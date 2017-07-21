Dunkin' Brands: A No-Frills 20% Opportunity

We believe Dunkin' is currently undervalued, especially considering its industry-leading profitability. Read our case for why it's worth $65 per share.

Investors might be focused on the company's poor global comps, but in markets like the United States, its trailing same-store comps are on par with Starbucks'.

Analysis

It's All About the Coffee



Like a lot of famous names in the quick service space - McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) among them - Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) is more of an intellectual property powerhouse these days rather than a bricks-and-mortar play with a franchising operation on the side like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Indeed, based on its most recent investor presentation, Dunkin' is now a 100% franchised, "asset-light" operation.



This is the reason that when we wrote about the company previously, we made the case for it becoming a buyout target, and we see no reason to back away from that assertion. To wit, based on its Q1 results, Dunkin' is trading at less than 0.5 times its system sales. This contrasts sharply with Starbucks, which trades at nearly 4 times its system sales.



Our comparison with Starbucks isn't random - Dunkin' differentiates itself as a "beverage-led to-go brand," which is essentially similar to the Starbucks experience for a lot of people who aren't enamored with the latter's food offerings.



Underwhelming Comparables Growth…



The main issue when looking at these coffee purveyors is that, whereas Starbucks carefully manages its in-store experiences and product offerings, because of the nature of its business model Dunkin' doesn't have as much day-to-day control over the customer experience and is decidedly at a lower price point and market segment.



This can also be seen in their relative CapEx spending - Dunkin' spent just $14 million in the last four quarters, compared to the $330 million that Starbucks spent in the last quarter, and $1.4 billion in its last four quarters, or about 100 times more. Relative to the overall revenues, this translates to 1.7% for Dunkin' and 6.4% for Starbucks.



Thus, while Starbucks continues to see its global comparable sales by an average of 5% in the last 7 quarters, Dunkin' has only seen average comparables growth of 1.4%. Essentially, because all of its customer-facing operations are franchised, Dunkin' spends far less on building up its storefronts and branding - it's a "to-go" operator after all.



Moreover, it is ultimately up to the franchisees to adhere to the stipulations in their franchise agreement, but franchisees are limited by their own (limited) financial capacity. This is more of an acute issue outside the United States than it is within, and is illuminating: Dunkin's US comparable store sales have grown by around 5% a year since 2013 compared to its weaker global comps. Clearly, whether it's because of price elasticity or market differences, it remains a strong player in its home market.



This is easy enough to see when visiting different Dunkin' Brands around the world. Some Dunkin' franchisees operate small kiosks in malls that provide nowhere near the customer experience, and while their coffee costs a fraction of Starbucks' offerings, customers get what they pay for - and judging by comparable sales, they're willing to pay more for a fancier storefront experience outside of the United States.



… But a Strong Dividend Yield



Of course, lower CapEX spending translates to more money for shareholders and, in this case, Dunkin's investors have Starbucks investors beat: Dunkin' shares currently pay a yield of 2.38%, compared to 1.73% for investors.



This isn't solely a function of price appreciation either - Starbucks has risen by 5.8% in the year-to-date while Dunkin' is up by 4.1%. If the year ended today, Dunkin' shareholders would realize a total return of around 5.8%, compared to 7.5% for Starbucks. It's not a huge difference returns-wise, especially when the market regularly adds or subtracts 2-4 percentage points to a stock's performance in a day's time.



Indeed, Dunkin's dividend yield is considerably higher than the average yield of its peer group and is close to the yield of McDonald's, a blue chip, while Starbucks is essentially an average dividend payer. Likewise, Dunkin's yield compares favorably to that of the S&P 500 and is in-line with that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.



Easy to Compare but Better to Diversify



It's quite easy to make a case for owning Starbucks over Dunkin' - we've made the case that Starbucks should be a staple for dividend investors ourselves. However, there is something to be said for diversification.



That's what owning Dunkin' brings to a portfolio that already has McDonald's or Starbucks. Whereas other established businesses like McDonald's are slowly moving towards the full-franchising model, Dunkin's already there, operating an asset-light model that is focused on delivering returns to investors. This is in sharp contrast with Starbucks, which is hyper-focused on its in-store experience and menu, so much so that it's now venturing into lunch menus.



Ultimately, the bottom line is that in the past 5 years Dunkin' has given investors nearly 11% EBITDA growth, which has accelerated to nearly 30% in the past 12 months. Indeed, a closer look at the company's profitability metrics shows that at every level of its profitability metrics, it is far ahead of its industry. In essence, what investors get with Dunkin' is a no-frills, high-profits experience. So, there is clearly something to be said for a simplified coffee experience. Namely, profits.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, we anticipate that Dunkin' will continue to see hefty operating income growth. In the first quarter, its adjusted operating margin improved by 10.3 percentage points over the previous year. We therefore see Dunkin' delivering earnings of $2.50 per share in 2017, rising to $2.85 per share in 2018.



Such targets give us a forward earnings multiple of 19.1x, considerably lower than the 31.6x of its peer group, even though its relative profitability is considerably higher. This is, incidentally, one reason why we think a takeover is still a possibility: what private firm wouldn’t want to cash-flow its hefty margins?



In any case, investors should see this as an opportunity to buy an undervalued stock. Even if we apply a moderate multiple uptick to our forward earnings estimate for Dunkin', say 23x, we're looking at a price target of $65.55 per share, or a 20.4% upside to its current market price. Adding Dunkin's current dividend yield gives us a total return of 22.8% - a hefty return for a no-frills stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DNKN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.