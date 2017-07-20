WABCO Holdings' (WBC) CEO Jacques Esculier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 20, 2017 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Alexander De Bock - Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis

Jacques Esculier - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tim Thein - Citigroup

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital

Winnie Dong - Piper Jaffray

Ross Gilardi - Bank of America

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Joel Tiss - BMO

Brian Colley - Stephens

Joe O'Dea - Vertical Research Partners

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Alexander De Bock

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning everyone and welcome to WABCO's quarterly conference call. Today, we will present our second quarter 2017 results. And with us this morning, we have Jacques Esculier, our Chairman and CEO; and Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, our CFO. As a reminder, this call, webcast and the presentation that we're using this morning are available on our website, wabco-auto.com, under the heading WABCO Q2 2017 Results. Replay of this call will be available through July 27.

As shown on Chart 2 of the presentation, certain forward-looking statements that we'll make today are based on management's good faith, expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. As you know, actual results may differ materially from these expectations as a result of many factors. Examples of these factors can be found in our company's Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC this morning and in our quarterly reports.

Lastly, some of our remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are attached as an appendix to this presentation and to our press release from this morning, both of which are posted on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Jacques Esculier.

Jacques Esculier

Well, thank you Alexander. Good morning, good afternoon to you all and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. I would like to share with you that this second quarter has been pretty rich in events for WABCO. Starting with the markets as we do every quarter, it happens that actually our markets have been more favorable creating more headwind than we had anticipated.

All our regions actually have seen nice growth quarter-over-quarter except one. When you look at China, continuing to overheat with the year-over-year increase in production of 40% and actually still 12% above this very high first quarter level, which is close to 500,000 trucks built in the second quarter, just 3% shy of the highly all-time record that we reached way back then in 2010. Unfortunately has we will share later on with you, the second half may not be as high as the first half.

Moving to South America, quarter-over-quarter, Q1 to Q2 production levels went up 30% confirming that we seem to be well anchored on the recovery path. In the US itself, market was up 10% sequentially from Q1 to Q2, which pushed us to nicely revise our forecast for the full-year production levels. In Europe, up 3% quarter-over-quarter kind of continuing to move slowly up, but surely; only India was down by a surprising 40% versus Q1 and this is due to the introduction at the end of the Q1 of a new Euro IV like Emission Control Standard. But overall the market again seems to be turning better than we had anticipated, provide us more tailwind and you will see that we have reviewed quite a few of the forecast for each region.

Now looking at WABCO in this environment that continues to very nicely outperform the market, we were in a position to generate a double-digit top line growth at 10.4%, excluding foreign exchange and as we continue to generate very healthy incremental margin we are able to increase our bottom line and pretty nicely leading to an EPS up 18% year-over-year, which is an all-time record for WABCO. Actually this is nice highlight when we come down to our 10th anniversary listing, as listed company at the New York Stock Exchange. I remind you that that happens on the July 31 2017.

Now because we see more tailwinds from the market and we see WABCO obviously leveraging it and continuing to very strongly grow its top line, we have revised and raised our guidance as we will see later. Now before we pursue into the path of analyzing our performance and results, I would like to mention and other event of the second quarter. I would call that, kind of an anomaly.

As we have actually reported in our 10-Q and press release this morning, during the second quarter we had to incur an exceptional expense of close to $5 million. And given the importance of the sum, and trying to continuing to adhere to this practice of being as transparent as possible to the investment community, we think that you deserve an explanation for this $5 million, and this is why we decided that we would share the background to the expense.

So indeed during the second quarter, WABCO was approached by a company that wanted to acquire us. Fulfilling its fiduciary duty to maximize shareholders value, the board has decided to engage into the process. Due diligence went well, actually we were advised by the buyer that from their perspective due diligence was satisfactorily concluded. However at the last stage the buyer’s Board of Director terminated the discussions for reasons that are absolutely unknown to us.

Obviously, as we are sharing this information, I would like you to fully appreciate the background and framework of this decision and also fully appreciate two major things. One is, by doing this we strongly departed from our long-standing policy, do not share any specifics on M&A activities, but again, we did it because we thought that you deserve to know about this particular situation.

The second thing is, we have too immediately, today, now, on the spot, fully re-adhere to this policy, and stop sharing any further information on the matter going back to this commitment to not share more specifics on M&A activities. Therefore, I would very respectfully request from you that you refrain from probing on any further information related to this matter during this call, during the Q&A session, as well as in the future with any WABCO representative, and I hope and certainly think that you fully appreciate this position.

Now, let’s turn the page on this particular matter and let’s go back to what we believe to be another extremely strong quarter that we delivered to our investors. Going to Page 3, sales were up 10.4% in local currency, operating margin grew to $116.8 million from $109.9 million last year. Performance EPS, as I said, broke a new all-time record at $1.69, 18% above what we delivered a year ago. Performance free cash delivered a healthy $70.8 million, which corresponds to a 77% conversion rate of which we return $60.2 million to our shareholders.

