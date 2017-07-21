BlackBerry Is Correctly Priced - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 20.

Bullish Calls

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): This is a high-quality stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR): Cramer thinks it's fine. He's also in favor of buying Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on the decline.

Bearish Calls

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR): It's just okay, but Cramer prefers to be in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY): "It's got intellectual property, it's got cash, but it doesn't have momentum. I think it's probably correctly priced is the way I would look at that."

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE): This is a profitable company, but its last quarter was not great. Cramer prefers buying Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) over this one, but he wouldn't short The Cheesecake Factory, he noted.

Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV): "No. I mean, we've got enough problems owning onshore, who wants off-shore drilling."

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN): While international growth is strong, Cramer is not sure about the specifics of Triton.

