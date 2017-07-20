Publicis Groupe's (PUBGY) CEO Arthur Sadoun on H1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Publicis Groupe S.A. ADR (OTCQX:PUBGY) H1 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Arthur Sadoun – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve King – Chief Executive Officer-Publicis Media

Jean-Michel Etienne – Chief Financial Officer

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner – Secretary General

Analysts

Annick Maas – Liberum

Brian Wieser – Pivotal Research

Adrien De Saint-Hilaire – Morgan Stanley

Tim Nollen – Macquarie

Lisa Yang – Goldman Sachs

Charles Bedouelle – Exane

Conor O’Shea – Kepler Cheuvreux

Sarah Simon – Berenberg

Tom Singlehurst – Citi

Matthew Walker – Credit Suisse

Chris Collett – Deutsche Bank

Dan Salmon – BMO Capital Markets

Arthur Sadoun

[Foreign Language] Hello to all. This is Arthur Sadoun. Thank you very much for joining us today for the Publicis H1 2017 Earning Call. I am here in Paris with Jean-Michel Etienne, our CFO, that you all know well. I am also with Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, our Secretary General; and Steve King, CEO of Publicis Media, who is on the line from London. Hello, Steve. As you know, media clan has been…

Steve King

Good morning.

Arthur Sadoun

Good morning. As you know, media clan has been has been put in place since the 1st of June, and we thought it would be a good idea to have the 4 members present for this important call. Jean-Michel Bonamy is also with us and will be available to take all your question after the call. This is my first earning results presentation seven weeks after taking my new role, so I hope you won’t be too tough on me.

I won’t be as brilliant as Maurice, but I hope I’ve got a good news for you at this short term. To start, let me just take a moment to give you my personal point of view on where we stand as a companies. I have been with Publicis for more than 10 years. During all of these years, I have seen ups and down, good and bad moments, but every time, Publicis have succeeded in transforming for better. I have seen how we became a truly global company and how we have embraced the digital era ready for competition.

More recently, I have followed the integration of Sapient very closely, which is transforming both our model but also our culture. And last but not least, I have been very lucky to part of the team that has put in place The Power of One, which is definitely one of the most transformational and bold move the group has taken and that is now starting to get real momentum. So let’s be clear. Even though we have some challenges ahead, I am very confident that we have the right talent, the right assets and the right model to succeed once again in this new phase of our transformation journey.

In a world that is changing quicker than ever, where our clients are facing the challenges of their own transformation, we are committed to transforming even faster and more profoundly for the benefit of our clients, our people and our shareholders. I am convinced that, thanks to the vision of Maurice Levy and the clients in momentum, Publicis is on its way to redefining the market and actually joining industry challenges to our advantage through a unique model. There will be only one judge: our performance in term of key performance indicators and, consequently, the support of our shareholders.

Today, we would like to run the presentation in a very simple way: first, I will give you some quick highlights about the Q2 and H1 results; then Jean-Michel will present our financial performance; and finally, I will give you my initial thoughts and observation on the future of the group and our strategy. Then the four of us, Anne-Gabrielle, Steve, Jean-Michel and myself, will take every question.

Now if you may, let’s dive into the presentation. I won’t read the disclaimer, but please have a look as you know it’s an important legal matter. [Foreign Language] Okay, let me go through a review of the highlights of the first 6 months of 2017 before Jean-Michel provide you with more details on the number. I think it’s fair to say that the first half of 2017 was very bullish, and Q2 in particular. When it comes to management, the Supervisory Board has decided to put in place a smooth transition, which, so far, is happening very well. I hope Maurice, that is somewhere on the line, I guess, will agree.

We have put in place new governing bodies and defined an action plan to accelerate our transformation, which I will detail later. When it comes to new business, I will simply highlight the win of P&G UK media pitch. P&G is the UK’s largest advertiser. We were incumbent. And thanks to The Power of One, we have been able to win the most important local pitch of the year and extend our relationship.

We have other win, including Molson Coors, Special K, Dell, and more recently, McDonald’s Delivery. Finally, we are completing the merger of SapientNitro and Razorfish. In a nutshell, we have simplified our structure, rationalized the IT system and management tool, put in place Sapient Global Distributed Delivery model for Razorfish and ended non-profitable contracts. We are now expecting the first synergy as soon as H2 2017. When it comes to the key figures, organic growth for the second quarter was slightly ahead of our own forecast at plus 0.8%. The good news is the U.S. returning to positive territory.

The better-than-expected performance came from a couple of FMCG and auto clients, lower impacts on tax issue and some positive trading. First half revenue was EUR4.85 billion, up 1.9% on a reported basis. Operating margin rate was slightly up at 13.2%, which is quite satisfactory given moderate growth and restructuring charges of EUR52 million. We are talking about 20 basis points improvement compared to last year.

We are seeing the first benefit of the reorganization that we launched 18 months ago. Headline group net income reached EUR432 million, up 6.4% from last year. Headline diluted EPS was EUR1.89, up 4.4% year-on-year. And free cash flow before changing working capital requirements was EUR594 million, up 5.5% year-on-year. In a nutshell, we are returning to growth as soon as Q2, and we are improving operating margin even in a moderate growth environment.

I will now give the floor to my friend, Jean-Michel, who will go through the results in more detail. I will come back later to give our strategic opportunities.

Jean-Michel Etienne

Thank you, Arthur. I must say that after 16 years and 32 earnings presentations, I had to think twice not to say thank you, Maurice.

Arthur Sadoun

If you call me Maurice, it will be okay.

Jean-Michel Etienne

So good morning, everybody. As usual, I will go now through a few slides detailing our first half 2017 results. We will start with revenue. As usual, revenue for the second quarter of 2017 is EUR2.550 billion, up 2.2% versus last year. Currencies had a 1.1% positive impact, and acquisitions impacting very small at plus 0.4%. As already covered by Arthur, the most important is the organic growth, which is slightly ahead of our expectation, at plus 0.8% for the quarter.

The better-than-expected performance came from a couple of FMCGs clients and auto clients, too, a lower impact from past issues and some positive phasing impacts. The revenue for the first half 2017 is EUR4.843 billion, up 1.9% versus last year. Currencies had a 1.6% positive impact, and acquisitions impacted also small at plus 0.5%. So organic growth for H1 is at minus 0.2%. When we look now at Q2 revenue by geography, Europe remained solid at plus 3.2% also slowing down versus Q1. Growth is strong in the UK, Italy, France and slightly negative in Germany. We will look at that later on.

We are really pleased to see North America returning to positive growth at plus 0.2% after minus 5% in Q1. We had the lower impact here again from past issues, growing contribution from accounts wins and some benefit of phasing versus our expectations. Asia Pacific is down 3.3% in the quarter, mostly due to China, where an entity has been facing some challenges since Q3 2016. India, Singapore – and Singapore are up more than 5%.

Latin America is up by 2.8%, driven by the recovery in Brazil, which is up by 3%. Middle East and Africa is up by 0.2%. Overall, the Q2 organic growth for the entire Europe is at plus 0.8%. If we analyze now, on Page 9, the H1 organic growth by geography, very simple, I will just read the slide, Europe is at plus 4.3%, North America at minus 2.4%, APAC at minus 1.4%, Latin America at plus 3.5% and Middle East and Africa at plus 0.8%. With an organic growth rate at minus 0.2%, H1’s growth is slightly better than we thought a few months ago. If we want to highlight now the main countries in term of growth rate for this first half I will slide.

Above 10%, we have Italy at plus 10%; Korea at plus 13%, Mexico plus 15%. Between 5% and 10%, France is at 6%; India, plus 6%; and the UK, at 8%. Between 0% and 5% Brazil is at plus 1% for H1. Some countries are still in negative territory in H1, with China, Germany and the U.S., but for this last one, a better Q2, as you have already noticed.

Let’s move now to the detail of the results. On Page 12, starting with the P&L. H1 revenue is at EUR4.843 billion and up by 1.9% year-on-year, EBITDA EUR719 million is growing by 2.1% and the operating margin is at EUR638 million, up by 3.1% versus last year. Our operating margin rate is at 13.2%, 20 basis points higher than H1 2016, and I will come back to this on the next slide. I will cover also separately interest expense and income tax. The headline group net income is at EUR 472 million and is up versus last year by 6.4%. The amortization of intangibles is at EUR 23 million, net of tax. No capital gains during the first part of the year.