Turning to the next page, and kind of describing the profile of our top line growth, again 10.4% excluding foreign exchange impacts by channel, we grew a very healthy 9% in the OE world. What is remarkable is this quarter all customers segment delivered very nicely from truck and bus, car, trailers, as well as both highway. Aftermarket was up 7% in spite of continuous very strong market headwinds coming from the Middle East, we have seen again this quarter a 30% growth in demand from there, which translates into a 2% impact on the overall performance of the segment of our business.

Sales to our JVs, mostly the joint venture we have in the US was up an amazing 37% fuelled by a very strong outperformance in the world of OEs, but also supported a very strong growth in aftermarket. We have to admit that aftermarket revenues last year were particularly low in revenues for reasons we explained a year ago. Now looking at the evolution of our revenue growth versus production by region starting by Europe, year-over-year production of trucks and buses in Europe eroded by 1% so did our topline.

We gain very significant market share through replacing a competitor on the AMT business, as well as replacing another competitor on braking systems at a major OE customer. However, as we announced during the last quarter, we are facing out a older project of AMT as the gearbox manufacturer itself facing out its older models.

In North America, we outperformed strongly again, mostly by increasing our content to recall through an increased penetration of AMT of our Collision Mitigation System OnGuard and the launching of this stability control mandate in the US as we had announced previously. In Japan, we slightly underperformed the market, 11% growth versus 14% and that is due to unfavorable vehicle mix, as well as unfavorable regional mix. Indeed Korea was less content per vehicle grew a lot faster than Japan, and within Japan we had a strong growth on medium-size and actually some erosion on heavy-duty trucks.

In China, market was up again a surprising 40% year-over-year and we were able to top it by another 5% of our performance through among others that continues our increase in penetration of ABS technologies in the area of medium and low-duty trucks. And in India, with the production year-over-year down 31%, we were able to mitigate the impact on the top line and outperform the market by a nice 10%. Again this drop is due to the pre-buy that happened during the first quarter ahead of the introduction of this Euro IV-like mandate.

I will now let Prashanth bring you through the details of our financial details. Prashanth.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Thank you, Jacques. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. As you could imagine, we had been pretty busy with the M&A topic that Jacques previously mentioned, but despite this event or anomaly as Jacques has called it, we are delivering a very solid quarter, and as mentioned we’re also raising our full-year guidance. If you will join me on Slide 5, I’ll take you through the details.

As Jacques covered, our topline growth was double-digit at just over 10%. Combine this with our productivity focus and you can see the WABCO machine network. On a performance basis, gross profit margin was 31.4% and we gained almost 27 million through additional volume and better absorption of our fixed cost, and an additional $20 million of savings through material and conversion productivity.

Our solid conversion productivity at 8% continues to benefit from the tailwind of the two factory closures that we announced in 2015. OpEx investments were close to $10 million year-over-year of which more than half was R&D expenses to support our recent business wins. Operating income for the second quarter is at 14.7% of sales, up close to $10 million year-over-year at constant currency.

After the exclusion of the unfavorable impact in translational FX of $3.8 million, our incremental margin is just under 18%. Equity income is up by $4 million year-on-year. This additional profit is primarily driven by the higher income from our North American joint venture where we see increase in content per vehicle, as well as easy comps for the aftermarket.

Our non-GAAP adjustments for M&A normally cover the amortization of intangibles, but given the large sell side expense of just under $5 million that Jacques mentioned in his opening remarks, we are excluding this item from performance results as well. We improved our full year performance tax rate to 18.1%, primarily through the geographic mix of profits and we still remain optimistic that a more meaningful one-time improvement could be recognized in the second half of 2017, once the Belgians tax authority completes their review.

Our full-year U.S. GAAP tax rate is forecasted just below 16%, largely coming from the inclusion of the nonperformance expenses, which are recorded in higher tax jurisdictions. And our performance earnings per share is $1.69 for the quarter, which is an increase of 18% versus prior year. Now this includes us absorbing almost $0.10 of FX headwinds. And on a US GAAP basis, we report $1.61.

If we can move on to Slide 6, I’ll cover the cash flow generation for the quarter. Excluding streamlining and acquisition related payments, our performance free cash flow for the quarter is at $71 million, which represents conversion rate of 77% of performance net income. As we’ve discussed on prior calls, we placed a renewed emphasis on inventory management and the needle is starting to move.

Despite the very strong year-to-date revenue growth, our inventory levels are about flat to where we started the year and this represents more than half a turn improvement versus last year. Unfortunately, the strong revenue growth continues to place pressure on our accounts receivable, perhaps most notably in China where we have longer payment terms. As the growth in China moderates in the second half, as Jacques discussed, we would expect this AR increase to unwind.

Through our share buyback program, we repurchased 495,000 shares at a cost of $60.2 million. On a year-to-date basis, our share buyback is below our target run rate of $300 a million year. And I want to emphasize this stems from us being out of the stock market, while the acquisition discussion was ongoing. You can expect us to pick up momentum in the second half of the year towards the $300 million target.

