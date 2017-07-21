Keppel Corporation's (KPELF) CEO Loh Chin Hua on Q2 and First Half of 2017 - Earnings Call Transcript

Keppel Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KPELF) Q2 and First Half of 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. Good evening. On behalf of my colleagues on the panel, I welcome you to the conference and webcast on our results and performance in the second quarter and first half of 2017. We have had a busy quarter, during which Keppel continued to make important strides towards strengthening our track record as a solutions provider for sustainable urbanization. In June, we broke ground for Singapore’s fourth desalination plant, designed and to be built, owned and operated by Keppel Infrastructure.

In China, Keppel Land China and Alpha Investment Partners, together with a co-investor, have committed to acquire a prime mixed-use development in Shanghai. Three weeks ago, we held the naming ceremony for the world’s first converted floating liquefaction vessel, the Golar Hilli Episeyo, at Keppel Shipyard. Even as we navigate through the challenges faced in the offshore sector, we are seizing opportunities and developing new capabilities to strengthen Keppel O&M.

In the first six months of 2017, our net profit was S$421 million, slightly higher compared to the same period in 2016. Our Group has achieved creditable results in first half 2017, despite the much lower contributions from the O&M division, demonstrating our resilience as a multi-business company. Economic Value Added for the period was a negative S$25 million. On an annualised basis, our return on equity was 6.6%. It is noteworthy that we had a free cash inflow of S$237 million in first half 2017, compared to an outflow of S$262 million in first half 2016.

Our net gearing remains comfortable at 0.58x as at end June 2017. This is slightly higher compared to 0.57x as at end March 2017, in part because we had paid out S$218 million cash to shareholders in May 2017, as the final dividend for financial year 2016. Having considered the Group’s performance and business requirements, the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 8 cents per share for the first half of 2017, which will be paid out on 8th August 2017.

We remain focused on improving the overall quality of our earnings. Recurring income, including those from our REITs and business trusts, asset management, infrastructure services and operations and maintenance, as well as rental and charter activities continue to contribute to the Group, amounting to S$150 million or 36% of our net profit in first half 2017.

This is 14% lower than in first half 2016, in part due to lower contributions from property rentals, following the divestment of Life Hub @ Jinqiao, as well as lower distributions received from property funds. I will now update you on the performance of our offshore and marine division. Amidst the continuing downturn, Keppel O&M achieved $1 million in profit. Rightsizing efforts undertaken by Keppel O&M helped to achieve an operating profit of S$36 million, but it was not sufficient to cover higher financing costs for the enlarged working capital. Contributions from associates helped the division to breakeven.

Building on strong relationships with our network of customers, Keppel O&M secured contracts of around S$300 million, year-to-date, including for newbuild LNG carriers and dredgers as well as FPSO conversions. We have closed the deal for the novation of the five Transocean rigs to Borr Drilling and received the down payment of US$275 million, which has improved the Division’s cash flow. The first 2 rigs will now be delivered in 2018 and a third in 2019, while the remaining two will be delivered in 2020.

Despite some pickup in activity in the offshore market, the general consensus is that, with the prevailing uncertainty in the oil market, and oversupply in the jackup market, a quick recovery is unlikely. Our rightsizing will enable us to weather through a prolonged downturn. We will continue to build new capabilities, look for new markets in the gas industry and non-oil and gas plays such as Jones Act vessels and dredgers.

We will also explore opportunities to repurpose our offshore technology for other uses. As at June 2017, Keppel O&M’s net order book was $3.4 billion, excluding our projects for Sete Brasil. We will continue to focus on executing our projects safely, on time and on budget, and with the quality synonymous with Keppel. In the first six months of 2017, Keppel O&M delivered three major projects, an FPSO conversion for Yinson Production, an FPSO integration for BW Offshore and a semi-sub for SOCAR.

In the second quarter, we reached agreement with our customers to defer three offshore projects. The delivery of two semi-subs will be moved from 2019 to 2020. The projects are cash flow neutral and will be compensated for the deferrals. The lift boat for Crystal Heights will also be deferred from 2018 to 2019. We will likewise be compensated for this deferral. We’re on track to deliver the world’s first FLNG vessel conversion in partnership with Golar LNG within three years and with a safety record of 18 million man-hours worked without lost time incidents.

The converted FLNG vessel will be a game-changer in the LNG industry, providing a solution that’s not only significantly more cost effective, but also much faster to market. The second vessel for Golar, the Gandria FLNG, is slated for deployment by Ophir in Equatorial Guinea. In May 2017, Ophir announced the signing of the umbrella agreement, one of the four key milestones required for FID.

We look forward to embark on the conversion once we receive the notice to proceed after the FID is achieved, which is expected to be in the second half this year. To streamline operations and effectively capture new opportunities, Keppel O&M recently reorganized its operations into two divisions: the new build division, covering offshore as well as gas and specialized vessels, and the Conversions & Repairs division. The reorganisation saw the integration of key functions in the New Builds division, comprising Keppel FELS and Keppel Singmarine, which allows Keppel O&M to improve efficiency and more importantly, better leverage synergies and different capabilities within its group for new build solutions.

In the Conversions & Repairs division, Keppel Shipyard can similarly draw on the group’s diverse resources to undertake a wider variety of complex projects. For example, by combining Keppel FELS’ expertise from complex offshore projects with Keppel Shipyard’s capabilities in executing LNG-related EPC projects, Keppel O&M would be even better able to provide customers with reliable end-to-end solutions.

We have already benefitted from such collaboration recently, with Keppel FELS and Keppel Shipyard working together on the commissioning phase of the Golar Hilli FLNG vessel. In line with Keppel O&M’s efforts to rationalise its global yard network according to business needs, we have completed the sale of a supporting yard in the Netherlands to the Damen Shipyards Group for a total consideration of EUR 23.5 million. Keppel O&M has the capacity and resources to continue servicing its customers in Europe and the North Sea region, as well as pursue new opportunities in these markets through our global network of yards.

