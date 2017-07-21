Another Golden Opportunity

Even though the U.S. dollar is trading at its lowest level of the year, gold has been under pressure. The gold market has decided that rising interest rates could be a more significant influence on the price of the yellow metal. Gold traded to the highest level of 2017 at $1295.20 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract on June 5, but since then it has headed south and traded to lows of $1204 last week on July 10.

From a technical perspective, the price action in gold had been bearish. The price has dropped from highs, and open interest increased at the same time. Falling price and rising open interest in a futures market tend to be a sign of an emerging bearish trend. However, it looks like the recent sell off in gold was once again a golden opportunity for those with the fortitude and nerve to stand up and buy into what some analysts called the start of a correction into the abyss of lower prices for the yellow metal. The bears always come out of the woodwork when the price of gold is sliding to the downside. If the price were to move below the $1200 level and support at $1194.50 the early March lows, I am sure we will hear calls that gold is just a barbarous relic from days long ago. I have heard those calls throughout my career which has spanned almost four decades in the world of precious metals. When gold fell below $300 per ounce at the end of the 1990s and beginning of the new millennium, the Bank of England sold half its reserves into that low and said good riddance to the barbarous metal that has no place in the modern world. To punish the Chancellor of the Exchequer who made that brilliant market call, the British took his hands off the purse strings of the government and made him Prime Minister.

Gold will always have a place, and an important one, as it is an asset like no other. The weakness in the gold price at the beginning of July was just another opportunity to stock up on the yellow metal before the next rally.

It is usually best to buy gold on dips

If I have learned anything in the world of commodities since the early 1980s, it is that buying rallies or selling dips only works on very rare occasions. When it comes to gold and other precious metals, the best chance for success tends to come from fading price moves and buying on weakness or selling during periods when the price is rising. Of course, there are exceptions to any rule and anyone who sold gold, taking profits or shorting the yellow metal from October 2008 through August 2011 fared poorly and those who bought gold from October 2012 until June 2013 found the lost a fair amount of money. However, those periods were not the norm in the gold market. Source: CQG

Gold reached its most recent low on July 10 at $1204 on the active month August COMEX futures contract the yellow metal has posted gains in eight out of ten of the last trading sessions. Gold closed on Thursday, July 20 at just below the $1245 per ounce level. The trend and price momentum on the daily chart is positive and indicates the high odds of futures gains. Source: CQG

The weekly chart appears to be shifting to a positive outlook for the yellow metal when it comes to the momentum indicator after the recent price action that took gold $40 higher since July 10. Source: CQG

On the monthly chart, momentum is in neutral territory, and it shifted to a potentially bullish outlook back in April when gold rallied to almost $1300 per ounce. Gold looked awful on July 10 after a pair of flash crashes, but it seems to have survived the concentrated selling that occurred in late June and early July.

The flash crashes put the yellow metal on sale

On June 26, during the morning hours of European trading, a sell order of 1.76 million ounces of gold that hit the COMEX futures market in the form of 17,600 contracts in one minute caused the price to plunge. At first, it appeared that the selling was a botched order or a fat finger by a trader with little market experience. However, on July 6 another concentrated sell order in silver hit the COMEX futures market during Asian trading hours which sent both gold and silver to lows on July 10. The two flash crashes were largely responsible for the recent lows in the two precious metals but both have recovered in the aftermath. While the regulators have yet to address the events of late June and early July, the method of execution continues to appear not only unusual but manipulative.

However, we have not yet heard from the agency that oversees the futures market, the CFTC. There are so many questions when it comes to the two flash crashes. I am particularly interested in why the seller or sellers chose to use the COMEX futures market rather than the more liquid over-the-counter market in the precious metals arena. In the interest of transparency and a level playing field for all market participants, I continue to be hopeful that the agency will investigate and report on the trading activity that occurred during times that tend to suffer from a lack of liquidity in the precious metals futures markets.

Gold and silver have absorbed the selling that occurred on the days of the two "off hours" crashes, and now two exogenous factors support the prices of the precious metals. Recent moves in the dollar and bond market both support more gains on the horizon for gold and silver.

The dollar favors gold

The dollar has been falling in value since the greenback index traded to the highest level since 2002 in January at 103.815 on the dollar index futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the index has declined to its most recent low at 93.89 on Thursday, July 20. The dollar has depreciated by over 9.5% since the start of 2017. A weaker dollar tends to support the prices of precious metals on a historical basis. A continuation of price weakness in the U.S. currency in the wake of the flash crashes have helped gold find a bottom on July 10. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index shows, it was trading at the 97 level on June 26, the day of the first flash crash and at the 96 level on July 6 the day that the second occurred. The dollar index closed last week at around the 94 level, and the weaker dollar has been supportive of the prices of gold and other precious metals.

Interest rates moving higher, but still historically low, and the Fed is going slow

One of the bearish factors hanging around gold's neck has been increasing interest rates. The Fed has increased the Fed Funds rate twice in 2017 and has told markets that there is likely to be another hike before the start of 2018. Additionally, the central bank has also indicated that rates could rise 25 basis points another three times in 2018. Moreover, the legacy of QE which is a swelled balance sheet will decline as the Fed has indicated that $50 billion will roll off on a monthly basis which will have a tightening effect on credit. In Europe, it appears that the ECB will begin to taper its QE program which has been putting upside pressure on the euro currency.

An environment of rising interest rates tends to be bearish for the prices of commodities and precious metals unless they are moving higher because of inflationary pressures. As the rate of inflation in the U.S. and Europe remain below the 2% target, real rates are on the rise which increases the cost of carrying commodities inventories and tends to weigh on raw material prices. However, rates are still at historically low levels with the Fed Funds rate in the U.S. at 1.25% and European and Japanese rates at negative 40 basis points. The central banks of the world are taking a gradual approach to tightening which is occurring at a snail's pace these days. Meanwhile, since the flash crashes we have seen a rally in the bond market in the U.S. Source: CQG

While gold and silver found their most recent bottoms on July 10, a few days after the second flash crash, U.S. 30-year bond futures hit bottom on July 7 at 151-18 and have been rallying since reaching almost the 155 level on Thursday, July 20. The action in the debt markets has also been a supportive factor for the prices of precious metals over recent sessions.

The big move will eventually be on the upside

I believe that the next big move in precious metals will be a continuation of the recovery that commenced on July 10. Resistance for gold is at the $1260 and $1300 per ounce level. In silver, $16.915 the June 29 high stands as the technical level on the upside, but $18.655 the April 17 highs and peak for the year is the critical level. The recent price action in the precious metals markets has built cause for a rally that may just shock markets over the days and weeks ahead. I expect silver to lead the rally as it always seems to attract the most speculative activity. The legacy of the recent flash crashes could make some investors and traders skittish about buying these markets after the recent price recovery. However, a continuation of dollar weakness and the recent move higher in the bond market both support higher prices for gold and silver.

The flash crashes of June 26 and July 6 turned out to create a golden opportunity for the precious metals and another lesson that buying on price weakness tends to yield optimal results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always holds positions in commodities futures, options, and ETF/ETN products, but those positions tend to change on an intraday basis.