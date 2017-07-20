Russell 1000 Dividend Dogs Trail CoreCivic Gains And New Residential Yield Numbers For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Russell 1000 dividend dog stocks showed 13% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs ruled June's Russell 1000 top ten.

Broker target-estimated July Russell 1000 top ten net gains ranged 20.6%-36.7%, topped by CXW 7/18/17. The master list was pre-screened for yields over 4% and net returns greater than -20%.

"All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, includ[ing] the. large cap Russell 1000. Russell US Indexes are. building blocks of financial products [and] performance benchmarks."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Augured 20.6% To 36.6% Net Gains For Ten Russell 1000® Dogs By July 2018

Two of ten top Russell 1000 dividend dogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Their names are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast was graded by Wall St. wizards as 20% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July 2018:

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $366.62, based on a median target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $345.62, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Kimco Realty (KIM) was projected to net $276.22, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $272.43 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from nineteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $269.38, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Outfront Media (OUT) was projected to net $259.96, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

DDR Corp. (DDR) was projected to net $243.80, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 121% more than the market as a whole.

Colony NorthStar (CLNS) netted $216.73 based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was projected to net $213.45, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $206.19, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Russell 1000 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Russell 1000® Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Russell 1000® stocks selected 7/18/17 by yield represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [1] was the one of nine real estate representatives in the top ten. The other eight placed second, through fifth, and seventh through tenth: Chimera Investment (CIM) [2], Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [3], Annaly Capital Management (NLY) [4], AGNC Investment (AGNC) [5], Uniti Group (UNIT) [7], MFA Financial (MFA) [8], Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) [9], Starwood Property Trust (STWD) [10].

Lastly, one communication services sector firm placed sixth, CenturyLink (CTL) [6] to complete the Russell 1000 top ten for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Russell 1000 Dogs Showed 15.4% To 32.75% Upsides To July, 2018; (31) Lowest Downside From One of Six Was -6.54%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (32) A 10% Median Target Price Upside and (33) 14.4% Net Gain From 30 Russell 1000 Upside Dogs Come July 2018

The top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 18, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.85% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 9.8% in the coming year. Notice, price moves about $400 away from dividend next year, coming nowhere near a transition to a Dow-like overbought condition for Russell 1000 top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 21% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Russell 1000 Dividend Stocks To July 2018

Ten top Russell 1000 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with over 4% dividends and with net returns greater than -20%.

As noted above, top ten Russell 1000 dividend dogs selected 7/18/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (34) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Russell 1000® Dogs Delivering 17.37% Vs. (35) 14.31% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Russell 1000 kennel by yield were predicted by analysts to generate 21.43% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced Russell 1000 top yield dog, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.38%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Russell 1000 dividend dogs for July 17 were: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC); MFA Financial (MFA); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); New Residential Investment (NRZ), with prices ranging from $7.67 to $15.65.

Five higher-priced Russell 1000 dividend dogs for June 6 were: Chimera Investment (CIM); AGNC Investment (AGNC); Starwood Property Trust (STWD); CenturyLink (CTL); United Group (UNIT), whose prices ranged from $18.36 to $25.19.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top Russell 1000 pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-eight Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article in August., Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name under the headline of this article, or better yet, type your entry in the comments sector below. Leave your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 1000 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dogbreedspicture.net

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.