Our commitment to Near Market, Near Customer execution remains intact. With our ability to design, develop and integrate solutions across the gas value chain, Keppel is poised to be the gas industry’s preferred partner and enabler. Keppel O&M’s deep cryogenic expertise is supplemented by a strong track record in oil and gas projects, including over 110 complex conversions and 400 new build vessels. We had completed the world's first FSRU conversion and will soon deliver the world's first FLNG vessel conversion.

We have also won a LNG bunkering licence with Shell in Singapore, and are building dual-fuel LNG tugs and small-scale LNG carriers. Keppel’s value proposition extends beyond that of an EPC yard. We are pushing boundaries to meet growing demand for small-scale LNG in archipelagic markets across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, in regions unserved by pipelines. Our contribution in the gas value chain also extends to playing a role as a co-owner and co-developer.

We can help source for funds to invest in these floating infrastructure assets which can generate long-term recurring income for Keppel and our co-investors. I will turn now to our Property Division. Our Property Division made a net profit of $200 million for first half 2017, higher than the $198 million achieved in first half 2016. Apart from achieving strong home sales, Keppel Land is seizing opportunities to scale up in markets and cities in Asia where we have established a firm foothold. In Yangon, Myanmar, where there is growing demand for quality commercial developments, Keppel Land has completed its acquisition of a 40% stake in a joint venture with the Shwe Taung Group for the second phase of the Junction City development.

In Shanghai, Keppel Land China and Alpha Investment Partners, together with a co-investor, have collaborated to acquire an office and retail mixed-use development, SOHO Hongkou, for approximately US$525 million. This is the second time that Keppel Land China and Alpha are harnessing strengths within the Group to seize an acquisition opportunity in Shanghai, after the successful repositioning and divestment of Life Hub at Jinqiao last year.

The Property Division sold about 2,470 homes in the first half 2017, with a total sales value of about $1.2 billion. This is about 15% higher than the 2,140 homes we sold in the same period last year. We sold about 1,810 homes in China, comparable to the sales volume over the same period in the previous year. In Vietnam, we sold 390 homes which is four times higher than a year ago. In addition, earlier this month, Keppel Land launched Tilia Residences, the second phase in Empire City, Ho Chi Minh city, and sold about 372 or about 80% of the units in one weekend.

These units were sold at higher prices than those achieved for the first phase, Linden Residences, in Empire City. Back on our home shores, we sold 220 homes in Singapore, a 16% increase year-on-year. We expect to recognise profits from some 5,860 units of overseas homes sold as they are progressively completed from third quarter 2017 through to 2019. In our residential pipeline, we have about 62,000 homes, of which about 17,000 units are ready for launch from now till end 2019.

On the commercial front, we have a combined office and retail GFA of about 1.5 million square metres. This comprises about 500,000 square metres in completed projects and about 970,000 square metres under development. As our commercial projects are progressively completed, they will contribute to our recurring income, revaluation gains and eventually, divestment gains when we monetise the assets. I will now update on our Infrastructure Division. On the screen, you see another image of the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant, for which Keppel Infrastructure has a 25 year water purchase agreement with the PUB.

The first of its kind in Singapore, and possibly also the first in the world, this will be a large scale dual mode desalination plant that can treat both seawater and freshwater. All of the plant's water treatment equipment will be located underground, and it will have a green lawn as its roof, which can be used for public recreation. This project is a reflection of Keppel’s capabilities and also demonstrates how engineering and design excellence can go hand in hand in our sustainable urbanisation solutions.

The Infrastructure Division's net profit for first half 2017 was $57 million, up from $41 million year-on-year. With the aim of becoming a key contributor to the group's bottom line, Keppel Infrastructure has been pursuing opportunities in energy and environmental infrastructure both in Singapore and overseas. Earnings from energy, environment and infrastructure services grew strongly to $47 million compared to $26 million last year.

Earlier this week, we have also announced that we'll be providing technology solutions to other WTE plants in Beijing and Hunan, thus entrenching our position as a leading provider of important WTE technology in China. On our data center business, we announced this week that Keppel Data Centres has entered into a share purchase agreement with a 70-30 joint venture company held by Alpha DC Fund and Keppel Data Centres for the injection of Keppel DC Singapore 4 into the fund.

Following the transaction, Alpha DC Fund, managed by Alpha Investment Partners, which is the private fund management arm of Keppel Capital, will hold a 70% stake in the data center. The transaction allows Alpha DC Funds' investors to participate in a fast-expanding sector, underpinned by strong growth trends; and for Keppel T&T to unlock and redeploy capital to take advantage of strong demand for quality data center space.

Separately, Keppel Data Centres has also signed two MOUs, one with JTC Corporation and another with IMDA of Singapore and Huawei International to explore developing data centers in high-rise buildings and belowground. This reflects our efforts to provide alternatives to conventional aboveground data centers in land- scarce Singapore as we continue to grow our data center business. We are also in the midst of transforming our logistics business, building new muscles for solutions in omni-channel distribution and urban logistics.

Now to report on Keppel's fourth vertical, Investments. Our Investment division achieved a net profit of $163 million for first half 2017 compared to $21 million in the same period last year. It has been an active first half for Investments arm. In the second quarter 2017, Keppel REIT announced that it will require a 50% stake in a premium office tower to be developed in Melbourne, Australia for AUD 347.5 million. With completion expected in fourth quarter 2019, it will be Keppel REIT's second asset in Melbourne.

As mentioned earlier, Keppel Land China and Alpha, through the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund III, announced that they will jointly acquire SOHO Hongkou in Shanghai, China. We are also pleased to announce that our Alpha DC Fund has secured capital commitments of close to its $500 million target. Keppel Capital is also currently in advanced discussions with other investors.

These developments all go well for our asset management business under Keppel Capital, which we have ambitious internal targets to grow. For a start, we aim to double Keppel Capital's $25 billion AUM over the next five years.

The Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City continues to make steady progress. Last month, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Tharman Shanmugaratnam officially opened the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Water Reclamation Center, a joint venture between Keppel Infrastructure and our business partner, TECID. It reflects how different parts of the Keppel Group are contributing to make the Tianjin Eco-City a model for sustainable urbanization. As the project matures, we are seeing increasing demand for homes and land in the Eco-City.

