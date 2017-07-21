Debelle Of Clarity Pushes The Australian Dollar Off Its Perch

The Australian dollar is now poised to reverse its gains of recent days and to cool off from its strong rally off the May/June lows.

Debelle pushed back on the market's hawkish interpretations and thus helped take down the value of the Australian dollar.

Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, definitively clarified the Bank's commentary on the neutral rate of interest as being absent policy implications.

“There was a discussion of the neutral rate at the most recent Board meeting, as detailed in the minutes of the meeting released earlier this week. No significance should be read into the fact the neutral rate was discussed at this particular meeting. Most meetings, the Board allocates some time to discussing a policy-relevant issue in more detail, and on this occasion it was the neutral rate.” –

Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of Australia, Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) Mid-Year Economic Update (July 21, 2017)

With that quote, Debelle rang loud and clear with a confirmation of my claims in my earlier post that the Bank would find a way to walk the market back from its hawkish interpretation of the last minutes. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is simply not ready to watch the Australian dollar (FXA) soar ahead of the on-going and critical adjustments in the Australian economy. The selling response was swift although the Australian dollar was also weakening ahead of the speech’s release.

Debelle rings: The Australian dollar tumbles off its recent high in the wake of clarity on the RBA’s commentary on the neutral rate.

This 15 minute chart of AUD/USD shows that the market started getting nervous several hours ahead of Debelle’s speech.



Source: FreeStockCharts.com

I used the selling to take profits on my short-term AUD/USD short. I am still holding my short AUD/JPY as it continues to stand as a hedge against bullishness in financial markets. Going forward, I will focus on fading Aussie rallies in other currency pairs until at least the Australian dollar reverses all its post-minutes gains.

Debelle could not have been clearer in his discussion on the neutral rate. The RBA did not intended to communicate anything about imminent changes to monetary policy. Debelle even devoted an entire section of his speech to the neutral rate (complete with an index); something he may have not done if not for the earlier market frenzy. However, Debelle did use the decline in the neutral rate as part of the explanation for historic lows in policy rates around the globe in developed economies.

Debelle listed the following five, somewhat inter-related, explanations for extremely low policy rates around the globe:

The extreme depths and sustained impact of the global financial crisis.

Low levels of corporate investment (that only just recently hit Australia in the form of the end of the mining investment boom).

Low wage growth (despite in many cases very low rates of unemployment).

Persistently low rates of inflation.

A decline in the neutral rate of interest (which forces central banks to drop rates much lower in order to generate economic stimulus).

These global pressures have also forced Australia to maintain historically low policy interest rates. Debelle noted that more accommodative monetary policies around the globe have helped drive the Australian dollar to levels higher than ideal for the current economy (emphasis mine):

“The fact that monetary policy settings are more expansionary in the rest of the world than in Australia, both through lower policy rates and balance sheet expansion, puts upward pressure on the Australian dollar. Capital is attracted by the higher rates of returns on offer here, which is likely to lead to an appreciation of the exchange rate. So, while an easier monetary policy elsewhere in the world should lead to faster growth in the world economy, which is good for the Australian economy, an appreciating exchange rate works against this. To put it in economic terms, there are offsetting income and substitution effects for the Australian economy. Whether this is positive or negative in net terms for Australia is an empirical issue. Generally, the evidence suggests that widening interest rate differentials do lead to an appreciation of the Australian dollar. So that does counteract the benefit to the Australian economy of faster global growth.”

In other words, in a world with monetary policies set more stimulative than Australia’s, a stronger dollar works against the Australian economy. Debelle resurfaced the RBA’s standing desire for a lower, not higher, exchange rate.

And just in case anyone was about to finish listening to or reading this speech intent on clinging to a hawkish thesis for the RBA’s policy decisions, Debelle concluded with the following quote:

“Just as the policy rate in Australia did not need to decline to the very low levels seen in other parts of the world, the fact that other central banks increase their policy rates does not automatically mean that the policy rate here needs to increase.”

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FXA over the next 72 hours.

