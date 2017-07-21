Exxon Mobil In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criterion I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Exxon Mobil (XOM) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe XOM and its DGR are set for a nice turnaround over the next several years.

XOM is what I call a green bean stock in my Garden Portfolio. When I plant green beans in my garden, I know I can expect moderate harvests on a consistent basis. They are the most reliable crop I grow, even if they never exceed my expectations. For this reason, I label an investment a green bean with a yield between 2.5% and 4% with 1- to 10-year DGRs ranging from 5% to 10%. XOM has a current yield of 3.72% and the added benefit of being a Dividend Champion with its raise in June making 35 consecutive years with a growing dividend.

XOM’s DGRs of 3.5% 1-year, 6.6% 3-year, 10.0% 5-year, and 8.8% 10-year fit my green bean category with the exception of the 3.5%. This drop in DGR is worth noting, but it has also been a historically bad time for oil. I am interested in the degree of acceleration or deceleration that’s been going on in the DGRs, most notably the 5/10-year DGR ratio. XOM’s 5-year DGR shows an acceleration of 13% over the 10-year dividend growth average which flips to a deceleration with the 3/10-year DGR ratio of 0.75. The 1/10-year DGR ratio falls further to 0.40, but given the pain across the entire oil industry, I’m surprised it is that high.

As one measure of valuation, I compare the current dividend yield to the 5-year average yield. As mentioned, the current yield is 3.72% and the 5-year average yield is 3.03%. For the yield to fall in line with its average, the stock price would have to climb to $101.65, which is 25% higher than where it trades today. While I would say I think XOM is undervalued, I think 25% is too generous. A second metric that I compare to its historical average is the payout ratio. XOM’s current EPS payout ratio is 128.9% while the 10-year average ratio is 45.5%. Clearly, the ratio will need to come down and in fact it has already begun. Last year, the ratio hit 159%, so there has been some progress but it must continue.

Earnings growth is usually a key component when looking for dividend growth. For the past 5 years, earnings actually contracted at 25.9%, while the dividend grew at 10%. This discrepancy is a major cause of the previously mentioned high payout ratio. EPS growth is expected to resume from estimates of $4.22 in December 2017 to $4.66 in 12/18 to $4.94 in 12/19. That represents more than a doubling of EPS from the current TTM EPS of $2.39. If these estimates are met, the dividend can continue to rise, while still pushing down the payout ratio to a level that’s more sustainable.

One last metric I incorporate into my projections is the debt-to-equity ratio. Too much debt will have an effect on dividend growth at some point while low debt levels could, but not necessarily should, be used as leverage for dividend growth. XOM has a D/E of 0.25 which is well below the average of 1.34 for the other Dividend Champions. Based on this data, I anticipate dividend growth will pick back up to an average of 7.5% over the next 5 years. Each share would generate a total of $17.99 through July 2022 for a payback of 22.2%. Therefore, every 5 shares held today will earn an additional share through reinvested dividends in 5 years.

XOM has been one of the bluest blue chips for decades. I expect it to come out of the recent downturn, raising its dividend faster than it has over the last couple years. At this level, it looks undervalued with earnings projected to soar over the next several years. The payout ratio is obviously high, but XOM has earned leniency through its impressive history. Years ago, I made the mistake of choosing Chevron (CVX) over XOM instead of simply choosing both and am currently topped off in oil investments. So for now, XOM doesn’t fit into my portfolio, but will likely be the next oil company I invest in. Thanks for reading.