The business model of our joint venture, SSTEC, the master developer of the Eco-City, includes master planning, land development and land sales. Cost of land for injection into SSTEC is fixed by agreement. More than 45% of land in the Eco-City has been sold or developed so far, and the price of land sold by SSTEC has been rising steadily. However, with the recent cooling measures imposed by the Tianjin Eco-City authorities, we may see the growth in land and home prices reverting to a more stable and sustainable rate.

The Tianjin Eco-City is a long-term undertaking, and we are committed to making sure that the objectives set by both the Singapore and Chinese governments at the inception of the project are achieved. Commercially, SSTEC has started to turn in a profit from last year when land prices moved up in tandem with the maturing of the Eco-City and as connectivity improves. We expect the Eco-City to be a more regular contributor to Keppel's bottom line in the years ahead. To conclude, we are driving collaboration across the different verticals and capturing higher value from all parts of Keppel. Through our business model, we're creating an ecosystem that's robust and scalable to take Keppel into the future. I shall now invite our CFO, Hon Chew, to take you through the group's financial performance. Thank you.

Chan Hon Chew

Thank you, Chin Hua, and a very good evening to everyone. I shall now take you through the Group’s performance for the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, the Group recorded a net profit of $161 million, which was 21% below the same quarter last year. Earnings per share correspondingly decreased by 21% to $0.089, while EVA was at

negative $48 million.

Next, the summary Group profit and loss statement. The Group's revenue for the second quarter was 4% or $71 million lower than the same quarter last year. Lower revenues from Offshore & Marine were partially offset by higher revenues from the other three divisions. Operating profit at $139 million was 41% or $95 million lower than the second quarter of 2016. This was due mainly to lower profit from the Offshore & Marine Division.

Profit before tax, at $218 million, decreased 24% or $67 million. This is smaller than the drop in operating profit, due mainly to higher share of profit from associated companies. After tax and non-controlling interests, net profit decreased by 21% to $161 million, translating to an earnings per share of $0.089. In the second quarter of 2017, the Group earned total revenues of $1.55 billion, 4% lower than the same quarter last year. This was driven largely by a 38% decline in the Offshore & Marine Division as a result of lower volume of work and deferment of some projects.

Property Division saw a 16% growth in revenue, primarily due to higher revenue from residential projects such as Park Avenue Heights in Chengdu, and Highline Residences in Singapore. This was partly offset by the absence of revenue from 8 Park Avenue in Shanghai, which obtained occupancy permit in the first quarter last year. Infrastructure Division, too, registered higher revenue due to increased sales in the power and gas business. The group recorded a $218 million pretax profit for the second quarter of 2017, 24% lower than last year. Offshore & Marine division recorded $8 million in pretax profit, 91% or $80 million lower as compared to the second quarter of 2016.

This was driven mainly by lower operating results, higher net interest expense and lower contribution from associated companies. The division's operating margin was 6.4% compared to 12.8% in the same quarter last year. Property Division's pretax profit was relatively stable at $123 million. Infrastructure Division's pretax profit decreased by 8%, despite higher revenues due mainly to lower contribution from associated companies.

Investments recorded a 47% or $17 million increase in pretax profit due to higher share of profit from associated companies and profit on sale of investments. These were partly offset by fair value loss on KrisEnergy warrants. After tax and noncontrolling interest, the group's net profit for the quarter decreased by 21% or $44 million to $161 million as compared to the same quarter last year, with Property Division being the top contributor to the group's earnings at 60%, followed by Investments at 24% and Infrastructure at 15%.

Next, I shall take you through the performance for the first half of 2017. Compared to the same period last year, net profit for the first six months was 1% higher at $421 million. Earnings per share also increased by the same extent to $0.232, annualized ROE declined to 6.6%, while EVA was lower at negative $25 million. Free cash flow for the period was an inflow of $237 million compared to an outflow of $262 million in the first half of 2016 due mainly to lower working capital requirements from Offshore & Marine and Property divisions.

Net gearing increased from 56% at the end of 2016 to 58% due to the payment of the final dividend for 2016. We are also pleased to announce an interim dividend of $0.08 per share for the first half of the year. The Group earned total revenue of $2.8 billion in the first half of 2017, a decline of 17% or $566 million compared to the same period last year. Lower revenues from Offshore & Marine and Property divisions were partially offset by higher revenues in Infrastructure and Investments divisions.

Operating profit at $326 million was 36% or $186 million lower than the corresponding period last year. Lower profits were recorded in Offshore & Marine and Property divisions, partially offset by higher profits from Infrastructure and Investment divisions. Despite lower operating profit, profit before tax remained at about the same level as last year, due mainly to higher share of profits from associated companies, in particular the share of gains from the divestment of stakes in property trading projects in China, as well as contributions from the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City from the sale of three land parcels earlier this year. .After tax and non-controlling interests, net profit was 1% higher at $421 million. Similarly, earnings per share increased by 1% to $0.232.

For the first half of 2017, the Group earned total revenues of $2.8 billion, 17% lower than last year. This was driven largely by the 39% decrease in Offshore & Marine revenues resulting in lower volume of work and deferment of some projects. Property revenues dropped by 17%, due mainly to absence of revenue from 8 Park Avenue in Shanghai and lower revenues from The Glades, partially offset by higher revenues from Highline Residences in Singapore, Park Avenue Heights in Chengdu, Waterfront Residences in Tianjin and Waterfront Residences in Wuxi.

Infrastructure revenues increased by 24%, led by increased sales in the power and gas businesses. Revenue from Investments division was higher, resulting from sales of equity investments. The Group recorded a pre-tax profit of $564 million for the first half of 2017, which is almost the same level as that for the corresponding period in 2016. This was despite Offshore & Marine division’s pretax profit. The division’s operating margin for the first six months was 3.5%, compared to 13.2% in the same period last year. In the Property division, pretax profits decreased by 6% due mainly to lower contribution from China property trading projects, partially offset by gains on divestment of stakes in property trading projects in China and Indonesia.

Pretax profit from Infrastructure Division was higher by 29%, driven by higher contributions from Energy Infrastructure and Infrastructure Services, as well as gain from the divestment of GE Keppel Energy Services Pte Ltd. Investments Division’s pretax profit was $202 million higher, led mainly by higher share of profit from the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, write back of provision for impairment of investment and profit on the sale of investments. These were partially offset by fair value loss on KrisEnergy warrants.

