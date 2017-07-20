Will No Direct Competition Help WWE Offset Declining Viewership?

Investment Thesis

WWE (WWE) is a small cap company valued at $1.6 billion. It is the only publicly traded professional wrestling organization in the world catering to a niche interest. It's live Monday night weekly episodic television show, "RAW" is the longest running show of its kind in history, broadcasting live every Monday night for 24 years. The ratings for RAW have been on a downtrend however, and industry observers question what this means for WWE's television re-negotiations in 2019. I don't believe WWE will see a rights fee increase of notable proportion, and could possibly even see an overall percentage decrease given the lack of live interest. However, it's over the top streaming service, the WWE Network has close to 1.5 million average monthly paid subscribers and is the fifth largest OTT service in the U.S. The company is multiple times bigger than its direct competitors and WWE has far greater resources and commitment to expanding their business than any other wrestling promotion. The subscriber growth to the Network and complete lack of direct competitive threats may partially offset the possible coming headwinds of lower TV rights fees. Nonetheless, I believe Network subscriber growth is already priced in, and given the anchor effect that live TV viewers have on other segments of the business, I rate the stock a Hold with a $23 price target, implying 8% upside.

WWE reported Q1 revenue of $188.4 million that beat consensus expectations by $4.7 million. EPS of $0.08 missed by $0.02 due to non-recurring legal and corporate expenses, and a film impairment charge. The WWE Network averaged 1.49 million average paid subscribers in the quarter, peaking at 1.95 million after WrestleMania. The company maintained full year adjusted OIBDA guidance of $100 million. The low end of Q2 quarterly guidance was also raised for average paid subscribers to 1.63 million, with an estimate of Q2 adjusted OIBDA of $13-$17 million. The growth in adjusted OIBDA for the quarter is expected to derive from continued revenue growth driven by growth in WWE Network subscribers, TV rights fees contractual escalators and reduction in network programming expenses. I expect that for the full year 2017, average paid Network subs at Q4 end will reach 1.6 million for 17% y/y growth, but for longer term, I believe caution is warranted when WWE’s current television deal expires with NBCUniversal due to declining ratings for RAW and SmackDown, noting that if the trend continues, they could possibly renew their deal at a lower rate. However, there is a noticeable lack of direct competition WWE faces from other professional wrestling promotions and the company has an ardent hardcore base of “super fans” who spend more money on the product (as seen by WWE’s record 2016 revenue with fewer fans watching the live shows than at the height of its peak viewing popularity in 2000 during the "Attitude Era"). This bodes well for the Network, Live Events and Consumer Products segments and likely lead to stable growth over the next few years, offsetting possible lower TV rights fees in 2019. Overall, I believe WWE is currently a Hold.

Management highlighted on the Q1 call that longer term, they are targeting 3-4 million WWE Network subscribers, which I believe is achievable, more so toward the lower end of the range, given the average number of viewers for RAW, WWE’s flagship weekly show. Also mentioned was that WWE achieved 4 billion video views on social and digital platforms, up 8%, and 774 million followers on social media platforms, up 23% y/y. Given the number of social media followers and the 2017 annual revenue run rate of $753.6 million, WWE generates $0.97 per follower. The company is looking to grow revenue in India, which is currently its third largest market in terms of revenue and second with digital. Directionally, I believe that is a prudent strategy, however, the entire Asia Pacific region accounted for only 10% of WWE’s 2016 revenue, and I believe we are still in the very early innings before India makes a material impact on the company’s overall revenue. WWE also produced more than 75 hours of original content and stated that they are looking at a weekly show in the UK, with nothing to announce yet, however. The U.K. Championship tournament that they produced on the WWE Network in January was very well received among many hardcore wrestling fans (also referred to as the Internet wrestling community) and professional wrestling is currently enjoying surging popularity in the United Kingdom. A weekly show would likely serve WWE three fold in my opinion. If favorably received as the UK title tournament was, a weekly show could increase live event revenue in the UK, attract new fans, and bolster WWE network subscriptions both in the U.S. and in Europe.

