GRUMA SAB (GMKYY) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GRUMA SAB DE CV ADR (OTC:GMKYY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2017

Welcome to Gruma's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

Raul Cavazos

Good morning everyone. During the second quarter, Gruma confirming that it is positioned to continue expanding its margins, especially in the US. This comes back of consumer sales growth and volumes in most of our subsidiaries. More importantly, our Gruma USA and GIMSA, which is yielding the source in terms of better market position and also providing economies of scales and better product mix. In this quarter, we are glad to report our Gruma USA is achieving its highest level of EBITDA margin in history, which give us confidence that we are on the way to reach the long-term targets the company has envisioned. In terms of volume, we grew 3% driven by all subsidiaries other than Gruma Centroamérica and especially at GIMSA and the US.

Net sales rose 7% despite the effect of the recent peso appreciation on the US operations and EBITDA improved 7% coming from all our subsidiaries other than Centroamérica. EBITDA margin reached 16.3%, the highest level in Gruma history. Our net comprehensive financing cost was [indiscernible] in MXN39 million, mainly affected by losses at GIMSA related to FX hedging on corn procurement as the peso has appreciated recently. Income taxes reflected a positive effect on Gruma Holding used tax loss carry forwards by receiving dividends from Gruma USA. There was an additional benefit because this dividend payment was made at the peak of exchange rate during the quarter. As a result, the effective tax rate for this quarter was 26.2%.

Majority net income was MXN1.4 billion or 1.7% higher affected by the FX hedging losses at GIMSA. Our financial structure remains sound. Our debt increased by $72 million in connection with cyclical working capital requirements, dividend payments, capital expenditures and the effect of the peso appreciation during the quarter on peso denominated debt when measured in dollar terms. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1 time. Now talking about main subsidiaries, at Gruma USA, our volume increased 3%, out of which 2% came from corn flour and 4% came from tortilla business. Growth at tortilla business derived from both channels. The full-service channel benefitted from the recovery of volumes lost last year in connection with SKU rationalization process and for better performance at some last restaurant chains.

In retail, volume continued to raise largely driven by our Super Soft wheat flour tortilla, the nationwide launch of our Street Taco tortilla, the expansion of gluten-free tortillas, new distribution and products at club formats and increased shelf space for corn chips at some tortillas. Our sales volume trend continued at tortillas at [indiscernible] and we have been to capture that growth, while continuing to gain market share. The most certain AC Nielsen report in the case during this quarter is tortilla category rose 2% while Gruma growth was 4%. Net sales increased 5% from volume growth and a change in sales mix. EBITDA in the US increased 8% and EBITDA margin improved to 17.6%, this highest ever with [indiscernible] again from a change in the sales mix and lower raw material costs.

Additionally, there were some non-recurring revenue improvements that offset the higher cost related to the new plant in Dallas. At GIMSA, sales volume rose 4%, driven mainly by food service, as per our US operations and higher demand from the largest snack producers in Mexico. Net sales grew 10% due to volume growth and price increases implemented to reflect higher input costs. EBITDA increased 5%, driven by the sales volume growth. EBITDA margin declined to 16.5% from 17.3% due to [indiscernible] income during the second quarter 2016 and material effect of a larger base of sales with similar EBITDA performance. Gruma Europe sales volume rose 2%, which came from growth in the tortilla business and the corn flour operations. We have been increasing our retail sales in Spain and gaining market share in Russia. Net sales decreased 1% due mainly through the weakness of the British pound and EBITDA margin improved 70 basis points to 9.1% derived primarily from production efficiencies at tortilla business, which resulted in lower cost of raw material, labor, and packaging.