After tax and non-controlling interests, the Group’s earnings increased by 1% to $421 million, with the Property Division being the top contributor at 47%, followed by Investments at 39% and Infrastructure at 14%. The Group’s net profit of $421 million for the first half of 2017 is comparable to the same period last year, and it translates to earnings per share of $0.232 for the first half of this year.

In this first half of 2017, our annualised ROE decreased slightly to 6.6%. Our proposed interim distribution to our shareholders for this period will be $0.08 per share. Cash flow from operations was $289 million in the first six months of this year, down from $629 million last year. After accounting for working capital changes, interest and tax, net cash inflow from operating activities was $213 million, as compared to an outflow of $325 million in the same period last year. This is due mainly to lower working capital requirements in Offshore & Marine and Property divisions.

Net cash generated from investing activities amounted to $24 million, comprising dividend income from associated companies and divestment proceeds of $131 million, less investments and operational capital expenditure of $107 million. As a result, there was an overall cash inflow of $237 million for the first half of 2017, as compared to a cash outflow of $262 million last year.

With that, we have come to the end of the results presentation segment, and I shall hand the time back to our CEO, Chin Hua, for the Q&A section. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. Hon Chew. So we will start the Q&A session. We will take questions from the floor or we wait for questions from the web, post on the web. Would anyone like to start, please? Yes, Cheryl.

Cheryl Lee

Hi, I'm Cheryl from UBS. I have a couple of questions. Firstly, regarding Offshore & Marine, I think in your CEO address, Mr. Loh, you talked about how you see opportunities in gas and LNG for Jones Act carrier, for example. Could you – could we maybe also get a sense on the scope of jobs that you're interested in and the sizes in terms of work that you're pursuing and also, timing-wise, when we might see some decisions on potential awards? So that’s the first question for – regarding Offshore & Marine. My second question is regards to Property and with regards to the Singapore market. Could Keppel share their views on prices for the various segments in residential such as mass, upper mass and luxury, for example? Thank you.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay, I’ll take part of the first question, and then I’ll ask Chris Ong, CEO of KOM, to join in. We are – as I’ve said before, rightsizing is just one part of the equation. It’s quite important to try and look for new top lines. So that means that it’s looking at gas strategy, looking at non-oil and gas such as Jones Act, dredgers, et cetera, et cetera, and also repurposing some of our offshore technology for other purposes. We pursue different types of projects. Although, nowadays, I would say that the projects are harder to come by, but we do see some projects in these areas, which I just mentioned.

Not too long ago, I think one of our potential customers, Pasha from the U.S.A., mentioned in a press briefing, I believe, that they have selected AmFELS, which is our U.S. yard, to build two Jones Act LNG container ships. All I can say is discussions are still ongoing. So at the time when we have something to report, we will do so. Can I asked Chris, Chris Ong, I mean. We have two Chrises now.

Chris Ong

Just to add on to what Chin Hua has mentioned, I think it’s a reality that projects are hard to come by because the sector is in its downturn. But what we have actually is to basically engage the customer early. For example, I think we talked about the Pasha. We also talked about the contracts that we have secured in the first half. Those are very LNG in nature. And even for Pasha, they are also looking for dual fuel and their LNG involvement in it. So we can see that basically, the world is going for cleaner energy, and we are engaging some of our usual customers to basically help them in changing the profile of their fleet and the capability of their fleet. Now we are actively engaging the customers. We will, in due course, when we have some good news, we will share with all of you.

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you, Chris. I’ll ask Wee Gee to handle the second question, which is on, I think, property prices, the different types of property – or the different segments in the Singapore residential market.

Ang Wee Gee

I think I need a crystal ball to answer this question. But I think speaking in general, I think you saw in the news, the market, in terms of transaction volume, has picked up. We read in the news, it picked up quite substantially. We see the market to have bottomed out. And we think the market will slowly recover in the coming years. So I think there’s – prospect looks – seems to be brighter than in the past. So certainly for us, at Keppel Land, we’ll be looking for opportunities as we have been doing so before. We’re looking – we’ll be looking at the government land sale, the – and block sale. And of course, we also have some land banks here. We have a few plots here at Keppel Bay that we can look at commencing its development. And of course, we also have Keppel Towers and that is also – we could also look into redevelopment of Keppel Towers as well.

Loh Chin Hua

Yes?

Gerald Wong

Gerald from Credit Suisse. I’ve got a couple of questions. Firstly, on Keppel Capital, you have given quite an aggressive target to be doubling your AUM within five years. Can you maybe just elaborate on how you intend to achieve the target, where you see growth will be coming through from? Is it in Property, in Infrastructure or in data center assets? Second question is on M1. What are your plans now for M1 given that the strategic review has been cut off? And lastly, on Property, there’ve been quite a few aggressive bids in the government land sales. So how do you intend to replenish your land bank in Singapore given your expectation that the prices could potentially recover over the next few years? Thank you.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay. All the interesting question, Gerald. Okay, maybe on the doubling of AUM, I’ll ask the CEO who has been given this task to tell you how she will accomplish it. Ms. Christina Tan.

Christina Tan

Thank you, Chin Hua. Well, I think for us, Keppel Capital, we are very fortunate that we have very strong verticals within the Keppel Group, whether it’s Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure, data centers or Property arm. So with the strong expertise in the various fields, we are confident that we can accomplish this objective. So we also have very strong interest from investors, whether it’s the sovereign wealth funds or the pension plans that we work closely with in terms of their interest in this kind of quality real assets.

And I think Keppel is really well-placed to provide – to actually create, to actually develop such asset classes. And I think we have very strong engineering, technical expertise as well as to – in terms of operations and management. So our investor base are very keen to partner with a platform like Keppel, who has the capabilities to actually create these assets and to continue to operate and manage it. And we also provide a whole value chain in the sense that we, besides private funds, we also have our REITs and trust. So once we do our greenfield-brownfield assets development, once the income has stabilized, we can actually look into putting some of the assets into the REITs. So actually satisfying different returns requirements from different groups of investors.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay, thank you, Chris. Second question on M1. I think we announced on Tuesday evening, or at least Keppel T&T announced, that the strategic review has ended. I think I recall when we first made announcement in March, I believe, that the three shareholders of M1, the three significant shareholders, were undertaking a strategic review. We have also said at that time that it may or may not lead to a transaction. It’s the end of the review. I will let you read the announcement. But I think, for us, we’ll continue to review our options.