For Q1, ending total Network subs were 1.69 million. Ending total paid subs were 1.57 million, with 1.16 million in the US and 409,000 internationally. In Q2, I project ending total subs of 2.04 million, with 1.92 million paid. Of the estimated 1.92 million paid, I project 1.46 million to come from the US with 457,000 internationally. Average paid subs I believe will be 1.63 million, in line with management’s guidance, resulting in Network revenue of $49.1 million, buoyed by the timing of WrestleMania. With a 4.5% estimated increase in TV rights fees, 8% estimated decline in Home Entertainment and 24% increase in digital media, I project total Media Division revenue for Q2 of 118.6 million, y/y growth of 1%. Positively impacted by the timing of WrestleMania, I estimate live events revenue will grow 17% y/y to $60.7 million. Licensing, Venue Merchandise and WWEShop revenue I project will grow 6% y/y, 0.3% y/y and 11% y/y respectively to $26.6 million. WWE Studios revenue, I estimate, will be $3.7 million in Q2, for y/y growth of 15%, and I project Corporate & Other revenue of $ 1 million, for total Q217 revenue of $210.6 million, 5.8% growth y/y. With the lapping of non-recurring items that impacted profitability in Q1 and increased operating leverage, I project Adjusted OIBDA will be $36.1 million.

I believe that WWE will have solid mid-single digit top line growth for 2017 and 2018, as continued Network growth and contractual TV rights fees occur, with the leverage of incremental Network subscribers growing OIBDA margins by the mid to high 20% range through 2018. For 2017, I estimate full year revenue of $781.6 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $103.6 million, and 2018 revenue of $836.5 million with Adjusted OIBDA of $129.3 million. Shares trade at 41x 2017 EPS, 61.6x 2017 Free Cash Flow and 14.1x 2017 Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a 45x 2017 EPS multiple, a 65x 2017 Free Cash Flow multiple and a 15x 2017 Adjusted OIBDA multiple results in a blended price target of $23, implying 8% upside.

Whatcha Gonna Do When Wrestling Fans Get Older on You?

Personally, I have been an avid fan of professional wrestling since the age of five. In 1997, when I started watching the WWE and the now defunct World Championship Wrestling then owned by Ted Turner, via Time Warner (TWX). I never missed a week of RAW, or WCW’s flagship show, Nitro, and grew up in an era abounding with star power, from the likes of Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, and a past their prime but still hugely popular, Hulk Hogan and Nature Boy Ric Flair. I faithfully collected VHS tapes and wrestling memorabilia and it was my biggest passive interest in life. 20 years later, it’s still my biggest passive interest in life, years after finding out the sport is pre-determined. I never possessed a negative viewpoint for this, as wrestling still is entertaining to me, especially as I’ve become a “smart mark” or simply “smart”. (“Smart” is an industry term for fans who know the sport is pre-determined and still enjoy it. The term also describes those who may also be avid wrestling fans, following behind the scenes occurrences with pro wrestling via wrestling news sites, podcasts, social media, etc.)

Today, I watch more of wrestling than ever, both on live TV, and online as streaming services have become more popular. Outside of watching new content of the WWE Network, I view the older classic footage from WCW, and other defunct promotions such as ECW, the NWA, Mid-South Wrestling, etc. I also regularly tune in to Ring of Honor Wrestling, owned by Sinclair Broadcasting (NASDAQ:SBGI) a small niche promotion catering almost exclusively to the “smart” hardcore wrestling fans, and subscribe to New Japan World, the streaming service for the #2 professional wrestling promotion in the world by revenue, New Japan Pro Wrestling with revenue of $21.6 million in 2015, as cited by WrestlingInc.com. When WWE’s in town, I’ll venture to the shows, I listen to podcasts from several wrestling industry figures, buy merchandise from several promotions, live tweet wrestling card results with my approval or dissatisfaction of the match and storyline quality, and regularly follow the news sites which document what’s happening in the business in regards to creative planning, wrestler contracts, talent disputes, etc. By all accounts, I would be considered a hardcore wrestling fan.