At Gruma Centroamérica, sales volume decline 1% due mainly to lower corn flour sales to the United Nations World Food Program. Net sales were flat as aforementioned corn flour was offset by a change in sales mix toward hearts of palm and snacks. EBITDA decreased 9% and EBITDA margin fell to 10.5% due to higher energy and raw material costs. On the other subsidiaries and elimination line, EBITDA rose MXN34 million resulting mostly from the peso [indiscernible] remix effect. On the other matters, you may be aware that Gruma is conducting an offer to buy 14.5% public stake of GIMSA at MXN25 per share. Tomorrow, Friday 21 is the deadline for the offer. If this transaction is successful, we expect to delist the company from the market. The rationale for this transaction is to try to concentrate the liquidity of the stock in Gruma, Since GIMSA sales do not provide enough liquidity and we are not seeking GIMSA in the need to access the capital markets in the future.

This concludes our remarks for this morning.

Our first question comes from Fernando Olvera with Bank of America.

Fernando Olvera

I have two questions. The first one is regarding the margins in the US. I don't know if you could give us an idea what would have been the EBITDA margin if you just could the cost related to your plant in Dallas and insurance savings?

Raul Cavazos

In this regard, we're going to be basically in the same because as you said, we have this improvement in insurance, but we also have some expenses on the Dallas plant, which we would basically offset. Then we exclude both figures is basically what you see on the report, basically flat.

Fernando Olvera

And my second question is regarding your hedges. I don't know if you can give us sort of an update about the level of your hedges in corn and wheat for this next year?

Raul Cavazos

Talking about hedges, let me tell you that as of today, this morning, we have about 50% of the hedges for the corn that we used in the US for 2018. Let me tell you that if we are in a process to hedge a little bit more, since we feel that the prices of corn will be a little bit higher in the next weeks. But we have a very good price, with this 50% in each of the case; certainly the price of the corn will be lower than the average of the market throughout the year, which will be good for us. In terms of wheat, currently we have hedged about 85%, 80% of requirements in the plant, the wheat is about $5.15 or $5.17 per bushel, excuse me, 5.02. And it is going to be lower by about let's say something about $0.14 or $0.15 lower than the average we had last year. And let me correct you, it's going to be - we have only 60% of our requirement for 2018, not 80%.

Fernando Olvera

Can you repeat that?

Raul Cavazos

Yes 60% on wheat at 5.02. 60, 6 0, sorry.

Operator

The next question comes from Luca Cipiccia with Goldman Sachs.

Luca Cipiccia

I wanted to watch more generally about the US in terms of growth outlook for the rest of the year or going forward where we think that you know this volume growth delivery that seemed to have returned in the second quarter, something you'd be able to sustain as well as the process of SKUs, rationalization, and reduction. Is it all done or is it an ongoing sort of proving that you continue to do, what do you feel is the stand today relative to before and how do you expect them impact the performance going forward?

Raul Cavazos

In terms of the growth of GRUMA for the rest of year, what we continue is that we're going to be sustainable that you're currently seeing. We are expecting 3% to 4% for this year. And according to that we are also expecting to grow even a little bit higher than the category is growing, the category currently according to Nielsen is growing at 2% and we are seeking that that category will grow at the rate at 2%. But we are expecting to grow something between 3% to 4%. In the other terms of the SKU rationalization program, what I can tell you is that this is going to be on ongoing basis, but for this year, we are basically there. We have basically done. We always are reviewing although for SKUs and trying to see what we can do to improve resources, to be forecasted on more profitable products. But as of today, for this year, we think we are there. Even we re-launched some other products last April, organic particularly, then also we are expecting that will support the sales throughout year. But again, SKU as a ratio for this year is basically there.

Luca Cipiccia

And just to clarify on - thanks for the answer, but just to clarify on this point, is it wrong to assume that the rationalization that you did should lead to an average - higher average price per kilo. Because we don't - I'm not sure would that comes across from the data or it's rather you know price point doesn't necessarily have much to do with it on average, it's rather profitability or the type of SKUs that we want to or we don't add. Is there any consideration to be made on top of the pricing impact or the price mix impact of this change in the performance that you put through?

