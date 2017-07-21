Top 4 Dividend Growth Stocks To Start A Portfolio Today

2 of them are already known dividend powerhouses; the other 2 represent the future of dividend growth investing.

At a time where the market has never been so high, it has become very difficult to find undervalued companies. Many fear a market correction (read crash) and would rather keep their money on the sidelines. However, waiting for a crash to happen could also lead on years of missing opportunities. After all, many feared the Grexit in 2012 and then, many other Black Swan fans raised their flagged between 2015 and 2016. The rest is history:

I’d rather be one of the optimists and invest today instead of investing tomorrow. However, this doesn’t mean to go blindfolded and pick any stock rising recently. Disciplined investment decisions are more required than ever. I will shortly receive additional money to invest in the stock market and I’ve already identified four companies to build my new portfolio on. Two of them are known dividend growth powerhouses; the other two represent the future of dividend growth investing in my opinion.

3M Co (MMM)

An investment in MMM is like an investment in a mutual fund without MERs. With over $30.3 billion in revenue in 2016, 3M is active in five non-correlated industries:

The company benefits from about 50% of its products being consumable and leading to repetitive purchases. With a steady operating margin, 3M is a real cash flow machine. Management makes sure to keep all their business divisions ahead of the competition by spending nearly $2 billion per year in R&D:

Besides growing their business with small acquisitions and investing in their future, MMM doesn’t forget about their shareholders either. As the company was able to generate increasing revenues and earnings over the past decade, the most important increase was their dividend payment:

While looking at both payout and cash payout ratios, MMM has enough room to continue increasing its dividend for several years to come. Even in the event of a major recession, MMM is diversified enough and generates lots of cash flow to support dividend payments. In fact, a major recession would probably open the door for cheap acquisitions by MMM while other companies are struggling. MMM has been increasing its dividend payment for 58 years in a row making it one of the 19 Dividend Kings. This is a must-own company in your portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

My second pick is also a Dividend King. While it evolves in a totally different market, Johnson & Johnson shares many similarities with 3M in terms of quality of business model. JNJ shows annual revenue over $70 billion diversified into 3 different segment: Consumer Sales (18.6%), Pharmaceutical Sales (47.7%) and Medical Devices Sales (35.6%) (Q2 2017 information).

The company owns many strong consumer brands allowing them pricing power and world recognition. Recently, the pharmaceutical segment has picked-up strongly due to several patents in specialty disease drugs that are hard to replicate once the patent expires.

While both dividend payouts and revenues are showing a steady uptrend, earnings were hit back in 2012-2013. This event was caused by massive recalls due to quality controls issues on pharmaceutical products along with $2.2 billion of write-off for bad acquisitions (Forbes). Besides this short episode, JNJ profits have been increasing from year to year.

Looking at the company’s dividend prospects, you can rest assure JNJ will remain on the Dividend Kings list. With both payouts ratios under control, management will continue to reward shareholders with additional dividend growth.

Both MMM and JNJ revenues weren’t affected much back in the 2008 recession because they are offering products that are needed regardless if the economy goes well or not. They show both great geographic and product diversification with strong investments in their business model year after year to remain leaders in their respective markets. Those are all great reasons to start your portfolio with these 2 picks.

The following two stocks are the definition of what I call the future of dividend growth investing; companies with even more strong growth vectors to generate cash flow in the future.

Apple (AAPL)

AAPL was once considered a techno marvel with triple digits stock growth potential. As the company matures, management has decided to reward shareholders with another tool: dividend payouts. We can understand as AAPL is sitting to an ever increasing amount of cash in its bank account (CNN Money). Its business model, led by its iPhones sales, is generating so much money AAPL doesn’t know what to do with it:

As both revenues and earnings are growing accordingly, AAPL started raising its dividend in the low double-digit range for 5 consecutive years now. The company has created a very sticky product ecosystem as all Apple products communicate very well together. AAPL has not just clients, it has fans.

As you can see, AAPL has not only a lot of cash in their bank account; it is also generating enough every quarter to keep their payout ratios under 30%. There is no doubt AAPL will continue raising its dividend in the event of a market crash.

Disney (DIS)

My last choice of “must-own” dividend growth stock may surprise many as Disney didn’t have much good press over the past couple of years. While the company is creating a successful series of blockbusters with its Marvel and Star Wars movies, all investors’ attention is redirected to ESPN declining subscriber base problem. However, this “critical” situation hasn’t slowed down DIS to post growing revenues and earnings:

Source: Ycharts *note dividend is being paid bi-annually, therefore 2017 dividend payment is not calculated in full.

I’m well aware that ESPN is generating some serious income for DIS, but the Parks and Studios segments are growing rapidly. Both divisions showed 5% and 28% revenue growth and 9% and 37% income growth respectively in 2016. This year will probably be even better as DIS will count on its new Shanghai theme park for a full year in its books (and note the new Avatar area added to Disney World). Oh, did I forget to mention Disney produced 3 blockbusters out of the top 10 worldwide box office? The company won’t stop there as two major blockbusters are coming later this year (Thor in November and Star Wars in December).

The company owns two “unlimited universe of content” with Marvel and Star Wars. These two assets alone are enough to generate nearly an annuity of dividend payments for decades to come.

Speaking of dividend payments, both ratios are under 45% giving lots of room to management to continue their dividend increase streak that started in 2010. It will surely become a dividend achiever shortly. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Final Thought

As I’m about to start a new portfolio, I was looking to create a balance between stability (MMM & JNJ) and growth potential (AAPL & DIS). However, my first criterion was a strong dividend growth potential. These companies won’t be spared if there is a market crash, but I’m convinced I will continue to receive growing dividend payments during this period and that they will only grow stronger afterward.

Disclaimer: I do hold MMM, JNJ, AAPL, DIS in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