At the same time, I’m part of a declining demographic for WWE as a 25-year old male. Recently according to the Sports Business Journal reporters John Lombardo and David Broughton, who analyzed 35 years of Nielsen data, they found that the median age TV viewer has gotten older for every sport except women’s tennis. WWE has seen its TV audience grow the most out of every sport analyzed. In 2000, the median age of a pro wrestling viewer was 28. According to the SBJ, it’s now 54.

The median age of WWE viewers has also been tracked by Dave Meltzer, the founder, publisher and editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He puts the average age currently in the 40’s. Dave Meltzer is considered by far amongst those in and out of the wrestling business as the most accomplished and dedicated journalist in the history of the sport. He has been featured in The New York Times and is a frequent guest speaker at Stanford University. He has covered wrestling predating the regularly all the way back to 1971, and since the start of the weekly editions of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 1986, has missed only one week of publishing in December 1993, while he was being treated for a life threatening ruptured appendix. Meltzer, who often writes 25,000 words each issue, has said his workweek often exceeds 110 hours. Anything regarding professional wrestling as a matter of fact, that can be proven and verified, if there’s a dispute among accuracy, I’m believing Dave Meltzer.

Whoever you side with here, whether you believe the median age for WWE viewers is in the 40s or 54, that’s still far removed from 2000 when the median age was 28. We’ve established WWE has generated record revenue in 2016, from a lesser amount of fans watching live programming, and from fans who are much older than they were nearly two decades ago. It’s logical to conclude that fans today on a per dollar basis are much more passionate than they’ve hardly ever been about WWE’s programming, there’s just less of them than ever before.

If you’re generating higher revenue from less customers, if your customers keep declining, more revenue needs to be commanded from the remaining customers to continue higher rates of growth. This is an alarming trend that can’t continue forever. Eventually, older fans pass away, and you need to create new ones. Why don’t younger fans, and also older casual fans feel compelled to watch WWE live? Sure, there’s other programming available, but that was the case in the late 90’s/early 2000’s when WWE was posting record ratings. My take is that when it comes to getting the casuals and younger viewers to watch the product live, it comes to the set-up (overall presentation of the show), the stars, and the stories. Even hardcore fans will tune out and seek other wrestling content if your show isn’t interesting. I frequently do this on WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, and listen to a podcast review of the show online from several wrestling analysts.

Raw Truth About Declining Viewership – The set-up

In Q1 17, RAW posted an average 2.47 rating, a y/y decline of 10%. This is a remarkably cry from the early 2000’s when RAW would put up 5.0-7.0 ratings at the height of popularity for The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE didn’t achieve significant interest from other networks for its shows in 2014 due to their asking price being considered too high primarily. The USA Network would seemingly have the upper hand in negotiations with WWE in 2019 if ratings don’t start trending upward. Despite declining ratings, WWE is contractually obligated to produce a third hour RAW, as NBCUniversal agreed to pay WWE $150 million annually during the last round of renegotiations to air RAW and SmackDown, up from $90 million prior.

Dave Meltzer provided some demographic data as of this past June on RAW’s ratings decline y/y. “They’re down 20% [in teenage boys] they’re down 40% in teenagers, even more than in teenage boys, but they’re down in every single demo. Significantly.” Regarding his opinion on reasons for the ratings decline, Meltzer suggested it was the increased content for RAW. “I think that the big culprit is that the show is too long. Following WWE has gone from being a fun hobby to work…your hardcore fans love the fact that there’s more product than ever before, but the casual person does not want to devote five hours [a week] or eight hours for pay-per-view weeks.” WWE may have acquired an increase in TV rights fees, but they seemed to have been accepting short term gain for long term pain. The style of RAW and its presentation just isn’t clicking with viewers. SmackDown’s presentation at 2 hours is just right in my opinion, and SmackDown’s average rating increased 9.5% in Q1. However, it’s worth noting SmackDown is now broadcast live instead of being pre-taped as it was in Q1 of 2016, which likely is a sizable reason for the ratings increase.

