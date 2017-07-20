Kinder Morgan Dividend Growth Plans Are Great But The Valuation Isn't

Because even with these planned dividend increases, Kinder doesn't necessarily represent a good buy at these prices.

Of course, this good news comes with some important caveats.

That day is nearly here, with management now finally offering strong dividend growth guidance through 2020.

Management promised a bold turnaround program that would pay down its mountain of debt, invest in the future, and one day return the dividend to growth.

Kinder Morgan broke a lot of investor hearts when it had to slash its payout 75% in 2015.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) shareholders' long nightmare might finally be coming to a close.

After years of ho-hum payouts and struggles to pay down debt and grow its cash flows, the company's most recent earnings release FINALLY gives income investors something to cheer about.

So, let's take a look at why Kinder's turnaround may finally be showing signs of success, but also other important considerations that may mean today isn't a time to add this fallen pipeline blue chip to your diversified dividend growth portfolio.

Q2 Results: Things Are FINALLY Moving In the Right Direction

Metric First Half 2016 First Half 2017 YoY Change Revenue $6.339 billion $6.792 billion 7.1% DCF $2.283 billion $2.237 billion -2.0% DCF/Share $1.02 $1.00 -2.0% Dividend $0.25 $0.25 0% Dividend Coverage Ratio 4.08 4.00 -2.0%

Source: Kinder Morgan Earnings Release

Thanks to higher oil and natural gas prices, as well as new projects coming online, Kinder's first half revenue was up nicely. However, due to its large scale deleveraging efforts, most notably the 50% sale of the Southern Natural Gas system to Southern Company (SO), its distributable cash flow (equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend) still declined a bit.

Fortunately, the dividend coverage ratio remains very high, because Kinder is internally funding its growth through DCF rather than external debt and equity and thus has an artificially low payout (for a midstream stock).

More important for long-term dividend investors is that the company's five-year growth backlog of new projects has halted its years-long slide, rising $500 million in the latest quarter, to $12.2 billion.

Most of these projects are in natural gas pipeline projects, secured by take or pay contracts which have very little commodity exposure and are expected to result in cash yields of 14.5%.

Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

In fact, excluding its troubled CO2 segment, the current backlog is expected to result in 20.8% growth in Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in the coming four years.

Combined with its deleveraging efforts going better than expected, Kinder's management finally felt confident in providing plans for some very strong capital returns in the coming years.

Dividend News Is Something To Celebrate BUT...

Year Expected Dividend Yield On Today's Price ($20.59) 2017 $0.50 2.6% 2018 $0.80 3.9% 2019 $1.00 4.9% 2020 $1.25 6.1% 2026 $1.98 9.6%

Sources: Management Guidance, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

In addition to a $2 billion buyback that was announced during the most recent earnings release (about 5% of outstanding stock), Kinder announced it was planning on growing the dividend by about 25% per year through 2020.

This is very welcome news to long suffering income investors who have been wondering when Kinder would finally live up to its promise of a generous and highly secure payout, backed by long-term take or pay contracts, which make up 66% of its current cash flows.

Of course, the true question that still needs to be answered is whether or not Kinder's long-term (beyond 2020) dividend growth potential remains anywhere near as strong as it was before the worst oil crash in over 50 years.

Luckily, thanks to American shale producers becoming so much more efficient in recent years, US shale breakeven prices have fallen to about $23 per barrel.

Source: Rystad Energy

That means that if oil prices recover to a long-term average of $55, US production is expected to not just rise in 2017 but also set new all-time records in 2018 and continue climbing through 2025.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Similarly, US natural gas production is set to soar in the coming decade, which bodes well for Kinder's long-term growth prospects.

That's because part of Kinder's problem is that its large scale means that it needs to bring $3-4 billion in new projects online each year in order to maintain 7.5% DCF and dividend growth.

Fortunately, analysts expect America's huge production growth to require $700-900 billion in new midstream infrastructure investment in the coming decade, which means that Kinder should still have plenty of growth runway left.

