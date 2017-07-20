Where Are The Solar Roofs?

My initial projections for Solar Roof sales are starting to look overly optimistic given these delays.

Additionally, former SolarCity CTO and Co-Founder Peter Rive, who was in charge of the Solar Roof project, left the company this week.

Installations were supposed to start in California in June 2017, now it's late July and we still have no word on the first Solar Roof installations.

In May 2017 Tesla began taking pre-orders for the product, and was reportedly sold out until mid 2018.

Elon Musk originally unveiled Tesla (TSLA) and SolarCity's joint Solar Roof product in late 2016, just before the merger was completed.

Like many Tesla fans, I was totally surprised by this announcement, and immediately started getting excited about the potential of this new product. The entire paradigm of residential solar is at a major inflection point, if Solar Roofs can indeed go mainstream. The days of installing ugly solar panels on rooftops (and signing massive leases to acquire them), looked like things of the past.

This was exactly the disruptive, business-model-changing product that SolarCity needed.

In May 2017, after the merger was finalized, more details about the Solar Roofs were unveiled, and Tesla launched a new page on its website dedicated to the product.

This was the first step in Tesla's signature crowdfunding-esque strategy of accepting deposits to reserve a spot in line to buy the Solar Roofs.

Just two weeks after the Solar Roofs pre-orders ($1,000 refundable deposits) went live, Tesla announced that it was sold out well into 2018.

This was all great news, and signaled that demand for this new type of residential solar was very strong.

At the time of this reporting, Electrek noted that the first installations of the Solar Roof product were due to start in June, in certain parts of California.

A quick check of the Tesla's Solar Roof website, also indicates that installations are (or were?) scheduled to start in June of this year.

Up until this point, it remains very unclear if any Solar Roof installations have been completed.

Now although we are well into July now, a month delay for a Tesla product would not normally surprise me. But this week, some unsettling news surfaced.

SolarCity Co-Founder and CTO Peter Rive is quitting. Even more concerning is that according to multiple sources, the Solar Roof project was directly under his responsibility.

It's impossible to know what's going on behind the scenes at Tesla, but according to the company his responsibilities will be redistributed throughout other engineering teams at the company.

Conclusion

With a several month delay, and a key player leaving (SolarCity CTO Peter Rive), there's no question the Solar Roof product isn't off to a red hot start.

That being said, Tesla has a history of making ambitious launch and installation plans, only to come up slightly short (we all remember what happened with the Model X). But in the long-run, these delays are usually taken to improve the product, and refine it for mass-market success. I doubt this time will be any different.

I still believe the Solar Roofs will change the paradigm of residential solar, and could generate billions in incremental revenue for Tesla, but the project is moving slower than I originally anticipated.

P.S.

If any readers have Solar Roof deposits, or know of someone who has had the product installed, please let me know. It is possible that Tesla has begun installations for the Solar Roof, and they are just very under the radar. Any additionally info would be greatly appreciated! Thanks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.