The stars and the stories

Professional wrestling has always and will always be a star driven business, with the fan interest of the associated promotion driven by the star power of the wrestlers at the top level and how much they “get over” with the audience. (Getting over is an industry term describing if a wrestler has achieved popularity with fans). There’s always “The Guy,” whose promotions make the centerpiece of their organization and who’s the top attraction for drawing fans to the arenas, or “putting butts in seats.” In the 1970’s, there was Harley Race, in the 1980’s Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Jerry “The King” Lawler were huge draws. The 1990’s brought Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, a case in which both were so massively “over”, they could both legitimately be viewed as “The Guys.” The 2000-2017 time period, the top star for WWE, the only major live nationally televised wrestling promotion left, has unquestionably been John Cena. Cena, one of the highest paid wrestlers in WWE, and who has sold more than 5x merchandise than the next closest performer, has been the centerpiece of WWE since his first World title reign in 2005. As per WWE’s investor presentation, Cena is also the most liked U.S. athlete on Facebook 43 million fans. The problem, however, is that John Cena is 40, and has now moved to a part time schedule, likely close to retirement in a few years. WWE needs a new “Guy.” Here’s the problem.

Whether it’s true or not, and I believe it is, the perception among many wrestling fans, believe that Vince McMahon, the founder and CEO of the WWE, is dead set on making Roman Reigns, the next big star and centerpiece of the WWE. Whether or not a fan likes a certain wrestler or not is like art. It’s subjective, however, when the cancellation page of your network crashes because paying subscribers and fans of your product don’t want to see Roman Reigns set up to be the top star, I would think that should raise a red flag. WWE has promising talent that could conceivably be the next “Guy” in their late 20’s, early 30’s with time on their side. Seth Rollins, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, and Sami Zayn, in my opinion, all have the potential to be the top attraction in the company at some point down the line. I would also not rule out Roman Reigns either.

Back in 1996, when The Rock debuted as a smiling and happy good guy (babyface, in wrestling terminology), he was booed unmercifully by fans who chanted, “DIE ROCKY, DIE”. Fans didn’t buy The Rock as a traditional good guy, and two years later, Vince McMahon turned Rock’s character to a cocky and arrogant villain (heel in wrestling terminology). It’s around this time when The Rock takes off and in early 1999, main eventing WrestleMania 15, and becomes one the top stars in the company with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fans liked seeing The Rock as a cocky and disrespectful heel so much in 1999 the boos turned to cheers and Vince turned him back babyface. From there, it was off to the races as The Rock’s mainstream popularity would start to take off and WWE saw huge ratings spikes as mentioned prior.

The “heel run to babyface turn” has been a tried and true creative technique used in wrestling to get fans to cheer for a wrestler. WWE may be a PG content company now trying to appeal to children, however, it’s still a wrestling promotion. And per its own investor deck linked above, only 36% of the total WWE market are women. 64% of the total addressable market for WWE are men, which doesn’t come as a surprise. The fundamental drawing point of professional wrestling is two athletes who in the storyline, hate each other and settle their differences in a fight. That appeals more so to men, I would believe, and the numbers bear that out. And wrestling fans, the majority of whom are male, and as mentioned earlier, are 54 at the median, will not hesitate to boo a wrestler if you seem to be shoved in their face as they did with ’96 Rock and countless others.

It may seem backwards to some that wrestling fans cheer for the bad guys, but that shouldn’t be too hard to believe. Look at broader society. The Joker probably has as many fans as Batman. Magneto is one of my favorite characters in the X-Men series. LeBron James became loved in Cleveland after taking his villainous talents to South Beach before coming back home and being the hero again. Darth Vader has a ton of Star Wars merchandise available and many are fans of his character and was a top villain in the series but eventually his “babyface turn” comes so to speak in Return of the Jedi when he kills the Emperor to save Luke Skywalker. Creatively, it is certainly achievable to cast a believable babyface, but sometimes you need to let him or her carry themselves like a heel. This Roman Reigns, talking for several minutes about magic beans, has no potential to be cheered by a mass wrestling audience, and won’t draw 15 cents in Chinese money in my estimation. But this Roman Reigns, with a massive full arena screaming expletives at him, harboring a smug look on his face and not caring the slightest about crowd reaction, that’s a heel if there ever was one. He comes across as believable to me, and if WWE would creatively fully embrace that side of his character, instead of being lukewarm about it or simply refusing to fully go in that direction, I think it’s a license to print money.