Raul Cavazos

In terms of prices, of course, SKU rationalization has been benefiting the company because we've been focused on more profitable products. But also the process we have been launching to the market, the Street Taco we launched last year the loading of tortilla as well as the organic process we launched in this April. We've seen kind of success with this profitability in sales and of course prices are higher as well as more contribution margin and more profitable for us. But you can see in the rest of the year is that basically prices will be there, but it is going to be because of the combination of both, the SKU rationalization we did in the past as well as the additional products as well as, as I told you throughout the conference, throughout the remarks Super Soft flour tortilla had a very good contribution at very good price and is one of the larger products which is growing in a very good way.

Luca Cipiccia

And lastly if I can ask a very small one, sorry I don't want to ask too many, but just on the effective tax rate, which was again a bit lower this quarter, if you can just update on what you expect for the rest of year.

Raul Cavazos

In terms of the tax effect rate, what I can tell you that we continue to see this exchange rate at the current levels, what we can see is going to be for the rest of the year, the third and fourth quarter, maybe something about 26%, 27%. But been a little bit conservative, what we can do is, we can say that throughout the year. Our effective tax rate is going to be something between 28%, 29%, but this is going to be really conservative. I think we can improve a little bit more this effective rate for the full year.

Operator

The next question comes from Pedro Leduc with J.P. Morgan.

Pedro Leduc

In Mexico, two quick ones please. First we saw this quarter that gross margin contraction halted after a while being down. And I recall that earlier the year you discussed about in this call 50 bps of lower EBITDA margins from Mexico for the full year. It seems like the peso strength and maybe this quarter's gross margin trajectory are being a positive surprise would you say meaning that, how do you stand currently for the outlook for Mexico's margins. In that regard if you could tell us a bit on the local corn harvest, the upcoming one, how you expect COGS per kilo threefold versus last year's. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure. Talking about the margins, the gross margins for GIMSA for the full year, what we can tell you is that we will be keep our guidance we gave at the beginning of the year. Even we have been a little bit lower, what I can tell you that in this second half of the year we will improve, since we are not expecting to reduce or to decrease our quarter prices of the corn flour. Actually we are increasing prices as we did for our one kilo package corn flour presentation. We are increasing MXN450 per ton, this MXN450 per ton for this corn flour. Of course we are talking about maybe certainly for the 50% of our sales. In the bulk presentation we are not reducing prices. Then since we already have the corn and the corn is a little bit lower than cost for this second half then we have in the past, we begin to have a little benefit on the gross margins, the third and fourth quarter. And that's why we are expecting to keep this margins for the year, we will keep that in our guidance.

Pedro Leduc

And then local harvest for corn, it's coming up well? You e believe it's a different price - up or down?

Raul Cavazos

It's coming very well. Actually we already basically finished the Mexico harvest. Pricing for the corn for this harvest is a little bit lower than the past harvest in Mexico. But basically marginally, a little bit lower, not too much and we already basically…

Operator

The next question comes from Alvaro Garcia with BTG.

Alvaro Garcia

Two questions on my end. The first question is, if you could potentially share what percentage of shareholders have tendered their shares throughout this process here, if you can give any color with regard to that. And my second question is with regard to pricing dynamics in the US. So we've seen 2017 where at least this quarter we were to see your costs per unit increase - decrease excuse me, a lot less than your price per unit. Should we expect a similar dynamic heading into next year where your corn prices should tend to be a little flattish, should we expect a similar dynamic where you will continue to bring pricing down or how are you guys thinking about pricing heading into 2018.

Raul Cavazos

Let me tell you that 2018 the pushes of the stake of GIMSA, we have no too much color at this point in time. Even the deadline is tomorrow, we have an indication that some amounts of investors have been taking this offer and they are participated, but we have some other thinking on that and that's going to be maybe you and I, we can talk about this coming Monday when we can give you the right color of this transaction in order there is something different. But in any case what I can tell you is that we will push the older shares that we described on this offer and the company will keep [indiscernible]. In terms of prices and costs for 2018 in GRUMA, let me tell you that maybe the corn flour is going to be a little bit more expensive, corn throughout the year has been a little bit higher than in the past year, the cost of the corn in the year. Maybe it will increase a little bit, I don't want to read too much but increase a little bit maybe. And it will depend about how the performance of the corn from now to the end of the August. But this was the case even if there is more increase. In terms of wheat flour, we are taking the cost is going to be a little bit lower not too much as - not much as this year than in the past, is going to be lower. But the hedges we already have all that with flour. For 2018, is representing us about $2 million or something like that in benefits, but we are expecting to reduce prices. But they can just kind of benefit of cost of wheat flour.