On the Property question, I think Wee Gee has already answered it very well. We will continue to bid selectively and try – we always have to maintain a discipline when we bid. We also, as Wee Gee said, have existing land banks. We still have some units we have not sold in Corals. So if you’re interested, let my colleagues know. And so we have opportunities to develop our existing land bank. And the other thing to remember is that I think as prices move up and everyone gets a bit more optimistic because market is turning, we also have to have some discipline, because ultimately, if you don’t get the project at the right price, it will not lead to a good return. And for Keppel Land, I think we’re very fortunate that more than 20 years ago, our predecessors took a very bold initiative to go out into the region and we built very strong footholds in places like China, Vietnam, et cetera. So we have a lot of other avenues for us to invest. Thank you.

Okay, let me pick one question from the web. This question is from Nicolas, who's an investor in Singapore. His question: I noticed that Keppel Corp's gearing and debt has been increasing steadily for the past few quarters. I'd like to ask what plans does the group have to reduce its gearing, knowing that we are in an interest rate hike environment and finance costs will likely go up in the near term? Thank you.

Our gearing has creeped up, that's true, compared to prior years. But you can also see that in the recent quarters, in the recent year or two years, that has also stabilized. We still have quite good headroom. Our goal has always been to make sure that we have an institutional quality balance sheet, so I think that's still very much at the top of our minds.

At this level, we are comfortable with our gearing, so I'm not sure that we necessarily have to reduce our gearing at this point. On the interest rate hike environment, I think there's a big debate out there how quickly the rates will move up. But the treasury team, led by Hon Chew, is working – looking very closely, and we have a combination of fixed and floating rates. So this will be adjusted and managed accordingly.

Okay. Maybe I'll take another question from the web. This is from Vincent Tan of – a retail investor in Singapore: Thank you for the presentation and webcast. With Keppel's deep project management, technical and fabrication expertise, there may be opportunities to service similar industries, such as onshore process industry; for example, oil refineries, petrochemical and pharmaceutical plants. No question. It's a statement.

Okay. Maybe I suppose, we – Keppel has been always very open to looking at what our core strengths, and I think you named a number of them. And given the slowdown on the Offshore & Marine side, I think my colleagues in Keppel Offshore & Marine is on the lookout for things that are in our close adjacency. So don't worry, we'll continue to work very hard to make sure that work and profits can continue to be earned. Yes?

Siew Khee Lim

Siew Khee Lim, CIMB. A couple of questions. Can you explain why is there an operating loss in the Investment division this quarter? That's my first one. And also, second one would be, just looking at associates' contribution for O&M, it has also dropped to about $6 million from about $20 over million in the first quarter. Why is that? And also, just can I also confirm that Q-on-Q, the recognition of land sale for Tianjin Eco-City is actually lower, because the three parcel has actually been recognized in first Q, am I right? And so just wanted to hear your thoughts behind your dividend. Despite your earnings dropped so much value, remain giving out the same dividend as last year? How should we be looking at dividend going ahead?

Loh Chin Hua

Yes, I'll ask our CFO to answer those questions.

Chan Hon Chew

Quite a few questions there. I hope I get all of them. The first one, I believe you asked about Investments division for the second quarter, why is there an operating loss. That's due to a mark-to-market loss on KrisEnergy warrants that we mentioned earlier on. That's why at the operating level, that's a loss for second quarter. As for associates you mentioned, I believe your question is on O&M associates, is that right?

The drop compared to last year is largely because, last quarter, it's largely lower contributions from mainly Seafox. Because if you compare to the previous quarter, there's some drop in the performance, so our share is lower. Dyna-Mac as well also contributed to the lower associates. For the other question is on land sales. First quarter, we had the benefit of the sale of three land plots, three residential land plots, which gave us quite a boost in our bottom line. The second quarter, I mean, as you know, land sales can be quite lumpy.

So for the second quarter, we didn't have the sale of the same number of land plots. We only have sale of small commercial land plots. So there is a drop in terms of the revenue recognition from Eco-City.

Loh Chin Hua

So the three parcels of land that was announced in January, they were all recognized in the first quarter.

Chan Hon Chew

Yes.

Loh Chin Hua

I think your question on dividends, you say there's a drop in earnings. Maybe we're not looking at the right numbers. Yes, quarter two, there's a drop. But if you look at first half, actually our earnings is about the same as last year. And $0.08 per share distribution is also the same as last year. So it's quite in line with what we've been doing in recent times, which is looking at paying out between 40% to – this one is slightly below 40%, but it's between 40% to 50% total dividend.

I take a question now from the web. This is from Shin of Apollo Investments, Singapore. There are two questions. First question will be for Chris Ong. What are the CapEx and technical benefits, drawbacks of converted FSRU FLNG compared to newbuilds? So, Chris?

Chris Ong

Just before I answer and dive into the technical details, first of all, I think the selection of the FSRU FLNG scheme greatly depends on how the customer will develop the field. Of course, if you're referring to the recent Golar-converted FLNG, basically, they are a business case based on low CapEx, fast to market so that to make the stranded gas fuel viable, and there are also customers that we talk to that looks at new build because they have a development plan over a couple of years, and that fits into a purpose-built vessel. Now for Keppel itself, we talk to different profile of customers, and we are open to do and be a solution provider for what the customer require.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay. Thank you, Chris.

Chris Ong

Sorry, I need to correct myself. I think I confused the question. The question for associates for O&M is quarter-on-quarter, not year-on-year. Okay. So the – for the quarter-on-quarter, the difference is actually from Floatel, lower contribution from Floatel in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay. Hope you got the clarification to your earlier question. Second question from Shin, Apollo Investment: Would it be possible to get an update of the Indo, I suppose its Indonesian Property strategy and plans for West Vista? I see that sales for this project is quite weak. Can I ask Wee Gee to...

