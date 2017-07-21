You Should Own Facebook Despite These 3 Risks

Back in early April I wrote, "after stumbling out of the starting gate, Facebook has done nothing but go up since its IPO in 2012." That trend has continued, as Facebook (FB) is up almost 16% since my initial coverage of the company.

Positive news comes out almost daily on the social media giant, but there have been three recent developments that highlight some of the risks involved with investing in Facebook at this time.

The first was more issues in China, which is certainly nothing new. This past Wednesday, Beijing restricted access to WhatsApp, Facebook's popular messaging app with 1.2 billion monthly active users. Facebook and Instagram have been blocked in China since 2009 and 2014 respectively. While WhatsApp is currently only partially blocked, this was certainly a step in the wrong direction.

It will be impossible for Mark Zuckerberg to accomplish his goal of connecting the entire world if he isn't allowed to operate in the country with the largest population. Facebook has a decision to make, either censor its content to the Chinese government's liking, or abandon its quest to enter the country all together. Alphabet (GOOG) faced a similar dilemma back in 2010 and decided to pull out of China instead of censoring its searches and compromising its values.

Even if Facebook is able to work its way into China, don't expect them to dominate the social media space as they do in most other parts of the world. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat app participates in similar markets as Facebook and has almost 1 billion monthly active users. Failing to reach the 1.4 billion people in China would take away a lot of potential eyeballs for Facebook, but Alphabet seems to be doing just fine without them.

The second development is the extremely slow pace of growth in the AR/VR industry. Demand for these products hasn't been as high as initially expected, which has caused Facebook to drop the price on both their high-performance and mid-grade versions of their VR goggles. Not only is Facebook struggling to sell these products, there has been recent downward adjustments for the size of the market as a whole.

For example, TechCrunch's AR/VR market outlook was $4.4 billion for 2016, but it only reached $3.9 billion. Also, eMarketer estimates that growth of the industry is already beginning to slow. They anticipate only a 34% growth rate in 2019, which is far below their 109% estimated growth rate for this year.

The lack of household adoption of this technology is particularly troubling. Barron's Emily Bary recently wrote:

The broader population still doesn't see a need for virtual reality because the use cases aren't very compelling. Creating an art project in VR is an interesting novelty, for example, but you quickly realize that it's a hassle to strap on a pair of heavy glasses to pretend-paint something that only exists in an imaginary world. While watching a VR movie, you can't gauge your friends' reactions because you're completely absorbed in a headset.

AR/VR is something that I originally considered a tailwind for Facebook, but this lack of growth is certainly concerning. I'm still very positive on this space moving forward and want to stress to investors the importance of patience when dealing with this type of new technology, but if the AR/VR space continues to disappoint I wouldn't be surprised to see some investors sell.

The final development is that tech is trading at levels not seen since the early-2000s dotcom bubble. This past Wednesday, the S&P 500 information technology sector made a new all-time high for the first time since March 2000. Personally, this is not something I'm extremely concerned about, but it's worth pointing out.

People have gotten in a lot of trouble in the past for saying things like, "this time is different", but this time it actually is different.

Despite the similar trading levels, there's a huge difference between tech in 2000 and tech in 2017. As you can see in the above chart, unlike in 2000, the gains tech is seeing today are completely supported by corporate profits. This trend is actually expected to continue into the future as the tech sector currently has the third highest earnings growth forecast in 2017.

All that being said, these three recent developments have not changed my opinion that Facebook is a must own stock. The company dominates the mobile space, its advertising growth has been tremendous, Instagram is just starting to be a revenue producer, and Snapchat (SNAP) has offered very little competition. Also, the company recently hit 2 billion monthly active users, doubling its base in under 5 years. These factors lead Needham analyst Laura Martin to raise her price target on Facebook to $185 from $165. She wrote, "We now believe Facebook is becoming the de facto near-monopoly mobile choice for brands and direct response advertisers."

In the content driven world we live in today, I certainly want to own any company that has a monopoly on people's mobile usage. It is not a surprise that to buy into Facebook today you'll need to pay a little bit of a premium on earnings, but the company's current valuation levels actually aren't that ridiculous when you consider the quality of company you're buying.

While Facebook is in the bottom 10% when it comes to valuation and bottom 20% when it comes to P/E ratio, you're paying that premium for one of the best companies in the world when it comes to revenue growth, profitability, finances, and earnings quality.

