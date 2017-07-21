Bank Of America: Now Is Not The Time To Run Scared

It's not often that an investor gets more than 1 or 2 chances to jump in before a stock moves strongly upwards.

Dividends will be increased by 60%, and that will push the yield up.

I know I have been "pounding the table" on BAC, and now is not the time to run away from this stock.

As a dividend growth investor, I want to catch a 60% dividend increase whenever I can. Especially when the stars seem to be aligning right for a positive move in share price as well.

Bank of America (BAC) has all of its ducks in a row right now and while some folks might say the earnings report was wishy-washy, I think you might want to look at the transcript of the company conference call as well as the earnings report.

Brian Moynihan had this to say:

This quarter represents another solid example of driving responsible growth here at Bank of America. We're staying the course and executing against our responsible growth mantra has allowed us to gain market share and grow revenue. That mantra drives the way we manage our cost effectively while at the same time making continued large investments in people and technology for the long term value of this franchise. That mantra allows us to manage risk well, whether it's credit, market, operational or reputational risk. That mantra also drives an appropriate pace of growth and a modest GDP environment while holding credit cost down.

OK, First Things First

Firstly, Warren Buffett is not going to dump his shares. Why? Because he will be getting $.48/share dividend annually on 700 million shares. That amount is actually a bit more than what he has been getting on his warrants, plus he has capital appreciation that he will let run. How do we know this? Warren told us. He is converting his warrants into common stock. I believe if he was going to cut and run, he would not have said a word. As a matter of fact I believe that by him saying what he was going to do, it will be a positive for the share price over time.

Secondly, the earnings report was not that bad (actually it was quite solid)!

I don't see anything to get nervous about here. It looks all good to me! Earnings beat consensus by $.03, and revenues by $1.05 billion. I will simply point out this article that confuses me as far as another metric is concerned; ROE.

Bank of America’s return on shareholder equity was 8.0 percent in the second quarter. One year earlier, the bank posted a 7.4 percent return. Bank of America has not had a return as high as 8.0 percent since 2007 when the bank’s return on shareholders' equity was 10.2 percent.

Ok, so ROE is not yet as high as 2007, but I believe an increase in this area, while repurchasing oodles of shares, and increasing its dividend by 60% is more than ok. Quite frankly, the article noted was a negative one for BAC but in the two paragraphs I have noted it looks like a bullish case to me. Why? Because banks use leverage and that is not a bad thing as long as it is managed properly, and I believe it has been just by looking at the basic numbers.

If you want to read a well balanced article by one of my favorite authors, check this out.

Truth be told, Achilles Research opines that the share price might go sideways for the rest of the year, which I will disagree with, but agree with him on this:

Bank of America had a pretty strong second quarter (as did most other Wall Street banks, too). Bank of America reported second quarter profits of $5.3 billion, an increase of 10 percent over the second quarter of 2016. In terms of per-share profits, Bank of America earned $0.46, reflecting an increase of 12 percent over Q2-16. Bank of America beat earnings expectations by a good margin, too: Analysts expected per-share profits of just $0.43/share. Bank of America also beat revenue estimates: Wall Street expected the bank to report revenues of $21.8 billion which compares favorably to reported revenues of $22.8 billion.

His reasoning for continued "dead money" is that investors did not jump on the shares with this news. Ok, he is absolutely right, and there-in lies an opportunity to once again pick up shares at a lower price before getting the new dividend pop. So why didn't investors jump on the shares? Here are a few reasons I can think of:

BAC has been hated for as long as I have been writing for Seeking Alpha and probably longer than that. Ergo; retail investors are emotional about BAC in a negative way. With the current issues swirling around the USA administration, and the apparent failure to get the Trump agenda going, I think investors believe that corporate tax reform is a long shot, as well as the on-again-off-again Federal reserve stance on raising interest rates. I suppose those are fair enough reasons not to jump on the shares, but with the accompanying sell off, once again it creates an opportunity.

BAC data by YCharts

At today's closing price, the new yield will be 2.01%. Nothing to jump through hoops for, but with a pay-out ratio of just 17%, and loads of cash flow, I think this stock is at the beginning of a strong dividend increase run. Especially since Buffet loves his dividends and share buy backs (not that Berkshire pays a dividend, Warren loves to bank others who pay them.) and BAC has already stated it will continue buying back shares and increasing dividends!

Moynihan had this to say about returning shareholder value:

All of this has resulted in significant operating leverage, leading to strong earnings growth and supports our plan to deliver more capital back to shareholders. Through the first six months of 2017, we have more than doubled the amount of net share repurchase and dividends to shareholders compared to the first half of 2016. (Emphasis by the author)

Moynihan of course has also driven "mobile" banking, which will result in fewer branches (and upgrade existing ones), lower fixed overhead costs, as well as a growth business in and of itself!

As mobile banking users, you can see have grown to $23 million at the end of the second quarter. Rapid adoption in digital is shown on the charts, you can see on the interactions on a lower part of the page. This quarter we broke through the 1 billion interactions digitally with our customers. That's 1 billion in a new quarter. When you look at deposit transactions you can see the 21% of our deposits are made through mobile devices today. That's the equivalent of what a thousand financial centers does. That's important for client satisfaction. It is also important because those costs one-tenth of what it cost to do it over the counter.

Given the solid earnings report, as well as the increased dividend, plus continued share buy-back commitments, on top of the Warren Buffet "seal of approval", I have added more shares to my personal account, and firmly believe that with or without tax reform and a very slow Fed, BAC will reach new highs as their business gets better and better.

The Bottom Line

There are no certainties and BAC can face stronger headwinds if the Fed STOPS increasing short term rates. The psychological impact cannot be understated so evaluate your tolerance for risk before you "jump" all over this.

As for me, I see an opportunity.