And now, I’d like to turn it back over to Jacques, who will provide an update on our view of the markets.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Prashanth. So let’s turn to Page 8 and we're going to review by regions how we see the dynamics enrolling for the rest of the year. Starting with Europe, the registration in what we call Western Europe that covers EU plus the countries like Switzerland or Denmark or Norway I’m sorry, so registration levels were up 3% year-to-date, and we expected to end up flattish year-over-year.

Talking now about production across all Europe, including Eastern Europe and Russia, Q2 production was down 1% year-over-year, but up 3%, sequentially versus Q1 with the medium-size trucks down 18%, and heavy-duty truck up 2%. Given the dynamics that we are witnessing right now, we believe that it is appropriate to update the range of forecast of production for the year, from 0% to 5% to all plus 3% to plus 7% range.

Moving to the U.S. production was flat in Q2 versus a year ago, but 10% up sequentially. Inventories seems to have stabilized in the last five months at a level of around 45,000 to 47,000 trucks and again given the dynamics of what we are seeing right now we also want to revise our forecast for the year from or minus 8% to minus 3% range to flat to plus 4% range.

Moving to China, production is up a solid 40% year-over-year, 12% sequentially, and actually this is due in our minds to a couple of things. Number one, the enforcement of the regulation that was seen in the second half of last year related to overloading and over sizing still has an impact in the marketplace.

Unfortunately we believe this is the end, as well as a potentially slight pre-buy in Q2 ahead of the introduction of Euro V standards in July of this year, together with an increase in focus in investments in construction, particularly in infrastructure. So altogether even though we think that production will drop in the magnitude of 25% to a second half versus first half, we think that it is legitimate to upgrade our forecast from minus 5% to plus 5% range to range between 12% and 17%.

Moving to India, production was down 31% year-over-year, 37% versus Q1, again all due to the introduction of this Euro IV like standard in at the end of Q1. One thing that we have to also highlight, which further impacted Q2 is that the government during March, not even the months before the introduction of the standard, the government imposed that no truck equipped with Euro III technologies could be sold beyond May 1.

So all inventory at hand had to be reworked manually to upgrade those vehicles to Euro IV before being able to deliver them and that again impacted the ability for OEs to support the demand. So at the end of the day, we think we have unfortunately on this particular region to lower our forecast from a minus 3% to plus 3% to minus 5% to flat. Nothing dramatic, we still believe India will continue to provide very healthy growth in the future.

Moving to Page 9 and to the Japan, Korea region, production in Q2 was up 14% year-over-year and 5% versus Q1 with again Korea driving the growth with an increase in production up 32% versus a year ago. Out of this 32%, we have seen an export increasing by 46%. Now you may remember that we mentioned in the last two quarters that the exports from Korea were down significantly, obviously the country seems to be on a recovery path in that area. So for the full-year, we believe that again we can upgrade our forecast from a minus 2% to plus 3% to plus 2% to plus 7% range.

Moving to Brazil, Q2 was up nicely 21% year-over-year, 29% versus the first quarter of this year, and again it seems to point out that the region seems to be on a recovery path and we maintain our forecast in the range of plus 10% to plus 15%. Going to after markets, Q2 was up 7%. However, we have now to think that this is very strong drop in demand from Middle East will last and unfortunately it represents about 2% of the overall aftermarket revenues, meaning that we have to decrease our objective from of a plus 7% to a plus 6%.

And finally, the world traders [indiscernible] have seen a production increase by 2% year-over-year, but down 5% versus the first quarter. Actually, all regions see the number of trends going up, except North America with a decrease year-over-year of 10% and Middle East another 30% area of decrease of demand and that explains unfortunately that we have to again revise our production down to a minus 5% to 0% growth.

Moving to next page, and again going through the highlights of achievements around the three pillars of our strategy, first WABCO received two very received prestigious awards from CLEPA, which is the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, one to honor the combine WABCO and ZF developments of a Evasive Maneuver Assist functionality; and two, to recognize the AutoTail development, which is an aerodynamic aid to help improve the full efficiency of the trailer tractor combination.

We also received another prestigious award from ReMaTec, which is the world's leading platform for the remanufacturing world and this is actually recognizing and highlighting the success of our remanufacturing capability and developments. In globalization, just part of the press, we signed an agreement with a start-up company called AssetTrackr in India to acquire them. This company again is fairly small in size below 50 people. Actually, we kind of acquired it for $3 million plus, but it represents an incredibly precious asset to complement the capability we have already developed in India with the objective to bring WABCO as the leading edge of this dimensional of our industry in India, but also with the potential given the capabilities and time pool we would require to really nicely support our global initiative to again prepare WABCO at the leading edge of this industry.

The second one is a long-term agreement complimenting, obviously what we already had a Daimler to further expand the volume of our AMT across all the different brands and regions where Daimler [indiscernible] trucks or buses. And then lastly, we have signed a very nice cooperation framework agreement with FAW, which is the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in China, and that will again give path to a lot of further co-operation and success and growth for WABCO at this important customer.

