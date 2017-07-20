Divergence Between Weekly And Monthly Estimates In U.S. Oil Production

DUCs should not be perceived as a headwind, but instead to gauge what will happen to servicing price inflation in the coming months.

We think the monthly production figures will continue to lag the weekly estimates as a combination of factors (explained below) slow production growth.

Welcome to the diverging view edition of Oil Markets Daily!

In the last two weeks’ EIA oil storage report, we noted that the “negative adjustments” in the storage reports either represented 1) lower than forecasted oil production or 2) higher than expected oil demand.

In our view, the negative adjustment more likely reflects the overestimation in EIA’s weekly oil production figure. The last weekly storage report pegged US crude production at 9.429 million b/d.

As you can see from above, there’s a divergence between what the EIA is reporting in its weekly production forecasts and what the actual monthlies are reporting. In our view, US crude production is recovering, but it’s not recovering at the pace the weeklies are projecting. Part of the reason for the production growth lag, in our view, stems from compelling evidence we see in servicing crew bottleneck in the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. Because of the lack of available frac crews, drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) have been on the rise.

Many in the market are currently using the rising DUCs as some negative bearish headwind, when in reality, higher DUCs mean that the operators are drilling faster than they can complete the wells likely resulting from a lack of completion capacity. In turn, this would put upward pricing inflation and allow service operators to charge higher rates and result in higher breakeven points for shale producers. This will hamper growth.

The lag in the actual monthly production forecast, in our view, will be one of the key themes to watch for in the second-half of 2017. As we said in our last week’s weekly oil markets recap, consensus has already baked in extremely aggressive shale oil production growth, and any downside surprise to their figures will see the consensus reverting their oil price forecasts higher.

Overall, this is one of the most important data points to watch for the coming months. If indeed our preliminary analysis of 1) servicing inflation, 2) lack of available workers, and 3) rising breakeven contribute to a slowdown of shale production growth, then we believe our forecast for $60/bbl oil will ring true by the end of the year as the consensus scrambles to revise lower production forecasts.