Roman has the look of a dominant wrestler, the in-ring ability, and time on his side to be cheered massively, but the conditions need to be created for that to happen. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez (who also runs his website Figure Four Online together with Dave’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter) reported months ago that original plans were for Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar in the Main Event next year at WrestleMania. Whether Vince McMahon changes his mind or not will be found out at WrestleMania next year, however, I will say that unequivocally whether Roman turns into a full-fledged heel is likely the single biggest decision and most important story WWE can make creatively right now in the next 12 months. The reason I delved into a discussion on babyfaces and heels is due to the fundamental role characters play in the overall nature of selling conflicts in a wrestling ring as a business model.

Strong identifiable characters that get “over” in popularity with wrestling fans either as a babyface or heel, affect TV ratings, live events, network subscriptions, consumer product sales, etc. WWE has other young talent I mentioned prior that they can groom to be the next mega stars, but no one I would argue has the trajectory and the path set up as much as Roman near term. Roman also has the perfect “good guy” to feud with in Seth Rollins should WWE go in that direction in 2018, which I think could be a money drawing feud given their on-screen history as former tag partners. If Vince McMahon’s opinion turns on Roman and someone else is chosen to be “The Guy,” it’s likely going to take a while for a Rollins, a Gable, a Jordan, a Zayn, etc. to catch fire with the fan base and build them up to eventually replace John Cena. Again, WWE was in this same position with The Rock in 1996 before they played the “heel run to babyface turn” card, and massive popularity and ratings spikes followed. Hopefully, they go back to that strategy.

WWE buying Ring of Honor?

Reports surfaced earlier in the year online that the WWE was interesting in buying Sinclair Broadcasting owned, Ring of Honor Wrestling. ROH COO Joe Koff has denied the rumors. However, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE approached Ring of Honor last August floating the idea of buying the company, essentially for the value of Ring of Honor’s tape library, and to remove a competitor. Sinclair doesn’t break out Ring of Honor’s revenue, but New Japan Pro Wrestling is widely considered to be WWE’s top competitor, and for perspective as mentioned above, NJPW’s revenue in 2015 was only $21.6 million. WWE’s revenue in 2015 was $658.8 million, 30.5x New Japan’s top line. Ring of Honor’s record crowd number in their 15-year history, occurring earlier this year, was only 3,600 fans for their annual “Supercard of Honor.” I would not call Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling competition, but they are alternatives When RAW is a bore for me on seemingly more Monday nights than I can remember in recent times, I’ll either watch New Japan Pro Wrestling on their streaming app, or log on to the FITE TV app and watch Ring of Honor shows via iPad. Specifically, regarding Ring of Honor, Dave Meltzer reported back in 2015, a meeting was held with Joe Koff and Ring of Honor talent making a pitch to Sinclair executives to allocate more funds for wrestler salaries and production improvements to expand the promotion. However, that pitch failed. Joe Koff was allegedly told by Sinclair to be more disciplined in spending in 2015, and that Sinclair wanted Ring of Honor for consistent programming but are not looking at investing into the company strongly or taking any risks to build it.

WWE doesn’t seem to be in a rush to purchase Ring of Honor, and I don’t believe they need to be, given Ring of Honor’s comparatively small size and lack of desire by its owners to expand the company. But I can understand the mentality behind WWE wanting to purchase the company. A lot of WWE’s stars, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out of Ring of Honor. WWE has invested $2 million in building a state of the art training facility, called “The Performance Center” to recruit and train its next generation of performers. WWE also has a developmental brand, “NXT” which airs only on the WWE Network. NXT is geared toward giving the newly trained performers a chance to wrestle in front of a smaller live crowd to fine tune their skills, before ascending to WWE’s main brands of RAW and SmackDown.

