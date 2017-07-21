Updating Calumet Specialty Products' Quarterly Results

We are updating our thoughts on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) heading into the second-quarter reports. Several recent developments are included: the official company view, crack spreads and RINs, specialty chemicals business performance, self-help, LCM, new product announcements and short interest. At this point, we are also looking for any evidence of positive cash flow, even if it seems small or insignificant. In our view, Calumet has come far enough with its cost savings plus other cash improvements that a real positive cash flow should be visible. This is the single-most important parameter.

Company View

At the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Energy Conference held on June 7, Calumet presented this comment on its first and last main slide section: "Turnaround Story Still in Early Innings - New team management, culture shift, empowered employees, stabilized liquidity and business starting to turn the corner." The declaration made during the quarter represents the first time that the company has publicly and officially stated a position. Prior to this quarter, management hesitated in positively answering questions concerning its financial future viability. The oil market is still filled with deep potholes. For a company to openly advertise a subtle but critical change is extremely meaningful, in our view.

Refining Profits: Crack spreads and RINs

Again repeating Calumet's crack spread effects, the 10-K states, "For the year, the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread averaged roughly $12 per barrel compared to an average of $18 per barrel in 2015 and $17 per barrel in 2014." Calumet uses this method for its comparison: "The Gulf Coast crack spread is calculated using the near-month futures price of NYMEX WTI crude oil, the price of U.S. Gulf Coast Pipeline 87 Octane Conventional Gasoline and the price of U.S. Gulf Coast Pipeline Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel ('ULSD')." We have learned by viewing crack spreads over at least one-year periods that each dollar change is worth $10 million a quarter at high production rates.

During the March quarter, the spread averaged $14. Using data from EIA, the Gulf 2-1-1 averaged slightly above 15.5 versus $14 in the March quarter. Based on crack spreads alone, we expect refining profits at least $15 million greater than the March quarter.

But crack spread is not the only factor defining cash flow from refining. Production rates also affect results. From the last conference call, "Then we have two-plan partial turnaround this year at two of our fuels refineries. Superior is in the 2nd quarter and then Montana in the 2nd half of the year." The Superior refinery represents approximately a third of Calumet's refining capacity. The company did not add additional details. In our mind, it would not last more than 6 weeks and might have been no more than a few weeks. A few weeks' outage might make more sense, being that refineries often take early short outages to add critical changes, such as tie-in points etc., when preparing for longer outages. A 5-15% loss in production versus a 10% gain in crack spread. The two numbers, crack-spread versus operational on-time, seem to predict a neutral cash situation QoQ.

But because asphalt sales also began during the quarter, working capital from asphalt storage in prior quarters will likely decrease in the 2nd quarter. The company spent $50 million to build asphalt inventory last quarter for approximately 1 million barrels. Asphalt margins vary greatly, having ranged between $5 and $10. Cash profits from asphalt might reach $5 million for the quarter.

RINs increased from $0.50 last quarter to $0.60-0.80 in the second, still down significantly from last year. Calumet did not break out the RIN effect in its slides with the 1st quarter results. We suspect any effect was minor either way and will continue to be so. Unless management chooses to break this number back out, we will only discuss the RIN number and not costs.

Sometime during the quarter, the company began drawing down asphalt inventory, freeing working capital. Last quarter's cash bridge slide showed an $80 million increase in working capital, and most of that number was used to build asphalt inventory. We expect working capital to decrease during the 2nd and 3rd quarters, probably mostly in the 3rd. But we still expect a reduction of some kind in the 2nd. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Calumet cash bridge for 1st quarter 2017

Operational Excellence Savings (Self-help)

In the June conference, the company stated, "Plus Captured $20 million in 'self-help' from heavy-up strategy." We expect continued YoY operational improvement during the 2nd quarter of at least a fourth of the yearly total of $60 million, or $15 million.

Cost or Market ("LCM")

Repeating again, "The lower of cost or market rule states that a business must record the cost of inventory at whichever cost is lower - the original cost or its current market price... Net realizable value is defined as the estimated selling price, minus estimated costs of completion and disposal." In the case of increasing inventory value, LCM is positive. The opposite is also true. The company included this statement in a most recent 10-K, "In a period of decreasing crude oil or refined product prices, our inventory valuation methodology may result in decreases in net income. For example, due to the significant decrease in crude oil prices in 2015, we recorded an unfavorable LCM inventory adjustment of $81.8 million."

Last year, its LCM was +$50 million for the year. With crude oil down a modest $2.5/barrel ($48.5 in the June quarter versus $51 in the March quarter), a slightly negative (<$5.0 million) LCM might be expected. We also should note that in our last update, we expected a slightly positive LCM amount. The actual LCM amount reported for the 1st quarter was -$5 million.

New Products

Calumet announced two new products for its specialty business. Both were developed in-house. The first, CALPARTM 4GIII, is the first virgin produced of Group III synthetic base oil in the U.S. The second, Naphthenic transformer oil, meets the International Standard IEC 60296. The stock market reacted quite positively to this announcement, increasing in price from the upper $3 range to near $5. (See Figure 2.) According to CLMT, the TAM (total available market) is several billion.

Figure 2: Market reaction to CLMT new transformer oil product announcement.

Other

A final thought - the short interest has dropped from approximately 3 million to approximate 0.5 million. The gradual downtrend is still in place. The significant short-covering speaks loudly that the perceived market risk of bankruptcy has diminished.

Our Conclusion

For us, the most important number to follow is the cash balance. A slide from last quarter's cash bridge shown in Figure 1 contains two important numbers: $29 million borrowed from the revolver and the almost $80 million increase in working capital. We expect a reversal this quarter. Working capital changes from -$80 million to +$10-20 million with the beginning of seasonal asphalt sales.

In addition, we continue to expect positive self-help savings of approximately $15 million YoY mainly in refining from the heavy-up approach. Since last year's specialty chemical performance YoY is more difficult to compare, we used a QoQ comparison. The company stated that the 2nd quarter would have higher margins than the 1st, as most price increases occurred later in the 1st quarter. We believe the specialty business-adjusted EBIT will be above $50 million.

We expect offsetting cash flows between negative production rates and increased creak spreads. But we might also expect a significant self-help improvement mainly in refining of $15 million.

Our cash balance QoQ is: $50 million Specialty adjusted EBITDA plus $15 million EBITDA for Self-Help plus $37 million refinery adjusted EBIT from last quarter and, again, a neutral adjusted EBITDA from Anchor, or in total $100 million-plus in EBITDA for the 2nd quarter. Our cash bridge becomes $100 million plus $15 million less in working capital minus $30 million for paying down the revolver and minus $20 million in capital spending minus $5 million in miscellaneous expenses, totaling $60 million in net positive cash flow. In reality, without the perfect crystal ball, the cash flow range is most likely bracketed between $40 million and $80 million positive. If we are correct, Calumet is nicely moving in a positive way. We will know for sure at the company's next conference call in August.

We should also note that the Self-Help number is a difficult number to understand. Some of it is additive quarter to quarter and some of it is accumulative, and we view operating income from asphalt and LCM to be minor.