Operator

The next question comes from Alex Robarts with Citibank.

Alex Robarts

I actually had two and I wanted to start with the trend that you're seen in the United States with tortillas. It sounded like you said that Nielsen suggests in the quarter there was a 2% growth of the category. And I just wanted to understand was that volume or sales, the Nelson numbers?

Raul Cavazos

[indiscernible].

Alex Robarts

It's the sales number, okay. And I mean I can't remember the last time you guys were 2x. The sales growth, so it sounds like you were doing some interesting things in the quarter and I wanted to understand your 4% percent tortilla sales growth versus the categories' 2%. How much of that outperformance is the base effect really of kind of lapping a bit of the SKU rationalization. And how much of it is perhaps initiatives around innovation or your go to market. And who do you think you have sourced that the market share gained from. Any color around that would be great. Thanks very much.

Raul Cavazos

The growth we are expecting is 3% to 4% is coming from the - as I was telling you before basically for the new launching of new products. We have successful on that with a very good consumption in the market that we will receive from the consumers. The Street Taco tortilla, corn and wheat, the [indiscernible] corn, tortillas and blue chips organic was also very - we have very good performance at this point in time. But also Super Soft flour tortilla is doing quite in the market. It is going very well. That's why we are expecting the growth will come from this kind of products. The SKU rationalization we did in the past involved food service, and we are for this year basically there as I was saying that. We are not expecting total additional SKU at this point in time. But we are [indiscernible] in all the regions we are participating we are growing even faster than our competitors which means we are now taking market share from some others. And also particularly against private levels, we are also taking some market share and that's what I can tell you now.

Alex Robarts

Okay. I've got it. And so it's really the sales growth and Gruma tortillas is volumes and no prices. I guess if I heard you correctly…

Raul Cavazos

It's a combination of both volumes and price because of the mix, we intend to do more profitable process and higher price cost.

Alex Robarts

But you stated that the volume growth just in tortillas was 4% in the quarter correct?

Raul Cavazos

Yes.

Alex Robarts

Okay. So - okay. So if the sales growth.

Raul Cavazos

What I will say is basically that they would offer the full use when we have something between 3% to 4% in total, in volumes.

Alex Robarts

In volumes? Okay. Okay. And okay. Now, listen, that's helpful. I want to just go to the second question, which is somewhat related, but you've told us in, that you're keen to aim for about 50 basis points of margin expansion this year at Gruma USA. So we see this first half at a flat margin, all right, first half versus first half last year. And I'm wondering to hit this guidance, you need to get, right, 100 basis points at least in the second half and for Gruma USA. And do you feel confident about that and would the 100 basis points of margin expansion perhaps be related to some initiatives you might look for on the cost side or is it really something perhaps you can drive from the top line? Thanks very much.

Raul Cavazos

Absolutely. We are feeling we will reach it in the second half of the year, but at margins, this improvement that will allow us to improve by about 50 basis point the whole year of Gruma Corp. Now, just the marketing update, the last question is talking about the markets and our volumes and our management and Gruma Corp, well, I can tell you this. Business at the company grew 2%. Gruma Corp grew 4%. [indiscernible] 6%. Okay. And again, we are absolutely quite confident that we will improve our margins in Gruma in the second half of the year, just reaching the guidance we did of about 50 basis point for the full year on Gruma Corp.

Operator

The next question comes from Luis Miranda with Santander.