NXT’s creative approach is different from RAW and SmackDown in that it caters to hardcore wrestling fans, and is presented with a more straightforward, sports like approach than the soap opera-ish RAW and SmackDown, with less comedy and more focus on in-ring action. I believe NXT is the best creatively booked brand in WWE, and it’s the main reason I subscribe to the WWE Network. NXT, runs shows in smaller venues than RAW and SmackDown, with the exception of live specials which are done in major arenas. Comparatively, NXT is akin to Ring of Honor in terms of target audience but with a vastly greater marketing machine and production budget. With the Performance Center, WWE wants to build its talent from scratch and have the talent develop through their system, and without Ring of Honor in the around, it makes it easier for WWE to accomplish that. It probably goes without saying that if WWE wanted Ring of Honor badly enough, they could buy the company tomorrow for the right price.

But with Sinclair buying Tribune Media (TRCO), Ring of Honor provides valuable content in local TV markets, so I don’t believe they have the incentive to sell currently. Things can change at any moment, but I believe it’s more likely a content partnership ensues between WWE and Ring of Honor. WWE previously put out a survey asking Network subscribers if they’d like to see Ring of Honor content on the WWE Network. Joe Koff ruled out WWE purchasing the video library of Ring of Honor and I believe that’s unlikely and won’t happen unless the company is bought outright. However, Koff did mention that Ring of Honor remains working with WWE on content deals that are mutually beneficial as they currently do regarding ROH’s footage of now WWE, ex-ROH stars. This leads to me believe that it’s certainly possible Ring of Honor footage could possibly end up licensed on the WWE Network, but nothing has been announced yet, which I read as, WWE has entertained the idea but hasn’t agreed to Ring of Honor’s asking price.

If Network paid subscriptions deteriorate or fail to grow at an acceptable rate, I believe this could likely be one of the first deals struck. Given the target audience overlap between NXT and Ring of Honor, this would probably be a very popular move for fans who view Ring of Honor’s wrestling quality as superior to WWE’s flagship programming on RAW and SmackDown. As Sinclair seemingly has no interest in expanding Ring of Honor, it would be prudent in my view to try and maximize the cash flow it can generate from the company, absent an outright sale. That may be still in the works if talks between WWE and Ring of Honor are still occurring.

New Japan Pro Wrestling – New Competition Rising?

There are a lot of passionate wrestling fans out there that make up the unofficial Internet Wrestling Community, myself included. WWE would probably say that we make up a large majority of its 23 million passionate wrestling fans. But not all of us in the IWC share the same opinions, unsurprisingly. A lot of fans by what I’ve seen on Twitter have never bothered to check out New Japan Pro Wrestling, which I believe is the best quality wrestling overall in the world right now. New Japan’s equivalent to WrestleMania, "Wrestle Kingdom" did 26,192 in attendance this year from the Tokyo Dome. Dave Meltzer rated the main event between Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada 6 stars, the highest rating he’d ever given a match in over 3 decades of covering the sport. Personally, I believe that’s the greatest match I’ve ever seen in my life.

New Japan, has been around since 1972 and recently debuted in the U.S. for the first time ever in a two night event. They vastly underestimated the demand for the show and sold out of a roughly 2,000 seat building in less than an hour. In the WWE, only NXT has a serious sporting like presentation to it in my view, not their main programming in RAW and SmackDown. New Japan presents their main programming in a serious fashion with more emphasis placed on in-ring action instead of long talking segments as you’ll see on RAW and SmackDown. The company has primarily Japanese athletes, but also some American wrestlers. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura are current popular WWE wrestlers who were extremely popular stars in New Japan before coming to the WWE in 2016. The athleticism and match quality is unparalleled and New Japan has made efforts to appeal to American fans, not only with its recent expansion into the U.S. but by offering English commentary for its major shows. Prior to 2015, everything was broadcast in Japanese. New Japan’s streaming website, New Japan World, launched in December 2014, priced at about $9 U.S., had roughly 60,000 subscribers at the start of 2017 with 15,000 coming from outside Japan according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

