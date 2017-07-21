A Contrarian Vote In Favor Of McCormick's Acquisition

I've argued over the past couple of years that the bull/bear argument for McCormick (MKC) largely comes down to price. There are some concerns around the margins, particularly relative to private-label penetration in grocery stores, and its impact on McCormick sales and pricing. But for the most part, the core bull argument for MKC seemed pretty solid: the company had safe growth prospects based on dominant market share in a spice & seasoning category that was protected from some of the negative trends afflicting other categories, like snacks or frozen food. It wasn't terribly leveraged (a net ratio of ~2x EBITDA). It was a defensive stock whose earnings were likely to grow. The argument, essentially, was how much growth there would be - and what that growth was worth.

That case likely changes after the company's $4.2-billion acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY) food division. McCormick is levering up to make the deal, with all but $500 million of the cost coming from debt. McCormick is paying up too, with the price representing a 19.5x EBITDA multiple, a big number even in a space where mid-double-digit multiples haven't been uncommon the past few years.

MKC stock already had been falling ahead of the announcement, no doubt due to pressure on grocers in the wake of the Amazon.com (AMZN)/Whole Foods Market (WFM) deal. (MKC sold off 3.5% on the day that acquisition was announced.) Not even a Q2 earnings beat with a report that I thought looked excellent has stemmed the bleeding. And a 5%+ selloff on the RB news sent the stock to a six-month low:

Source: finviz.com

But I'm buying the dip here - and pretty happily so. I understand some of the arguments against the acquisition - fellow contributor The Value Investor has made a solid case against it - and I understand some of the valuation concerns relative to MKC. And if MKC were still trading at $100+, I'd probably be a bit more conservative.

That's not the case, however. And I like MKC at $93, given both the RB acquisition and the trends in the legacy business.

The Reckitt Benckiser Deal

McCormick picks up the well-known French's mustard (and ketchup) brands, along with fast-growing Frank's Hot Sauce. From a qualitative standpoint, the deal moves McCormick into complementary areas - and quickly. Frank's is number one in Hot Sauce in U.S. and Canada; French's holds the same position in mustard, according to the McCormick acquisition presentation. The deal gives McCormick a bit more scale - and, potentially, more leverage with grocers, a key factor assuming Amazon pressures the space to the extent investors apparently believe it will.

Where the market appears to be concerned is on price. McCormick is paying 19.5x EBITDA pre-synergies. As a point of comparison, Kraft Heinz (KHC) is valued at about 16x. Even with synergies, McCormick is estimating a 15.9x multiple; I'd call it closer to 16.3x, adding back an estimated ~$140 million in acquisition and integration costs to the total purchase price. Whatever the exact number post-synergies, McCormick is basically valuing French's and Frank's, along with smaller brands, at the same multiple as one of the great consumer product companies in the world - and I can see why some investors might see that as a bit much.

But the RB brands both look attractive - Frank's, in particular, which accounts for ~40% of revenue. Sales for that product have risen nearly 8% a year on average the past two years, including 8.6% in 2016, per the presentation. And McCormick has room to further expand sales in both foodservice and outside the U.S. and Canada - and those efforts can be tacked on to McCormick's infrastructure in both channels.

Qualitatively, this looks like a smart deal. Quantitatively, I see the concerns. But MKC itself was valued at about 17x-18x EBITDA heading into the deal. Paying 16x in that context for a business whose top-line growth rates should be relatively in line with that of McCormick (if not better) and whose margins are a notable step up hardly seems like a ridiculous multiple. And with snack foods - potentially secularly challenged by health trends and increased competition, and with none of the growth opportunities offered by Frank's - at 15-16x EBITDA (see Mondelēz (MDLZ) or J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)) the headline multiple doesn't seem particularly out of line, at least including synergies.

Yet the market's response suggests that MKC overpaid by about 17% (with a $600 million loss in market value against the $4.2 billion purchase price). It's possible the synergies won't come through, and it's possible that this deal will look poor in retrospect, as so many acquisitions do. But on its face, I see the deal as smart from an operational standpoint, and in the ballpark of reasonably priced in terms of accretion and growth potential. And at this point, I think MKC management has earned the benefit of the doubt on both fronts.

Levering Up

The other aspect of the deal that has concerned some investors is the leverage McCormick is taking on. (It is issuing an estimated $500 million in equity as well; ~4% dilution similarly seems reasonable, and not enough to focus on.) Moody's wrote that it would likely move McCormick's senior unsecured rating down three notches. A company that had a modest ~2x leverage ratio now is moving to 4.9x including synergies, by its calculations (5.4x before those savings, per Moody's). That obviously implies a major change in its credit profile.

But leverage ratio aside, I'm not sure there's some hugely inflated amount of added risk for MKC shareholders in the wake of the deal. Bond trades for the company's 3.25% 2025 unsecured senior notes - the same structure as that targeted by Moody's - didn't move on the news (albeit in a small amount); those bonds still trade modestly over par and yield around 3%.

