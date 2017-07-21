Harley-Davidson: A Millennial Dollar Question

Harley-Davidson (HOG) has posted another quarter with weak metrics. The stock is having a torrid time, falling 16.4% year-to-date compared to S&P 500 returns of 10.5%. In a market where there is widespread talk of most stocks either being priced in or being overvalued, can this be an opportunity? I can’t speak about “most” but this one definitely isn’t an opportunity. In this piece I argue against investing in Harley-Davidson by looking at the aspect of millennials spending dollars on Harley-Davidson bikes.

Did Harley really crack the code?

The biggest reason breaking the stock is the purchasing pattern of millennials. Just a year ago, there were headlines that Harley had finally cracked the millennial code. CEO Matt Levatich had said, “We continue to sell more Harley-Davidson motorcycles to today’s young adults than we sold to baby boomers when they were young adults.” But that was always going to be the case when you factor in the total population growth that has occurred since 1964. The Baby Boomer period (1946-1964) had 76 million births. Today’s young adults are comprised of both 55 million people from Gen X (1965-1980), and 66 million millenials (1981-1997). If the rider penetration is even 63% of what it was for boomers, the company would make higher sales to today’s adults. Therefore, the statement made last year was a cleverly constructed factually correct statement by the CEO. But there’s nothing extraordinary about it. Higher sales to today’s young adults is to be expected.

It is difficult to arrive at a definitive conclusion based on available data about the pace at which rider penetration among the millennial population is declining. The company maintains that rider penetration has increased over the last decade. But this is for the whole population and not just the millennials.

The appeal of Harley-Davidson lies in the fact that owners have a lust like feeling towards their bikes that allows the company to charge a premium. It is more than a bike, it’s a club. This is what gives the company an economic moat. The new generation though, is value sensitive. They have seen recession, and they are looking at the rise of robots. Even when they do have money, security takes precedence over extravagant purchase. If the company can no longer get the upcoming generation to break their bank, investors will be staring at a long term problem. I am not saying the moat has eroded, but it could be gradually eroding.

Losing Market Share in an environment of declining industry sales

In the latest earnings call, the company mentioned it had lost market share by 1%. The occasional 1% dip in market share is generally not a huge cause of concern. However, given declining bike industry sales figures and the competitive environment in which the company operates under right now, the company is likely to come under an aggressive discounting attack. But it’s not just competitor’s snapping at its heels, the used bike market trends do not foretell great signs either.

Used bike market trends are worrisome

The used bike market which is an affordable entry point for price-sensitive millennial buyers has taken a hit in pricing recently. The company maintains that weaker pricing in the used bikes market does not adversely impact the new bike pricing because it brings more riders into its fold. But there’s a lack of coherence in this argument. If we look anywhere in the automotive industry or even in the industrial machinery space, a decline in used equipment prices does affect prices of new equipment negatively. I therefore foresee a decline in either volumes or pricing depending on where the company chooses to buckle. Therefore, until a clearer direction emerges which points to Harley-Davidson winning the millennial generation (unlike last year) it would be best to avoid the HOG ticker.

