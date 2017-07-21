Value Trap: Adient Plc's Contradicting Growth Outlook

Introduction

In late 2016, Centaur Investments published an article covering Johnson Control’s (NYSE:JCI) spin-off, Adient plc (NASDAQ:ADNT). Contrary to the valuation presented in the article, the market valued Adient's shares much higher. The shares were given a boost from the post-election bull market. Further, Adient received optimistic price targets from top analysts and a few favorable articles were published from the investment management community. The company still appears to present a seemingly attractive value opportunity. This article provides an update on Adient, as viewed by Centaur Investments. Investors are encouraged to read the initial article found here. The thesis presented in the initial article remains intact and is now supported further by material evidence which will be defended in this article.

Moreover, new points have been added to the initial thesis that will set the tone for the equity valuation of the company. As before, the valuation segment of this article will examine the company against a few comparable firms. The motive underlying the thesis in this article may be applied to all manufacturers predominantly exposed to the automobile industry.

Business Recap

After completion of a merger between Johnson Controls International and Tyco International (NYSE:TYC), Adient was separated from parent company Johnson Controls in a late 2016 spinoff event. The company is the former automotive seating and interiors business component of the parent. The company operates as a supplier for the automotive industry by offering just-in-time automotive seating and interiors.

Per 8-K filling, Adient is the world's largest automotive seating supplier based on production volumes and benefits from relationships with the largest global auto manufacturers. Adient operates in virtually every area of automotive seating including: seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests, trim covers and fabrics. Adient also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trim and other automotive products. Lastly, Adient manages approximately 230 manufacturing and assembly facilities and has operations in 33 countries.

Thesis

This narrative argument is that the ongoing downturn in retail auto sales appears to indicate that a near-term decline in revenue should be expected for automotive part makers, including Adient. More specifically, Adient faces pressures from slowing automobile manufacturing volumes, increased competition in China, and foreign exchange volatility (i.e. UK sterling slump). Additionally, the impact that sales to niche markets such as passenger aircraft manufacturing and sporting arena seating has been trivial. Sales in these niche markets will be insufficient to offset the automotive industry woes. Macroeconomic indicators further validate the projected downward trend that retail auto sales and automobile manufacturing volumes are likely to continue to follow.

To summarize a few, have a look at the following visuals:

Tightening has been observed in auto lending.

Auto loan origination has been trending lower.

The downward pressure on used vehicle values continues.

As the Fed tightened policy, U.S. auto loan defaults increased.

The latest readings indicate that U.S. consumer sentiment has begun to decline from post-election highs.

The European market for vehicles has not been much better. Purchases of vehicles for the European Union were trivial, judging from the latest reading.

In the UK, following the sharp decline of British pound-sterling, automobile purchases took a plunge as well.

In addition, consumer and business optimism continues to be uncertain for the UK, with some corporations looking to relocate their operations to mainland Europe.

Lastly, in the US auto market, light weight truck sales have started to decline as well.

Retail auto sales contracted during the first six months of the year and there is continued concern regarding downward momentum in used auto values. Further, as noted in the above graphics, some auto lenders have started limiting their exposure to subprime credit borrowers as loan-delinquencies and charge-offs increased in frequency. Auto analyst Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley recently warned of an "unprecedented buyer’s strike” producing additional headwinds to the automotive industry. Esha Dey’s Bloomberg article published in early June noted that the bank had “lowered their U.S. auto sales forecast by millions of units for each year through 2020.”

In the U.S., weak consumer spending has also appeared in retail and food aside from durable goods. When projecting long-term growth for auto sales, this may be something to consider. Additionally, the latest measure for North American auto sales, American auto manufacturers have started to cut back on fleet sales. Rental car companies such as Enterprise Holdings, Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) are important fleet buyers. At Enterprise, Senior Executive Kurt Kohler noted that “signs of declining used-vehicle prices heading into the year prompted Enterprise to narrow its shopping list,” as reported by Wall Street Journal.

The End of Car Ownership

An additional center piece of the short thesis on Adient PLC and peers such as Leer Inc. may be briefly summarized by a June 20th publishing by the Wall Street Journal titled: “The End of Car Ownership.” Most major industry analysts project an overall decline in the total volume of automobiles manufactured over the course of the next few years. Last year (2016) held the record for the highest volume of automobile sales in the United States since the start of recession with volumes totaling 17.55 million vehicles. At the six-month period ending June 30th, the pace in annual sales had slowed to 16.4 million vehicles. Taking a look back at an older note from Barclays, the analyst predicted continued vehicle sales declines as autonomous vehicles and ride-sharing take over.

A few other behavioral factors can also be noted to predict a continued downtrend in automobile manufacturing. Among these are:

Changing consumer behavior and lifestyle preferences towards sustainable transport and ride-sharing; and

low interest in owning automobiles and acquiring a driving license has been observed among youth.

