are in the window to take advantage of that disruption and so we are targeting fourth quarter.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then are there any other de novos that are currently slated for next year? Are you still in that mindset that you are pausing and digesting where you...

Greg White

Obviously, we are still thinking about and looking at it. If there is an opportunity in the market that presents itself to us where we can, again, go in and take some market share, we will certainly look at it. It has to be right from the expense metric perspective. So we don’t have anything trying under that line or lined up. Obviously, we take a look through everything within our marketplace and trying to add the franchise value on a constant basis. But we have nothing inched up right now.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. Appreciate the deposit detail that you gave. In terms of loan loss provision, as you mentioned your credit is perfect, you had zero charge-offs in the quarter. Your loan growth roughly was 9% annualized, yet you added 710,000 to the provision. How are you thinking about your reserves to loans target? Are you wanting to move that number higher or how are you thinking about provisioning?

John Patrick

I mean they are just strictly driven by the model that we have in place and that is a function I think, you hear this constantly from banks across the region that it's really a function of the model and working with -- we work with PWC on that and it's driven by a lot of quantitative and qualitative factors and quite frankly that addition to the reserve this year was driven by growth that we had right at the end of the quarter.

John Patrick

Again, we are pleased with where our results ended up in the second quarter. Strong loan growth, deposit growth, good asset quality and expense control. We really appreciate your interest in our company and look forward to talking to you in the third quarter. Thank you.

