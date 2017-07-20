McCormick & Company Buys Reckitt Benckiser's Food Division: No Bargain, But Not Bad

Longer-term both shareholders in RBGLY and MKC should be happy with the deal's outcome even if RBGLY's are perhaps more content with the price tag.

From what appears to have been a busy “auction room,” McCormick and Company (MKC) ended up taking the honours in purchasing RB Foods - the food business of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY).

Previous reports had suggested that the two main bidders were Unilever (UL)(UN) and Hormel (HRL). However, the two giants eventually ducked out. The reason may have been as simple as the price: $4.2 billion (£3.2 billion) on a cash-free and debt-free basis. This was considerably ahead of the $2.9 billion (£2.2 billion) many thought it would attract. Although certainly no bargain and it leaves McCormick having to justify the price over coming years, I argue that it is not a bad deal for either company.

RB Food: Off The Menu

RB had owned some of their food assets for a long time. Indeed, the iconic French’s Mustard brand, which forms the core of RB Foods was part of RB since the 1920s. However, after their Mead Johnson (MJN) deal, the Food business was increasingly looking out of place in their portfolio as they became more and more focused on the slightly more niche consumer health and hygiene market. Indeed, once the MJN deal closed, the Food business was an even smaller part of the RB landscape:

The Mead Johnson acquisition also saw the post-deal RB sitting with greatly inflated debt levels, which now dwarfed their FCF generation:

RB had always treasured its copper-bottomed balance sheet. As a result, they immediately realised that the sale of valuable but increasingly out-of-place set of assets such as their RB Food was a good means of deleveraging quickly.

Growing Appeal

What is more, it was always likely that they would have plenty of potential suitors vying for the brands. As well as having strong market positions, in particular in the US and Canada, the segment had been growing strongly in recent years (Data sources: RB Annual Results):

Attractive enough by itself. Yet RB Foods had a vast number of other attractions too. For a start, it brings two very sizeable condiment brands into McCormick’s portfolio. As McCormick’s CEO, Lawrence E. Kurzius, highlighted, the deal will see the:

addition of the iconic French’s and Frank’s RedHot brands to our portfolio, which will become our number two and number three brands, respectively.

Both brands are growing and hold strong market positions in their category, yet Frank’s RedHot sauce is a particularly striking growth driver. The Hot Sauce sector has been growing strongly in recent years - especially amongst millennials - with Frank’s the second largest global brand after Tabasco and ahead of Sriracha (Frank’s is the top Hot Sauce in the US and Canada, however). Yet Frank’s has been seeing particularly strong growth compared to its category peers (Source: McCormick Acquisition News Release):

McCormick has thus picked up a fast growing brand in a hot category (both literally and figuratively). With several other condiments companies including category leader Kraft-Heinz (KHC) struggling to get their brands to appeal to millennials, Frank’s RedHot is a particularly prized asset.

Margin Maestro

Yet perhaps even more striking is on the margin front. McCormick also highlighted that the deal should “achieve meaningful accretion to its [operating] margins.” This is undoubtedly true as RB Foods had attractively high margins. Indeed, RB’s Food segment had consistently generated operating profit margins, which were impressively strong in a company, which is accustomed to generating consistently high margins across segments:

The high-margin appeal of RB Foods is even more the case for McCormick. Looking at McCormick’s most recent released results (Q2 2017), RB Foods has operating profit margins twice that of McCormick:

It is therefore little surprise, perhaps, that this strong margin business alongside the growth potential of brands such as Frank’s RedHot turbocharged the level of bidding that companies were willing to pitch for it.

Right now, investors are clearly of the mind that RB came out of this with the better deal. At around $1.3 billion (£1 billion) above what many had thought was the likely price, RB saw its foods division leave at around 7.2 times sales and 20.4 times EBITDA. That is undoubtedly, as Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood described them, “very attractive multiples for RB.” Unsurprisingly, therefore, RB saw its share price gain 2% after the deal whilst McCormick’s fell by around 5%.

Longer term, though, the deal should still be solid for McCormick. As well as the margin attractions and overall growth across the purchased portfolio there are also other attractive elements for them over the long term. For instance, all RB Foods brands are currently very heavily reliant on the US and Canadian market. There is a lot of potential for driving additional growth through international expansion. As McCormick’s explained, the:

Acquisition will leverage McCormick’s International infrastructure to significantly expand French’s and Frank’s RedHot’s global presence.