Ang Wee Gee

Hi, thanks, Shin, for your question. Indonesia remains as one of Keppel Land's key market. We've been investing in Indonesia for many years, but we have changed our strategy for Indonesia several years ago. We now focus on Greater Jakarta. In the past, we were investing in different cities in Indonesia with Surabaya, we were in Jogja, we were in Manado. And we also were investing in resorts and hotels.

But since a few years ago, we have decided to focus on the segments that we are strong in, mainly residential, township, commercial projects, mixed-use development. As for West Vista, we will continue to develop project and complete it. The residential market in Jakarta has been slow for the last one year or so, but we are optimistic. Indonesia is a huge market. And in Jakarta, we see the phenomenon of urbanization, rising middle income, with the support of continued economic growth. So we'll continue to look for opportunities in Jakarta to grow our presence there.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay, thank you. Yes?

Kyunghee Park

Kyunghee from Bloomberg. I wanted to ask a follow-up question regarding the gas strategy that you mentioned. You mentioned that a lot of your customers are also looking at cleaner energy, but you're also looking at small-scale projects in the gas sector. Can you sort of give us a bit more elaboration on that part? What sort of markets or niche markets are you targeting? And what sort of projects are you seeing sort of demand for in that particular sector?

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. Chris?

Leng Yeow Ong

So what we are going to do in this small scale itself is talk about logistics, talking about doing a run, doing basically put up also on your – be able to go through these various basically what you call pots itself to be able to enable the whole chain. So by enabling the whole chain, then you start to talk about the whole financial structure and enabling them. So if you look at the whole gas value chain and strategy, that's where we want to play and enable.

And if you can see the diagram just now, where we enabled the whole gas chain, it's not only on big-class assets, like FLNG. You also talk about things like the Stolt-Nielsen, mid- to small-scale carriers where you enable brick pout and also shipping between ports itself to enable the whole gas industry to work. And of course, FSRU to be able to do the regas process. So this is really how we see that we can play not only at one pot in an isolated asset class. Thank you.

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. I think the lady sitting next to Siew Khee has been waiting patiently. Thank you.

Lynette Khoo

I'm Lynette from The Business Times. So I would like to ask more about the property market. Now with the recovery in property in Singapore, do you expect – are you confident of selling out your projects, The Glades and Highline Residences before the ABSD deadline in October and April next year, respectively? And also, secondly, given that the offshore market is not likely to recover in the near term, would it mean that the revenue mix or net profit mix that we're seeing right now with property taking a dominant contribution of about 60% for – in earnings will persist? And what will be some of the key drivers? It seems that the bulk of your pipeline or launch-ready projects are in China, Vietnam and Indonesia. So do we expect that these will be driving net profit going forward in the next quarters?

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. Thank you, Lynette. Is that – can we answer the question? Or you have further...

Lynette Khoo

I have one more question. With regards to the pipeline in China, can you let us know how much of that falls out of Tianjin Eco-City?

Loh Chin Hua

Wee Gee, maybe you can, first, take on her first question, which is on the Singapore...

Ang Wee Gee

I think the first question is quite easy to answer. We're very confident that we'll sell out the remaining units in the Highline and Glades. We only have 11 units left at The Glades and slightly over 100 units left at Highline Residences. So we are very confident that we'll sell the remaining units out.

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. I think we run a multi-business strategy. I think I remember some years ago when Offshore & Marine was providing the bulk of the contribution to the group's bottom line, just a few years ago, there were some questions asked, what is Infrastructure? Does it really matter? You're not really contributing. And today, we can see that Infrastructure is not only contributing but growing from strength to strength.

So I think when you run businesses, they are in industries, they have cycles, you have to expect that there will be times when you do better. So I think for us, contributions from the different BUs are all important. And they all have their time when they do well and when – times are not so – not more difficult now. I think KOM is also doing an outstanding job, keeping itself still in the black and – whilst preparing for the future, which we still believe to be very bright for the Offshore & Marine sector.

On the Property side being a big contributor, I would believe so, because a lot of the sales that we have been reporting, they have already taken place. The units that are sold outside Singapore for residential is slowly – will be recognized when they are completed. So there's really a pipeline of, really, units that are sold. So once the projects get completed, these sales will then be recognized. So there's already a visible pipeline. And I'm also sure that Investments as well as Infrastructure will also continue to feature strongly as contributors to the group. Did I answer all your questions? Yes. Okay, thank you. Yes, sir.

Patrick Sin

Patrick here from Citi. Can I ask a question on Page 18 of your presentation, or Page 20 of your MASNET Filing? The $130 million booked as profit for investment, could we have a breakdown on the 4 items that makes up that $130 million?

Loh Chin Hua

Sorry, this is Page 30?

Patrick Sin

Page 20 of your MASNET.

Chan Hon Chew

MASNET?

Loh Chin Hua

Give us a second while we look for it. CFO.

Chan Hon Chew

Right. Sorry, you're referring to...

Patrick Sin

Yes, the investments of – the gain for investments of $202 million.

Chan Hon Chew

You're referring to the slides, page what?

Patrick Sin

The slides is Page 18.

Chan Hon Chew

1-8.

Patrick Sin

Yes.

Chan Hon Chew

And you're referring to the $130 million under investments?

Patrick Sin

Yes, the breakdown of the 4 items that makes up the $130 million.

Chan Hon Chew

Four items?

Patrick Sin

Yes. All the contributors to the $130 million, the breakdown.

Chan Hon Chew

Well, actually, that's – okay, under investments, you can see here the bar chart shows asset management and others. That – the others would include, for instance, profit from sale of investments. And during the second quarter, we actually did sell some equity investments. The profit from there is, in the second quarter, is roughly about $20 million. Therein also includes the share of the Tianjin Eco-City profits from the sale of the 3 land parcels. Included there also, there are a number of share of results from associates.

So in the half year, we have recognized, of course, our share of associates results. And for the Investments division, it would include, for example, a share of M1 results as well and KrisEnergy results. And earlier on, we also mentioned the mark-to-market loss on KrisEnergy warrants. So all this net of is the $130 million. Unfortunately, I can’t give you the breakdown, but I can tell you what are the items that make up the $130 million. So those are, I would say, the large part of the $130 million.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay, thank you. I’ll take a question from the web. This is submitted by Ajay from JPMorgan, Singapore.

