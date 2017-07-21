Dividend Growth Total Return Portfolio Outperforms In 2017 Q2

5%-10% earnings growth forecasted for each of the next 4 quarters for S&P500 companies. No portfolio changes at this time, but a couple positions to be monitored due to valuation and/or low long-term growth projections.

Background

This is the 2017 Q2 update for the Dividend Growth Total Return (DGTR) model portfolio that I initiated in January 2017. This portfolio is a variation of a dividend growth portfolio that I managed for 3 years while working for an RIA, and represents growth holdings in my personal portfolio. The DGTR is designed for investors who seek long-term total return and are comfortable with a lower yield than an income investor may require. Information on the portfolio’s rationale and screening process can be found in the original article. This model portfolio started on January 1, 2017 with $200,000 as its initial principal. Returns, trades, and dividends are tracked using CNBC.com’s portfolio tool.

Performance Review

In 2017 Q2, the DGTR portfolio outperformed the S&P 500, returning 6.0% versus 3.1% respectively including $1,343.90 in dividends. Year-to-date, the DGTR portfolio has delivered a 15.5% total return compared to 9.3% for the S&P 500 TR and $2,435 in dividends. The weighted portfolio yield as of June 30, 2017 was 2.2%.

Earnings and Dividends

The DGTR portfolio focuses on companies with above average earnings and dividend growth and it did not disappoint. In Q2, the portfolio benefited from strong EPS growth relative to the S&P 500 and analyst expectations.

On an equally weighted basis, the average increase in non-GAAP EPS for the portfolio was 18.8%, well above the 13.9% average EPS growth for the S&P 500 as reported by FactSet. FFO growth was substituted for EPS growth for the REIT positions. 85% of the DGTR portfolio’s companies beat EPS expectations and none missed estimates. This compares to 75% and 18% respectively for S&P 500 companies based on FactSet’s tracker.

The portfolio’s financials and REITs led the earnings/FFO charge with average year-over-year growth of 27.3%. Its four consumer discretionary companies also delivered double-digit EPS growth averaging 15.5%.

Strength in earnings/cash flow enables strength in dividend growth, and again, the portfolio did not disappoint despite Extra Space Storage (EXR) keeping its dividend flat instead of raising it after four quarters. CoreSite (COR), a data center REIT, increased its dividend for the second time in the last 12 months, making up for EXR. Counting EXR as a 0% raise, the year-over-year dividend growth for the stocks with Q2 increases averaged 25%, keeping pace with the earnings growth rate.

Focus on REITs

The portfolio holds three REITs and I thought it would be informative to discuss their selection and my expectations as interest rates continue to rise. Like many investors, I use the CCC list as a starting point for filtering and historical data. I also develop a higher-level narrative involving macro trends and company-specific attributes that I believe will help these companies to outperform their peers and/or the market over the next 3-5 years (or longer). I recommend reading two articles by Cohen & Steers on REITs, inflation, and rising rates, which provide good context, historical data, and information on drivers of growth for different types of REITs (CS 1, CS 2).

The reports showed that REITs as a sector have historically performed very well in periods of rising Treasury yields and Fed Funds rates compared to stocks and bonds.



However, the growth drivers, lease duration, and economic sensitivity vary depending on the type of REIT, which may impact their behavior in a rising rate environment. For example, health care REITs with long-term leases generally act more like bonds than an apartment REIT that could increase rents more quickly depending on demand and market conditions.

Based on the Cohen & Steers research, I pursued REITs in sectors with shorter lease durations and/or higher economic sensitivity. I focused on infrastructure plays that would benefit from macro trends including: population growth, income growth (increased discretionary spending), and technology/cloud growth. I like infrastructure because it is needed regardless of which downstream companies end up being the “winners”. For example, Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and others can battle it out, but all of them need servers and cell towers.

The results of this high-level analysis led to REITs in the industries of self-storage facilities, data centers, and cell towers. I conducted further fundamental analyses using the CCC list data, company presentations, SA articles, and other research. I’ve provided links to some recent SA articles by REIT author Brad Thomas for your reference.

As long as economic and Internet / cloud growth continue, I expect greater benefit to these REITs than any negative impact from rising interest rate. If the 10-year Treasury were to get closer to say 4.5%, I would revisit this hypothesis, but given where rates are now and the slow pace of rate normalization, I have few interest rate concerns at this time.

Portfolio and Changes

As of June 30, 2017, the DGTR portfolio has returned 15.5% since inception (1/1/2017). It added $2,435 in dividends YTD to the $100 in cash remaining from the original investment.