In terms of execution, WABCO India received a very prestigious award from Japan, which is our total productive maintenance extension award, which again recognizes the work-class lean manufacturing of Mahindra World City factory. And then as Prashanth said, we continue to deliver very healthy levels of productivity both in our factories as we buy materials.

Moving to Page 10, we are upgrading our guidance. At first the top line, moving from a 4% to 9% range to plus 8% to plus 11% growth, which leads to a range of $3.025 billion to $3.1 billion target and with the performance operating margin in the range of 14.3% to 14.7% I want to highlight the fact that the transactional FX impact is in the magnitude of over 3% of margin; and then leading to a performance EPS in the range of $6.05 to $6.35 up from the previous range of $5.55 to $6.05, still committing to a free cash flow - a performance free cash flow conversion rate in the range of 80% to 90%.

Turning to Page 11 and in summary, WABCO demonstrated again in this quarter, last quarter our ability to nicely outperform the market that actually seems to be more favorable it has been for quite a while, still generating a strong incremental margin flowing topline growth into, down to the bottom line level and increasing nicely EPS, again breaking all-time record this quarter. So in other words WABCO continues to prove its ability to really fire on all its cylinders.

Before I turn the session to our Q&A platform, I would like to move to Page 12 that will remind you of our invitation to attend our next Investor Day that will take place in New York on September 7, actually at the 10 on the Park, which is just in Central Park, and I will be joined by Prashanth, our CFO; by our two divisional leaders and our Vice President in-charge of Engineering.

I think it is a timely interface as our industry is decisively moving into the space towards autonomous driving, towards digitalization. And we want to share with you and update you on all strategies and initiatives that will in our view secure the position of WABCO at a leading edge as in this evolution.

So, I certainly look forward to seeing as many as possible of our investors and analysts. And again, before, last but not least, before we close, you may have noticed that the voice of the investor relation leader has changed. Actually Alexander De Bock who has been with WABCO working the finance department for many years, growing through different positions has now taken the position of investor relation leader and in lieu of Christian Fife was moving to another position within the finance department at WABCO and I like to take the opportunity obviously to warmly congratulate and thank Christian.

I think during Christian tenures, we have seen a very strong connections maintained between the world of WABCO and its investors and analysts providing, I think precious information to a further kind of comprehend what was going on around the world of WABCO in our strategies and performance.

So this closes my presentation, I’d like to now open the session to Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tim Thein of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning.

Tim Thein

Yes good morning, good afternoon. Now I respect your earlier comments on the refraining from any commentary on the proposed acquisition. I guess two questions on Europe if I may, the first, one of your larger OE customers noted recently that they had experienced some cost pressures in Europe just given the increased demand levels and how that’s put some pressure across the supply chain, I’m curious if you’ve - presumably not a part of that, but if you have had experienced a similar drag either in 2Q or what you are anticipating or thinking about in terms of third quarter?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, good question. And actually Tim it is not only related to Europe, fortunately or unfortunately, but overall fortunately because it is always good to have to accommodate unexpected growth than the other way round. In deed as usual, it challenges the supply chain the across the industry and what was part of it, but as usual we have also very positively responded to the need to the demand and never missed an opportunity to transform market growth into topline growth.

However it has demanded a lot of efforts and in some areas, particularly around air freight to support our regions, you know we had to spend some more money. But again this is included in this incremental margin that is incredibly healthy. You also notice that it has not impacted our ability to continue to generate very strong productivity both in our factory and in material purchase. So overall, enormous amount of effort from the team to be agile, flexible, adapt to fast evolving demand, some cost related to logistics and the rest was actually very nice absorbed to still not disturb the flow of productivity that we are able to deliver.

Tim Thein

Okay, got it. And then just on, sticking to Europe, on the opportunities for outgrowth in just in the second half of the year, if memory serves, I think you’ve started to see some of the mBSP volumes are beginning to pickup and I’m just curious if you can update us in terms of what if that’s correct, and or other opportunities you have and just putting in the frame work or kind of a second half opportunity to potentially outgrow the markets in Europe? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, I think that mBSP we have started to see the outperformance of its - right here a few quarters ago. As I mentioned today, actually we are seeing, continuing to see the impact of this decision from our main customer to move to a 100% sourcing from WABCO for its braking system and here now we are talking about the impact of switching some of their share with EBS to WABCO from competition.

In the coming couple of quarters, we don't see additional momentum from the BSP, what we have mentioned though is that we have won a very important mBSP contract at another European, important European OE customers. However, the impact on the topline will not take place before 2021 plus. So that was a good news maybe that confused you. It is unfortunately, it demands a pretty long development and that will not generate growth beyond 2021.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is on the line of Jeff Hammond of KeyBanc Capital. Your line is open.

Jeff Hammond

Hi good morning.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning Jeff.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Good morning Jeff, how are you?