The revaluation of earn-out is an additional charge of EUR 22 million, and obviously, we can see this as a positive sign as it relates to the improved earnings prospects coming from the recent acquisitions. All in all, the group net income for the first six months of the year is at EUR 387 million, up by 1.6% versus last year. Let me come back to the operating margin detail now. We have two slide on this. First of all, personnel costs are growing by 0.8%, the percentage which is lower than the revenue growth and represents 53.9% of revenue versus 64.6% a year ago.

With this, we are seeing the first benefits of the simplification of our structure – new structure launched 18 months ago. Restructuring costs were EUR 52 million versus EUR 55 million last year. For the full year, we’re expecting restructuring costs to be close to EUR 120 million as few decisions directly linked to our deep transformation will be implemented. Other operating expenses represent 21.2% of revenue, an increase of 60 basis points versus last year.

I will comment on this at time of the source of change to operating income in the next slide. Depreciation represent 1.7% of revenue compared to 1.8% a year ago, inline with the decrease in CapEx that we have seen during the last two years. Overall, the operating margin rate is at 17.2%, improving by 20 basis point versus last year. The change versus last year, with the modest growth rate, is confirming that our transformation program starts to deliver on the cost side.

This is implying still a significant restructuring activity as it was already the case last year, but we feel on track to deliver our multiyear cost-reduction program. If we move now to the next page, we are presenting the change in operating margin as a percentage of revenue. There are a few items which deserves to be explained. This is a year-on- year change. First of all, exchange rate and acquisitions have no effect on the margin rate year-on-year.

If we look at the detail of personnel costs, we have generated overall 70 basis points of improvement year-on-year, mostly due to a reduction in freelance cost by 50 basis point, which is a direct result of the better use of our permanent employees totally – and this is totally in line with what we could expect from The Power of One integration process. Very important. Our transformation implies also that we spend more – some money to key strategic IT projects. This represent 20 basis points in the change in operating margin rate. We have incurred also some new business cost.

And occupancy costs have been higher due to the renewal of leases, which have to be considered as an investment to co-locate entities at the same roof. Some IT project mentioned before are also linked to this objective to co-locate entities. Then we have an increase in other G&A, which is partially due to an increasing training and seminar cost, mostly linked to the need to train our people in the context of our transformation. As a result, we are considering the margin rate at 17.2% as a good improvement and a clear performance versus last year.

If we move now to the net financial expenses on Page 15, you can see that this chapter is now very simple, and we have the reduction of our financial cost by EUR 2 million, with a total interest charge of EUR 38 million. Nothing to add. Regarding tax on Page 16. The tax rate is at 27.8%, showing a significant reduction versus H1 2016, but the full year 2016 tax rate was already improved at 29.0%. So this further improvement is due to an overall decrease of corporate tax rate around the world and also less losses without any tax effect. And consequently, we expect to be able to maintain this tax rate in the next coming years.

On Page 17. The headline earnings per share, fully diluted, is growing year-on-year by 4.4% and reached EUR 1.89, thanks to the operating margin increase and also the lower tax rate as we have seen before. On Page 18. We have delivered once again a very solid free cash flow before changing almost EUR 600 million. EBITDA is contributing to this increase. Tax paid is increasing versus last year, and it is due, as I said last year already, mostly to reimbursement received early 2016 in a few countries.

CapEx are particularly low in H1 2017, mainly due to some calendar effect. CapEx for the full year should be around of EUR 119 million. Regarding the use of cash on Page 19. We have a change in working capital, which shows a slight improvement versus last year. The change in working capital is impacted, as it was at – as it was for the full year 2016, by the media account losses. For acquisitions, we spent now only EUR 21 million in H1 2017. The earn-out and buyout all together represent a cash outflow of EUR 182 million.

We bought our own shares to fund our future share incentive plans for a total amount of EUR 326 million. As a result, the net debt increased by EUR 848 million at the end of June versus the end of December 2016. Let’s move now on Page 20 on the balance sheet – to the balance sheet presentation. First of all, goodwill and intangibles have been reduced significantly due to the impairments recorded at – in December 2016. This had also an effect on the total equity. Despite of this, we are slightly improving our net debt- to-equity ratio, showing, as you can see, a very strong balance sheet.

Regarding working capital, we have a decrease in our negative working capital, which is mostly due to less dividend to be paid in cash as scrip dividend have been higher these years. In addition, we have also a foreign exchange impact as the U.S. dollar spot rate is lower. And to finish on working capital, last year, we were implementing our new ERP in Germany, which has led to an exceptional negative working capital in this country. So now Germany is back to normal.

So this is to finish my explanation regarding the change in working capital year-on-year on the balance sheet. On Page 21. H1 2017 average net debt is slightly viewed EUR 2 billion, down 16% year-on-year. The net debt at the end of June is close to EUR 2.1 billion, down 15% versus net debt at the end of June 2016

On Page 22. Our financial ratios are showing some improvement, resulting from the deleveraging of our group, especially in the average net debt ratio – on the average net debt- to-EBITDA ratio, which is at 1.29. And to finish my presentation on Page 23, our liquidity is at EUR 3.8 billion. And now Arthur will continue with a strategic update, and I will be available for question at the end of the presentation.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Jean-Michel. So for this first call, I thought that I will start by sharing with you my observation on the future of the group, the other strategic direction we are taking but also the concrete action that we are going to be our priority in the months to come. I want to be clear from the start, our number one imperative is to improve our organic growth.

Organic growth is a key metric in the – of the industry. It is the demonstration of our attractiveness in the market. It is the demonstration that we are competitive and that our model is beaconed for our clients and sustainability. But also, we need to improve organic growth to achieve our margin objective and attract and retain the best talents on the markets. The thing is we have to increase organic growth in a difficult market condition, and I’d like you to go to Chart 26.

I’m not going to come back on every brand of the market because you know it as well as I do, but I would like to come back on two elements that are having a strong impact on our day-to-day business. First, our clients are increasingly challenged to find top line growth in a low growth environment most of the time. And the consequence to that is a pressure on costs, and this is not something that is going to end. We need to deal with those two challenges. To that come a third one that maybe you know a bit less, which is the decrease in brand trust, which is a big issue in very important country where a local and smaller player are starting to indicate in a way that is becoming a danger or threat or, sometime, also an opportunity to reinvent.

But having said that, there are three very clear challenge. The second point is the competition. It is broader than ever. It’s interesting to look at the Ad Age ranking on the top 10 U.S. agencies, and I’d say we can draw a few conclusion. The first is, and you know that also, the competition has definitely changed with the emergence of the system integrator and strategic consultant. The second, which is really my own interpretation but I will risk it anyway, is the market is a bit lost. As we are comparing here our first results. Actually, as you can see, we have two operations in the top 10.

We have SapientRazorfish and Publicis Health. But there is absolutely no need, when you look at the chart and invite you to the next chart, that our clients need to transform and our industry needs to redefine the value in the reverse. So the good news is we want to believe that we are uniquely positioned to succeed. We have the right assets to position ourselves very clearly on the – sorry, to position ourselves very clearly as the only end-to-end solution, from consulting to technology through digital creativity, media and implementation, and you see our four solutions. We have strong relationship with both CMO and CIOs, which are the two pillar of transformation in the organization.

And this is a critical point. If we are serious about bringing the level of transformation our client needs, we need to be credible on both CMOs and CIOs, not mentioning of the three [ph] CEOs that we are fetching because we are working with them. And when you look at the competitive landscape, we are the only one who is to be credible on both sides knowing that some of the competition will be on the CMOs, some also will be on the CIOs, but connect the two to bring the kind of transformation our client needs make us quite unique. And finally, we have The Power of One to leverage our strengths and make the best of our assets relationship in a seamless way.