Luis Miranda

Just a couple of follow-up question. First, I don't know if you could elaborate a little bit more on your efforts in Europe about, of the entrance into the moderate trade channel and how is your outlook in the short to medium term? And in the US also, when - do you expect any extraordinary charges from the Dallas plant in the second half of the year or it charges out over and [indiscernible]?

Raul Cavazos

Yes. Thanks, Luis. Good morning. Talking about European operations, as you have been - you've seen in the past, we have been reinforcing our structure there, our sales force. We have the higher quality people with a very good relationship, with a strength, very good presence in several super markets. And then, what I can - as you know, we already have some important, not prospects, but we already gained some add sales to supermarkets to and that's what changed our supply chain as well as we're now entering into France. It was very quite complicated for us to enter in this particular market and we are now in couple of our super markets. We are expecting for, to add the most important one, by maybe this year.

And then, talking about for now to the future, Europe, we're expecting a growth on sales, which will be, will make us to be more sustainable or grow margins or even improve in the mid-term. In terms of the USA, your question was about, right. Let me see what I can tell you, maybe this would be some challenges from now to first quarter next year. Once, we're expecting this facility, we have it operating by the end of this year. We see, it will maybe November or even beginning December and that means that eventually we could operate couple of plants together at the same time. And the all balance things will be down during the first quarter of 2018 and then we will stop all the charges that that. But then, for the rest of the year, you are going to see maybe so similar charges.

Luis Miranda

Perfect. And just a follow-up, can you disclose the price at what you have hedged the corn for 2018. You mentioned 50%, but I didn't get the number.

Raul Cavazos

Yeah. 50% and the quarter implies, it's about 575, 375, excuse me. But let me say to you that, we said that full quarter, [indiscernible] 382 or something about that.

Luis Miranda

Okay. That's clear. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

But again, we have these hedged, we have all-in, 50%. We get indications to construct about some more 25% in order to respond our hedges to 75. I'm not sure because I've been here, how the market is viewed and really reduce the amount, but we are now in the way to hedge the full quarter.

Operator

The next question comes from Jose Yordan with Deutsche Bank.

Jose Yordan

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Just getting back to the guidance on US margins again, I mean I see easy comps in the second half and probably not much difficulty in reaching the guidance for this year, but I guess given your earlier comments about reaching the end of the benefits from SKU rationalization, et cetera, I think at some point, you had talked about 18%, 19% margins in the US. And just long-term, I mean, how should we think about 18% and 19%, now that the main initiatives are over, how should we think of a normalized margin for this business?

Raul Cavazos

Well, we've been talking about that throughout this conference, of course, because of that new product and more profitable SKUs and so better and better sales margins, of course, basically. Yes, you are absolutely right, we are expecting by the fourth quarter to get maybe something about 19% EBITDA margin for Gruma Corp, maybe 18% on the longer term, we are expecting about 18%. But keep in mind that fourth quarter was Gruma Corp always is the best quarter.

Thus, normal business in Gruma Corp within that and what I can tell you is, we've been disclosing a lot, but it is of course Gruma Corp, what we're going to say for that, we are forecasting in the rest of the year. And yes, we are expecting to be close to 19%, maybe not sustainable, because as we said, fourth quarter is the best, first quarter is the worst. Then, that's kind of your concern, always first quarter because you will see margin going down and then throughout the year, going up and up and up and up. But always better talking about the full year, we feel quite comfortable, because this balances mix we have in Gruma Corp to reach this kind of margin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Jose, this is [indiscernible]. In the medium or long term, you are right. We almost are wrong with the SKU rationalization, however we are still having a lot of room to continue changing the mix of our products for better needs in terms of margins. That will continue being the main driver of our improvement that we are expecting in the EBITDA for the medium or long term in order to reach the 19%.

Jose Yordan

Right. And I guess if I can just follow-up, because I mean, obviously in Europe, your margin is sort of mid single digit now, and if you could give us some upside of what you expect, now there have been some marketing investments and things that led to lower margins in the last few quarters, but where are we on that and when do we expect to harvest those investments, so any sort of short and longer term outlook for Europe would also help?