Hi. This is Ajay from JPMorgan. Two questions from me. On – first question, on quarter-on-quarter basis, can we better understand reason for lower earnings from Investment division? Second question, will it be fair to say large share of Investments segment earnings in second quarter mainly came from Tianjin Eco-City JV?

Actually, the answer to your first question is in the second question. On a quarter – I mean, the investment, we compare it usually year-on-year. So year-on-year, I think it has actually gone up. Quarter-on-quarter, it has come down because, as we said, we had recognized the sale of 3 plots of land in the first quarter. So that was a bit more lumpy.

Chan Hon Chew

Yes. The second quarter, I think, your second part of the question, for second quarter, is it mainly from Tianjin Eco-City? The answer is, no. Second quarter largely Investments segment, the profit came from the sale of investments.

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. Another question from the floor? Yes, Cheryl.

Cheryl Lee

Hi, Just a follow-up. With regards to the financials, in 2Q, there was a $17 million write-back. This is disclosed in your SGX announcement, attributed to O&M as well as Property. Does this relate to the sale of the Rotterdam yard? And also, how much was O&M and how much was Property?

Chan Hon Chew

Sorry, you’re referring to Page 2? And what’s the description of the item, again, sorry?

Cheryl Lee

It’s one of the notes. Hold on, sorry. It’s Note 7, profit on sale of fixed assets in the current...

Chan Hon Chew

It’s not write-back. It’s actually...

Cheryl Lee

Oh, sorry. Yes. Okay, on sale of fixed assets, sorry.

Chan Hon Chew

That’s right. It’s actually profit on sale of some of the fixed assets, including, for instance, in KOM, equipment and machinery. And also, on closure of the yard, we disposed of some fixed assets. So that’s the large part of the profit.

Cheryl Lee

So most of the $17 million is related to O&M?

Chan Hon Chew

Yes, largely.

Cheryl Lee

And it’s accordingly recognized under your O&M operating profit for the quarter. Is that correct?

Chan Hon Chew

That’s right.

Cheryl Lee

Okay. Thank you.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay. I’ll take a question from the web. This question is from submitted by Jacqueline Woo of MS, Singapore. Sorry, Straits Times. You put MS. Okay. Were there further job cuts this quarter? What is the latest number of staff strength?

I suppose this is referring to our Offshore & Marine division. I think as we have said for Keppel, most of our rightsizing has already taken place. But in the second quarter, the global workforce did drop by about 5% from the previous quarter. Most of this took place as a result of natural attrition, but we also have sold the Verolme yard in Holland. So there was also a reduction in the number of workers that used to work there. Okay. Yes, Siew Khee.

Siew Khee Lim

Sorry, just a question on Alpha Data Centre Fund. Can we – can you share what’s the effective interest for this? And also strategy for this fund?

Loh Chin Hua

Okay, Christina Tan?

Christina Tan

For the Data Centre Fund, Siew, you’re looking for effective interest in – by Keppel...

Loh Chin Hua

Effective interest rate or...

Christina Tan

No, effective interest in the Alpha Data Centre Fund. That’s by Keppel DC, right? Keppel Data Centre Holdings?

Loh Chin Hua

Sorry. Why don’t you repeat your question? There’s some confusion. I’m sorry.

Siew Khee Lim

Would you just share the strategy of this Alpha Data Centre Fund?

Loh Chin Hua

Just share the strategy.

Christina Tan

Oh, okay. It’s – we’re just looking at greenfield and brownfield projects in the data center space. And once we have stabilized the projects, we will actually be looking to either – possibly sell it to our data center REIT. And I think because we see a lot of growth in this area in terms of data center needs by the cloud players, and there’s also a lot of investors interest in this area with a large growth in data center requirements.

Siew Khee Lim

Sorry, I repeat my question, Keppel Corp’s effective interest in Alpha Data Centre Fund.

Loh Chin Hua

Oh, it’s around 50% at the moment. Yes?

Lynette Khoo

Do you mind I’ll repeat my question again with regards to the land bank in China?

Loh Chin Hua

Sorry, we haven’t answered that question. Can you repeat again? Sorry.

Lynette Khoo

How much of that China land bank falls out of the Tianjin Eco-City?

Loh Chin Hua

Sorry?

Lynette Khoo

How much of the land bank are this...

Loh Chin Hua

Oh, the land bank in the – for – you mean for the pipeline of units for sale, is it?

Lynette Khoo

The launch-ready homes. Because I don’t have a breakdown for the over 62,000 homes. So...

Loh Chin Hua

Yes. There will be some that’s in Tianjin Eco-City that Keppel Land is developing as a developer, a vertical developer. But the landholdings of SSTEC is not included in those numbers.

Ang Wee Gee

If I may, we do give a breakdown of the residential land bank. If you look at Slide number 49, for China and for – they’re for all our residential land bank.

Loh Chin Hua

So you can find it there. But just to be clear, it doesn’t include – SSTEC is held separately. So it’s – the land bank – the land that’s not sold in SSTEC is not included in the land bank for Keppel Land.

Ang Wee Gee

What you see in Slide 49 is basically a land bank that’s under Keppel Land.

Loh Chin Hua

Correct.

Lynette Khoo

Are you comfortable with the current land bank? Or do you need to shore up your land bank in any of these markets, China, Vietnam, Indonesia? Or are you also identifying new markets for the Property segment?

Ang Wee Gee

I would say that we are comfortable, but certainly, if there are opportunities for us to acquire land at good prices, we would continue to do so.

Loh Chin Hua

I think this is – what Wee Gee says is absolutely right. We have the opportunity to buy land, and we’ve been buying land, I think, this year. We’ve been buying things in – we’ve been buying land in Vietnam. We’ve been looking at different markets. But the key is that, for Keppel, if you look at, at least based on last year’s, total for last year’s, we sold just about 5,700 units. So we have about 62,000 units in our land bank. Theoretically, we’ve got about 10 years’ supply. So what that means is that we will still continue to buy land when it makes sense, but we’re not under any pressure to buy land if it doesn’t make sense.

