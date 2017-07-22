PRO Weekly Digest: Identifying Market Mispricings With Yale Bock

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at companies that may take advantage of the current mispricing of their shares to initiate a meaningful repurchase program.

Feature interview

Yale Bock is the President of Y H & C Investments, a Registered Investment Adviser. He is a CFA charterholder. We emailed with Yale about battleground stock Biglari Holdings, purposely limiting the investable universe and how he identifies market mispricings.

Seeking Alpha: Can you walk us through the investment-decision making process at your firm?

Yale Bock: The following is the step by step procedure I use when looking at investment opportunities, in particular, individual equities in the public markets.

For sourcing and leads, I review current holdings and competitors, tangential companies (movement of management to head a new opportunity), screening and available public information (investments sites, articles, publications).

For asset analysis, I review a company’s financial condition (debt levels, maturities, restrictions and capital structure), business situation, operations, performance, the industry, its competitive positioning, management (including past history, compensation, ownership, options, RSU's), normalized operations, value creation (cash deployment, organic vs M&A, spinoffs, buybacks), future growth plans and SEC Filings (annual report, 10-Q's, headlines, proxy statement, insider trading).

For the macroeconomic environment, I review monetary policy, fiscal policy, capital markets status, global factors, sector dynamics and currency fluctuations.

For security selection and allocation, I review valuation (and appropriate metrics such as relative value, sum of the parts, discounted cash flows), what are we getting vs what are we paying, our stock universe of 30-100 names and the appropriateness based on the client (including concentration vs diversification - usually 10-30 holdings per account).

To monitor performance, I review company quarterly reports, news releases, conference calls and investment presentations and compare the results vs projections.

SA: What are some of the key trends you're seeing in the RIA market? What are the characteristics of a successful RIA?

YB: Regarding trends in the RIA market, clearly the emergence of technology based advisory firms (robofirms) like Wealthfront, Betterment, and others have forced large custodians like Fidelity, Schwab, and others to improve their offerings to have a competitive technology product for millennials and the millions of people who are more comfortable with digital offerings and quantitative based solutions. Also, with the younger generation, the idea of socially responsible investing is a common theme as ethical and environmental concerns are issues which many find core values which they want to be integrated into any decision making with their capital.

As for characteristics of a successful or not successful RIA, my own feeling is RIA's are successful which do everything in their power in making the clients’ best interests the only priority and take into account their risk tolerance, return objectives, liquidity concerns, tax situation, and any specific issues which are important for the client. Client data collection and a conference with the client before the creation of an investment policy statement which details the plan so it is clear is beneficial for both parties.

There are thousands of really exceptional RIA firms which do outstanding work for people all over the world. I think most RIA firms do their best to be professional and work with clients. I think it is an honor and a privilege to manage others' hard earned money.

SA: Can you discuss the transition from only managing your own money to starting your firm and managing other people’s money? Did your investment process change as a result?

YB: The question of managing my own money and transitioning to starting my own firm and managing others' capital is also a good one as there are differences which are important. The background is when I was fresh out of graduate school I started investing in stocks and a good friend noticed some of the picks did quite well. He works in Silicon Valley and we were always in touch and he mentioned if you ever start your own firm, I want to you to handle my capital. So that was the foundation and then I went through the various CFA levels and learned a great deal about the ethical and professional necessities, requirements, and best practices for investment firms, which are centered around the CFA Code of Ethics.

Regarding my investment process, it had to change because when you invest for clients, as previously stated, you are investing based on what they are trying to accomplish and taking into account risk. Personally, my ability to endure pain in an investment is dramatically different than other people's as is my financial situation. So when you change from investing your own capital to running a firm, the focus must shift to what the client is trying to accomplish and their risk priorities.

As for the investment process, for any person or especially a firm, the process constantly has to improve. As Mr. Munger stated, nobody was born a good investor. So for many readers and other small firms, I would venture 95% of the investing world, the dominant reality is a scarcity of capital. Most investors are trying to get the most out of their capital as they can, or the best business situation for their money. My investment process evolved to become more comprehensive and discerning of businesses but still revolves around the fundamental ideas of cash generative businesses, the ability to reinvest capital for future growth, and lack of capital intensity. In addition, when you look at common attributes of businesses acquired by great investors like Buffett, Malone, Zell, and others, there are unique situations which have massive moats or structural advantages which I want to own. Anybody can go buy what Buffett owns, or what Malone owns, etc, but what makes any specific investor unique is finding situations which have a great deal of value that others have not recognized, and then having the ability to pull the trigger.

