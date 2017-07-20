Will USG Corporation Continue To Grow?

USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has, in recent years, improved its earnings by a lot after a long time of significant losses. But can investors look forward to a future with even higher earnings for USG?

As a quick overview, USG is a leading manufacturer of building materials that operates in three segments:

Gypsum - USG manufactures and markets gypsum used in several different building applications. Ceilings - This segment manufactures and markets interior systems products -- i.e., ceiling tiles and ceiling grids. UBBP - This is USG's joint venture that manufactures and distributes products for walls, floor liners, and ceilings.

Past Earnings

USG's revenue has increased to $113 million from 2014 to 2016. Operating income has also increased to $245 million. Net income, which is higher than operating income in 2015 and 2016 due to an income tax benefit (2015) and gains on the sale of discontinued operations (2016), has increased from $37 million to $510 million, based on the following record:

($millions) 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 2,904 2,913 3,017 Operating Income 149 355 394 Net Income 37 991 510

Even though today's investor does not profit from the past earnings shown above, there might still be a reason to expect even more growth in the future. That's because of USG's focus on growth and increasing profit margins.

Growth From New Markets

Besides operating in the U.S., USG also operates in Mexico and Canada. USG's focus on expanding to even more markets has resulted in a joint venture, named USG Boral Building Products, allowing USG to sell and distribute products to a lot of new markets: Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East. USG's increasing dividends from USG Boral Building Products, or UBBP, is showing higher demand from the company's new markets. For the year 2016, USG received $47 million in dividends. The growing demand from Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East is likely to have a very positive effect on USG's future growth.

Reduction of Production Costs

The construction materials manufacturer has announced a $300 million investment in advanced manufacturing over the next four years, which will drive additional growth in the future. USG's purpose is to reduce the production costs -- e.g., by investing in automated guided vehicles/forklifts and advanced wallboard handling and therefore improving the profitability. The investment into the advanced manufacturing will, by 2021, return an extra $100 million in EBITDA and will extend USG's low-cost position. The advanced manufacturing investment might also strengthen USG's position throughout the business cycle.

Expansion of Product Portfolio

A good way to create future profit is through new product launches. USG is creating new products, but is also strengthening current products through innovation. This focus on new products leads to improved products, like one of USG's newer releases: a lightweight gypsum wallboard panel, named Sheetrock Brand EcoSmart Panels. USG has developed this new product based on one of its already-existing products, the UltraLight Panels. Therefore, USG has developed new methods to decrease water usage by 25% and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20%. USG's focus on strengthening products -- i.e., making a much lighter gypsum wallboard panel -- speaks to the company's focus on staying ahead of the competition.

Because of USG's improved earnings in recent years and the sale of its distribution business, L&W Supply, to ABC Supply for $675 million, the company has been focusing a lot on improving the balance sheet. The improved financials and the sale of L&W have resulted in USG retiring $1.1 billion of outstanding debt. USG's reduced debt has a very positive effect on the company's future interest payments. The construction materials manufacturer expects the interest payments to decrease to $77 million in 2017, from $153 million in 2016, which saves USG $76 million. This money could be spent on growing the business instead. This significant balance sheet improvement has strengthened USG's financial position and is positioning the company to grow organically.

After many years with share dilution, USG has announced a share repurchase program. USG might repurchase up to $250 million of the company's common stock, which would benefit the long-term investor. With a current price of about 8.8 times 2016 earnings, a stronger financial position, and prospects for future growth, USG Corporation appears undervalued.

