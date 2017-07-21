Home Depot - Don't Panic, Buy

Amazon's influence will not hurt Home Depot and the panic should be used to buy the stock.

On the 20th of July, Sears (SHLD) decided to sell Kenmore-branded appliances via Amazon (AMZN) and Amazon's Alexa. This has put tremendous pressure on companies that were expected to be Amazon-proof. The stock price of America's biggest DIY retailer Home Depot (HD) is down about 4% while I'm writing this.

In this article, I will focus on all reasons why I believe that you want to buy this stock or hold onto it if you are already long. To me, it is great news that Amazon and Sears are pushing the stock down. It gives us a lot to talk about, and it provides us with a great entry point as you will read in this article.

One of the indicators I like to use to follow the activities in the DIY industry are the retail sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies. These tend to predict and guide the stocks of companies in this business quite well, given the nature of these sales. It's all about improvement of homes and retail spending.

Building materials, garden equipment and supplies have had tremendous growth over the last two decades without losing momentum. In January of 1992, companies in this business showed roughly $11 billion worth of sales. This number has tripled to $30.8 billion in April of 2017. This is also the all-time high that should be broken rather sooner than later. These sales have guided Home Depot quite well as you can see below. I show you both the long and mid-term view.

Year-on-year growth numbers are not unimpressive either given the strength and the consistency since the recession.

The average growth rate in 2017 so far comes in at 6.5%, which is an extremely strong number given the outperformance of all retail sales (ex auto) which is currently at 2.4%. Note that there are a few periods of growth. First, the years between 2000 and the pre-recession peak in 2006 and the post-recession numbers which showed explosive growth in 2012. This was also the year when home builders (XHB) showed up to triple-digit stock price growth.

The current growth numbers justify double-digit growth for Home Depot's stock price. The stock has gained about 20% on a year-on-year basis based on the current growth numbers. One of the reasons is that Home Depot has benefited from the trend by being a top-tier DIY store as you can see below.

Revenue growth has been (more or less) equal to the retail sales growth of the building material and garden equipment industry. It is also quite remarkable that the company did not feel the 2014 manufacturing slowdown. There is no clear trend visible other than the consistent growth number around 5%.

Home Depot's net income is even more impressive. 2010 until 2013 showed growth numbers close to 20% with a small decline towards the 10% level after 2015. But it does not stop there. Home Depot has 18% return of assets. This beats all competitors in the DIY business and all major retailers in Wal-Mart's (WMT) discount and variety retail industry.

A lot of it has to do with the fact that the company is highly successful in the online business with 23% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of this year, according to Business Insider. The same article mentions Home Depot's power to use its many locations to speed-up online deliveries and to guarantee customer satisfaction.

I personally do not see the big risk of Amazon at this point. Yes, it's far from perfect that Sears is using Amazon to push its Kenmore appliances. However, Home Depot is well positioned in the online business and has enough capacities to expand on this.

Last, not least, I have to show one very important indicator. Note that I used the retail numbers in this article to guide the stock. Building permits on the other hand are a leading indicator. June showed that building permits increased over 8%. This is a massive tailwind for all companies connected to home building and home improvement.

Home Depot is a 4.2% holding of the construction ETF (ITB) and a better option than most homebuilders during consistent growth without the sign of a growth acceleration trend. Retailers like Home Depot tend to benefit from the difference between building a home and spending money on DIY activities in times of consistent growth.

The graph below proves this. Both 2012 and 2016 (when growth went from negative to positive) showed underperformance compared to construction companies. This should end given the fact that permits growth has settled at 8% while the ITB ETF has priced in almost the entire move.

Conclusion

Home Depot is trading around $147 for the first time since April. The company's business environment has not slowed at all. Retail sales are rising without any growth slowing trends, backed by rather strong leading building permits. Add to that the influence of Amazon which should not impact the company too much, in my opinion, but adds to an interesting entry point.

I like the current price and believe that the company has plenty of room to grow. I do not see secular problems, and the cyclical environment has not turned to contraction. This panic should be used to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.