Tesla Solar Roof, The Odds Of Surviving Home Solar Market

I was not much of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) follower until last August when the news came out that it would acquire SolarCity. The acquisition, Tesla claims, “will enable us to transform into a truly integrated sustainable energy company.” After a wide flurry of controversy in both stock and energy markets around the merger, the product side seemed pretty quiet. This was quite unlike Tesla, until October 29th, 2016, when the Solar Roof was unveiled by Tesla Chief Elon Musk and scheduled to be installed for U.S. residence from this June. The product, along with Tesla’s solar strategy post SolarCity acquisition, seems to have triggered a round of speculations lately as there are voices that the Solar Roof is nowhere to be found on the market.

People in solar community have been scrutinizing this first solar product from Tesla after merging a solar company. With SolarCity breed, Solar Roof doesn’t look likely to be as innovative as Tesla’s EV cars, or Tesla products in other space, which never fail to shock the market whenever a new version comes out. Actually, from a car maker perspective, where Tesla is a player of great prowess, it seems to just give a facelift to a traditional solar panel or a traditional roof tile.

Solar Roof Structure - Source: Tesla website

At first glance, it looks familiar as this sort of PV tile products have been promoted on solar market for quite some years (see picture below). In one way, though, it has Tesla signature that never lacks the eye catching effect. What's more, I found an interesting note from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Solar Roof "will be cheaper than normal roof" and "electricity is just a bonus after a sleek design and the durability promised by the new Solar Roof," as reported by Bloomberg.

It sounds a bit odd for me as Elon Musk was likely trying to put this Solar Roof into category of roofing materials. Former SolarCity staff might not be so pleased hearing "electricity is just a bonus", given that SolarCity was once not only a prominent home solar sales company but also aimed to become a high-end solar panel producer with its Buffalo factory. Made by "a truly integrated sustainable energy company", Solar Roof should be primarily an energy product. Its ultimate goal should be helping consumer reduce utility bills or, ideally, make money by selling electricity back to the grid. A solar roof would hardly get attention were its improvement trifling on reducing energy cost, let alone compromise, unnecessarily, to some sensual functions like "sleek design", though this may work for cars as they still largely play as show-off tools.

PV tiles promoted in China - Source: company website

This is why I decided to look into economic prospects of Solar Roof as a solar energy product instead of roofing material. Solar Roof’s target consumers are clearly the potential buyers of home solar system (and maybe a little community solar). According to SEIA report, U.S. installed around 2.58GW residential solar in 2016, or 4.16GW if community included. Chinese panels, almost 100% traditional technology (crystal silicon based or c-Si), have about 70% of worldwide market share. Tesla's Solar Roof, with core component c-Si cells, can't evade the ruthless competition from traditional c-Si panels. And, we should note the fact that all these solar products in the end are serving to make one single product, the electricity. Thanks to this point, I can take off superficial matters and make simple comparisons between products and between countries to find out what electricity cost they can bring to home solar customers.

China has got simple subsidy policy for residential solar. Issued by central government, the incentive gives ~$5.3c (RMB0.42/KWh) to each kWh of electricity generation, regardless of self-consuming or selling back to the grid. There is also a variety of state level incentives but mostly trivial, so I leave them out in income numbers. I make assumption of a house of about 220 sqm (~2k sqf) located in northwest part of China. The sun radiation in the area is around 1,500-1,600 kWh/sqm/year, similar to the State of California in U.S. The house is typically designed with roof solar system of capacity around 7.6kw. Most components are mainstream on the market and made in China. With component prices of 4Q’16, incentive policy, electricity price (assuming fixed along system lifetime), I get a table of system cost, LCOE, incomes, ROI, and so on, as follows:

