A Preferred Exit At Ally Financial

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is one of the world's largest automotive finance companies. In addition, the company has branched out from its origins as a former unit of General Motors to offer associated financial services, including retail banking, mortgages, and discount brokerage services.

The company incrementally redeemed most of its outstanding preferred securities over the last two years and currently has a single exchange-traded issue outstanding, the GMAC Capital Trust I Fixed/Floating Trust Preferred Securities (NYSE: ALLY-A). The GMAC capital trust securities yielded a fixed 8.125% through February 15, 2016, at which time distributions adjusted to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 5.785%. However, the capital trust securities simultaneously became redeemable by the company at the redemption value of $25.00 per share, somewhat limiting the potential upside of rising interest rates for prospective investors.

The result was that the capital trust securities traded for a period of time in a relatively tight range around the redemption value plus accrued dividends. However, in recent months, the capital trust securities have traded up strongly (for a fixed-income security), likely on the apparent promise of rising preferred dividends due to the floating rate feature. However, at the current $26.44, the capital trust securities incorporate an unnecessary risk for fixed-income investors given the company's ability to redeem the securities at any time.

Ally Financial has, in fact, shown a penchant for redeeming its outstanding preferred securities over the last two years. In 2015, the company redeemed a series of fixed-rate preferred stock (with a dividend rate of 7.0%), in addition to offering to purchase a portion of the outstanding shares of a separate series of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock (with a dividend rate of 8.5%). The following year, in 2016, it announced the redemption of the remaining fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock at the redemption price to avoid the dividend rate adjusting to three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 6.243%.

Moreover, although Ally Financial is exposed to the automotive finance industry, which has been criticized recently due to challenging used car values and a potential glut of relatively new cars coming off leases in the next three years, borrowing costs across the industry have been falling. In several instances, financial institutions are finding it possible to issue new series of nearly identical fixed-to-floating rate securities with lower floating-rate margins or longer fixed-rate periods versus previously issued preferred shares. The relatively high margin on the GMAC capital trust securities, at 5.785%, is unlikely to remain outstanding for an extended period of time.

We note that Ally's 2017 capital plan does not include any mention of a redemption of the capital trust preferred securities. However, in light of the floating rate feature, share repurchases and dividends will not always take precedence over redemption. The valuation appears to represent either the belief on the part of the market that the capital trust securities will not be redeemed in the near future or that the capital trust preferred securities will indeed be redeemed within the next year and is effectively discounting future returns to the current risk-free rate. In either case, holders are exposed to a potentially material loss in the event that the shares are redeemed in the near future or, alternately, hold little total return potential. We believe the capital trust securities were not redeemed earlier due to the redemption of higher-cost preferred securities in 2016, but this is not a permanent condition. We recently liquidated our own position in the shares given these dynamics and the belief that the capital trust securities are likely to be redeemed in the foreseeable future, thus limiting any potential future returns and presenting a potential for loss at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We sold our holdings of GMAC capital trust securities in the last 72 hours.