So our objective is clear: We want to become the market leader in marketing and business transformation, and we think that both has to be linked. Why? Because even if it is an overused word, for sure, transformation is what our client needs at the time when they are being so challenged; but also because being recognized as indispensable partner of our client in their transformation puts Publicis Groupe in a unique position with our ability to deliver the right alchemy between creativity and technologies.

Let me show you on Chart 30 how the model works. So it’s quite a difficult exercise. I don’t see you, I don’t see your faces, you discovering this chart, but I thought I will share it with you. To try to be simpler, to win, our client has to become the champion of consumer engagements and own the consumer journey, which is what you see at the center. And that means that we need to transform not only the marketing approach but also the entire business model. And this is where this thing lies. You can’t expect our client to transform their marketing, which they have to do if they want to increase their top line and time efficiencies. If they don’t transform from within their business model, thanks to technology, obviously, with the consumer at the center, we can bring them this kind of transformation at both consumer and enterprise level.

Thanks to Publicis Communication, Publicis Media, Publicis Health and Digitas, we can deliver on marketing transformation. And thanks to Sapient Consulting and SapientRazorfish, we can partner them in digital business transformation to really add that – their model to the new opportunities and challenge we are facing. Through data, we can put consumer understanding at the center of this transformation and generate unique value for our clients.

You can see the number. Our marketing transformation is roughly €600 billion market, and digital business transformation market is worth €1 trillion. Some will tell you more. With our assets and our organization, we could have a fair share of both if we stand for being for our clients’ indispensable partner in their transformation. This is obviously our plan.

So we have the assets in creativity, in media, in technology. We have the client relationship with this unique ability to work with both CMOs and CIOs. We have The Power of One, which has been your 18-month journey that is really bringing great result to operate in a seamless way. And we have the model to become the market leader in marketing and business transformation. Now we need to accelerate in the execution and go deeper in integration. This is why we have set four priorities for the months to come that are really concrete action. And I thought I would take a quick moment to tell you more and to put you a bit in the engine.

The first is to make our model a reality for all of our clients. Every time we have exposed them to this model, it has been a real success, both in new business, and you have seen some results, or in developing our existing relationship. So we will continue to train, this is incredibly important, and appoint more client leaders in charge of our client transformation. We will make sure that we manage those clear one group P&L for a seamless approach, which is actually critical to our clients. And whenever possible, Jean-Michel said it well, co-locate different expertise from around the group in the safe place to better sell them.

Second, we need to leverage our competitive advantage in technology and consulting. We will leverage our digital business transformation industry practices and tailor them to the individual need of our clients. We will leverage our unique range of technology through our India-based Global Distributed Delivery model, and we will leverage our data capabilities. Working together, Publicis Media and Publicis.Sapient have highly differentiated ability to connect media consumption data with consumer experience data to bring in parallel understanding of people and, by the way, better ROI. Now we have to leverage this and bring it all together. This is a big topic for the summer that is being led by Steve.

Third, we will continue – and I’m on Chart 34, sorry. We will continue to simplify our organizational structure to find greater efficiencies and generate even more competitivity for the good of our clients and our people. We will continue to break the silo at country level. It is not always easy, but it is absolutely necessary by creating group leadership team. We will use The Power of One to grow our client and prospects and teach as one when we can. We know it is the winning formula. And we will put in place an incentive scheme for collaboration to show our people that together, they are stronger.

Last but not least, we must design a culture that attracts and retain – and mostly retain, by the way, because we have incredible talent in the group – the best talents of Publicis and of the market. This mean training and learning to evolve them in the new journey using Marcel, our professional assistant, that will bring together our 80,000 employees, to give our talent more opportunities to create and more chance to be recognized in their work. And we will be appointing a Chief Talent Officer responsible for talent education.

18 months ago, when we were in San Francisco and Maurice has the seminar for The Power of One, we spent three days together. It was like 400 people. And at the end of those three days, we had released them in group of the most important thing that needs to be done. And two of them may be the most important one – actually, it was one and two – was create a platform where people can express themselves and do more things and get the Chief Talent Officer, it was really important for me and for Maurice to put that in place.

Well, in conclusion, I would say that we have an encouraging start of the year on growth and margin with good new business momentum. We know that organic growth improvement is our first priority, and there is still a lot to be done. We have a clear ambition to grow above our peers by being the market leader in marketing and business transformation, and we have concrete action plan to leverage our strengths and achieve our ambition.

When you look at the outlook, Page 37. Now we are clear that when it comes to H2, we have to do everything in our power to improve momentum on organic growth. We reported minus 1.2% in Q1, and plus 0.8% in Q2. We expect the sequential improvements to continue in Q3. Overall, H2 should be back to normal, i.e. in line with our peers. For the longer term, our goal are very clear: accelerate growth; increase efficiencies. We are at the beginning of implementing an action plan our new governing bodies, as you have seen.

We are giving you a rendezvous for an Investor Day. It is at the end of the year and the beginning of 2018, where we will update you on those action and go through the future of Publicis in a very detailed way. Until then, we will keep you regularly informed of our progress on the four priority I just outlined. And I guess, now Anne-Gabrielle, Steve, Jean-Michel and I are ready for your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We can now take our first question from Annick Maas from Liberum. Please go ahead your line is open.

Annick Maas

Good morning. My first question is on the margin guidance for 2018. You’ve spoken about cost pressures, so do you think you would keep the margin guidance as it is for now?

The second one is on project-based work. So generally, in Q4, that seems to be quite important for the agencies. And so just in a ZBB world, how is that changed, do you think?

And my last question is on China. I think you’ve mentioned the issue that you’ve seen there are – have started in Q3 in 2016 and are related to one entity. But if I remember well already two years ago, you seemed to have similar issues in China. So why do you think these issues are still coming back? And how can you resolve them? That would be it. Thank you very much.

Arthur Sadoun

I feel I could share a few question with my friend at the beginning, but I guess I’m going to take the three of them. Thank you very much. So what we call our [Foreign Language] in French. On the guidance for 2018, as I said, I have been in my role as CEO for seven weeks. Actually, at 3 o’clock, it will be 8 weeks, but I can still say 7 weeks. I hope that you have seen that my goals are very clear: accelerate growth and increase efficiencies.

We are at the beginning of implementing an action plan with the new management team. I will be able to come back to you with an articulate and concrete way – answer in the months to come, but I will need a bit of time. Second question, project-based. Yes, Q4 is a project – is a lot of project-based. I’m not sure that we can count on more. Now what is interesting there is what I underline about the digital business transformation and our ability to bring our best practices to most of our clients.

It is something that is very difficult to explain over the phone, but it’s going to see that when we have strong relationship with the clients, and that is considered that you are doing the job in term of marketing transformation, i.e. putting data at the core of the creative process, making sure that your investment is done in the best way with the best idea, you normally gain the trust to come back and share with him how we can help him in transforming his own business.

And we are hoping, maybe it’s a bit too short, we see, that there will be more project when it comes to digital business transformation in the months still to come; will be Q4 or later, at least it is part of our strategy. And finally, on China, let’s be clear, it’s due to one operation. I don’t remember about 2 years ago, maybe Jean-Michel will. But at this time, I would say, because I’ve been spending a lot of time in China at this time, it was maybe more about the luxury industry.

It was time, as you know, where regulation was very tough. And so I believe that it will come from that, but this is only by memory. What I can tell you straight away is that our members are impacted by this operation. And apart from that, we are actually seeing some growth.

Annick Maas

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Annick.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Brian Wieser from Pivotal Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Wieser

Thanks for taking the question. Arthur, good to have you on the call. Wondering if you could talk about the differences that you expect to see in terms of how you plan to manage Publicis relative to how Maurice did when he held the job. And do you tend for there to be more differences, or is it just more continuation for the way we might expect to see the company run? Separately, how important do you see agency brands, going forward? It seems increasingly the case that for you, many of your peers, that there’s more of a focus on staffing assignments across different divisions.

Certainly, one of my takeaways from seeing the Marcel video was that, that looks to be a part of the premise that you can better staff assignments from using talent from across the network. Do you see benefits still to having separate standalone entities in major countries? Or do think that, over time, those identities go way?