This would be very good as although McCormick is also heavily reliant on its American business, it has a strong international exposure with around a third of all net sales coming from non-American sources:

McCormick certainly do, therefore, have the means by which to get RB Foods' brands in front of consumers in a far wider set of markets. This does offer solid potential for longer-term growth of some of RB Foods' core brands.

Big Price Tag Not A Too Big Problem

What is more, although the acquisition will put a strain on McCormick’s balance sheet, they still remain in a healthy position (rather like RB after their Mead Johnson purchase).

If we assume that McCormick were to pay the whole deal out of new debt (remembering that RB Foods comes cash and debt free) and that the free cash flow generation of RB Foods is at a similar level to the FCF/Operating Income ratio (84%) seen at company level, then they should still look fairly healthily leveraged:

Indeed, FCF should still cover total debt levels by around 11%. Although far from the best, it is not too bad either. McCormick also does not plan to rest upon debt alone to help fund the deal. They note that they expect “to permanently finance the transaction through a combination of debt and equity.” Adding that:

Upon closing of the acquisition, McCormick’s leverage ratio will increase, but the Company is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating and returning to its current credit profile over the longer term. As part of this commitment, McCormick will maintain its dividend policy, curtail its share repurchase program and will deleverage the balance sheet with anticipated strong cash flow generation.

This all seems fair to me. Although they will emerge with a greater deal of leverage, they have the FCF generation levels to both pay down the debt and maintain the dividend. This is especially true as recently the dividend has consumed less than half of McCormick’s FCF:

McCormick should therefore be able to handle the demands on their cash flow in coming years as they integrate and pay down the costs of the RB Foods acquisition.

Conclusion

RB Foods is clearly an attractive set of assets in the condiments space. It is little wonder that so many industry giants were seeking to purchase them. In this sense, McCormick has done well in getting ahead of the pack. Nonetheless, McCormick does now need to prove that they have not substantially overpaid for the RB Foods business. As well as the obvious growth and margin benefits of the transaction though, there is the potential for cost synergies. McCormick believe that:

As a result of increased scale, McCormick expects to achieve cost synergies of approximately $50 million, the majority of which will be achieved by 2020, with anticipated synergies split between selling, general and administrative expenses and cost of goods sold.

Should growth continue or indeed accelerate and they manage to maintain or expand margins through additional savings, then the deal may well be looked upon more favourably over the long term.

This may be hard though. Growth, though strong and accelerating, has not been particularly more robust than McCormick’s own current rate of growth (note: RB Foods growth figures are rounded):

What this has meant is that every $100 of revenue in 2011 has grown on a like-for-like basis (that is, excluding acquisition and Forex impact) to $118 at McCormick and $115 at RB Foods:

Similarly, RB Foods' high margins suggest that there may not be much more in the way of margin expansion to extract from the business. RB was always well-known for efficiently managing its businesses, whether or not McCormick can improve upon this reputation will have to wait to be seen.

As a result, the $4.2 billion price tag was, perhaps, a little rich. It clearly had to be, however, to muscle out other rivals with equally deep pockets looking to get their hands on the attractive brands on offer. As Morningstar analyst, Philip Gorham, explained:

The price tag…is staggering [and] must, in our opinion, be the result of a competitive bidding process, which is perhaps not surprising, given that these are solid brands in their respective niches.

On the plus side, the deal certainly seems more attractive than their previous £1.5 billion ($2 billion) bid for the whole of another British business, Premier Foods, back in February 2016. RB Foods is both growing revenue strongly, highly profitable and with strong margins. All things that Premier Foods was not and still is not. McCormick may have paid a much higher price for RB Foods, but it got a much more high-quality business in return.

Now McCormick just needs to prove that the deal was good value for shareholders by leveraging their synergy opportunities, global infrastructure network and well-placed brands to enhance the performance of the combined McCormick brand family.

What is certainly true is that, for me, this does not affect the attractiveness of either of these high-quality, cash-generative businesses. It may be the case that RB’s shareholders will probably be more widely happy with the deal’s terms than McCormick’s owners will be. Nonetheless, RB has come out of the deal with an attractive price and McCormick with attractive assets. I doubt over the long term the shareholders of either will be overwhelmingly disappointed by the outcome.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user burgermac.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.