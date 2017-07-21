Boeing: Beat Or Miss?

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its second quarter results on the 26th of July, before the opening bell. In this article, I want to have a look at analyst expectations, my expectations and what risks there are surrounding Boeing’s share price if any.

Revenues

For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for the revenues lies at $23.07B with a low estimate of $22.68B and a high estimate of $23.67B.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, deliveries have fallen year-over-year. As a result, based on my internal model, I am expecting revenues of roughly $15.3B - a 12% decline year-over-year. This estimate comes from my proprietary model, which has done a relatively good job estimating the Commercial Airplanes revenues in previous years. The lower commercial revenues primarily can be attributed to lower wide body deliveries.

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. In recent years, the revenue share of the defense arm has been roughly 30-33%, and last year this share was even 35%. With the lower deliveries in both segments, I expect that the range will shift towards the 30-33% range. This would imply revenues for the defense arm to come in between $6.57B and $7.55B.

I expect total revenues to come in between $21.98B and $22.96B. My estimate for Boeing total revenues during the first quarter is $22.36B, $710 million below the consensus estimate.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult; estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates. For the second quarter, I am not expecting Boeing to announce any charges.

The earnings have been calculated using a variety of margin and revenue combinations as shown below.

The range of these calculations shows EPS figures between $2.13 and $2.56. The midpoint of this range would lie on $2.35.

The consensus EPS estimate is $2.32 per share, with an estimate range between $2.13 and $2.47. The whisper number is $2.40 per share, which is slightly lower than my highest estimate. The midpoint of my estimates is $0.03 higher than the consensus. For the second quarter, I am expecting an EPS figure of $2.30, $0.02 below the consensus.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues are the cash flows. With deliveries and revenues dropping, one could expect payments to drop, which could negatively impact the operating and free cash flow. It is however, not possible to quantify this since the cash flows do vary from quarter per quarter based on delivery volume, inventories and timing of receipts and expenses. In the first quarter, Boeing managed to increase year-over-year cashflow despite lower deliveries, so free cash flow increasing year-over-year definitely is a possibility.

Risks

Assessing the risks is important as well. With Boeing’s share price having had a run up, it might be possible that investors are also hoping for an improved guidance for the year. So, one risk is that it might take more than an earnings and cash flow beat to make share prices rise.

Another risk is the KC-46A program, which might require some additional cash infusions from Boeing to keep the program within its schedule.

All in all, I view programs such as the Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 to be significantly de-risked leaving the KC-46A program as one of the few risks for Boeing.

Conclusion

Since this is a somewhat forward-looking article on Boeing’s upcoming earnings report there is not a real conclusion to be drawn.

In the absence of charges, I expect Boeing to report revenues of $21.98-$22.96B and pre-tax earnings to come in between $2.05B and $2.42B. Last year, Boeing recognized a significant charge during the second quarter.

So, it shouldn’t be hard for Boeing to beat last year’s earnings. However, if we use the corrected figures then one can only conclude that Boeing will need an operating margin higher than 10% to grow its earnings.

My mood table for upcoming earnings:

EPS View <$2.30 Disappointing $2.30-$2.40 Good >$2.40 Strong

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?

Disclaimer: Although the model that has been used to estimate revenues has yielded accurate results in the past it is advisable for investors to do their own due diligence or collect data from various sources before making an investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.