Raul Cavazos

Well, as I said some time ago, our target in Europe is to reach something about 12% to 14% EBITDA margin, but really that is going to last to get that, we will have [indiscernible] to be there, but not in the short term.

Operator

The next question comes from Miguel Mayorga with GBM.

Miguel Mayorga

My question is right in Mexico. We've seen that you've been quite active in terms of pricing and a bit more aggressive when compared to competition. My question is, if you have seen any change in the corn flour business market share in Mexico?

Raul Cavazos

No. What we are basically doing is we are gaining market share for the [indiscernible] corn flour. We've been kind of successful on that, not to compare them to the use, to use only corn flour, while also they're mixing that corn flour with that to improve the quality. The aggressive price policy in the corn flour does not at all, we've seen that this is quite the sales right in the market that is reflected on our sales. Of course, it is very sensible issue, the price of the corn flour. We are young and competitors are even beyond the corn and there was a switch to the use of corn flour to with which they're using corn flour to use corn or even to use somewhat competitive products.

We are higher in prices against the competitor, because of the savings, because of quality, because of yields, because of everything and we feel quite comfortable in that. This is part of the strategy in Mexico. That's why you see those kind of things, but we are basically, we are more focused on not increased prices, not de creased prices and not an issue for us. Unless, the price of corn in the market starts to get lower.

Operator

The next question comes from Felipe Ucros with Scotiabank.

Felipe Ucros

Yes. Good morning, Raul and thanks for the space for question. My question surrounds recent top line outside of Mexico. And then I have a follow-up on cash generation, which has been great for the company. When I look at sales in US dollars in the United States or not looking at it with the translation, with the convenience translation that you guys do, but just looking at it in dollars, it looks like sales have been contracting quite a bit recently. And actually, it looks like four out of the last five quarters could have been a negative territory. And then, Central America is kind of in a similar situation if you do same, the same operation. What's driving this trend? It seems to be mostly from the pricing side, because volumes are clearly on the positive side and I wondered if you could comment on that.

And then my follow-up on cash generation, so even if sales hasn't looked great in local currency terms, it looks like the company has managed to maintain or expand margins and cash generation is still very high. So it seems like the company is confronting the low growth but high cash generation. Do you - going forward, what does the company intend to do with the cash that is being generated. Clearly, you just, the transaction, going forward, are you more inclined to increase dividends to do a little more M&A or what are you looking to do with all the cash that's been generated. Thanks.

Raul Cavazos

Talking about the sales in Gruma Corp, I think you had your mistake within, in US dollars on a yearly basis, maybe you have some kind of compression. We have lowered sales maybe on the flour, because we've been reducing prices because of lower cost of corn. And corn flour, excuse me, corn flour, because of lower cost of corn, but in total, we've been growing, we're consistently in dollar terms. Then, when you translate to pesos, maybe it's a little bit lower. In the long term, we are higher in volume and growing on a quarterly basis.

In Central America, it is a little bit more complicated, because in Central America, we're facing kind of a very low cost, very low price competitor located in El Salvador. And also we used to provide to the [indiscernible] about 3,500 tons of corn flour, but this year, [indiscernible], we are not providing basically maybe 20% for the full year of this problem. They have proof, that supply of this, 3,500 or 4,000 tons of corn because of having the money and maybe it will be delayed for by the end of the year or maybe next. That one is the real, we are competing with and with some more brands, how we said, the flanker. We are competing with our flanker to this competitor and that means this flanker will have a lower price and then why you see maybe lower prices in Central America, because some volume of corn flour now has been provided or it is supplied through this flanker.

Then, this is talking about US and Central America. Talking about the cash flows for the company, at this point in time, we have not have any condition about the pushes of interest and we already pushed our minority interest from the difference in Mexico. We invest something about maybe $35 million, $40 million to push us back all the minority interest in different forms, particularly we have for minority interest there. Those minority works from 10% to 22%, 23% and we're pushing this back on those positions and we're investing this amount in that. We did have up in the [indiscernible], but for some reason, we have not pushes in full.