Okay. I will take a question now from Conrad Werner of Macquarie, Singapore. I guess this question always pops up nowadays: Would you entertain the idea of a larger consolidation within the Singapore shipyard sector; i.e. with your main competitor? Wow, it’s quite – I’m not sure who he’s referring to, but – anyway, I did answer this question, I think, at the prior results briefing. I think – at this point in the cycle for Offshore & Marine, our view is that it will take still a bit longer before we can see a full recovery.

And we’ve taken very decisive steps at Keppel Offshore & Marine to rightsize our organization since early 2015. We’ve taken these very painful steps. But because of these painful steps that we took, we are in a better footing. And you can see that despite the drop in revenue in the top line, KOM has still been able to keep in the black. We are also, as I shared earlier, looking at other markets because we need new top lines. But the point right now is that we’ll continue to look at – because we believe that the industry still has a very bright future, we continue to look at R&D, continue to look at acquiring capabilities.

But at this point in the cycle, we think that capacity is not that important. Indeed, we think that capacity may also, in the short term at least, be a bit of a liability if you’re not able to fuel the yard. And – so we think that – we don’t see any advantage in looking at growing our capacity at this point in time. So hopefully, that answers the question.

Can you please outline again the specific orders you are targeting? I caught the Jones Act but missed the other prospect, Pasha. Pasha is actually the customer in the U.S. that had made an announcement that they were going to – they have selected AmFELS in the U.S. to build 2 LNG-fueled container ships under the Jones Act, so just to be clear on that. Specific orders we’re targeting, we don’t give details. We are looking at number of projects. As I said, we leave no stones unturned. But when Chris and the team finds – gets a deal done, then we will be – we will then announce the good news.

The last one is, were there any big one-off items in the second quarter 2017?

Chan Hon Chew

Okay, I'll take that question. Well, there isn't any big one-off items, but of course, there are some items that can be lumpy. Example is the question that Cheryl asked about the profit from sale of fixed assets, that can be lumpy. I think if you look at Page two of the SGXNet, you can see the disclosure, some of the lumpy items there. And I think the biggest is the sale of fixed assets.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay. Any questions from the floor? Looks like we have one more question, at least one more question from the web. This is submitted by Wayne of Morgan Stanley, Singapore. He has two questions, one on O&M and one on Property. O&M, why did operating margins improve in the second quarter 2017 from first quarter 2017 so quarter-on-quarter? Is it due to any particular project recognition?

I think we have said this before, it's very difficult to look at the operating margin quarter-on-quarter because there are different types of work being recognized, and the different types of work have different margins. So we don't really look at it on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Anything else you want to add?

Okay. On Property, what is the impact of the property tightening in China so far? Have there been restrictions on Property sales? What do you expect for Keppel China? So for that question, Wee Gee?

Ang Wee Gee

Yes. Well, the impact, I suppose you meant the impact on our projects and in the markets that we operate in. We noticed that there's impact on the transaction impact on the transaction, but prices has not been affected. In terms of whether there are restriction on property sales, there are no outright restriction on property sales, but you may know that in China, it varies from city to city as well. The authorities want to approve the selling price. So our projects, we need to submit a selling price to authorities for approval. And once we secure approval, then we can commence a sale.

What do you expect for Keppel? I suppose Keppel Land China. We expect Keppel Land China to contribute significantly to our property's performance.

Loh Chin Hua

Okay, thank you, Wee Gee. I think there's one more question submitted by Joshua Lee of Deutsche Bank, Singapore.

Hi. Can you kindly share with us developments on Courex post your acquisition? Mr. Thomas Pang, please?

Thomas Pang

Thank you, Joshua, for the question. Very quick development on Courex. Ever since we acquired Courex, the last month delivery – the number of deliveries has gone up two folds compared – if you compare to year-to-date results. But more importantly, I think with Courex and Keppel Logistics complementing each other on the B2B segment and B2C segment, we have created new capabilities to service customers in the omni-channels requirement.

So some of our – for example, some of our FMCG clients have signed on with us to create channels on the e-commerce front. And using Courex' capability to deliver, we are able to provide e-commerce sales. We are able to store the goods in Keppel Logistics, and we are able now to deliver to the customers. So this essentially created a new market segment for us in urban logistics. And these capabilities, once the model is proven correct and profitable, we will export this model into the Southeast Asian countries where we are operating in. Thank you.

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you, Thomas. There's a question on – from the web. Let me just pick that up. This is from Shin of Apollo Investments, Singapore. It's a follow-up question from Shin. It seems that there are intentions to co-own floating infra assets. What type of assets are you looking to own? And what are the expected returns there? Generally, the asset-owning business appears capital-intensive, with high ROEs only possible with leverage.

This – I think Chris Ong from KOM had explained what are some of these small-scale LNG floating assets that we're looking at, infrastructure assets. This would include mini LNG carriers, also include floating regas, floating storage and possibly even floating power badges. So they don’t operate on their own. They are part of a ecosystem that will be built up.

And so these assets, generally, the business model will be that they would be on contract providing service, which is usually, for infrastructure asset, would be for very long-term. And the idea here is that the returns should be quite steady, the cash flow. And from that you can of course put some gearing. But more importantly, these are assets, what we call real assets, that a lot of investors are looking for, which generates cash flow.

And when they have been derisked and they have been stabilized, we can put them into for instance, a key IT as an example. Because that would be a trust, an infrastructure trust can own an asset such as these. So you can make generally – generate reasonable returns, good returns without being overly geared.

Any questions from the floor? If not, I'll take one more question from the web. This is from Neel Sinha, Singapore. Good evening, Mr. Loh. Have there been any developments or updates in second quarter that you could share on the Sete Brasil situation?

On Sete Brasil, we are constantly keeping a watch and, of course, discussing with the stake – the various stakeholders. For now, there's nothing – no major development there I can report, and things are still the same. Sorry, this gentleman is an analyst from Maybank.

Okay. Are there any further questions? I think we ran our questions from the web, really, right? So if there are no further questions from the floor, thank you very much for coming and for your attendance.