Jeff Hammond

Two questions and maybe they are tied together, but one if you could just talk about what’s driving the big growth in the JV income and how sustainable that is and then the outgrowth in North America is pretty exceptional, maybe you can spike-out what do you see as and house sustainable that outgrowth is? Thanks.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Thanks Jeff. First again, as I said we do have some very nice outperformance in the US along an increased penetration of AMT year-over-year. We have seen a progress of 10% of penetration from 50-ish to 60-ish percent of heavy-duty trucks being equipped with AMT and most of that AMT is actually coming from WABCO. Then we had some additional penetration of OnGuard, and then we have the stability control mandate that started actually late in the quarter.

So stability control will continue across this year and then I think the penetration of AMT will continue to grow. Now we have an exceptional kind of situation with aftermarket that overly inflated this number because last year as I said, we had a very low point kind of inventory adjustments or whatever the , so we compare ourselves to a particularly low base, which really impacted this kind of growth for this quarter. So that will not be sustainable, but I think we could say that without continuing to see a 20% outperformance we will continue to see a very good solid outperformance in the next quarters.

Jeff Hammond

And then on China, can you just talk about what you're implying for the second half for growth or decline?

Jacques Esculier

We think Jeff that China would be in the 25% down area versus the first half. That’s the way we see it. Because again, we see a lot more kind of fresh on construction equipment right now, which kind of supports this news that the government is definitely continuing to increase its investment in infrastructure, as well as seeing some continuous growth in real estate. So that’s why we are actually more favorable than we had been in the past, even for the second half, but we cannot ignore that there will be a big step down, so we are kind of thinking about we had three 350,000 close to 400,000 trucks in Q2. We are going down to the 280 to 285 level in the coming quarters, which probably would be more like a normal level for the time to come.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Potter, Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Winnie Dong

Hi this is Winnie for Alex.

Jacques Esculier

Hi good morning, Winnie.

Winnie Dong

Hi good morning. Back when the value of the euro was really dropping everyone mentioned the weak Euro could or should benefit exports of European trucks, did that benefit eventually materialize and what level do you expect European export to be running on a go forward basis?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

I am not sure it does impact the - because it’s really the dollar that has been weakening. I don't think it will impact and we don't export Tucks from Europe to the U.S. One thing though that is to be highlighted is the level of exports from leveraging the platforms in South America. It seems that our customers down there are really taking advantage of the low level of the real, plus still fairly modest demand even though it is growing to utilize it as a platform to export and that’s something that we probably will continue to see for a little while. But otherwise from Europe, I am not sure that there is any significant leveraging of the FX kind of moments to favor Europe as a Centre of excellence for the rest of the world.

Winnie Dong

Okay, thanks for the color. And then just a follow-up, Tata recently said that they are having a difficult time in India competing against Daimler and Volvo, is that a positive for WABCO, is it a net neutral given their already market share in the region?

Jacques Esculier

Well first we just really don’t want to comment on our customer’s market share and what not. What I can tell you is that actually we are strongly present at all customers in India. So whatever movements of market share amongst the different manufacturers there doesn’t really impact WABCO’s revenues.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ross Gilardi from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Ross Gilardi

Thank you. Good morning.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Ross.

Ross Gilardi

Prashanth I’m wondering if you could give a little more color on where you marked, what you assume for the German bond rates and your pension expense for this year and any sense of the rough mark-to-market tailwinds, you know if it is, you know we looked at where rates are today, anything on that level?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Sure Ross. We will do our update - we will do our accounting update towards the end of the year and I think we have put that in our K back in February that we were using about 2.5 points with the rates. So now with some of the discussion that Draghi is having that starts to increase rates in Europe.

We should start to see a little bit of tailwind. Now as a reminder, remember it is a basket of different instruments. The bond is just, maybe a larger element of it, so I wouldn’t peg it exclusively to the 10-year bond. So, we should start seeing and I think we will probably won’t run that through the actuarial math until towards the end of the year. So, you will see that tailwind in 2018.

Ross Gilardi

Got it, thank you. And then Jacques just, maybe a little bit more on Brazil, you know you sound fairly positive there, I mean clearly the market has been do depressed and bouncing up off a very little level, but any sense of financing conditions for trucks in the Brazilian market with tsunami and a lot of the budget constraints is still kind of the ongoing corruption issues that Brazil is dealing with, does it feel like there is adequate subsidy financing in the country to support a sustained recovery in that market?

Jacques Esculier

Ross, I must admit that I don’t know if there is any major change - I know it has been improved from what it has been at one point because it really reach a very low versus what it had been in the past, which had driven the level of production at very high level, but I don't know whether lately there has been any modification to this programs and environments. So I am sorry I cannot address this question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Tusa of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Tusa

Hi, good morning guys. On China, is there anything thing that would kind of influence the run rate into next year, what you think about any regulation regulations or what’s kind of the, if you just kind of run rate the second half, what’s your visibility on the comps I guess, and knowing what you know about regulation etcetera next year, how do you kind of see China shaping up?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, there is not much going on in the horizon Steve. There is potentially this ABS kind of invasion of further space right now. I think it’s something that is envisaged for long haul buses or in kind of entrance with transportation or something, it’s still limited. We don't know of any kind of a particular either mandate that would really, kind of bring our content per vehicle up.