One of the things New Japan will likely need to do, at least to get more English speaking fans to subscribe to New Japan World, offer an English version of their site, instead of translating the entire site via Google translation. Their site was very difficult to navigate when I first signed up, and I even had to use PayPal to sign up, because the payments page was virtually impossible to understand, as the page didn’t translate everything completely. Luckily, upon seeing the PayPal logo and redirecting me to Paypal’s site in English, I was able to sign up for the site and find my way through to desired content. I have also seen quite a few people on Twitter complain about the same issue. If New Japan fixes things on the back end and runs in larger venues in the future, I could see WWE taking somewhat of an aggressive stance. New Japan announced they’d return stateside in 2018 and with WWE’s allegedly trying to take out Ring of Honor, I believe they’d be more attentive to New Japan, even with a likely 30x revenue gap between them. I’d assign an almost zero probability to WWE buying New Japan, however. They have two very different cultures when it comes to presenting a professional wrestling product. Vince McMahon despises the term “wrestling” and doesn’t believe he's in the professional wrestling business by his own admission in the very early part of an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, viewing the WWE as “sports entertainment.” There’s also a language gap, although that can be worked around, I believe it adds to the complexities of WWE incorporating New Japan within its portfolio.

New Japan is in the very early innings of building U.S. operations and realistically are probably a years away from even beginning to be serious competition to the WWE in terms of revenue and pro wrestling market share, but they are worth keeping an eye on, as they are looking to establish a California territory and increase TV exposure. If any wrestling promotion has a viable chance of being serious competition to WWE longer term, it’s New Japan in my view. Medium term, WWE needs not be concerned.

“Everybody’s Got A Price” – “The Million Dollar Man”, Ted DiBiase

Vince McMahon has said on prior earnings calls, “we’re open for business” regarding his openness to selling WWE at the right price. However, I’m skeptical that WWE gets bought anytime soon. There aren’t any strategic buyers with these resources and willingness to buy WWE. Sinclair has no desire to expand in the wrestling business. New Japan would probably jump at the chance at to buy WWE, but impossible given their relatively paltry revenue. I also find it highly unlikely that a media company is going to have the desire to buy the WWE. Vince McMahon would likely need to contractually retain full creative control and a stake in the company. This is the only way I see the idea of a media buyer as a possibility. The WWE started expanding nationally in 1984 with Hulk Hogan, and in 33 years, there has been no company ever to compete and post better numbers than WWE except for the formerly Time Warner owned, WCW. In 1998, WCW generated $200 million in revenue and $55 million in profit. Revenue for WWE in 1998 was $126.2 million with $8.4 million in profit.

According to Eric Bischoff, the former wrestling promoter and President of WCW said in an article to WWE.com, “Toward the end of 1998, around August, it started to become very apparent to me that the Time Warner conglomerate [which owned Turner Broadcasting Systems] really didn’t want WCW to survive,” Eric Bischoff told WWE.com. “It was obvious to me because of the things they were doing to us — reallocating budgets that had already been allocated and cutting budgets that had already been approved six months or a year in advance.” Bischoff also mentioned in subsequent interviews that WCW would not have originally been successful [during the period where Monday Nitro beat RAW in head to head ratings for 84 weeks straight] had Ted Turner not given WCW a prime time slot on Monday night on TNT. Bischoff mentioned in these interviews that Turner was losing power in Time Warner, especially as the AOL merger happened, and many people within the company didn’t share Turner’s passion for wrestling. Had Ted still wielded the power he once did, he could have possibly chosen to hold on to WCW through a downturn in business, giving it a chance to recover. To be fair, Eric Bischoff also gave himself part of the blame from a creative standpoint as to why WCW lost popularity to WWE beyond 1998. WWE noted that WCW lost between $60-$80 million in 2000 as the former had taken off in popularity before Time Warner sold the company to the WWE next year for $4.5 million.

