Cocktail Investing Ep 28: Fireworks Out Of D.C. But VIX Hits Record Lows As Earnings Season Kicks Off

In this week's program, Tematica's investing mixologists, Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins, discuss the week's economic data, relevant political happenings and share where they have spotted a few of the latest Thematic Signals.

The Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has fallen flat, which calls into question the ability to pass the substantive tax reforms upon which market valuations have been based.

The timing of tax reform legislation is looking like it will go head to head with not only when the Congressional Budget Office expects the federal government to hit the debt ceiling but also during the height of 2017 election campaigning.

We continue to see more data pointing to a slowing domestic economy even as the stock market continues to melt higher as we enter 2Q 2017 earnings season. Lenore explains why greater growth opportunities outside the US might offer more attractive returns for investors.

Here at U.S. shores, what to make of new market highs amid stretched valuations and some funky business with the VIX, which as of Thursday has closed six consecutive times below 10.

Our view on why Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) belief that "negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success" is worrisome, and why Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to put serious pressure on Netflix's ability to raise prices.

Despite the focus by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and others on mobile payments and our Cashless Consumption thematic investment theme, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are killing it in China where even panhandlers are using QR codes.

NBC News snuggles up to Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), but we share why Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) latest moves continue to set it apart from other the social media platforms.

Companies mentioned on the Podcast