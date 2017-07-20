This 11% Yielding BDC Will Likely See Volatility Soon

My primary concern is the need for the company to stay fully leveraged for adequate dividend coverage due to the recent notes offering.

There is a good chance that the stock could rally after beating Q2 2017 earnings expectations, quickly followed by a decline as investors assess upcoming portfolio growth and dividend coverage.

I recently sold my shares in TPVG and this article discusses why and when I might repurchase.

As mentioned earlier this month to subscribers of "Sustainable Dividends," I recently sold my position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) due to lower portfolio growth expectations combined with the refinancing of its 6.75% Baby Bond (TPVZ). There are a few negative impacts related to the new notes that will trade on the NYSE under the symbol “TPVY” and the associated SEC filings included updated portfolio information with higher-than-expected repayments for Q2 2017 - almost $130 million.

I sold my position in TPVG for the reasons discussed in this article but will likely repurchase shares based on expected portfolio growth and likely at a much lower price (and higher yield).

Negative impacts from the notes offering:

Increased the amount of notes outstanding from $56.4 million to $65.0 million (potentially $74.8 million including over-allotment) instead of using its lower-cost credit facility at LIBOR + 3.00%

including over-allotment) instead of using its lower-cost credit facility at LIBOR + 3.00% Increases the likelihood of additional commitment fees for the credit facility during underleveraged periods for "unused borrowings."

for "unused borrowings." Onetime expenses of around $1.2 million in Q3 2017 associated with the early redemption of the previous notes (TPVZ).

My primary concern is the need for the company to stay fully leveraged for adequate dividend coverage due to the impacts discussed above. The Leverage Analysis below assumes only $65 million of notes issued, and if the over-allotment is exercised for $75 million, it would negatively impact the analysis and expected dividend coverage.

Lower Portfolio Growth Expectations

I was expecting meaningful repayments for Q2 2017 already, but it looks like there was an additional $40 million compared to my "base case" projections.

Form 497 (emphasis mine):

During the second quarter of 2017, we closed $106.0 million in new debt commitments to three venture growth stage companies and funded $56.9 million in debt investments to six companies and $1.0 million in equity investments to one company. We received $22.5 million of debt principal repayments and $27.0 million of debt prepayments from two companies as a result of previously announced acquisitions, $40.0 million of debt prepayments from two companies as a result of closing equity rounds of financing, and $40.0 million of debt prepayments from one company as a result of a refinancing.

Q2 & Q3 2017 Earnings

TPVG reports Q2 2017 results on August 8 (estimated) and will likely beat the current earnings estimates for Q2 of $0.32 per share due to higher prepayment-related income, similar to previous quarters.

However, the company will miss Q3 estimates of $0.35 per share, and estimates will likely be downgraded in mid-to-late August. This means that we could see a rally after reporting Q2 quickly followed by a decline as investors assess upcoming portfolio growth and dividend coverage potential.

The following charts show the historical leverage and stock price, but please keep in mind that the general BDC pricing looks similar. However, TPVG dipped quicker and further after reporting Q1 and Q2 2015 results with lower projected leverage, which, coincidentally, was just before the issuance of its 6.75% notes, resulting in the company having among the highest borrowing rates compared to most BDCs, especially after taking into account unused credit facility fees. The additional borrowing expenses and lower leverage resulted in 81% coverage of the Q3 2015 dividend with the stock dipping to $10 (and a dividend yield of over 14%) well before the general lows for the sector. The stock price has remained at what I consider to be a discount to other BDCs, driving its higher dividend yield, but I do not expect to see $10 again.

SBA Leverage Potential

As discussed in previous reports, when TPVG announced the TPVZ notes on July 30, 2015, management mentioned that it was positioning its capital structure to support unfunded commitments and a potential SBIC license for access to lower cost capital at 10-year fixed rates and excluded from typical BDC lending ratios. Last year, TPVG submitted its "management assessment questionnaire" as a part of the process to obtain an SBIC license, and the recent SEC filings include the following language:

We have submitted our management assessment questionnaire and supporting documentation as part of the Small Business Investment Company, or “SBIC”, program application process in order to obtain a SBIC license from the U.S. Small Business Administration, or “SBA,” as we believe that it will further our investment strategy and enhance our returns. The SBIC would be allowed to issue SBA-guaranteed debentures up to a maximum of $150 million under current SBIC regulations, subject to required capitalization of the SBIC subsidiary and other requirements. SBA guaranteed debentures generally have longer maturities and lower interest rates than other forms of debt that may be available to us, and we believe therefore would represent an attractive source of debt capital. There is no assurance that our application for an SBIC license will be approved, or that, if approved, we will be able to draw up to the maximum amount of leverage funds available under the SBIC program.

I was anticipating that the company would eventually use SBA debentures rather than issue additional 5-year notes at a higher borrowing cost (compared to SBA debentures) and not excluded from typical lending ratios.

Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

Please keep in mind that a large part of my BDC Risk Profiles report takes into account the need to "reach for yield" as well as the need to grow the portfolio. As mentioned in each TPVG Projection report, the company is constantly impacted by "higher-than-anticipated prepayments driving higher onetime prepayment-related income" but lower portfolio growth and dividend coverage from recurring interest income.

Important items to note:

TPVG's average debt-to-equity net of cash over the last 10 quarters has been around 0.30 which is likely where it was at the end of Q2 2017.

Total portfolio investments will likely be around $255 million at the end of Q2 2017 (after taking into account $130 million in repayments).

The "effective borrowing rate" at the bottom of the table takes into account interest expense, fees and amortization of debt issuance cost. My concern is the lower leverage scenario of debt-to-equity of 0.30 at a blended rate of 10.27% mostly due to additional unused facility fees. Also, there is the possibility that the company might need to invest in lower yield assets to grow the portfolio in this environment, which is why I look at the "lower yields" scenarios that indicate potential dividend coverage issues.

What am I looking for before repurchasing my shares?

I would like management to give us a range of expected repayments and portfolio growth through the end of the year as well as the direction of portfolio yields given the current backlog of deals. The company needs to have a portfolio of around $350 million to adequately cover dividends without one-time prepayment-related income. Also, I would prefer to wait for the company to be further down the road of obtaining an SBIC license.

All of this will likely be discussed on the call in a few weeks.

BDC Reporting Schedule

BDCs will be reporting results in less than two weeks, and I will be watching TPVG closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.