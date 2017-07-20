Kinder Morgan: A Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Source: Shutterstock

What news has people up in arms recently?

It often seems like it doesn't take much to have folks running around like their hair is on fire when Kinder Morgan Incorporated (KMI) or Richard Kinder makes the news. And it's not like KMI or Kinder haven't made dramatic moves over the last few years. The latest news about the KMI dividend will certainly generate a lot of excitement and probably even no small amount of angst.

So, in 2018, KMI is saying that its dividend will be $0.80, in 2019 it will be $1, and in 2020 it will be $1.25. Now I am sure there will be those who ask why KMI is projecting dividends for 2019 and 2020. And many will ask if this isn't a repeat of what got KMI into trouble back when it bought up its MLPs. And I am sure that others will complain that the dividend is still too small. As I write this, it's still about a half hour before the markets open and the fun begins.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

One reason for not being hasty is that this announcement should have been expected. KMI has been telegraphing that the 2018 dividend would likely be increased since the beginning of this year. I have commented on that and projected a likely increase several times, the latest being here. I don't think my prediction of a $0.75 dividend in 2018 was particularly prescient as the numbers were pretty obvious; my point was that the dividend was going to be increased.

Next people might be concerned that making dividend predictions so far out can lead to trouble. They will point what to the predictions made before the dividend was cut. But they problems KMI had that lead to the dividend cut were not caused by the predictions, some would even say promises, of dividend growth. They were caused by investors being afraid the dividend would be cut. KMI has always had pretty predictable cash flows. And switching to internal funding rather than equity sales has removed one of the larger variables in predicting those cash flows. I think Richard Kinder would like to get the KMI share price so that it would again be possible to use equity sales to help fund growth. That is a model he help pioneer and that I think he is quite comfortable with. This dividend prediction is the first step in getting back to being able to do that.

The next reason to keep a level head here is that in this same announcement KMI said it was dedicating $2 billion to buy back shares. That is $2 billion behind the premise that the current share price is too low. And it certainly is too low to make selling shares to fund growth practical. And while reducing share count by 5% isn't a huge deal, it's still a lot of money. For me, this is additional data supporting the idea that Kinder wants to get the KMI share price back to where equity sales will make sense.

On further area of concern is the price of oil and gas. This mostly impacts the CO2 segment. KMI has hedged around 35K barrels a day at almost $61 a barrel. The company estimates that for every $1 every barrel that oil is below its budgeted price of $53, they lose $6 million of DCF. So let's say instead of $53, KMI ends up getting only $47. So that reduces the projected DCF of $4,460 million to $4,424 million. I don't see that as a cause for much concern.

Is there anything else new of interest?

In all the hoopla around the dividend announcement yesterday, KMI did actually release its earnings report. That didn't garner a lot of attention because it was pretty much another in-line result.

Wild fire in British Columbia are giving some operations, particularly lumber companies, some difficulties but have not yet affected KMI's Trans Mountain pipeline.

Nothing really significant has happened to impact KMI since the IPO for KML. That successful effort is what has allowed KMI to have the cash to fund a dividend increase and a share buyback.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Because of how KMI is doing its dividend increases, I made some modifications to my DDM calculator. I have added a column that allows me to put in manually entered dividend payments and make future dividend projections based on any manual entries. The NPV calculation also uses any manually entered dividend in place of the calculated dividend based on growth rate.

So for KMI, since we have 2 payments left at the old rate, I have calculated the dividend for each of the next 3 years to use half a year at the old dividend rate and half a year at the new higher rate. So that means the next dividend will be $0.65, $0.90 and $1.125 since each year I am calculating is 6 months prior to KMI's fiscal year. I think it's reasonable to project that after 2020, dividend payments will continue to increase at a 5% rate.

So, using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments will be $31.72. I think that since that value is based on fairly aggressive, although well supported, dividend growth assumptions, that I want at least a 10% additional discount for a margin of safety. That puts my buy price at $29. As of 10:00 a.m. ET, KMI is trading just over $20, so I think its current price is well worth buying now. Today, even though my buy price is anything below $29, I would be even more conservative and not buy if the price goes about $25.

Can options help?

In a lot of cases an investor can get some help getting a better price using option contracts. Right now I don't think that is a good plan. First, while times of volatile price moves will increase option premiums, they also make it harder to predict what will happen with the price. Also I like to write option contracts when implied volatility is higher than what I think actual volatility will turn out to be. Given the big announcement about the dividend, I don't think implied volatility will be lower than the actual volatility. I think it all too likely that the opposite will be true. And quite frankly the current price is low enough relative to what I see as the value of the dividend payments that I see no reason to take on the added risks.

What to watch for going forward?

So going forward, KMI had certain predictions on the debt ratios and DCF. So I will keep an eye on that. What happens with the TMEP is less of an issue, but I will still keep an eye on how that progresses as well. And I will be eagerly awaiting the first $0.20 dividend payment.

Conclusion

KMI has finally repaired its balance sheet so that it can resume dividend increases. While the announced increases are aggressive, they are well supported by DCF. And the cut to the dividend was not due to a lack of DCF, but to a low share price. Given that KMI is not currently dependent for cash on selling shares, I don't see these predictions as a problem. For those KMI shareholders who held on through painful times, it looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