Arthur Sadoun

Okay, thank you very much, Brian. Here again. Jean-Michel, do you want to answer the question on the brands? No, I will. So let’s be – let’s start with management at Publicis, and maybe, I think, somebody from [indiscernible] want to jump, it would be great. I think several things. As any of the other holding companies, the top 4, we have the challenge to manage the succession plan and make sure that we assure a smooth transition for our clients and for our talents. So there will be things that will change and things that will stay.

What will stay for sure is the trust relationship has been building with Maurice Levy. Let’s be clear on that. He’s the Chairman of the Board, and for this reason, he’s in charge of the strategy. I am the CEO of the group. I’m in charge of the operation, and I’ll make sure that we put together the acceleration or change that we want to put in place. So we will work – by the way, I’m saying he’s in charge of strategy and I’m in charge of the operation, but as you can imagine, we are exchanging a lot, and I think this is very important in this transition phase, as I don’t believe you could be brutal when you know that all our market cap lies on clients and talents.

Now the question is, we have the right plan with the Power of One. How can we execute an execution? And that was a necessity and the way we actually organize the management bodies. And I will just talk one second on the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee is made of the member of the director that I just mentioned, but also of people that have real expertise in digital transformation and creativity.

You have Chip Register, Nigel Vaz and Alan Wexler from Publicis.Sapient. You have Carla Serrano, who is the Chief Strategic Officer that is really an hybrid between creativity and technology. And you will have Véronique Weill that is joining from AXA. She was previously with JPMorgan, and she’s the kind of person who knows perfectly, because she already did it twice, how we can transform from within our company to be actually a state-of-the-art innovation company.

And the question there for me to make sure that this group work together as one team, as one voice and is capable of being very complementary in any area. This is why, by the way, I want Steve to be on the call, because I think that if you have strong question on Media, he is more qualified than I am. And this is The Power of One. The Power of One is to make sure that we take the people where they are best and work together with other expertise.

So sorry for the long answer, but these things are important. There is one thing that won’t change: We want a smooth transition. And I know that a big part of my success for the last 10 years has been – is lying on the relationship I’m having with Maurice, and I will continue to do so. On the other side, we are putting a new management team that will be in charge of the operation and that will be committed to transform Publicis even faster.

The brand question is an incredibly important question. I believe in the power of the brand for my clients, so I will believe in the power of the brand for our own companies. The question is, how can you break the silos, which is an absolute necessity, and everybody will go there because you can’t just expect to own the consumer journey for our client if you work with separate P&L while keeping very strong brand, and our strongest brand, more alive than ever, because this is how you attract talent. And by the way, this is also how you manage conflict.

You need to make sure that any client that come to Publicis could stand for an operation, be part of the team with the Chinese wall and can see that he can enjoy the power of the group without having any problem for competition. This is a challenge, because we need to find the right balance between breaking the silos and keeping the future, but obviously, I believe in the brand.

Brian Wieser

Do clients care less about the conflicts, though, now in terms of – they’d rather see resources from across the network and they’d rather see lower costs rather than seeing this – the concept of one agency brand for one market or any given category concept of conflicts?

Arthur Sadoun

That one of the most difficult points are maybe – I’m going to come, yes, and take care of my client, and this is how I learn about how we should transform. And one of my biggest problem is that no one client is the same as another. You will have some that will tell you we don’t care about conflict as long as we don’t have the same people. You will have some that will tell you conflict is very important.

You will have some that wants to work with the brand, you will have other that wants to be at group level, and we have to deal with that. It’s about the tailor-made solution, taking into account our client’s feeling. And by the way, this is why I’m spending so much of my time with them, because this is how you learn how to put the future prooferization. Thank you very much, Brian.

Brian Wieser

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Adrien De Saint-Hilaire from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Adrien De Saint-Hilaire

Yes, good morning everyone and thanks Arthur for the presentation. So I’ve got a few questions, please, if you don’t mind. Perhaps for Steve and yourself, can you talk about the environment around FMCG companies? Unilever this morning seemed a bit more bullish about marketing spend in H2. So that’s the first question. The second question is, I understand you don’t want to give any guidance on 2018, but I’m just wondering, if you think about the business model for Publicis, do you see yourself more as like an Omnicom, i.e. high growth but perhaps lower margin than the industry; or perhaps more like a WPP, i.e. lower growth but perhaps high margin? And the third question, when you talked about The Power of One, I’m just curious to see or to know what’s the percentage of revenues that are generated within the group through this Power of One, i.e. how many clients have been transferred to the new organization, perhaps.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Adrien. On the FMCG question, I will just make one comment, which is: This is definitely a category where transformation is happening fast and where, actually, our model is having a lot of traction because here again, it’s not only about marketing transformation, it’s about making sure that you transform the company enough to have the means to succeed. And maybe I will give the floor to Steve to tell you a bit more about this. Steve?

Steve King

Yes. Hi, Arthur and Adrien. I think – yes, I think, first of all, in terms of the – what we’re seeing from advertisers around the world, I mean, clearly, many advertisers are challenged by difficulties in meeting growth. We also seen a slowdown, as everybody knows, in many of the, what we would call previously, the faster-growing economies. So – and then we’ve seen a squeeze on cost through the supply chain, and we’ve seen that reflected in many of the advertisers that we’ve talked about. I think the – to counter that, and there are – I think, there are few things I would point out.

Firstly, that the total ad spend market this year is growing at a level in line with the previous two years, and we see the same growth for the next year. So we’re looking at about a 4% growth in total ad spend. Obviously, where that spend is derived from is shifting quite dramatically. And as everybody knows, it’s moving very much from the digital platforms. As everybody knows well, the vast majority of the growth is coming from those new platforms and predominantly from mobile Internet. And of course, the biggest market that’s going to contribute growth is in the U.S.

So actually, when you look at it from a macro perspective from Publicis, because we are so well represented in the U.S. and it should be remembered that we’re the number one agency by scale in terms of media in the U.S., that seems a good situation. And as we know, where our acquisitions have focused over the past few years very much in the area of digital, the fact that the growth is coming very much through mobile Internet.

And all of our clients, whether they’re in the high-growth category, and we have many of those, some of the more disruptive advertisers which we have and is part of our client portfolio, or some of those that are struggling, all of them are trying to find a way of not just executing media and creative, they’re trying to find a way of reaching customers with more efficiency, more precision by using data and technology. And that’s really where this Power of One opportunity comes in, that we can potentially leverage the assets that we already have in the group, the consulting and technology assets in the major markets and, particularly, out of the platform build-out of India, that we think can really build a much richer solution for our clients, which will allow us to achieve growth beyond their ad spend levels.

And I’d just like perhaps to answer, as a sort of tangent, the question that Brian asked previously about the value of brands. And good morning, Brian. The – I think as you know, that we’ve got very, very strong brands in the group, which we’re going to want to sustain. They are the – they’re the delivery engine for each of our clients, whether you’re looking creative, like Saatchi and BBH or Leo Burnett; or in media, two of the biggest well-known brands in the marketplace is Starcom and Zenith; or Sapient on the consulting side.

But what we’re trying to do is to ensure that we’re building platforms that can deliver and drive and amplify the execution through those brands. So I can talk parochially in terms of media. When we created our new media organization 18 months ago, we actually pivoted around being a brand-led organization, but powered by global practices, and those practices are areas such as data, technology, investments and business transformation. So hopefully, it’s a model that will sit across the entire group, where we’re going to take assets like in the area of building a really powerful data engine and use that and build that once and then allow that to be adapted and adopted for our clients through our brands, so a model that’s both more efficient and effective.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Steve. Maybe I take your second question on the business model. Do we want to closer from Omnicom with high growth or – and a lower margin, from WPP with higher margin and lower growth? Of course, we want both. The question for me – and I guess we all want both, by the way. I want to make sure that we can have high EPS growth. And the real question for me is not that much at this stage. The question is what kind of business model do we want. And it is a different business model from WPP and Omnicom in a way, because we will continue to compete with them when it comes to marketing transformation. But we are definitely in another league when you talk about digital business transformation. It is still a reasonable to do that, by the way.