So the outperformance will be by WABCO again convincing our customers of the adoption of our technologies like AMT, air disc brakes as we have done in the last three years. Obviously, the government has restarted to favor the electric vehicles, they had stopped and obviously it impacted the volume, but it does not really - it will not positively impact our topline EBIT.

So that’s - for me if China continues to nicely invest into infrastructure like they have, if they continue to see some growth in demand for transportation because of their industrial activity, I think we should plan to probably see a stabilization of that level of demand in that kind of 280 neighborhood.

One point is, we also will continue to see demand for traders to grow up because we continue to migrate from this more traditional rigid truck to the tractor trailer combination that something we see in China, which we will see probably even more in India, but that’s something that we should not neglect either.

Steve Tusa

Okay, great. I’m not going to ask about the deal, but congrats on somebody even approaching you guys. We’ve always thought you are a really good franchise and there is a lot of value there, so not too much of a surprise, but congratulations.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Steve.

Steve Tusa

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jerry Revich of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Jerry.

Jerry Revich

Hi good morning and good afternoon everyone. Good morning and good afternoon. Jacques, I’m wondering if you could talk about over the next 2 to 3 years which technologies that you see that are in early stages of adoption that could really move the needle for you folks, I just when do we get good enough cost structure in air disc brakes will that be more meaningful contributor and regions outside of Europe, and when do you expect your end market outgrowth to return to its 10% targets that you folks have obviously delivered for a long time?

Jacques Esculier

Well first of all this quarter believe me we were nicely in that range of our performance. So, it’s not returning we are right now in that range. And Jerry there are two things, there is the technologies that we have developed not long ago that will continue to penetrate our markets and that will be a major vector for our performance like it has been obviously for the last few years, and I'm talking about advanced driver assistance systems related products like autonomous emergency braking system, which probably will become mandated progressively across all regions.

I’m talking about laying departure warning systems and so on. And then I'm talking about this work as you say of air disc brakes, which is a technology that we have continuously refined. I think we have really come up with the latest evolution of our design, which will make it is extremely attractive across all markets to replace drum brakes and that will continue to invade the space and fuel, obviously demand, not even mentioning technologies like AMT's, which still have to find their path to find growth in China and India.

We planted the seeds, we see the seeds now nicely popping from the years and that will really grown nicely, and also EBS versus ABS technologies it seems that there is moment across many regions to favor EBS potentially in the future. So that’s also something that we will see and then there is the rich portfolio of new technologies that have not yet been developed and finalized and that’s all on the path of autonomous driving digitalization, big data, around our SMS infrastructure, all that stuff is obviously under development, and should - when it hits the market provide very nice opportunity for our performance as well. So, I would not be very concerned for that 6% to 10% range of our performance in the coming years.

Jerry Revich

And Jack, you have given us helpful frameworks to evaluate the business for incremental margins to outgrowth, I’m wondering if you could share how the framework of the board is going to use, going forward to evaluate M&A options without commenting on the specific action from this past quarter I’m wondering if you could just give us a framework for evaluating the company's outgrowth prospects versus other options, if you are willing to frame that for us at all?

Jacques Esculier

What we are seeing is, we will continue, we will not change the framework, the framework is something that right now we feel comfortable with and so when you look at WABCO and you think about WABCO as an investor, you look at WABCO maintaining its course of value generation along that top line performance transforming to profitability through the model that we share with you in terms of incremental margin. So that’s what we have discussed with the board quite a while ago, and we obviously continue to update the board as we see progressing our performance along the quarters. We don't have any kind of desire or reason to modify that framework at this point.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Nicole DeBlase of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Nicole DeBlase

Yes thanks, good morning and good afternoon.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Good afternoon, good morning.

Nicole DeBlase

Thanks. So on China I know there has been a lot of questions on this already, but I guess is what you are seeing from an order perspective or what you have seen into July consistent with the level of slowdown that you expect or do you think that there could be some conservatism baked into the review for the second half slowdown?

Jacques Esculier

We would see something that is at least where we are estimating the market to go right now. Not weaker, but not always stronger at this point. So, again this is the best guess that we have as we speak to cover those two coming quarters.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, understood. And then shifting to Brazil, this is the first quarter of really strong growth, again from an order perspective, is it what you are seeing for the rest of the year indicated that this is the first stage of recovery and what could be like a nice recovery in the Brazilian market?

