Guilt By Association Is Affecting Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (7/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, July 20.

There are times when certain stocks cannot be owned, "Yet, as is so often with this market, you can't really see the losses on the surface because the money simply rotates from one place to another. It doesn't leave the house," said Cramer. Guilt by association is a problem in these markets and one has to be aware of competition.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had a good last quarter and yet its stock fell on Thursday along with Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). "It sure looked like a buying opportunity given that Home Depot does well as long as long as the price of housing continues to climb, which it has, and there's increasing household formation, which there is," added Cramer.

Then there was news of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) getting into a deal with Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) where it would sell Kenmore appliances on its website and their smart appliances will coordinate with Alexa. "This is the stuff of nightmares to a company like Lowe's or Home Depot, as they derive 11% and 8% of their sales from appliances, respectively. Just like with Costco, all of the analysts quickly defended Lowe's and Home Depot intraday, telling us not to worry. However, just like Costco, it doesn't matter. People sold the stocks anyway" said Cramer.

He thinks that this news should not have weighed on stocks. However, as the overall market did not go lower, money just rotated into other stocks and did not leave the market. Continuing about guilt by association, Cramer said his trust sold the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on the concern that Amazon is on the verge of entering drug market.

"Here's the bottom line: you can take your time and wait until this rotation runs its course, but you need to understand that the 'guilty until proven innocent' taint has been very difficult to shake if your company finds itself in Amazon's sights, which is why it's so difficult to own anything that tries to compete with them," concluded Cramer.

FANG stocks

What keeps the FANG stocks running despite no news? "Is their recent rally just the greater fool theory writ large, where you buy them today, confident that someone will pay even more for them tomorrow simply because they've got momentum? In this particular case, I think the answer is an emphatic no. The truth is that these companies are constantly innovating, always giving you new earnings-additive reasons to buy their stocks," said Cramer.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) just announced a subscription based news product. They are revamping their video capabilities and Instagram is beating Snap (NYSE:SNAP). All these are earnings boosters.

Amazon on the other hand announced a deal with Sears to sell Kenmore's appliances. "Sears, its pathetic partner, doesn't have that much left, but it does have one of the best brand names in appliances. They haven't savaged that. Kenmore's still good. You put Kenmore together with Amazon, you throw in Alexa so you can scream at your washing machine all you want to turn on, and voila, you're off to the races," said Cramer.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted strong growth in international subscribers especially is South Korea after release of Okja. "Right story, right publicity, fabulous knowledge of South Korean culture, all things that the conventional studios reject or just don't even know how to do," added Cramer. Lastly, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced curated news feed app. This will add to their earnings.

"Now, I'm not saying these stocks can't go down. I'm saying that they just keep making news, generating actual events and products that are indeed additive to earnings. Raising-numbers FANG. As long as that continues to happen, these stocks can continue to go higher, and you shouldn't feel foolish for pulling the trigger because they seem to introduce needle movers every single day of the week," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp reported good earnings on Thursday and Nomura reiterated their buy rating on the stock. Cramer interviewed CEO Beth Mooney to know more about their commentary for rest of 2017.

"We see strength in our company, strong balance sheet, and I do believe, if there is some more clarity and some fiscal stimulus added to this economy, that there's almost a coiled-spring effect that has not yet come through in expenditures for capital expenditures or other kinds of business investments," said Mooney.

Their guidance was conservative and is yet to factor in First Niagara merger that closed last year. "We announced today that we hit the $400M cost-saving targets, but that our strategy is very much about executing that, which includes our core momentum, as well as fully realizing the value on First Niagara. At the end of the day, I think we are clear that we have everything we need to be successful and compete, and we do believe First Niagara created good value for our shareholders and was a good use of capital." she added.

They see growth in the coming years but these are early days for revenue synergies. The company also passed the Fed's stress test which allowed them to raise their dividend and buybacks shares.

"The ability to continue to buy back stock and return that capital to our shareholders we believe is a good use of our capital. And if there is more economic stimulus or confidence, Key is always well positioned to take advantage of commercial loan growth trends," she concluded.

CEO interview - Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun helps companies lead e-commerce charge in China by providing them solutions. They help clients like Hagen-Dazs and Nike refine online sales strategies in China. Cramer interviewed CEO Vincent Qiu to know what lies ahead.

Qiu looks at Baozun as a full-service commerce provider. "We are in the middle of a brand and the platform, like Alibaba and Tmall. Today, we are a one-stop solution provider in China, or we can call this full-service," he added.

The company went public in 2015 and they help both small and large brands their e-commerce, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities and charges commission from them. For clients like Nike, they run the entire online operation whereas for customers like Hagen-Dazs, they focus on brand awareness.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is the only Chinese stock Cramer recommends but Baozun is something investors can look into.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

CSX (NYSE:CSX): Cramer prefers to buy Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

FedEx (NYSE:FDX): It's a buy.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD): It's a good conservative Canadian bank.

Travelers (NYSE:TRV): Cramer likes the new CEO. They are buying their own stock. Hold it.

CVS Health (CVH): Amazon could enter drug market and that could hurt CVH.