But given the assets, the knowledge and the talent to play in another league; to play in a league where we can arrive with an end-to-end model that is unique on the market. So don’t take my question trying to avoid anything. It’s just that we don’t want to look like them. We want to invent what we think is a model of tomorrow. And by the way, it’s not about inventing it, because it’s already in place. It’s already on – working on a few clients, and now it’s time to scale it.

Just a word on your question on The Power of One percentage revenue, which is an extremely interesting question for – and it come back to the question of the brand, by the way. The Power of One is an organization, a way of working, a mentality. A necessity to understand that our market has to change and that our industry has to transform because the consumer, the media landscape, our clients and our competition has changed.

And so the idea is not to create something that is called The Power of One other revenue we like. What we are trying to do through The Power of One is to make every of our unique stronger by working together better. And so The Power of One is actually benefiting to our existing units. And sometimes, which is a bit unfair and this is why we have to review our short incentive system, sometime you will have an agency working like hell to win something that will generate revenue for another agencies.

And the question has become how people get rewarded. But this is the principle: the principle is to understand that if we group the silo into an organization, there is no way we will be competitive through the new competition that is coming. And by the way, buying some assets is a creative one that, at one point, could be a problem. We need to accelerate what has been initiated 18 months ago and make sure that our brand, our people, in their agency, they have more chance to progress, they have more chance to grow; by the way, find better margin in order, actually through The Power of One, to make all our operation progressing in a way or another. Thank you very much, Adrien. I guess I’ll go onto the next question, because I promised that we won’t be that – not too long, so...

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Tim Nollen from Macquarie. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tim Nollen

Good morning. Thank you, Arthur, for your initial presentation to the financial community here. Much appreciated. I have one for you, Arthur, which is a broader Publicis question and then a couple of smaller ones for Jean-Michel on some of the numbers. It seems to me, some of the bigger issues at Publicis the last two or three years have been in the media business and also perhaps at Razorfish and then with the Sapient acquisition and some of the integration issues there.

I wonder if you could just give us an update on where you feel those two fit. And I know you’re talking about Power of One and everything better integrated now, but could you give us some assurance that you feel good about the media business in particular and about SapientRazorfish? And then a couple of quick questions for Jean-Michel on the numbers. Did I hear you correctly, Jean-Michel, that the tax rate going forward can remain at around this 28% level? And also that you had a full year restructuring estimate for Publicis of around EUR 120 million after EUR 50-some million in the first half? And can you just repeat again, please, what that is going to be in the second half in terms of restructuring charges? Thank you.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Tim. I guess, yes, Jean-Michel wants to talk. It’s been a long time, yes, so we will start with Jean-Michel, and then I will take your first question.

Jean-Michel Etienne

Tim, thank you for these two questions. We have – so regarding the tax rate, we look at that in a very detailed way in order that – looking at this tax rate, which is lower than the one we have for the full year 2016, which was 29%. We are now at 27.8% for H1. We look at that cautiously. And before telling you that we are considering that this tax rate is sustainable for the next years, we consider that there is changes in the world and there are also specific things in our tax reviews, which are the – led us to consider that it is a sustainable tax rate that we have now for the next years.

Regarding the restructuring, yes, we have a lot of restructuring, which is planned based, on our forecast during the second part of the year. So we are planning EUR 120 million of restructuring charge during the full – for the full year, assuming the EUR 68 million of restructuring in H2, which is an intense activity. As always, this restructuring activity means work. This is just – this is not accounting, yes. This is work. This means that you need to organize the plans, organize everything, announce, which is very ambitious, but this is what we have in the pipe in order to look at our future efficiency that we want to deliver, as Arthur said before.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Jean-Michel. So Tim, I’ll take your first question, and I will spread it in two. You’re asking about my confidence on media on one side and SapientRazorfish on the other. I’ll start with media. I am incredibly confident on what is happening on media. Steve King and the team has really been doing a terrific job to put our operation together when it come to practice and back office and respect the power of the brand and the manager to aggressively go to the markets. And we are seeing on the first half of the year, a very good new business momentum. I was talking about P&G, but obviously there you know the case.

On second, there on Razorfish, I mentioned it very fast, but I’m going to spend a bit more time. Alan Wexler and Chip Register and Nigel Vaz, with the help of Alan Herrick, have been doing a great job in term of the integration, which is not easy, by the way. Because when you’re asking this kind of different structure to start working together, it take a bit time. But here again, this is how you get into a model that is unique. When I talk about the alchemy of creativity and technology, you shouldn’t believe that bringing together creative and engineering is easy, but once you have the right process, when you have the right attitude and, by the way, when you have the right leadership like we do, it creates magic. And the results in the last two years have been amazing.

And when it comes to Razorfish and the merger we did with SapientNitro, last week, again, we were reviewing the progress. And when it comes to simplification of the structure, when it come to rationalization, sorry, of IT; when it come to putting the Sapient global distributed delivery model in place, which is genius; or actually taking some time on tough decisions, we’re going to end non-profitable contracts. You can see that the engine is there now, and now we are optimistic for the future.

I will finish with one point, which is something that we talked already, which is – but is really getting traction: this is our ability to scale our digital business transformation expertise by industries. And this is something that we have been doing all over, but also in the U.S., with a lot of shelf clients or clients we have been prospecting. And this is also something that is a benefit of The Power of One, which is to make sure that we can bring the kind of expert that [indiscernible] I’m going to give you an insight that I love. I was with a big client, that I won’t name, the other day, that was waiting us a bid probably eight months ago. And eight months after, we pick the situation, and we move from a ranking from 2 to 8 out of 10.

And so I sat down with the client, [indiscernible] on what you have done on marketing and the way you have solved the problem and the idea and the sales are coming back. Will you help me out with my business model? I heard that you had some great experts in Europe. Could you bring them to me? This is the kind of thing that we are hearing every day a bit more. And this is a very encouraging sign on the fact that Maurice Lévy was right with his strategy.

Thank you very much. I’ll get Jean-Michel, well, at least a new question, next question.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now take our next question from Lisa Yang from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Lisa Yang

Good morning. I have a few questions as well. Firstly, is on the business transformation part that you just mentioned. Where are your clients in terms of their own business transformation journey? And where are you in the process of basically convincing them to partner with Publicis for the digital transformation at this stage? And maybe you can give a few examples of digital transformation wins you have, so far.

Secondly is on, like, talent. You insisted several times on the need to attract, retain talent, so how should we think about staff cost inflation going forward? And do you have any specific plans to retain talent in the future? And lastly is on capital allocation. I’m just curious to have your thought – initial thoughts on the M&A that you think you need to get expertise and skills to get where you want to be; and also potentially on the dividend and the buyback.

Arthur Sadoun

Okay, maybe I start with the clients and the digital business transformation question. As I said, it is not the biggest part of our business today, but I could mention, that through clients, not of – not all of them are shared, but some are shared, that where we are really getting traction. T-Mobile is a great example, Marriott, Lloyds, Marks & Spencer, BNP Paribas, Philip Morris International, Siemens, HSBC. I’m giving you examples that are in different continents, bringing these kind of things.

The second thing is, when it comes to talents, which is a very important question, you are raising the right question: Is how can we incentivize better our operation while making sure that we control our staff costs. And I want to think that there is not a discrepancy between one and another. The question is how do we make sure that we identify them better. And then by the way, we bring them the right level of remuneration but also the right level of opportunity, which we are doing with Marcel and other initiatives.

So talent should be at the core of our strategy, because they are our most precious assets. I am very concerned on how we can train them, because what they’ve got to learn is complicated. I mean, even for me, I mean, getting into the tech world is something that I need to understand at least insofar as to be able to sell it. So we have to make sure that we train them. We need to make sure that we give them more opportunity because, if you look at the young generation, actually what they want is to do more, to do – to be organized and be able to really bring a product to life. And they don’t want to work years before doing these kind of things. And so we have a plan that is based on that. And maybe Anne-Gabrielle could tell you…

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner

Well, actually, we have said that, initially, that we have actions in place for our talent in view of attracting them and, as Arthur was saying very rightly, retaining them. And all these action actually turn around a number of priorities. One is about incentive and compensation, to give more clarity and make sure that people understand what they have to deliver and that they will be rewarded for what they deliver. So it doesn’t mean an increase in the cost. It means that there is a better alignment with performance and compensation.