SA: To follow up, can you give examples of the most common market mispricings you look to capitalize on? How do you identify them?

YB: I think that relates to the scarcity of capital issue. No one has unlimited capital, and there are thousands of publicly traded companies and there is only so much time one has to research opportunities. I restrict what I look at and don't touch biotechnology, autos, airlines, auto suppliers, nearly anything which has a great deal of capital intensity, with the exception being integrated oils and refiners. With the field narrowed down, I look at companies I know that I have always either wanted to buy, or we already own, or have owned previously. Also, I think knowing your own region extremely well can be extremely advantageous. As far as common market opportunities, each situation is different and it can be for anything, but usually it revolves around pessimism in an industry, a management void, or a restructuring where investors believe the cash generating ability of a company has been impaired.

SA: You shared a bullish thesis on controversial value stock Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), which played out well as it rose ~35% before the recent pullback – can you discuss the perpetual “Biglari discount” and if it is ever going to close? If so, what is it going to take?

YB: With respect to Biglari Holdings and the perpetual discount, that is a good question. My own feeling is Mr. Biglari is in control of over 50% of the stock so he feels no pressure in terms of stock performance by shareholders as he has control, period. His attitude is look at my track record, I take a long term approach, if you don't like the performance and the way we do things, it is not for everybody, there is the door. I do like the acquisition BH just made for the specialty insurance company for 300 million as it increases the earnings power of BH by nearly 50% or more, and it is financed quite smartly. I also think Mr. Biglari is evolving and becoming more mature as a leader and his partner Mr. Cooley is an experienced, wise, and calm influence which can give investors some assurance that decisions will be thought through pretty extensively.

In looking at the discount, I mentioned to other contributors at this year’s get together before the meeting that if Liberty were in the same situation, it would do something structural to force the market to value the pieces of the business. For example, Liberty's ownership of Expedia was put into a tracking stock structure to make the market value that piece, and similarly has been done with other Liberty holdings where the market value of the ownership isn't being given any value by the investment community. This is clearly the case with the ownership of Steak N Shake, which gets minimal if any value with the current market price. By putting it in a tracking stock structure, at the very least, you would see what it independently would have for a valuation. Nobody is Malone in creating these kinds of answers to realize value, and at some point maybe Mr. Biglari and Mr. Cooley will come up with something structural to bring out value for fellow shareholders. I do think once the acquisition closes, it will help bring out value, and they can always buy back the stock with the increased cash generation of the insurance company.

Briefly adding to the issue of Biglari Holdings and structural changes, Liberty similarly created a tracking stock for Liberty Media and the Braves - the Liberty tracker was used to acquire the Formula 1 business and the Braves piece has appreciated as well, essentially by creating a currency to use for acquisition vehicles or value creation. This also can be attractive to owners of businesses who want to continue to participate in the appreciation of the equity.

SA: One of your best calls was on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT). As a key part of the thesis was the activist involvement, in general what do you look for before following an activist into a stock? Which types of activist demands are more or less likely to be implemented? Which types are most and least valuable from a shareholder value creation standpoint?

YB: I generally have no interest in following an activist into a situation as I am more interested in the cash generating capability of the business and the price paid. As a passive shareholder, when I buy a cash generating entity which might be poorly managed, price is a key consideration. The ability of an activist to come in and change management will depend on the specifics of the situation but I see that as only beneficial as operational improvements would only potentially enhance and create a better functioning entity.

As far as activist demands and what can get done, usually it is board representation and then management changes and they both can help create value, but it depends on how much influence the activist has with other institutions and major holders. A leadership change can undoubtedly change the course of the business for shareholders.

SA: What are some of your highest conviction ideas right now?

YB: I will share some ideas which I have small ownership stakes in as I think they are worth owning and monitoring and if the businesses continue on their path or improve, an investor will have a unique situation which might get even more interesting. One is based in Las Vegas, and the other in New York. I would note it probably is a prudent idea to take small positions and monitor them for six months to make sure they are executing, and realize they all have warts.