My second reason for skepticism involving a media buyer purchasing WWE is the price it received from NBCUniversal for its current TV deal falling shy of WWE’s expectations, mentioned above. WWE gave pitches to various companies including FX Networks, AMC Networks, and Turner Broadcasting, but not one met WWE’s asking price. If television networks don’t place the same value on WWE’s viewers evident by a higher TV rights contract, why would they look to purchase an entire professional wrestling company? This is further illustrated as the Times article mentions that despite the big ratings Raw and SmackDown generate, the audience is considered rented, meaning they don’t stick around to sample other programming on the networks that carry them. If you’re a television company, you likely would desire your audience to watch a variety of shows on your network to increase ad revenue. That doesn’t seem to be the case with pro wrestling fans.

But nonetheless, if a media company did purchase WWE, for comparison purposes, the UFC was sold at $4 billion at a 22x 2015 trailing EBITDA multiple to WME-IMG. Sports Business Daily said that each media company that passed on buying the UFC, (ESPN, Fox and Time Warner) “was skeptical about the media rights valuation.” The UFC generated $600 million in revenue in 2015. WWE’s revenue that year was $658.8 million as mentioned prior. Sports Business Daily also puts UFC’s median audience viewer age at 49, compared to 54 for the WWE. UFC is in the business of selling fights. WWE’s in the business of selling fights. One is scripted, one isn’t. Seemingly, they’re not too different from each other in terms of business model, viewership age and revenue generation. A 22x 2017 estimated OIBDA multiple on WWE results in a value of $32 per share. A 20x 2017 estimated OIBDA multiple results in a value of $29 per share. A range from $29-$32 is likely what I believe would get Vince McMahon’s interest to sell. WME-IMG may be best suited to buy WWE if someone tries. Ultimately, the reason I believe in three decades there hasn’t been anyone to compete with the WWE outside of a brief two years, and frankly speaking, no one ever to compete with WWE successfully that wanted to be doing so in the first place, save Ted Turner, can be summed up easily. WWE is a wrestling company that does television, not a television company that does wrestling. Being part of a larger corporate structure with many moving parts, I don’t believe a wrestling company will get the focus, dedication or needed funding to overtake WWE in market share. And even if such were to occur, I’m skeptical that those with significant voting influence in a major conglomerate would be fans of a wrestling company to ride out a downturn in business should the WWE retake significant market share. Three decades have proven my theory right thus far. I don’t assign a high probability to anyone seriously considering purchasing WWE for these reasons any time in the foreseeable future.

Investment Risks

WWE is levered to the number of subscribers for its OTT platform. A substantial increase in WWE Network subscribers will likely result in operating leverage, a positive implication for the stock. Additionally, the implementation of creative storylines that resonate with fans could lead to a spike in live viewership, increasing TV rights fees. WWE in recent years generated more revenue with less television viewers spending more dollars. Should the level of television viewers increase due to more popular stars, assuming viewers contribute the same or higher spend levels, this could materially augment business. The expressed willingness from management to entertain acquisition offers could boost the stock should an attractive offer be made. Being an entertainment based company, WWE is tied to the health of consumer spending. If the economy spikes upward, this may bode well for consumer spending and augment WWE revenue growth.

Closing Remarks

WWE has a passionate fan base. The fact that the company can generate increased revenue with less fans watching the product is a testament to that. But the bottom line for a professional wrestling promotion comes down to how many fans are drawn to your product to watch your presentation, and if your flagship show isn't capturing viewers, it's a canary in the coalmine when it comes to how TV rights fees and the rest of your business is likely to perform in the long run. Network subscriptions are growing, but a decade from now if WWE's live TV audience has declined notably from what it is today, (as it has the prior two decades) I can't imagine the Network subscriber number will be that great. Any business has to create new customers, or in the long run, trouble will ensue when it comes to growth. For now, WWE can count on likely Network subscriber growth and the fact that it's the only major game in town among professional wrestling promotions with massive popularity, relative to the competition. But longer term, the company may feel the sting if its fans continue to be put in a sleeper hold.

Valuation

