Unilever Up 43% YTD With More To Come

However, sale of spreads business is the key to unlocking value.

Background

Unilever (UN, UL) released a trading update this morning. Unilever is one of my largest positions in the Concentrated Portfolio and my best performer with 40%+ YTD gains. This is somewhat surprising given that the other components of the portfolio are classic growth stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Paypal (PYPL), Celgene (CELG) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Given its recent run-up and my desire to find alpha beyond the S&P500 I am wondering what return I can expect from Unilever over the next few years

Unilever's recent annual performance

Unilever has generated about 5B EUR of free cashflow for each of 2015 and 2016. Unilever operating income has bounced around $7.5-8.0B EUR per year for the last 4 years. These cash streams are highly diverse and unlikely to collapse. Even if volumes struggle, as they did in Q1 and Q2 of 2017, Unilever has the capability to increase prices. Spectacular, organic growth is not likely but steady, slow, uninterrupted growth is very likely.

The Q2 2017 Update - Business As Usual

3% overall growth was met by price increases as volumes struggled. Unilever can flex its market power muscles as required to meet its growth expectations. This is the reason why investors love Unilever. It's a very predictable and a very diverse business.

But if it's just doing what it normally does why has the share price jumped 40% in 6 months?

Is the 40% price jump rational?

The catalyst for the price appreciation was not organic earnings growth but rather a failed takeover approach from Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and a subsequent major strategic response from Unilever's incumbent management. This strategic response seems to have locked in the 40% gain because of the following execution on the key components of the strategic response:

The spreads business is up for sale. Analysts seem to value it at about 7B EUR. Dividends to be increased by 12%. This item was actioned at the last Q1 trading update. A 5B EUR buyback has been approved for the remainder of 2017. Unilever does not traditionally do much of a buy back… about 0.25B EUR per year. It has retired the share count by about 0.65% per year over last 4 years. The 5B EUR buyback will retire about 2.5-3% of shares at current price levels by the end of 2017. The operating margin is to be increased to about 20% by 2020. It was about 16% at the end of Q1 but has increased to 17.8% by end of Q2. This is great progress in the context of the 20% by 2020 goal, but it is worth noting that Kraft Heinz has an operating margin of 27%! Further upside of 1.5% operating margin improvement should be realized on exiting the spreads business. So I think the 20% operating margin target will easily be exceeded by 2020. Maintain underlying sales growth of 4% to 2020. In Q2, Unilever achieved only 3% underlying sales growth or 3.4% if the spreads business is excluded. This growth was realized by price increases, not volume gains. This was concerning. 3% of sales will be invested into capex with at a high teen ROIC. This will actually see capex drop substantially with the sale of the spreads business: from about 2B EUR to 1.6B EUR.

What does this all mean for 2017?

2017 Sales (excl Spreads) 52.42 Operating Margin 18.00% Operating Profits 9.44 Capex 1.57 2017 FCF estimate 7.86

The market cap of Unilever today is 150B EUR. The enterprise value is about 170B given current assets, total liabilities and proceeds of selling the spreads business.

I believe that Unilever should trade at a 4% FCF yield. On that basis, I think Unilever can still trade up to 200B enterprise value or 180B EUR market cap.

I still see a 15-20% gain from today as plausible by year end if the spreads business is sold before that time. It's bullish but very much within the realms of possibility.

What does this mean in 2020?

Organic growth of 3% from 2018-2020 alongside operating margin expansion from 18% to 21% should see free cashflow increase to 10B EUR by 2020. This would mean a 10% gain per year in price appreciation for each of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Or 30% overall to 2020, excluding the possible 15-20% short term upside gain.

I appreciate there is execution risk in the above but is there really? Consider the following:

Unilever has a very predictable growth trajectory. If volume growth is non-existent, then Unilever just uses its market power to increase prices. Note that I assuming 3% growth in my model and not the 4% strategic planned growth nor the 3.4% growth that was achieved excluding the spreads business.

Kraft Heinz has a 27% operating margin. Unilever is only aiming for 20% and is already near to 18% in less than 6 months. I assume a 1% gain each year to 21% by 2020 in my model.

The main foundation of the plan is selling the spreads business. I believe this will happen at a very attractive prices because the private equity world is awash with huge sums of money that it needs to invest. It's a perfect time to sell this type of asset which can be collateralized with debt. Private equity will love this type of "leveragable" investment that will juice their returns. There will be numerous potential suitors that will bid the price up of this business. Such suitors will be more aggressive with debt compared to Unilever. In addition, this is a business which has been around for 100 years. The spreads business is the oldest part of Unilever. Banks will be falling over themselves to provide debt to private equity buyers.

The recent sale of Reckitt Bensicker's North American food business beyond the guided/expected price lends credibility to my bullish theory regarding the sale of the spreads business.

Conclusion

Given the above I think Unilever will deliver a capital return of around 14-15% per year to 2020.

Combine that with a 2.7% dividend return and you are talking about a 16-18% annual return. There's plenty of life in this seemingly over-priced investment. I will stick with Unilever in the Concentrated Portfolio. I believe it has great alpha potential and fantastic risk-reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL, PYPL, CELG, AMZN, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.