On learning and development, we also contemplate a number of initiatives, including better usage of online training, which also enables to decrease the costs of training. And we are building a lot of carrier opportunities and carrier perspective for our talent through increased mobilities, and obviously, The Power of One is perfectly the right framework to do that.

Arthur Sadoun

Maybe I take the question on the cash allocation. Capital allocation is something that the Supervisory Board looks at a regular basis. At this stage, our focus is on deleveraging. The buybacks could be examined when the board will feel that it is appropriate. It is where we stand at this stage.

The second question, I guess, was on acquisition. I will say that big acquisition is not necessary. We have almost all the capabilities we need, but as technology is evolving rapidly, we have to listen to the needs of our clients and we have to make sure that our model is really working everywhere with the right talent and expertise. So don’t expect a big acquisition in the 18 months to come. Expect us to focus on talent and expertise. And if there are some bolt-on acquisition to do, we have roughly a number of plus 200 million that will be dedicated to that. Thank you very much.

Lisa Yang

Thank you.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Lisa.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Charles Bedouelle from Exane. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Charles Bedouelle

Good morning all. Thanks for taking my questions. So a couple of things. I’m going to be extremely unpleasant for your first call, Arthur, but everybody talks about talent retention and attractivity. If I am not wrong, I calculate that the bonus pool in H1 is down double digits in percentage terms. So I just wanted to know if we should expect a different phasing going into H2. So that would be my first question. The second question, you talk a lot about how – growing your revenues with your existing clients. What about maybe trying to address the smaller clients, the more nimble clients? So that would be the point two.

And the point three is, you talked about some phasing from some of the clients, so could you explain what you’ve seen in Q2 that could change in Q3? But also, can you put that in the context of we’ve seen new pressure at Nestlé, new pressure at P&G, which are I think important clients for you? So can you talk a little bit about what H2 could bring in terms of changes to your big clients?

Arthur Sadoun

Okay, so I guess I will take – I will definitely take the question on the smaller question. I will start by the word on bonus pool and then give the floor to Jean-Michel. Now as I said, talent retention is key. Bonus is one part of it. There are other things, as Anne-Gabrielle mentioned, but I am not expecting for the moment anything on the bonus pool. But maybe Jean-Michel can address more.

Jean-Michel Etienne

This is very simple. We have a bonus provision, which is slightly less in H1 2017 versus H1 2016. The problem is not the program. The charge for H1 2016 were – was a little bit unclear based on some entities we – for which the rules we are not totally settled. So we were – conservatively, we took a charge a little bit larger in H1 2016 than it is in 2017.

For 2017, we have rules which are extremely clear. And this is based on the delivery of the budget, the commitment for each single entities; and the calculation, we did not squeeze the bonus provision. Obviously, this is very important for our people, that they deliver – they receive their bonus if they deliver, of course.

Arthur Sadoun

Charles, thank you for your question on the small clients. The first thing I learned when I start in this business is that there is no small clients. It’s so difficult to win one, that you consider every client as an important one. And what is really interesting in what we are bringing to the market by connecting marketing transformation with digital business transformation is that actually a small client can become a big client. Because there are a lot of clients that are spending very few in CapEx in term of marketing spend but are ready to invest, in term of OpEx, a lot when it comes to digital business transformation.

And so we can see a few clients – sorry. It’s – I hear Jean-Michel that it’s the opposite. Exactly, it is opposite. Sorry for that. So I’m starting again. On marketing spend, obviously they will be spending some OpEx, where when it goes to digital transformations, this is CapEx. This creates a source of growth on small clients that can become very big. I will give you an example: retail. Or you know what, financial services. You can see that they are spending less in advertising, but they need to transform from inside.

So even though you could have less revenue on one side, you can get much more on the other. On your – on the phasing issue, it’s quite simple. It’s a revenue that was expected in H2 that are coming in Q2. And finally, on the client for H2, I won’t make any promise because I’m not making this kind of project. I see that there is something that should catch our attention, although, is that we see that our clients are more and more committed to change: to change their structure; to change their organization; to change the way – the kind of relationship they can have with a provider. And these should incentivize us to move even faster in our transformation, because if we don’t keep up with the curve, we are losing our role as a trusted adviser. Thank you, Charles.

Charles Bedouelle

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Conor O’Shea from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Conor O’Shea

Yes, thank you. Good morning everybody. Thanks for taking my questions. Just three quick questions, firstly, on the digital and business transformation consulting growth. I think, in the past, you’ve given a split on digital, analog. I guess that maybe makes less sense going forward, but can you give us a sense of the growth rate of your digital business or, specifically, the business transformation consulting business in the second quarter or for the first half of the year? And that will be helpful. Second question, maybe for Jean-Michel, on restructuring costs.

You highlighted EUR68 million expected for the second half of the year. And if I’m not wrong, last year, in the second half, it was only EUR18 million, so that suggests quite a significant swing in the second half year-on-year, maybe 100 basis points negative impact on margins. So maybe can you talk about generally the other elements that would compensate for that in the second half of the year to continue margin growth at the same or a higher level at full year as we’ve seen in the first half?

And then just third question, maybe for Steve King and on the media side. Obviously, we have observed an improved new business performance generally over the last 6 to 9 months. Can you – and some of those wins were highlighted. Can you give a sense of which ones have you started to bill already?

Which lines have you already started to bill in the second quarter? And which significant ones are – may come on stream in the third quarter or the second half of the year. And maybe just a quick word on where we stand on the transparency issues, particularly in the U.S. market and some of the contractual adjustments that – and tightening of contracts that we’ve seen from some of the major clients.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Conor. I guess I will let Jean-Michel answer the two first ones, and then we’ll give the floor to Steven.

Jean-Michel Etienne

Conor, so regarding the digital growth, this is year over. And yes, we have been able to track the growth of digital, and it was a very important indicator for us due to the amount of money that we invest also in that field. You – it is more and more complicated today, with The Power of One, to track this indicator, especially with the example that Arthur gave when an entity is helping another one entity where is the – where are the revenues, the growth and so on.

And breaking the silos means also to break this kind of indicators that we are tracking. So I’m not sure that we will eliminate forever this indicator from our communication, but it is more and more complicated. And we don’t want to do mistakes in giving you growth rates which are not – which will be less and less relevant. So the second question, regarding the restructuring, is yes. We will – last year, the phasing was really different.

We have announced The Power of One early 2016. And we pushed a lot the restructuring costs during the first phase – the first piece – the first part of the year 2016. This year, it is we had also the same amount roughly of restructuring costs in H1, and we will have a – more activity regarding restructuring in the second part of the year.

These will have an impact, of course, on the margin rate of the full year, knowing that, as you know, we will have no impact of the headwinds on the gross side in the second part of the year. So we will be helped by the growth rate for the overall margin rate of the year.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Jean-Michel. I guess we will move to Steve for the third one.

Steve King

Okay, thanks, Conor, for that question. Yes, I think the – as you’ve kindly observed, I think the media has – is contributing more positively now to Publicis Groupe. Arthur mentioned the seminar that we had in San Francisco in 2015; and from that, which was really at the time of the mediapalooza. And we then created a new organization in media. We created a new entity which is called Publicis Media.

We retired three of the previous subholding companies. And we’ve really had a new organization in media operating with new management and a new structure since the end of Q1 2016. As you’ve observed, we have begun to get some more success. And I think we’ve had something like 400 account wins, client wins around the world of various size. Some of the larger ones will have already been reported on, Coty, Fiat Chrysler, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Mars.

And I think, interestingly, we are working in an environment where clients want to have the best efficient delivery, but the issue of trust, which you’ve touched on, Conor, is certainly a very big one. And I – when I look back at some of the appointments, 21st Century Fox and Molson Coors, I think it was relevant but they actually called out the trust that they had in our organization. You may know that we – Publicis Media, when we launched it, we put three key values. And we post the values of trust, talent and transformation.