Positions as of June 30, 2017:

Ticker Company Yield Shares Held Current Value Total Return* HAS Hasbro Inc 2.04 129 $14,385 43.6% FNF Fidelity National Financial Inc 2.23 294 $13,180 32.4% COR CoreSite Realty Corp 3.48 126 $13,045 31.5% BA Boeing Co 2.87 64 $12,656 29.3% AMT American Tower Corp 1.93 95 $12,570 25.4% V Visa Inc 0.70 128 $12,004 20.0% AMGN Amgen Inc 2.67 68 $11,712 19.7% NKE Nike Inc 1.22 197 $11,623 16.0% SYK Stryker Corp 1.22 83 $11,519 16.0% UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.62 62 $11,496 17.4% HD Home Depot Inc 2.32 74 $11,352 16.1% PFG Principal Financial Group Inc 2.87 173 $11,084 13.4% DOW Dow Chemical Co 2.92 175 $11,037 13.3% TXN Texas Instruments Inc 2.60 137 $10,539 6.0% ACN Accenture PLC 1.96 85 $10,513 6.7% MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.75 199 $10,414 6.8% DIS Walt Disney Co 1.47 96 $10,200 3.0% EXR Extra Space Storage Inc 4.00 129 $10,062 3.5% FLIR FLIR Systems Inc 1.73 276 $9,566 -3.7% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 1.92 121 $9,454 -4.8% Cash 0 USD $2,535 0.0% Total Portfolio 2.20 $230,945 15.5%

*Total Return since purchase, includes Dividends.

Source: CNBC.com portfolio tracker, as of 6/30/17

On July 5, the $2,535 in cash was invested as follows:

15 shares of Walgreens @ $78.64

39 shares of Flir Systems @ $34.28

A $4.95 commission was added to each trade, for a total cost of $2,526.42, leaving about $8 in cash. These were the smallest two positions in the portfolio. WBA declined with other retailers in June after Amazon’s (AMZN) announcement of its plan to purchase Whole Foods Market (WFM). I don’t see any immediate impact to WBA, and the aging population and shift to lower cost care sites should favor WBA’s pharmacy and retail clinic services. WBA had a solid earnings report, raised EPS guidance, and authorized a $5B stock buyback. FLIR declined in early June when it announced its CFO was stepping down. FLIR has since rebounded to nearly its 52-week high after a strong buy analyst upgrade in early July.

Closing Thoughts

With the stock market continuing to rise, valuations for DGTR holdings have increased as well. Based on the CCC data, four companies now have a PEG ratio greater than 3.2, and the overall portfolio excluding REITs has a PEG of 2.2. This higher valuation is not unexpected given the strong 15.5% gain YTD. The increased PEG is also due to a slight decline in the long-term estimate earnings growth rate for the portfolio. It remains above 12% though, which is stronger than Zack's S&P 500 earnings growth estimates for the next four quarters.

That said, I will be monitoring a few stocks more closely as we progress through earnings season: (Data from CCC)

Amgen and Fidelity National Financial have forward long-term earnings growth rates under 6.5%. AMGN’s PEG ratio is the highest in the portfolio at 3.9, mainly due to its low expected growth rate of 4.2%. I will be looking for growth drivers and upward earnings growth estimate revisions from AMGN.

FNF also has a planned distribution of its Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) unit. The portfolio would retain FNF, assuming its dividend stays intact; BKFS does not pay a dividend, so it would not qualify for this portfolio. BKFS has the stronger growth though, so I will need to review FNF as a long-term holding post-distribution.

Hasbro, Stryker, and Visa have been strong performers this year, and their valuations are getting high with PEG ratios above 3.2. Aging demographics favor SYK, and global economic growth and an expanding global middle class support V. I’m more concerned about the projected long-term earnings growth rate of 7.2% for HAS versus its PE of 25. I like the company, but a trim may be in order due to valuation.

If I elect to make any portfolio changes before the next quarterly report, I will post to my blog to record the event accurately and to keep readers informed.

With favorable year-over-year earnings growth projected for the next four quarters, I believe the growth focus of the DGTR portfolio positions it well. The US economy continues to grow slowly and there is the potential for a boost if the government can pass tax reform or other pro-growth policies. Global growth has also been improving. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently noted “signs of enhanced momentum in the global economy” with global GDP at an annualized rate over 3.25% (FactSet). Global growth should mitigate some of the currency headwinds faced by the portfolio’s multinational companies and support growth in the US economy through increased trade and investments. We’ll know more in two weeks after the bulk of the DGTR portfolio’s holdings have had their Q2 earnings calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, DIS, HD, HAS, WBA, MPC, FNF, PFG, SYK, UNH, AMGN, FLIR, BA, V, ACN, TXN, DOW, AMT, COR, AND EXR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.