...Don't Forget That Guidance Isn't A Promise

Company Yield Dividend Coverage 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Kinder Morgan 2.6% 4.00 16.5% 11.2% S&P 500 1.9% 2.53 5.7% 9.1%

Sources: GuruFocus, Fast Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

One of the most important things to point out about management's recent dividend growth announcement is that guidance is not a promise, merely a plan.

After all, let's not forget that after Kinder bought up its MLPs, (a deal that required so much debt that it later forced a dividend cut after oil prices crashed), the company claimed the deal would allow for long-term 10% annual dividend growth.

In addition, when considering total returns, while a good rule of thumb is yield + long-term dividend growth, that model doesn't work very well in this case.

That's because this model assumes that a company's yield will remain constant, and thus any dividend growth (a proxy for EPS and FCF/share growth) will result in share prices rising and generating capital gains.

However, remember that Kinder Morgan is operating in the midstream industry, where high yields are the primary goal.

Therefore, going forward, Kinder's share price isn't likely to grow as fast as the dividend, because its yield needs to play catchup to its peers.

That's why my total return projection assumes Kinder's long-term yield rising to 5%, which would be competitive with other Midstream general partners such as Enbridge Inc. (ENB).

Valuation: Kinder Is Still Not Worth Buying

KMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, thanks to the recent bear market in oil prices, Kinder has underperformed the S&P 500. However, that doesn't necessarily mean its shares are attractively priced today.

P/Operating Cash Flow Historical P/OCF Yield Historical Yield 10.0 9.8 2.6% 4.0%

Source: Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

That's because, from a price/operating cash flow perspective, the current valuation is actually inline with its long-term historical average.

Meanwhile, the dividend yield, thanks to the 2015 cut, remains far below the payout level that Kinder shareholders have usually enjoyed, as well as much lower than the industry median yield of 6.4%.

But what about the long-term valuation? Shouldn't Kinder's potential growth, courtesy of America's ongoing shale fracking revolution, mean that long-term dividend lovers might still want to buy it now?

Not necessarily.

2017 Dividend 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $0.50 16.5% $20.55 16.5% 0%

Source: Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

For example, using a 20-year discounted dividend model, which values Kinder using the current value of its total dividends over the next 20 years (discounted at the S&P 500's historical 9.1% return since 1871), we see that today's share price fully accounts for the company's improved dividend growth potential.

That means no margin of safety to own an energy stock whose risks remain much higher than many of its peers due to its improved but still highly leveraged balance sheet.

Company Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Kinder Morgan 5.2 3.93 47% 0.40 BBB- Industry Average 7.1 NA 62% 0.84 NA

Sources: Morningstar, Earnings Release, Fast Graphs

So, what price might I be able to recommend shares of Kinder? That depends on whether or not you already own it.

That's because, normally, for a high-quality company (which Kinder still isn't), I recommend opening an initial position at fair value or less. Meanwhile, I like to see a margin of safety (discount to fair value) of 15% or more before adding to an existing position.

However, given Kinder's troubled history and still highly leveraged balance sheet, I feel that even new investors should wait for at least a 7.5% margin of safety before buying an initial position. Meanwhile, existing investors might want to look for a steeper discount to fair value (20%) before adding.

Type Of Investor Target Price Target Yield New Investor $19 2.6% Existing Investors $16.40 3.0%

Source: GuruFocus

That means that I would recommend waiting for a potential pullback to $19 for new investors and $16.40 before adding to your existing position.

Such a decline is certainly possible if oil prices pull back a bit, or if the stock market experiences its long overdue (eight months and counting) correction.

And, if Kinder doesn't ever reach those levels? Well, that's fine, because Kinder is nowhere near a "must own" fast growing dividend name but merely a potential turnaround, deep-value investment that should be bought opportunistically.

Bottom Line: Kinder's Improved Dividend Profile Is Great But It's Not A Buy At Today's Price

Don't get me wrong, I'm thrilled to learn of management's aggressive plans to return Kinder to its high-yield roots.

That being said, we can't forget that there are plenty of much better high-yield midstream stocks that don't ask investors to wait years before achieving a decent income and also boast stronger balance sheets and better long-term growth prospects to boot.

Combined with a share price that fully bakes in this most recent good news, I still can't recommend investors add Kinder Morgan to their diversified high-yield income growth portfolios at this time.

