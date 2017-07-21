Visa: Q3 Valuation Update

Updated valuation of Visa implies a per share price of $100.52, only slightly above the current market price.

Author: BW

Visa Inc. (V) on July 20 reported its Q3 2017 earnings which beat analyst expectations on both top and bottom line. EPS was $0.86 vs. $0.81 expectation, and revenue was $4.57 billion vs. $4.36 billion. The following is our updated valuation of Visa based on the most current financials and outlook.

Forward Operating Assumptions



Revenue growth: 12.0% in the forward 12 months as the company returns to organic driven growth, the excess revenue growth over pre-acquisition growth rates is due to increased cross-border revenues and positive currency movement effect. 7.5% 10 year CAGR.

Operating margin: 65.0% for the next 10 years, consistent with prior year operating margins.

Tax rate: 22% in the forward 12 months; gradually increasing to 35% in year 10.

Net capital expenditure margin: 0.3% for the next 10 years.

Net working capital margin: 0.0% in the next 10 years as the company generally does not require significant net working capital investments.

Valuation



Analysis

Even though Visa managed to beat analyst expectations in its most recent earnings. The outlook for the stock is not great as it appears to be fully valued with no significant upside.

Q3 2017 was the last quarter in which the company benefits from a easy Y/Y comparable, as Q3 2016 result had not yet shown the results from the Visa Europe acquisition. Therefore, growth in the future will rely solely on organic growth. And based on the company's organic growth prior to Visa Europe integration, a 12% revenue growth assumption for the forward 12 months is more than reasonable as the organic growth in the pre-acquisition years had dropped to below single digits.

Potential catalysts for revenue growth comes from the entry to the Chinese market. However, the approval process for the entry may take up to 2 years, so it's still early to price in this opportunity.

Assuming 7.5% 10 year CAGR, and consistent operating margins, the implied value $100.52 is only slightly above the current market price, and therefore doesn't merit a good investment. As a result, we recommend a hold/sell on Visa.

Appendix: DCF Model Assumptions



Operating expenses exclude one-time items.



Change in working capital includes client incentives and excludes one-time items.

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US treasury rate + equity risk premium; discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.