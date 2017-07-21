Home Depot: What Changed?

Today Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) fell -4.09% and -5.55%, respectively, apparently in sympathy to the recently announced Sears (SHLD) and Amazon (AMZN) partnership. I find the drop in both names to be an overreaction, especially in relation to Home Depot.

Why Home Depot is a better operation than most retailers

First off, I'd like to examine Home Depot's return on invested capital, which is exceptional looking at the headline numbers. I built the below chart (and all other unless noted) in Excel using data from its 10-K.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is very high as well, and this magnifies the firm's ROIC. I suspect much of this has to with buybacks, and to a lesser extent currency fluctuations, so I decided to take a closer look at the firm's equity.

Source: Home Depot 2016 10-K

We can see that retained earnings continues to march upwards, but overall equity is shrinking significantly, largely due to increases in treasury stock. I was curious what the numbers would like like if we stripped these out, adding both AOCL back to equity, and then treasury stock as well.

We can see that if we excluded both AOCL and the treasury stock, the firm's debt-to-equity ratio would look much more reasonable, but in turn it would drag down its ROIC by a large amount as well.

It appears much of the leverage is a result of buybacks I'd say, and not a draining of its retained earnings.

HD Retained Earnings (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Home Depot continues to increase its retained earnings by a decent clip each year. Overall, I give management a pretty high grade in the capital allocation department.

Operating leases: Not on the balance sheet, but still there...

Next, I'd like to take it a step further, and theoretically capitalize Home Depot's noncancelable "off-balance sheet" operating leases. I estimated an appropriate discount rate by calculating the internal rate of return of the firm's capital leases, and then used it to determine a present value of the off-balance sheet leases.

After estimated the value of the operating leases, I inserted them into the capital structure to arrive at an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

If you're interested in what this ratio looks like after adding back AOCL and treasury stock, I ran those numbers, too.

Note: for average debt, I had last year's adjusted debt numbers from a previous article handy.

Looking through ROIC through another lens...

Now that I've estimated an adjusted capital base accounting for the firm's operating leases, I will adjust its operating profit to account for them as well.

After accounting for taxes, we can calculate an adjusted net operating profit, or NOPAT, which is the numerator in the ROIC equation.

Adjusted ROIC, accounting for the leases, doesn't take too bad of a hit. It remains a superior number, and it's likely largely in excess of the firm's weighted average cost of capital, or WACC.

For my final step, I'll include the adjustments to equity I did in the previous sections.

It's probably unrealistic to completely ignore the treasury stock section of equity, but even if we do, I'd say that Home Depot is a superior operation earning excess economic profits, as I'd say its WACC is likely lower than 12.75%.

But what about Amazon?

While Home Depot looks exceptional now, what happens if they are disrupted by Amazon? A valid question, one the market seems to already be answering negatively, judging by today's drop. Here's the thing though, Kenmore appliances don't really mean much to Home Depot. Appliances in total only account for about 7.8% of its overall sales.

I'd argue that of all retailers, Home Depot (and Lowe's) are some of the least threatened by Amazon, because they sell things like plumbing, paint, lumber, building materials, flooring, etc. that aren't really things people are going to want to buy online (at least, not yet anyways). I don't want to wait two days for Amazon Prime to deliver hardware if I need it for my home right now. Home Depot's biggest segment by sales is 'Indoor Gardening'.

Now, if Amazon buys Lowe's, that would be a different story, and I'd do a complete one-eighty on my views, but instead, it purchased Whole Foods (WFM). Home Depot's comparable store sales grew by 5.6% in fiscal 2016, it's run by a team of very capable capital allocators, and it's also growing its online sales as well. Online sales grew by over 19% in 2016, and now comprise roughly 5.9% of total sales. For these reasons, I think the dip in shares was unreasonable, because what does the Sears-Amazon deal really change for Home Depot?