First is Form Holdings (NASDAQ:FH), which is the remnants of the busted patent troll Vringo. The management team bought a spa business which is located in airports - the annual run rate is supposed to be $70 million this year. The spa business is supposed to be profitable by the end of the year and should improve over the next six months. Over the next few years, they say they have 25- 50 more RFP's which they usually win 80%. They have two other small businesses, one which probably gets sold off and the other I attribute little to no value on as it is essentially a reseller of electronics. The reason why I find it is interesting is because it has a NOL carryforward of nearly $150 million - so if you take the value of that asset it is essentially worth the market value of the company, and potentially more. The key issue here is whether the spa business becomes generative, as if and when it does, you have a nice situation to own.

Second is Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK). The management team is led by the owner of a private office and the CFO used to work at Citadel. It owns 5% of a private company called Healthscape, which has large investors like Discovery and a few others and at some point will IPO. They own web sites like banks.com and a few tax related sites, I believe IRS.com as well. They have a big Chinese investment which they are trying to build into a unique operation by providing credit checks in China. The largest business they have is the Vegas.com web site which they bought last year. The Vegas.com web site sells show tickets, hotel rooms and dinner reservations. The balance sheet has debt on it with the most immediate maturity due in about 15 months, approximately $30 million worth. The public statements indicate that near term they probably will sell some existing assets to help pay down debt. The issue with this is it is still not a cash generative business but is working towards that. From a risk perspective, there is a very good chance the private ownership piece of Healthscape is worth the market value of the stock, and the rest of the assets (and liabilities for sure) you get for free. The key question is if the Chinese business ever becomes cash generative (that is an option), and the same holds true with the Vegas.com holding. The management team and board of directors have quite a bit of experience and is well connected.

Thanks to Yale for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is up ~280% since Jay Deahna shared his bullish thesis in November 2016 that it was an under covered small cap (and mispriced due to focus on some operational execution issues that should fade) with a competitive cost structure and solid technology poised to benefit from rapidly growing cloud computing/hyperscale data center demand. The thesis that the consensus 2017 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $1.66 was too conservative was dead on considering earlier this month management projected 2Q non-GAAP EPS alone of $1.31-1.36 and said it expected to deliver another record quarter. Earlier this week Jay published an update, in which he reiterated his long thesis and raised the price target to $125.

Call from the archive - LUB

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) is down ~5% since Safety In Value shared their bullish thesis in April 2017. Management appears to be responding well to overall pressure facing the restaurant industry - SSS increased sequentially (and in 2Q opened three new Fuddruckers franchises vs only one company-owned), capex decreased $1.2M (following a $2.2M decrease in 2Q) as part of cost control efforts while the retail product line continues to expand. With an original SOTP price target representing ~90% upside, this thesis may be worth revisiting.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Industry expert Richard Zeits revisits Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) – the discount to peers should close as following Eagle Ford and Bakken divestitures, it is about to emerge as a focused, pure-play Permian operator with a significant cash pile to fund acquisitions and production growth.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at mispriced companies buying back their own stock.

Sometimes the best investment a company can make is in itself - especially when management and the board (who know the business better than anyone) determine that it is trading below intrinsic value and can do so with virtually zero execution risk (the same cannot be said for say an expensive new ERP system). I ran a screen of PRO long ideas from the past six months with the Share Buyback opportunity tag.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of July 20 close):

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) by Angry Uptick: published on June 14, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~60% upside. DVA is a leader in an oligopolistic industry with a visible growth runway and shareholder friendly management (Angry Uptick noted DVA said it is open to leveraging up to buyback shares, which signals how management feels about the current valuation). The mispricing is due to high profile (and misdirected) criticism and a general misunderstanding of how and why the industry works.

Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) by CashFlow Hunter: published on May 18, 2017, up ~20% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~20% upside (+5% dividend yield). A boring business with recurring revenue, high margins and a solid/growing 5% dividend yield; mispricing due to sell off as a result of bad sell-side modeling. CashFlow Hunter notes that the company has a 10mm share repurchase authorization that it has not used to date however when the stock dropped two years ago, it was not shy about buying back stock.

