Gilead Has Another Ace Up Its Sleeve

Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced it had received approval for its new hepatitis C drug Vosevi. The Hepatitis C market is shrinking, but Gilead is moving to make drug combinations that will be used to treat the rest of the Hep C population. That is because the new drug Vosevi goes after those patients who do not respond to other treatments currently available in the market. That means that these patients have already gone through treatment with Sovaldi and other direct-acting antiviral drugs that inhibit NS5A. The new drug is a combination of sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, and voxilaprevir. The FDA approved the drug to treat chronic HCV patients with genotypes 1 through 6 without cirrhosis or with mild cirrhosis.

The basis of approval by the FDA was because of two phase 3 studies that Gilead performed on these patients with HCV. Both studies recruited patients that had already undergone treatment with Sovaldi, and other drugs for HCV that inhibit NS5A. Both trials recruited 750 patients in each trial without cirrhosis or with mild cirrhosis. The first trial recruited 750 patients that were either given 12-weeks of treatment with Vosevi or a placebo, but who had previously failed treatment with an NS5A inhibitor. Patients with genotype 2 through 6 of the virus had just received Vosevi only. The second trial treated 750 patients that either were treated with Vosevi or two previously approved HCV drugs. These previously approved drugs given were Sovaldi and Velpatasvir. This trial looked at patients that had genotypes 1,2, and 3 who had failed prior therapy with Sovaldi, but not with another NS5A inhibitor. Both trials had some outstanding results in my opinion. That is because 12-weeks of treatment with Gilead’s new drug Vosevi, was able to clear 96% to 97% of the patients in both studies. That means that patients had no virus detected in their blood 12-weeks after treatment.The results from both clinical trials are outstanding. That means now Gilead can earn revenue from another Hep C product. Analysts estimate that the new drug Vosevi could earn up to $1.14 billion over the next 5 years. The approval of the drug is a good thing, because there are many patients out there that don’t respond to other Hep C therapies. This gives patients an opportunity to be cured of the virus after failing so many other treatments.

The FDA approval is a good thing but there are a lot of risks that could place a huge burden on Vosevi. The first being competition from AbbVie (ABBV), which has its combination Hep C drug glecaprevir/pibrentasvir that is able to treat patients with high cure rates that have genotype 1,2, 4, 5, or 6. Genotype 3 for AbbVie has a pretty high cure rate but not as good as the other genotypes observed in clinical trials. The thing about AbbVie’s combination drug is that it only needs to treat patients for 8-weeks in the genotypes noted above. Gilead does have its own 8-week drug combination regimen for HCV patients, but only those are naive genotype 1 patients. That means that AbbVie will have a huge competitive advantage over Gilead and that remains a large risk. In addition to increased competition, the Hepatitis C market is shrinking. Gilead Sciences, Merck (MRK), and AbbVie have sold about $50 billion worth of new antiviral drugs since they hit the market back in 2013. That is because of increased competition, better discounts for patients being treated, and a shrinking market.

I believe that the new drug Vosevi will produce some revenue for the company. With the Hep C market shrinking Gilead may struggle to get that revenue. On the other hand, Gilead is continuing to test other combinations of its drugs in hopes of being able to improve treatment options. Even though the market is shrinking that doesn’t mean Gilead isn’t producing revenue from the Hep C market. It estimates that it will produce between $7.5 billion to $9 billion in Hep C sales in 2017. Analysts were expecting it to produce at least $12 billion in 2017. The good news is that Gilead is still producing revenue from its Hep C products, and is still the dominant one in the space for now. Although, it will likely have to make a move on acquiring some other companies because both its HCV franchise and HIV franchise are shrinking. I believe that it should put its $34 billion cash to use by acquiring another company that will add significant value to its pipeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.