If anything, in this environment, MKC's levering up is good news for shareholders. Even the proposed Moody's downgrade still would leave the company's debt at investment-grade (albeit just barely). This is precisely the type of steady and defensive business that is served by increasing the debt component of the capital structure - particularly in the current interest-rate environment. McCormick is buying growing, incremental cash flow at a 6% present yield with cash borrowed at a fixed, likely 4-4.5%, rate. It's an accretive deal immediately. Not only based on synergies, or only assuming Frank's continues to grow 8% a year, not assuming some massive international expansion of the acquired brands. McCormick projected a ~5% boost to EPS immediately, and ~10% pro forma for the ~$50 million in annual synergies.

Obviously, the debt isn't free money from an equity standpoint. But the added profits and cash flow - particularly if RB performs well, always the biggest 'if' in these situations - outweigh the interest expense and the modest dilution. And they are more than worth the extremely modest risk of bankruptcy and the potentially increased volatility from that leverage.

Again, this is the type of business that should be levered up, particularly if it can raise debt at 4% or whatever the number turns out to be. Before the deal, McCormick's bull case was based on grinding out above-category, low- to mid-single-digit growth and modest margin expansion each year. That bull case has to be stronger after the acquisition since there's more leverage behind it.

To be sure, there's more risk here as well. But even assuming the RB brands disappoint and contribute zero growth, there's still a measure of accretion to earnings and cash flow. And the idea that MKC will somehow collapse a la Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) is far-fetched, to say the least. Moving from 2x leverage to 4.9x leverage seems like a huge move. But it's a beneficial move for shareholders, assuming both units continue even modest growth.

Valuation

Assuming the 5% accretion cited by McCormick, the midpoint of guidance for the legacy business given in the Q2 report suggests pro forma FY17 (ending November) EPS of about $4.29. That in turn, puts MKC's P/E multiple at about 21.6x.

Obviously, leverage is helping that figure, and an EV/EBITDA multiple pro forma looks closer to 16x+, still. ($11.4 billion market cap + $500M equity issuance + $4.9 net debt/~$1 billion pro forma EBITDA). Both figures represent a premium to a number of food industry peers - but MKC almost certainly deserves that premium. In constant currency, the company drove 7% revenue growth and a 9% EBIT increase in Q2 - figures few other players anywhere in the space are matching at the moment. Demographic trends seem solid, as more consumers - in the US and globally - use more spices. Higher-end moves toward organic products and mixes are working as well.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, McCormick doesn't look cheap. But MKC rarely, if ever, looks cheap. Investors have been willing to pay a premium for MKC shares - and for good reason. There's a case that historically low interest rates are leading stocks like MKC to act as bond substitutes - which could lead to a drop-off in demand when (if?) Treasury yields, in particular, ever normalize. But from a P/E and FCF basis, MKC is cheaper than it has been for some time - and I simply don't see that much increased risk to the equity from the debt financing for RB. DCF calculations, assuming 90% FCF conversion and an 8% discount rate, imply that MKC is pricing in 7% growth for 8 years, with a 2% terminal rate.

That's not particularly onerous given an estimated $30-40 million in legacy annual cost savings (per the Q2 conference call), which themselves suggest 3%+ annual growth. (Some of those savings will be reinvested in marketing, but assuming even no incremental ROI on that spend they should still be a reasonable help to cash flow.) MKC will have a deleveraging story to play out once the RB deal closes as well.

$93 isn't pricing in some spectacular success from the RB acquisition. In fact, I don't think it even prices the benefits of the deal that management sees. In a lot of cases, that type of skepticism is smart. But here, MKC management has earned some credibility.

At the price, if MKC keeps going roughly the way it's gone so far, it probably returns ~10% a year (2% dividend, ~8% appreciation). There's upside if McCormick can accelerate Frank's and French's overseas. There's upside if the company can find more synergies than originally planned. And there's upside if the 1H FY2017 results are the sign of an acceleration in the business, and an end to the market share bleeding that hit the company in past years. (I'd note that coming out of Q2 MKC looks extremely well-positioned to beat FY17 guidance as well, even though analysts are still firmly toward the middle of the range.)

The key downside risks are that the category slows and/or Amazon's entry squeezes margins for everyone. Those risks are amplified by the new leverage on the balance sheet. But the latter risk strikes me as somewhat overblown in McCormick's case, particularly given its share dominance and its sales through (admittedly lower-margin) private label suppliers. And the secular tailwinds toward the category seem likely to remain intact.

In its own way, the argument around MKC has come back to price - albeit, this time, in the price paid for the Reckitt Benckiser brands. I can see why investors might see the price as too high - and it might be. But even if it is, at $93 I still think MKC is more than cheap enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.