So I think there’s a resonance and attractability about the – sitting around the trust area. And that certainly led us to the success that we’ve had in Q1; and I think, a much more revitalized operation, one that was of course new when we were able to ensure that we were operating in a way that was appropriate for the needs of the clients today, which was perhaps different if we’d have been setting up the same organization a few years ago.

You’ve talked about the environmental question about the environment in the U.S. And post the ANA investigation, as you know, many of the clients instigated audits across their clients or of their media agencies. And as has been previously reported, every single one of the clients that audited the various brands of Publicis Media gave us 100% complete full bill of health, which was obviously very reassuring particularly as we’ve got this positioning around trust.

The second thing is actually, and I – perhaps this is something I hadn’t anticipated at the start of the ANA investigation, this question about trust with the agency has perhaps been overshadowed with clients’ challenge around trust in terms of the digital ecosystem. And we’ve – you will know the issues in terms of sort of ad fraud, brand safety, online brand safety and viewability. And actually, what the ANA investigation has done is actually highlighted to the clients that perhaps some of the third parties that they’re using as part of their marketing ecosystem perhaps don’t have the same standards or accountability that a media agency such as Publicis Media has.

So actually, post that, I’m – not only I think we’re in a stronger position for our clients. It’s leading to stronger growth opportunities, but actually I think it’s leading to an uptick in terms of the scope of assignments as clients look to consolidate more of their investments in placements and perhaps sort of reduce some of their long term of suppliers, particularly in the digital arena.

Conor O’Shea

Great thanks.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you Steve, thank you Conor, I guess we want to move to next question.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Sarah Simon from Berenberg. Please go ahead your line is open

Sarah Simon

It’s a question – well, two questions, one for Jean-Michel. Jean-Michel, obviously, you’ve been through a major restructuring program, and you’re still going. You’ve never really quantified how much saving you think is going to come out of that. I know that some of the restructuring is something you do all the time, but can you try and put a number on what you think the overall benefit of the sort of incremental restructuring will be?

And then allied to that, when you go through the margin bridge, you showed us the sort of pluses and minuses and the extra investments you’re going to make in new leases and training and so on. Where are we in that investment process, in terms of are we beginning, middle or end in terms of the sort of incremental step-up in costs? Thanks

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Sarah. I guess, Jean-Michel will answer the two questions.

Jean-Michel Etienne

I will try. So the first one, regarding the incremental savings coming from incremental restructuring. An obvious question, Sarah. Yes, of course, the money we are spending in restructuring should deliver additional payback. It is a little bit too early to say what will be left on the bottom line on this additional restructuring in the future, as we have – of course, we have some – also some – we have to support the growth. You remember what Arthur said. Okay, we have a priority to restore the growth at the level which is the one we deserve based on our portfolio that you know.

So we will – this is a bit premature to conclude on what will be left on the bottom line, but of course, this will help the future numbers. Regarding the investments that we are making, we are co-locating entities more and more. This means this is an investment. So we think that this is a good thing to do, because this is totally linked with The Power of One.

What we do is totally in line with the spirit of The Power of One. This is – this means that some – of course, we have some LHI spending in buildings, of course, but also IT spending because we have to use new technology in order to be able to work efficiently in the buildings that we are equipping and keeping the right way. So this is money that we spend. It is a program.

It’s with the – for the second part of the year. We will have that in 2018 because it cannot be a program for – with a very short-term view on this, obviously. This is long, complex. And we have to deliver the right way. So very difficult for me to quote and give you appraisal number at this stage.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Sarah

Sarah Simon

But we’re at a – would you say we’re at a sort of normalized run rate now relative to, say, what’s going to happen next year?

Jean-Michel Etienne

In term of restructuring, for instance…

Sarah Simon

No, in terms of the extra investment you’re having to make in putting the right infrastructure in place.

Jean-Michel Etienne

So regarding the IT piece, okay, we will have to invest in Marcel. It will be capitalized, of course. The costs will be capitalized. The ERP costs are reducing, of course, because we have – we are making a pause, looking at what has been already implemented and take advantage of that. So we will have the true savings coming from that. We have to equip the buildings in order to co-locate the teams, the client teams together, which is something that we do. So fortifying that, we will be at a normal level in 2018. So the second part of the year, we will have some new spend; 2018 we should be, P&L wise, at a normal level. We should not see extra IT costs compared to what we are incurring as of today.

Sarah Simon

Okay. Thanks.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Sarah. I guess we’ll move on to the next one.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now take our next question from Tom Singlehurst from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tom Singlehurst

Bonjour. It’s Tom here from Citigroup. Just a couple of questions. First one, on Sapient and sort of the legacy Publicis business. I saw an interesting interview with someone at Accenture Interactive a few days ago. And they were saying that they get about 60% of their business leads from within their traditional client base, i.e. sort of cross-selling within the group. Do you have a similar figure on cross-selling within Publicis from Publicis to Sapient at this stage and what that could be longer term? That was the first question.

Second question, on margins. I mean, you talk about the action plan, there’s a lot going on. I’m slightly surprised you haven’t just sort of pulled off the plaster with respect to moving down the guidance. I don’t think any one of the analysts that have asked a question are actually forecasting 7.3. I’m certainly not, for next year. Why not just move it down at this stage? Thank you.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Tom. I’ll start with the second question and the cross-selling, which is an extremely important point. And by the way, when you see the Accenture strategy, you will realize that obviously there is a huge potential. We don’t disclose number, but obviously it is part of our strategy. Cross-selling is actually something that is very interesting when you are a group like ours, because we roughly worked with 80%, maybe 90%, of the biggest advertisers in a way or another. And so the question for us is, how do we make sure that we cross-sell well to bring to them the kind of service they deserve to transform.

And a good initiative that we have been taking with Yaan Eric like two years ago was a strategy type, where we decided that it was time to really work together between Publicis Communication and Publicis.Sapient to bring this kind of integrated approach to our clients. We find a way to make sure that people were incentivized to collaborate, and we are seeing so far very good traction. So to come back to your question, sorry, I can’t give you number, but yes, cross-selling with Sapient is obviously a priority.

When it comes to margin in 2018, as I said – and I was kidding about the seven weeks, but it’s true. I’ve been in my job for seven weeks. I’ve been working very, very hard with the entire executive committee and, by the way, with our top 200 leaders and make sure that news is spread and the information is spread to fix two clear goals: increase and accelerate our growth and increase efficiencies; and through the model I just present.

The action plan we put in place, I would love to spend hours on that, because when you look in the detail of what we are doing, it’s clear that what – not all – it’s not the vision because the vision is very clear and we have to challenge it, but how it needs to be granular in the action we are bringing for our people to understand and to have an impact is really important. So we have this new management. We have this new action plan. It is based on The Power of One. It has an objective to accelerate growth and increase efficiencies. And when it comes to 2018, we will be back to you with an articulate and concrete way in the coming months, for sure.

And by the way, as I said, there will be an Investor Day, because it’s extremely important that we can spend time together, that you meet the team, that you see our challenges but also the opportunities and how we can do actually great work in term of transformation with some of our clients. Thank you very much, Tom. I guess we’re going to take another one. Yes.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Matthew Walker from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matthew Walker

Thanks very much and good morning to everyone. First of all, could you just make a comment on the memo which came out talking about 2.5% cost reduction for 2018? And obviously, you’re working on the plans, as you say, but was that a number which applied to the whole group, or was it an ambition just for a subsets of the cost base? That’s the first question.

The second question is really on growth in Q2 and in H2. So what was the sort of euro figure for the phasing, the positive phasing, in Q2? To sort of help us understand and put that in context, what was the sort of euro million figure that was phased into Q2 from Q3 or Q4?

And then when you say peer group growth in the H2, would you say that is closer to three, or closer two? Because clearly, you’ve got very different peers. And you’ve got the U.S. peers doing much higher growth, and then you’ve got some of the European peers who are doing lower growth. So if you could clarify that for us, that would be helpful, because not all peers are created equal. Thank you.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Matthew. As I said, when it come to H2, we are very clear on the fact that we have to do everything to improve organic growth momentum. As I said, we have a minus 1.2% in Q1, a plus 0.8% in Q2. And we expect sequential improvement to continue in Q3 and in H2, generally speaking, but we should be back to normal in H2. What is normal? I can’t disclose it even more than telling you that we want and we will. It’s in line with our peers. Let’s see how the market grows. What matters to us is to improve the momentum and to go through this sequential improvement showing that the model is starting together on the right traction. Maybe I’ll let Jean-Michel answer on point one.