Jacques Esculier

Yes we believe that the market is kind of growing progressively towards something that gets closer to 30,000 vehicles per quarter. We were kind of 20 plus in Q1, we get that level of 27 in Q2. We believe that we are kind of getting there. And obviously year-over-year it is a very, very nice increase. Now we don't know whether it will continue to gain that momentum beyond that 30,000, and when and how that will depend on the way the economy will continue to enroll.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Joel Tiss of BMO. Your line is open.

Joel Tiss

Hi, I made it. How's it going?

Jacques Esculier

Hi Joel, how are you.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Hi Joel, how are you.

Joel Tiss

All right. I just wondered if you could update us on the status of the tax dispute, and are you still looking for the tax rate to run in the low 20s over the next couple of years?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes thanks for the question Joel. I guess two things, first by a dispute, I presume you refer to the EPR and that is still in the appeal process. So, as we’ve said before, ourselves and I think just under 30 other companies, including the Belgian Government have filed for appeal and that is currently with the European Court and based on that I’ll comment it could go to the European Court of Justice for appeal. So that will continue to take some time to run its course.

Separately from that, we’ve entered into the patent income programs here in Belgium, and that has given us a couple more years as we’ve indicated of kind of in the 20s, there is the one-time good guy that we are still working through with the Belgian authorities. We were a little more optimistic that we will be announcing something by now, but it continues to slip, we’ve not been given any indication that we are not going to get it, but obviously we can't reflect that in our forecast until we have better clarity on it.

So, I still I’m optimistic that it will happen this year, and that will be a one-time benefit of about three points to the rate of just for 2017, but will snap back in 2018 to what we’ve guided before in the 20s.

Joel Tiss

Okay and then just quickly, you mentioned that the receivables were up whatever almost 70%, is there a growing potential for bad debt just given the nature of who the customer is?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

No. Again that receivable growth has come across the board and as you know we work with some very large customers in almost all our markets. The normal terms in China are a bit longer than we see in other parts of the world, and therefore given the kind of explosive growth that China has seen in the first half that has stretched the overall global DSOs, but as Jacques mentioned, we are expecting China to moderate in the second half and then you would have that natural unwind that would happen. So, we remain comfortable with our policy on how we manage our receivables and it’s all in line with the revenue growth that we're seeing.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Brian Colley of Stephens. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning Brian.

Brian Colley

Hi good afternoon guys. Good morning. So, in the past year you’ve talked about air disc brakes initially being a headwind with the incremental margin framework you have given, you know as we think about the US air disc brake product ramping is there anything that’s changed this dynamics and will this still be an area where incremental margins aren’t as favorable as other products?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Well in the way we manage incremental margins we always have products that deliver more and because there is less aftermarket opportunity attached to them, and products where we are less demanding on our foot margins because we know it opens the door to a nice floor of opportunities downstream for aftermarket sales. Air disc brakes is definitely of the second category and last year we had a very strong in parse of revenues driven by the introduction in January of that year of our air disc brakes at Daimler where we captured upfront 50% of the heavy duty truck volume, and that represented a significant volume. And obviously it had more than normal impact on the incremental margin.

Now we believe that the increase in air disc brakes will continue that’s obviously one of the major driver of our performance in revenue growth in the coming quarters and years, but at a pace that is more in-line with the rest of our products. So we will potentially here are there create a legal stress in the logic, but overall it will not for example engage us towards revising our incremental margin framework.

Brian Colley

Okay that’s helpful. And then what’s your best guess on where AMT penetration will stand, you know by the end of this year? And then longer-term, kind of what’s the realistic way to think about where that penetration rate will progress?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Well in terms of heavy-duty trucks I think we are getting there. We are close to 60% in the U.S. obviously right because in Europe it is already up in the 80% plus. I think the U.S. will probably join Europe at a level where it is in heavy duty. So there is still some runway ahead. I would really be more interested at this point and we are more interested in focusing on medium-sized trucks. Because right now there is basically no AMT for this products, you know that if incumbents have joined forces, one of the kind of vector that we see for growth is to penetrate into this segment.

You know that we have customers in the U.S. that are equipped with our AMT in Europe for their medium-sized trucks that’s obviously strategized what they want to do in the U.S. they have not yet decided to bring our AMT, but it is an opportunity that we are certainly looking forward to. So, I think with this world of medium-size truck, I think there is still ample opportunities for us to find growth in that region of the world.

Now AMT penetration, we have look at it in the rest of the world beyond Europe and the U.S. We see some nice growth in Brazil as we speak, but we are really look forward to the success of all these initiatives and positioning that we have succeeded at establishing in the last two years in India and China for example. We see a lot of good momentum building up in India. You know that, iShares have decided to standardize these products on their buses. They are looking at trucks now.

All large manufacturers in India have actually trials and pilot programs to equip their trucks and buses with our AMT. And in China there is a lot of increased interest in this technology as well. So, overall when you think about it, AMT Technology is a technology that will continue to penetrate the world of commercial vehicles across all regions, and provide a nice vector for our performance in the coming years.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Joe O'Dea of Vertical Research Partners. Your line is open

Joe O'Dea

Hi everybody.

