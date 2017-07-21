Fundamental Issues At Fortescue Metals Exposed By Native Title Claim

Moreover, the decision demonstrates that Fortescue Metals must reform the ways in which it interacts with Indigenous groups if it wishes to avoid substantial pitfalls and obstacles in the future.

The decision exposes Fortescue Metals to near-term risk as a multi-million dollar claim for compensation may be imminent.

Long simmering tensions between Fortescue Metals and Indigenous groups in Pilbara have reached a new climax as the Federal Court of Australia issued a declaration of Native title.

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) is heavily exposed to the recent Federal Court declaration of Native title in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. This decision exposes the company to potential multi-million dollar compensation claims. In addition, the court's decision illustrates the risks associated with Fortescue Metals' poor relationships with Indigenous peoples. Investors should become concerned if Fortescue Metals continues to take an adversarial approach to Indigenous groups.

Fortescue Metals

Company Overview

Fortescue Metals is a mining company which produces significant amounts of iron ore from its operations in Pilbara, Western Australia. The company has operations in the Chichester Hub, which includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines and the Solomon Hub, which includes the Firetail and Kings Valley mines. This article will focus specifically on the Solomon Hub because it is the most exposed to the recent Native title declaration.

Fortescue’s Solomon Hub

The Solomon Hub, as mentioned above, contains two mines: the Firetail and Kings Valley mines. According to the company,

Solomon represents a valuable source of production by blending higher grade, low cost Firetail ore with low phosphorous Chichester ore to create the high quality Fortescue blend.

Source: Fortescue Metals

A significant amount of infrastructure has been built at the Solomon Hub, including a power supply, tailings storage facility, railroad to a port, accommodation for 1,500 workers, and an airport.

The Federal Court Decision

The Federal Court decision to recognize an exclusive Native title claim in the Pilbara region of Western Australia took place on July 20th, 2017. The area determined to be under exclusive Native title is around 2,700 square kilometres and includes the Solomon Hub.

Potential Compensation Claim

The lawyer representing the Indigenous group which succeeded in having their Native title recognized stated that a claim for compensation is imminent. A representative of the Indigenous group framed the compensation bid in the following terms:

We believe strongly they are liable for what they've been doing for the last eight years on our country, mining without our ... prior and informed consent.

The company issued a statement which dismissed the potential impact of any compensation claim, stating that

We have no commercial concerns and do not anticipate any material financial impact following the court’s determination.

It is important to note, however, that past compensations claims have resulted in significant damage awards. A $3.3-million compensation order was made recently by the Federal Court for a block of land which is only 23 square kilometres. Experts have stated that future compensation orders could be enormous and could possibly total billions of dollars. It must be remembered that the Solomon Hub is a large mining project which has extracted minerals for several years and now sits on 2,700 square kilometres of Native Title land. The compensation order may be significantly larger than the company has admitted.

Fortescue Metals' Indigenous Relations

The deeper issue which investors should consider is only partially related to Native title and the recent Federal Court decision. This issue involves Fortescue Metals' subpar relations with Indigenous peoples who live in and claim ownership over the areas in which the company conducts mining operations.

In 2015, the Federal Court found that Fortescue Metals had interfered in the political structure of the Indigenous group whose Native title now covers Solomon Hub. Fortescue Metals decided to support a breakaway group when negotiations with the Indigenous leadership over compensation broke down. This aggravated existing tensions with Indigenous groups in the area which were concerned about the mining operations' impact on their Native title.

Fortescue Metals has also attracted media coverage for its refusal to negotiate royalty terms with Indigenous groups affected by its mining operations. The Indigenous groups requested royalty arrangements which were similar to those offered by other mining companies in the area. This type of action makes litigation and confrontation with Indigenous groups more likely. In the end, shareholders may be negatively affected by legal battles and Indigenous activism.

What Investors Should Watch For

Fortescue Metals shareholders should carefully monitor the Solomon Hub situation in the coming months. Particularly, investors should pay attention to:

The filing of a compensation claim by the Indigenous group which now has judicially recognized Native title;

Any reforms undertaken by Fortescue Metals to improve relations with Indigenous groups.

Conclusion

It is essential for Fortescue Metals to improve how it interacts with Indigenous groups if it wishes to avoid lengthy and costly litigation in the future. If the company fails to reform its ways, a potentially massive compensation claim may just be the start of shareholder woes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.