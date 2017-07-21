Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos just created an Instagram (FB) account, and this was his first post: a drone-shot preview of Blue Origin's new factory, where it will build the "New Glenn" reusable rocket.
Watch Jeff Bezos's Drone-Shot Preview Of Blue Origin's New Factory