Economics of China home solar system 4Q'16 - Source: company website

My study about U.S. home solar market tells me there is a big range of variety with regard to subsidy policies across the states, mingled with federal tax process (e.g. ITC) and grid-side process (e.g. net metering). Residential electricity prices are also largely different across the states and mingled with extra costs like delivery charges and maintenance fees. That would substantially affect economic prospects of power generation. Therefore, I leave out most income numbers – would be grateful should they get filled up by some U.S. home solar professionals who agree with the underlying calculation. After all, LCOE, a simple measure upon energy cost, is still viable for comparison. I pick up a house in CA area with similar demand condition as the house in northwest China. With price data of 4Q'16 on U.S. market provided by SEIA, I get a table of system cost and LCOE as follows:

Economics of U.S. home solar system 4Q'16 - Source: SEIA report

Price and spec info of Solar Roof are scarce at this time. But I saw a post this May at a CA life forum that Solar Roof’s online calculator suggested a consumer’s 2k sqf house installed with Solar Roof worth of $40k, excluding inverter and installation. Filling in data of inverter and installation of 4Q’16 from SEIA, I get the table for Solar Roof.

Economics of Solar Roof home solar system - Source: SEIA and Tesla website

Clearly, these tables are a bit far yet from reflecting the real bills, because they ignore some factors; for example, maintenance cost, transmission loss, and interests. I also leave out the cost of conventional roof tiles as Solar Roof is supposed to replace entire roofing system. I believe they can still make meaningful sense in LCOE comparison. In northwestern China, where sunlight is abundant, home solar energy cost LCOE ($3.6c/kWh) is already lower than grid price (~$4.4c/kWh). In best scenario, 100% self-consuming plus subsidy, it brings return of around 20% ROI and PR 5.9 years for the investment. It looks a really good business now. It pretty much explains why Chinese panel producers (i.e. JinkoSolar (JKS), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), and many local producers) have announced major shift to home solar business. For U.S. home owners, SEIA's data shows an average LCOE of $10c/kWh, almost 200% higher than that in China. In fact, component prices don't make large difference in LCOE; most extras are caused by labor and installation costs. When it comes to Solar Roof, the LCOE of $28c/kWh is nearly 200% higher than SEIA record and a staggering 600% higher than that in China. Obviously this doesn't provide the least fodder to Elon Musk's claim "it's cheaper than normal roof."

We can’t move the math freely to the U.S. market with incentive figures left out, but we can move the whole solar system. In fact, Chinese c-Si panels have been flooding the U.S. market and the last two rounds of importing tariffs by U.S. DOC did little to prevent it. Chinese home scale inverter is nascent yet compared to U.S. peers (SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)), but some giants like Huawei have been committed to crush global inverter price in near future. Chinese panels have helped millions of American houses installed with cheap and reliable home solar systems, and over 300k people get job in PV industry (by 2016). All this could come to a halt by US producer Suniva's petition of Section 201 trade act, which could potentially drive solar panel price in U.S. to near $80c/w. Should it succeed, though the possibility is low, home solar system price alone in U.S. might go up by 15% from SEIA average, therefore LCOE will be up by 15% too, as the table below shows. Solar Roof might get some price edge after Section 201. But it’s still too far from an effective protection, given 280% higher of system cost and LCOE. More, should Section 201 succeed, the whole U.S. solar demand would be slashed by two thirds in next five years, as GTM points out. Simply because with that price there is no economic sense anymore to install solar systems.

Economics of home solar in U.S. if Section 201 Succeeded

One more thing is I doubt Solar Roof's technological advantages. Again, it's not in regard of "sleek design" but how much it can help to reduce LCOE. We know SolarCity’s shut down its Buffalo panel production. Tesla should now be sourcing cells for its Solar Roof from long-term partner Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF), which is known of high efficiency N type HIT cell technology (former Sanyo). But in fact it has been struggling with high cost in the past years. Its 2015, cell shipment went down by 30%, 2016 utilization was slashed by 50%. After all, in a market where only LCOE matters, Panasonic's fancy cell is likely be either obsolete or, overengineering (too expensive at current stage).

Conclusion

The economic studies bode ill for Solar Roof's prospects, even though it's first solar product with Tesla halo. This is in concert with somehow negative speculations from consensus about Tesla's solar strategy, and solar ability, after merging SolarCity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.