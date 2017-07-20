Kinder Morgan Is At It Again

The plan seems realistic; investors can get nice income and capital appreciation over the next couple of years.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has, along with its second quarter results, announced its plans for future dividend growth. If everything turns out as planned, Kinder Morgan's shares will provide ample income in a couple of years, whilst its plans look much more realistic than the plans that ultimately led to the company's dividend cut in 2015.

In its most recent quarter Kinder Morgan earned $0.15 per share, whilst revenues came in at $3.4 billion -- a nice 7% increase year over year. For a company like Kinder Morgan the more important metrics are its cash flows, though, as those are needed to finance the company's growth projects and dividends, and since Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flows are what ultimately drives the company's share price.

For the second quarter distributable cash flow per share totaled $0.46, which is about $1.84 on an annualized basis. With 2.2 billion shares and a dividend per share of $0.125, this means that the company had about $750 million in distributable cash flow left over after paying its dividends.

Right now Kinder Morgan is investing most of those cash flows into debt reduction and its growth backlog, which seems sensible, as the company's leverage ratios had grown to an undesirable level prior to the dividend cut. Kinder Morgan now expects to end the year with a debt to EBITDA multiple of 5.2, which is still not a low leverage ratio at all, but which seems unproblematic for a company with high, foreseeable and stable cash flows such as a pipeline operator.

Kinder Morgan continues to expect growth investments of a little over $3 billion this year (versus a total backlog of $12 billion), with the rest of its cash flows used for dividends (about $1.1 billion for the whole year) and some money left over for debt reduction or stock buybacks.

KMI Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Kinder Morgan's share count has risen over the last years, the stock buyback program the company has announced on Wednesday ($2 billion in buybacks) is thus a welcome positive, as it helps prevent future share count dilution and will allow for a small decline in the company's share count. At the current price the $2 billion buyback authorization will be big enough to finance the repurchase of about 100 million shares, or 5% of the total share count. All else equal, this will increase each share's portion of distributable cash flows by five percent as well.

Kinder Morgan also announced something many investors have waited for: a long-term plan for future dividend growth.

In 2018 the dividends will total $0.80 per share

In 2019 the dividends will total $1.00 per share

In 2020 the dividends will total $1.25 per share

Let's look at what that will mean for the company:

Year Dividend per share Share count Total dividends paid DCF Excess DCF 2017 $0.50 2.21 billion $1.11 billion $4.5 B $3.39 B 2018 $0.80 2.19 billion $1.75 billion $4.5 B $2.75 B 2019 $1.00 2.16 billion $2.16 billion $4.5 B $2.34 B 2020 $1.25 2.13 billion $2.66 billion $4.5 B $1.84 B

For these calculations I assumed that the $2 billion buyback program will be finished over the next three and a half years, and that DCF will neither grow nor decline. With its growth projects Kinder Morgan should theoretically be able to increase future cash flows, but since the company hasn't been able to grow its DCF over the last two years, despite investing into growth projects, I wanted to be conservative and assume that cash flows remain at the current level.

We see that the dividend would be well covered in the next few years, with the payout ratio rising to a little less than 60%. Kinder Morgan would have excess cash flows totaling a little bit more than $10 billion through 2020, enough to finance its buybacks, many of its growth projects as well as some further debt reduction.

Many investors were burned by Kinder Morgan and its dividend growth projections in the past, but it seems that the current plan is a lot more realistic: I believe that the company should be able to turn these announcements into reality, whilst at the same time continuing to shrink the share count, invest into growth projects and keeping debt levels under control.

Investors who buy Kinder Morgan's shares right now get a yield of 2.5% in 2017, which is more than one can get from the market average but which isn't very much in absolute terms. For an investors who buys right now, the yield on cost should rise substantially over the next years. With $1.25 in dividends in 2020, investors buying here could see a yield on cost of about 6.3% in just three years. This sounds a lot more compelling than what one can get elsewhere.

KMI Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Before the dividend cut Kinder Morgan was trading at a dividend yield of about 4% to 5%, thus there seems to be room for capital appreciation as well: If Kinder Morgan trades at a dividend yield of 4.5% in 2020, shares would trade at $28 each -- investors would get capital appreciation of about 40% through the next three years, on top of a juicy dividend.

Takeaway

Kinder Morgan does not have the best history when it comes to aggressive dividend growth plans, but it seems that the current forecasts are very solid: The company should be able to deliver some pretty attractive dividends in a couple of years, whilst not getting into trouble: Enough money would be left over for buybacks, debt reduction and growth projects.

The combination of a relatively high and solid dividend in a couple of years and the outlook for significant capital appreciation make Kinder Morgan attractive at the current price, at least for those with a long term view.