Jacques Esculier

Hi, good morning Joe.

Joe O'Dea

Good morning. First, if you could just talk about Middle East and Africa and the degree to which you know that’s putting any volume pressure on Europe production levels at large, I think just to kind of understand what you are seeing in the first half of the year there and expectations for back half of the year?

Jacques Esculier

Well Middle East again. We all know that this is a region that is going through particular turmoil and it could not be without any import impact on demand for our products, and the drop that we have seen in right now is mostly coming from Saudi Arabia. I think you have to link that to the continuous depression in oil price, and again I don't think it’s going to be something that will see a major change in the coming quarters, couple of quarters. And that affects aftermarket trailers. I am sure it does affect the flow of used trucks or new trucks. I don't know to what extent because I obviously don't have all the data available to make an assessment on this, but I'm sure it goes probably the same pattern.

So overall, it is an important region for our industry, and actually it is normally exports from Europe, you have enormous amount of focus on this region from Asia, India, and China. So I am sure that everybody is looking forward to a resolution of the major issues and conflicts there and a opportunity to support a reconstruction, but for the moment unfortunately we are still kind of in a time with pressure and major disturbance. So that’s all I can tell you at this point.

Joe O'Dea

Okay, thank you. And then just on incremental margins and the framework in growth, I think the last couple of quarter is doing 10% or 11% growth in incremental margins and the kind of 17%, 18% range, you know sometimes targeting a little bit higher than that with double-digit growth, but just the impact of mix if you can talk about it at all, anything that could be putting a little bit pressure on it, and how to think about those incremental margins anything that you have planned on the cost side and moving into the back half of the year?

Jacques Esculier

Well again incremental margin firstly is a very demanding framework. It is a framework and this is a very key objective for the entire organization to ensure that the efforts we drive to increase topline are made without obviously, including the contribution that growth has to the bottom line and that’s why this framework is very fundamental for us as we manage our company. It is very hard to look at incremental margin on a quarter-to-quarter basis. We really look at more in the framework of a full year because there are some quarters with some exceptional kind of events and activities, but I would say we will continue to maintain this as a major pillar of how we drive our business.

[indiscernible] as Prashanth related to you again today, we continue to increase investments, you know this industry moving into new spaces and technologies demand that we invest in engineering and we do when you look at not only the dollars, but the headcount of engineering, it’s remarkably progressing to support again our ambitions what is great with the way we have structured ourselves is that we have more than 50% of our engineers today outside of high class country, and having access to engineering capabilities outside of Western Europe or the U.S. is incredibly precious and valuable first because we find amazing talents, but also obviously because some of those talents cost less than they do in our country is allowing us to invest. But we still have to keep investing and that puts a bit of pressure on us and that’s why we have triggered this very strong activity in generating productivity in the world of OpEx as well.

We started couple of years ago and we continue to generate this kind of $15 million plus of productivity allowing us to obviously absorb the impact of inflation, but also continuing to invest where we need to. So that’s kind of summarizing this whole environment or converting towards this management at the end of incremental margin.

Operator

Thank you and the next question is from the line of Larry De Maria of William Blair. Your line is open.

Larry De Maria

Hi, good morning everybody.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning Larry.

Larry De Maria

Good morning. Obviously there is a lot of talk about electric to commercial vehicles, and there may be a topic of rentals [ph] meeting, but can you just update us very think what kind of content you have that goes into those vehicles and if you viewed as a threat or opportunity, obviously a lot of your safety tech might be relevant, but maybe not the whole portfolio, so just a broad question about how you are viewing electrical vehicles at this point.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, electric vehicles is obviously reporting from the normal kind of products that we have been serving so far. However, we take out some things. You know, but we add some other things. Usually you do not need an AMT on electrical vehicle, but you need an EBS versus an ABS because you need to blend the power of deceleration. Obviously, the powertrain tries to absorb as much energy as possible to transform it back into electricity, but when you really need to break, you know very powerfully, you need to absorb some energy through the braking system and that is blending that requests, number one EBS, number two expertise and capabilities that we have developed, and obviously we sell.

We also have some products like an electrically driven compressor that we sell that is necessary because compressed air will still be necessary on those vehicles for very, very many years, and so we need air to - for air suspension, we need and for braking systems, but we also need for trailers. I know that some people kind of start thinking about electrically powered braking systems, which has never been even applied on cars today, so it would be hard to imagine that it will happen on trucks before cars, but we never have to forget the trailer and the pop up trailers and the world of trailers right now powered by compressed air.

So that is one more argument that allowed us to confidently believe that compressed air would still have many, many years ahead. So all this kind of products actually converge to potentially even increase the content per vehicle overall on those electrical vehicles. We are working with all today players, mostly in China and future potential players that you know or know in the U.S.

Larry De Maria

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thanks a lot for that Jacques.

Jacques Esculier

Okay. I think Larry that was the last question for today. I really thank you for attending, and certainly looking forward to seeing you in New York on 7 September. Thank you, have a good day.

