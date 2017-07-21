Chevron Corporation - Key Forecast Factors For 17% Upside

(Source)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) - Target Price: $120

Despite a positive longer-term message at the March analyst day around growth and FCF generation potential, the transitional nature of 2017 cash flow has been a weight on CVX’s stock, with shares down around 6% since the event. 1Q results served to reinforce this notion, with CFO weaker than 4Q16 despite about $4/bbl oil price uplift. However, as I look to 2H17, I am optimistic that 1Q could mark the low point for CFO (assuming stable oil prices), as net income improves from project ramps and the net income to CFO delta should see a lower headwind from transitory factors. On the latter, the company guided to around $4B of headwinds from equity affiliates, deferred taxes and working capital in 2017, of which 1Q alone was $2.2B. I see the remainder of these headwinds hitting in 3Q, with a neutral outcome in 2H, which could drive a sharp improvement in CFO, FCF and more than 100% dividend coverage in 2H.

Below I walk through each key factor in forecasts, including production, net income, CFO, capex, FCF/dividend coverage and balance sheet metrics. Bottom line, I remain optimistic on CVX with the view that the stock could be worth $120+ by year-end if execution goes well.

Upstream production:

4-9% production growth double in 2017, with more to come in 2018. On its 1Q, CVX maintained its 4-9% production growth guidance for 2017. I currently estimate about 7% y/y growth, before asset sales, in 2017, or 5% after factoring in a 2% headwind from the Bangladesh divestiture. The majority of the volume growth is coming from Gorgon/Wheatstone, where I see production growing from 29 kboe/d in 2016 to 171 kboe/d in 2017E and eventually ramping to 390 kboe/d by 2020E. I also see outsized contribution from Permian assets, seeing production grow from 174kboed in 2016 to 243kboed in 2017E, eventually ramping to 358kboed in 2020E. Recall in 1Q that Gorgon/Wheatstone only contributed 105kboed of production (Wheatstone not yet producing). I see this ramping to 150 kboe/d in 2Q, 200 kboe/d in 3Q and 230 kboe/d in 4Q to get to the full year of 171 kboe/d. All in, I think that this longer-term production growth outlook foots with management’s “Base Plus Shale = flattish” view of the world, with other projects as the driver of any growth, which looks favorable through 2019, driven by Gorgon/Wheatstone and other smaller projects.

Upstream adjusted net income:

Meaningful project tailwinds from Gorgon/Wheatstone in 2017 and 2018. I see CVX’s upstream adjusted net income (i.e. ex-asset sale gains) getting a boost from foreign earnings as the year progresses, primarily due to the continued ramp-up of Gorgon and Wheatstone in the Foreign Upstream sub-segment. Specifically, 1Q upstream adjusted net income was $917mm at a $54/bbl Brent price, but this was with Gorgon running at 50% of capacity and Wheatstone not even up yet. Assuming $55/bbl Brent for the rest of the year, I see 2Q adjusted net income of $1.3B (Gorgon ramp and assumed lack of Fx headwinds), then dipping to $1.0B in 3Q (heavier maintenance and Bangladesh asset sale kick in), but ramping to $1.5B in 4Q17 with a full contribution from Gorgon and the start-up of Wheatstone. As a reminder, CVX has guided to Gorgon/Wheatstone to have a $30/bbl all-in cost structure, more than 2/3 of which (>$20/bbl) is from D&A. Therefore, net income should clearly be positive in a low- $50s/bbl Brent price world, assuming that operations are running consistently (which has admittedly been up-and-down so far). This implies to us that 1Q should be the low point of the year, absent lower commodity prices.

Downstream net income:

2017 aided by better cracks/lower maintenance, with CPChem project tailwinds in 2018. In the Downstream segment, I see opportunity for improvement in 2017 from slightly better refining margins and more limited maintenance. 1Q17 saw modest refining margin uplift, particularly in foreign markets on better fundamentals/easy comps. Meanwhile, 4Q16 had large headwinds from California maintenance ($400mm), which I assume will be lapped in 4Q17. Looking ahead to 2018, I assume some headwinds from asset sales, though the CPChem cracker will be set to ramp up as a partial offset. For now, Chemicals margins are fairly conservative, given the amount of capacity coming online in 2H17 and 1H18 (three major projects).

While 2Q could still be tough, 2H17 should materially narrow. One of the more “squirrely” elements of forecasting CFO for CVX has been the large negatives when going from net income to CFO, particularly deferred taxes, equity affiliates and working capital. Below I breakdown quarterly CFO by segment (adjusted net income plus DD&A), along with these other CFO adjustments. As Brent price has improved from $34/bbl in 1Q16 to $54/bbl in 1Q17, I have seen the “clean” overall adjusted net income plus DD&A increase from $3.7B in 1Q16 to $6.9B in 1Q17, driven by a $2.75B improvement in Upstream, mostly from pricing ($20/bbl at $350mm per $1/bbl to $1.75B) as well as projects (as discussed above) and costs. However, in 1Q17, CVX reported $2.2B in net income to CFO headwinds from affiliates distributions ($650mm), deferred taxes ($560mm) and working capital ($960mm). To be clear, these were all made very clear at the analyst day, where the company guided to $4B in headwinds for FY17. And I expect 2Q may not be much better at ~$1.85B. However, as I move to 2H, I think that many of these trends will reverse, with an expected Tengiz distribution within equity affiliates and a seasonal reversal of working capital. Bottom line, between net income tailwinds and net income to CFO reversals, I think that 2H will look materially better for CVX. Then, with project tailwinds in 2018, I believe that fewer “seasonal” excuses will be required in the pursuit of more consistent quarterly dividend coverage.

Capital spending:

Commitment to a range-bound spending outlook a longer-term positive. For CVX, like most integrated companies, capital spending guidance is at the capital and exploratory expenses (C&E) level, while cash capex is what actually shows up in CFI (net of affiliates spending and exploration expense). Importantly, CVX has guided to C&E remaining between $17-22B through 2020E, highlighting the company’s commitment to a disciplined capital spending approach, even factoring in growth capital for the Permian and Tengiz. I conservatively forecast that C&E will be at the mid-point or higher for the majority of this time period, assuming $55-60/bbl Brent prices, which should give the company latitude to invest growth capital in Tengiz, the Permian and other smaller projects in order to drive some production growth over this time period (albeit in a somewhat lumpy fashion, with Tengiz not set to hit until 2022).

As Brent prices have improved from $45/bbl in 3Q16 to $54/bbl in 1Q17, FCF/dividend coverage has steadily improved for CVX. However, given the net income to CFO headwinds mentioned above, I still see room for FCF improvement in a flat price environment.

Balance sheet:

Should remain at low-end of target range, providing ample flexibility. Similarly to dividend coverage, as Brent prices have improved from $45/bbl in 3Q16 to $54/bbl in 1Q17, leverage has also improved for CVX. I see net debt to LTM CFO improving from 3.0x in 2016 to 1.7x in 2017E, driven by improved CFO at higher prices and with higher production as well as $6.5B in asset sale proceeds. Longer term, I see net debt to CFO of ~1x in 2019-20 at $60/bbl Brent. On the company’s guided net debt to cap metric, I see leverage for more than 20% versus the company’s 20-30% target range (with gross debt to cap of ~23% assuming no debt paydown). CVX’s balance sheet flexibility should provide the company with ample flexibility for modest growth capital spending; and, at higher prices, the company could consider returning more capital to shareholders through buybacks.