This is something that we need to see maybe by the end of the year what we want to do, the inventory, we will finance in cash, working capital or we will make some kind of acquisition, we are concentrating. We are not expecting to build no plants, not at this point in time. We are now analyzing what will be the production capacity requirement for the company for the 18, but this is going to be maybe this close to the deposit discussions. And then we cannot tell you kind of what are we going to do with our cash flow, but it will depend largely about the final results of this pushes of volumes. Maybe by October, we can give you some kind of color about it.

Felipe Ucros

Okay. Understand. And definitely I'll take the USD growth question, let's see if we can sort out the difference that we have in numbers.

Raul Cavazos

Okay. Sure. Appreciate that.

Operator

The next question comes from Miguel Ulloa with BBVA.

Miguel Ulloa

As just regarding, GIMSA margins in particular, heading for 2017 and 2018, could you provide some color of what you expect or what you're seeing. And also, a small question regarding FX hedges that you have in place. When they mature, please?

Raul Cavazos

Well, regarding the margins for the GIMSA, we think that we are expecting to improve margins during the second half of the year for next year and just to maybe, at least to keep the same values we already have, but really something that we need to see what we can do and what the market is, et cetera. It will depend on the cost of the corn and different parallels in the market and of course, it is something that maybe we can disclose there, but what you can take into consideration is that at least we will be in the same volume level for 2018 that we are expecting to have and we will keep the same guidance for 2017.

In terms of the hedges, yeah, the hedges for Mexico. Okay. Yeah. In FX. Well, we already basically mature most of the hedges we have. We expect for this, for the growth in the second half. In other words, part of the [indiscernible] at the beginning of the year. We only have maybe currently about $40 million to mature. But then most of the impacts on those hedges are already there. Also, what I can tell you that we are now looking to making some transactions to hedge that for the end of the year. In that, we are taking advantage of this rate. We hedge the corn that we will use during the first half of next year at about 18.16 cents. We contracted about $250 million or $260 million.

That part used for those forward and about 17.60, 17.62, plus forward points, we have in average an additional rate of 18.16 pesos per lot. With that, the most important thing is that, if so is the case and we have not any impact already increasing the prices of the corn in Mexico, we will be able to develop increased prices in the first half of next year, which will allow us to improve margins and to ensure the results in terms of volumes, in terms of values, in terms of everything. And of course, really to hedge the corn, you have to be sure that that will allow us to have better result, but at this point in time, this rate is much better than we already have for this quarter and then we can expect good results for the next year.

Operator

The next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you for the call. I'm sorry if you've discussed this already. But now that the large investments you're executing are coming to an end, your net debt to EBITDA level, quite low level and considering the amount of cash flow you're generating, would it make sense to be shareholders with more dividend, is there a reason to continue preserving cash?

Raul Cavazos

Well, yes, we talk a little bit about that. We cannot assure this content, what we can do with additional cash. It will depend about how the [indiscernible] performs that will mature tomorrow and let's see what we can do, but maybe by the next conference call, we can give you a little bit more color. We are not expecting at this point in time, to make some additional dividend payment during this year. Of course, we will make a dividend payment for next year. But if you're expecting to have an additional dividend payment for the year, at this point in time, we're not going to get into that.

Unidentified Analyst

Should there mean to see additional room for growth opportunities or M&A?

Raul Cavazos

Well, again, let me tell you that, we have that pushes of GIMSA from the market as well as we have pushes in the minority interest in Mexico. We are investing something about in total, to $20 million to $25 million and then what we can do is just to again be focused on that to have a sound financial structure and then we can maybe increase the dividend payment in the year, but it will depend about how we will transfer the company.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time.

Raul Cavazos

Well, once again, thank you very much for joining us today. And if you have some additional questions, please feel free to contact me or [indiscernible] to try to address any kind of questions you may have. Thank you very much and have a nice day. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes Gruma's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you for your participation.