Jean-Michel Etienne

Regarding these two – this memo which has been – I don’t know how, has been taken, I don’t know, we don’t comment on that specific figure, obviously. We have a focus, which is on the efficiency, in order to regain competitivity for our clientele talents. That’s been extremely clear on that in the way we are – we have explained what we try to do as part of the priority, the four priority, which has been explained to you. This is the way the group has always been managed. We don’t comment that in that context. We are working on several scenarios, of course, to get these efficiencies with various assumptions. We have the cost savings, of course, but we have also reinvestment, cost inflation. Therefore, you understand that it is difficult to provide a specific figure at this stage.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Matthew. I guess we’ll take a next…

Jean-Michel Etienne

Yes. So the question of Matthew – or the second question of Matthew was on the effect of the phasing Q2. Honestly, this is not very big, no. This is part. You see the count on the Q2 improvement, obviously, but it is not – the euro value, though – I would have said dollar value. The euro value is small – overall small. You should not make a big case on that.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Matthew. Merci. I guess we’ll take next question.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Chris Collett from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chris Collett

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Just had one actually, coming back to the point about cross-sell. I’m just wondering, Arthur, when you think about the emphasis that you’re going to be putting within the organization. Is it really about extracting your revenue – more revenues from your existing client base? Or is it about winning new business? I’m sure that you’ll probably answer that it’s both, but just in a world of scarce resources, where really will you be putting the emphasis?

And then the second question was just on the restructuring charges, EUR120 million, fairly high for this year. Can you give us an indication of what you expect restructuring charges to be in 2018? Thanks.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Chris. I will let Jean-Michel answer the second one, but I’ll start with the first one on cross-sell. Actually, I don’t like the expression of extracting revenue, maybe – again because I’m very close with my client. And this is not what we are trying to build. But there is a truth there, which is – and it came back to the point I made at the beginning.

We have a unique position when it comes to clients relationship. Why? Because as other holding companies, it’s true for WPP and Omnicom, we have access through our different brands to most of the important clients. The difference between the other big holding company and ourself is that we have access through marketing but also through technology. And so by definition, we believe that the biggest source of growth will come from our ability to be positioned not as a communication partner but as a partner that stands for transformation and can bring digital business transformation; and by the way, a topic that we didn’t talk enough, but we will during the Investor Day, bringing data at the core to make sure that we can increase ROI and bring consumer journey at scale.

Sorry, I’m getting a bit technical, but this is where the future of our business lies. It lies on having the right data to make an idea right. It lies on creativity to make it magic, and it lies on technology to make it work. And so, by definition, the biggest part of our business growth should be there. Sometime, it’s pitches, by the way, because we can pitch on an existing client for a part of the business that we don’t have, but it’s not because we’re going to try to bring a client to the next level, that we won’t go aggressively to the markets to get new ones.

I guess I’ll leave Jean-Michel with the other question.

Jean-Michel Etienne

Okay, Chris, we – you have perfectly quoted the number, EUR120 million. For 2018, of course, we’ll be back to normal. We’ll be back to normal, because there is no reason – we should have completed the bulk of the program that we have in place regarding – we put in place a new structure in the organization. This should be completed by the end of the year. If it is not completed, we will have less in ‘17 than the indicated, but we – there is no reason that we don’t deliver what we have – our teams have calculated. But it’s not an amount which has been calculated centrally. This is something which is coming bottom-up from the group, this EUR120 million. So back to normal in 2018. Thank you.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Chris. We want to keep the call as 1.5 hour, probably it’s time. So I guess we will take the last question.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question and final question from Dan Salmon from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Dan Salmon

Good morning everyone. Arthur, you started off your time in the role of CEO by creating a fair number of headlines around your view on perhaps exiting Cannes and some of the other award shows. I’d love to hear you expand a little bit on your reasoning for that and some of the feedback you’ve gotten on that since then. And then a second question, and perhaps Steve could jump in on this as well, we’ve seen a couple of news reports about the creation of a new programmatic unit, Precision. I’d love to hear your views on that. Either confirm or deny, but – and then in addition, really just – I’d love to hear your thoughts, Arthur, on the agency versus principal-based models in programmatic and what you think the appropriate balance of those are within your organization.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you very much, Dan. Actually, I will lend the floor to Steve for the question two and three, and then I will take question number one. Steve?

Steve King

Okay, yes. Thank you. Okay, to answer those two questions in the time left, you’re right, that we’ve set up a new organization called Precision. It’s effectively our way of scaling our programmatic solutions. As I think has been widely reported, programmatic continues to be a very fast-growing part of our organization both with organic growth, with new clients and many clients increasing their investment in programmatic. Precision replaces AOD, which was our initial asset area in terms of programmatic.

And we’re scaling this from the U.S. on a global basis. It’s important – I mentioned earlier, the importance of trust. And one of the things that we did actually preceding the launch of Publicis Media was to make sure that the programmatic teams were sitting alongside – the actual people doing the planning and the execution were sitting alongside the client teams rather than sitting in some remote hub. And that’s something that we want to continue, and we believe that’s the model which delivers the best growth back to clients. So that’s an important initiative to us, and it also comes out of the point I made earlier about the need to create a consistent platform.

So we have a consistent form of technology and then we’re scaling that across the entirety of our client base. Just on the ancillary question about the principal, as we’ve reported in previous earning calls, the vast majority, overwhelming majority of our business is obviously based on an agency basis. We have a very small proportion of principal buying, that is a very small part of our business. But for us at least, it’s in entirely opt-in-only basis. It’s done by specific clients, clients who are fully aware of the contractual obligations.

And just to – in case it was a supplementary question, we continue to have no arbitrage media buying in our organization. So I hope that answers those two questions.

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you, Steve. I’m going to answer the exiting Cannes question. And by the way, maybe also a good way to conclude. I hope that you got our message, which is basically that we are committed to transform in an industry that needs to be transformed. And we are committed to do it for our people, for our clients and for our shareholders. We strongly believe that we have the organization, and we are very confident with Maurice on the new management bodies we have created.

We think that we have the right dynamics. We have the team for the future and also a very solid anchor into what needs to be done today. We have the assets. And it’s true that our advantage in technology is huge. We have the talents that now know how to work together. And we have a clear vision that I just mentioned. Marcel, because it is about Marcel. It’s not about Cannes. Cannes, I know Cannes quite well. I’ve been profiling the agency there. We can see [indiscernible]. It’s not the peak of Cannes, [indiscernible] or CES or South By Southwest.

It’s about taking initiative, strong initiative that actually could transform our model at the benefit of our clients, at the benefit of our talent and at the benefit of our shareholder. And this is what Marcel is. It is a platform that will give more creative opportunity, that will give more strategic opportunity to our people and will bring the best of the business to our clients, thanks to technology. And I can’t tell you – because this is what I’m doing, I’m telling you that on the same time we’re going to accelerate growth and on the same time increase efficiencies.

So we have to make some choices, and sometimes some difficult choices. Because everybody likes to go to Cannes. It’s just that, at one point, if we want to take the right initiatives, we have to focus on what really matters and bet our money on it. And this is what we are doing. What we need to do incredibly well is to communicate because, believe me, we didn’t take this decision lightly. First, we tested with all of our clients – sorry, not all of our clients, all of our talents in the different executive committee; with the creative community within Publicis; with the tech community within Publicis, because CES is also part of it. And now we are making sure that we have the right dynamic internally, which is definitely the case.

So I won’t say more about Cannes. I just want to reemphasize the fact that Marcel is only another proof of our commitment to bet and build a better Publicis at the service of our clients, of our people and of our shareholders.

Well, I think we will stop there. I almost kept my promise. We said 1.5 hours. I would like to thank you all. I would like to wish you a nice day, and I hope to talk to you soon. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

