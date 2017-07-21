Skechers Shows Retail Footwear Lives

Skechers (SKX) has just reported its second quarter earnings and shares are on the move. While the earnings on the bottom line may have disappointed, as an investor in a rival footwear company (Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)), I have been watching apparel names, and especially footwear names, very closely. This is because the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fear has decimated stocks in the sector. Now as you know, Skechers is indeed a decent read on the sector as it is a footwear company. While their products are available in over 160 countries, they do of course rely on department and specialty shoe stores. Let us not forget it has well over 2,000 company owned and third party owned retail stores, in addition to of course the Company’s e-commerce websites. The name is a top small to-mid cap pick at Cowen, and the just reported quarter is telling. In short, the quarter shows that footwear is not dead.

Does this mean I am recommending an investment in this name? Absolutely not. At least not at current valuations. You see, I would like the name to pullback before considering investing as even on a trailing basis it trades at 19 times earnings. Maybe not overvalued, but certainly not in the zone I like to put money to work in when earnings growth is in question. That said, the company delivered a strong sales beat, while the bottom line whiffed. Net sales came in at $1.026 billion, which is a new record for the company. It also surpassed estimates by $64 million, and grew 17% year-over-year. What drove this growth? Well one positive sign was a 6.4% increase in the domestic wholesale business, while there was a whopping 18.6% increase in the international wholesale business. What struck me as really impressive was a 28.0% increase company-owned retail shops, which benefited from comparable same store sales that jumped 7.1%.

This is truly a remarkable improvement, but where the company just did not deliver was on the earnings front. This was nearly entirely driven by somewhat surprising spikes in selling expenses. Costs of sales rose a very noticeable $24.0 million to $100.0 million, or 9.7% of sales, compared to $76.0 million, or 8.7% of sales, last year. That hurts and was driven by rising advertising costs. General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased $62.1 million to $305.3 million, or 29.8% of sales, compared to $243.2 million, or 27.7% of sales, last year. This is definitely an eye sore. What is more is that taken as a whole, earnings were dragged well below expectations. Earnings from operations were $86.3 million and fell to a paltry 8.4% of sales, a decrease of 14.0% from Q2 2016. Net earnings cratered 19.7% to $59.5 million, while earnings per share were $0.38. This missed expectations badly, by $0.06 and is primarily why the stock is tanking after hours.

So, what does this show? First, Skechers is doing rather well on sales. It upped expenses more than anticipated to help drive internationally expansion, an area where management believes the greatest growth opportunities are, in addition to its website. Second, retail shop sales grew, bucking fears that retailers are dead. Given the move, it helps quell other sector fears about sales pressure and competition, particularly online. That said, both footwear and retailers are alive and well. Let me rephrase. It suggests footwear retailers are fine. While the report is just one read, it is a positive one. As far as this stock itself is concerned, it is too expensive for my tastes. I would like to see the name fall to about 13 or 14 times earnings before considering a purchase. Don’t buy here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.