Elaborating on these points, in practical sense, just as nuclear generation capacity has declined around the world - replaced by renewable energy, the internal combustion engine and the automobile driver might eventually be largely displaced as well. Under the pressure of high traffic congestion in the world’s largest transportation hubs, the quantity of vehicles on the road is likely going to be far lower in the long run. The millennial, the x, y, and z generations are showing less interest in owning a vehicle or learning how to drive. Today, human transportation is already only a summon away thanks to companies such as Lyft and Uber. These companies have facilitated travel without the need to fight for a parking spot or deal with automobile-related expenses such as insurance, routine maintenance or unexpected repairs.

It is now more apparent that as auto mobile manufacturing volumes wind down, auto part suppliers are surely to see an adverse impact. Setting these macro headwinds aside for a moment, the cheap valuations among auto manufacturers and part suppliers seem appealing to investors. Upon careful consideration, there is a reason why these valuations are so. A few words of caution: AVOID THE VALUE TRAP.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Opinions

In sum, as financial markets continued to strengthen, negative sentiment has failed to dismay investor optimism. Yet, as of July 1st, 2017, shares of ADNT have failed to move higher despite encouraging price target ratings early on. Adient currently has an average "Buy/Overweight" recommendation from Wall Street Analysts. One major bank that stands out in its outlook for the company is Morgan Stanley, with an "Underweight" recommendation and $40 price target.

While global auto sales are still quite robust, there does appear to be a clear indication of a trend in the direction of automobile sales. If this trend persists, spillovers will present an adverse impact on the sectors exposed to this industry downtrend. Adient’s historically slim margins and material exposure to the automotive industry will pin down the company’s future growth prospects. As the US Federal Reserve continues to raise the target on the Fed funds rate, rising interest rates will likely continue to pressure automobile loan performance and sales volumes.

Now, how does all the information provided in this thesis affect Adient’s market valuation? The explanation is simple; as auto sales continue to fluctuate, shares of Adient are likely to remain at their current valuation unless a positive trend in global auto sales becomes apparent and depreciation in used vehicle prices stabilizes. If indeed auto sales continue to trend lower as the information appears to predict, Adient’s market valuation will surely decline.

Valuation

As the Adient plc discounted cash flow model is revisited, take into consideration the arguments presented in this article up to this point. Before diving into a snapshot of industry comparable companies, some main concerns the company is penalized for are reiterated; these include:

Ongoing and projected global auto sales declines; and

current and future threats from autonomous transport Future accessibility to alternative transport (i.e. bicycles, rides-haring, hyperloops, etc.).

Industry Peers/Comps

The image below contains a list of Adient’s industry peers presented for the reader. It is apparent that Adient is currently valued rather cheaply. A comparison of the company’s operating margin relative to peers reveals one reason for the cheap valuation. The discounted cash flow model and estimated valuation for the company are present next.

Adient plc Valuation Model

In the valuation model above, the expectations for company growth have been lowered. As appropriate, the expected rate of return for the industry and financial markets overall was also lowered. Because of this observation, the discount factor is lower in this model than in the previous models found in the article published on November 2, 2016. In addition, Adient’s shares have been more correlated with the market so the Beta multiple found in the model was adjusted appropriately. The effective tax rate has been higher than initially estimated as well as the cost of debt. The model estimates Adient’s equity valuation to be $3.7 billion with a price target of $40 per share. The valuation indicates there may be approximately 40% downside to this company. This projection is reasonable given ongoing headwinds to the industry and it should be expected that upcoming earnings announcements may provide additional supporting information for investors.

Conclusion

Referencing the initial article one last time, it was mentioned that management had plans to penetrate the market for autonomous vehicles. The article speculated that management would announce production plans for components other than seating and interiors for these vehicles. However, these plans are only an adapted form of the current business operations, now being applied to autonomous vehicles. In other words, Adient’s prospects for autonomous vehicles involves nothing more than a rearrangement of the automobile interior to accommodate the lack of forward-facing seats in future vehicles. This is one of those necessary changes the company needs to make to remain relevant within the industry.

There will be a need to retool factories to accommodate new products along with additional operating expenses which will hold off any positive margin expansions. So, the implementation will come with strings attached; additional research and development spending and capital expenditures. The investor should consider these additional expenses along with the projected decline in automobile production volumes in the long run. The notion here is that free cash flows will likely be slimmer than current expectations. Eventually, the industry should stabilize as newer vehicles replace outgoing legacy autonomous vehicles. At that point, the company growth rate should converge to the projected perpetuity growth rate applied in the model presented here.

In conclusion, there are some positives to the company and some of these have been highlighted by Kingstown Capital in a “Graham and Doddsville” publishing from Columbia University (page 9, issue 28). Making a careful analysis of Adient’s manufacturing scale, it is apparent that the company has economic moat. While the company has some of the worst margins in the industry, however great the company’s moat may be, it appears to be failing to produce economies of scale. Most importantly, the advent of autonomous transport and ride-sharing is a threat to the automotive industry. Given the current market capitalization of the company, investors appear to be unwilling to take serious logic to these threats. While Adient is likely to remain a major player in the industry in the long run, if the industry does indeed shrink, Adient appears destined to remain a value trap for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ADNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.