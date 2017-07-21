DineEquity And Its 9% Dividend

Though the dividend is covered by earnings, clarification on a covenant would help.

DineEquity's (DIN) share price has been in a consistent decline. The corporation owns two well-known restaurant franchises: Applebee's and International House of Pancakes (IHOP). Applebee's struggles mightily. Most recent data shows IHOP has been increasing its store count, but its comparable sales have declined into negative territory.

Shareholders continue to be paid a $0.97 dividend, so that the stock currently yields close to 9% per annum. However, with it having lost 43% thus far into 2017, and nearly 19% since May, the payments must have been of little comfort to investors. There would be at least two means for the shares to find support: On value or growth. New leadership, meaning a permanent CEO, could be needed to reignite sales and earnings, so at this time, a better argument could perhaps be made on undervaluation.

However, there could be a serious problem with debt and creditors. Per the corporation's annual report,

Notes are also subject to customary rapid amortization events…including the sum of domestic retail sales for all restaurants being below $3.5 billion on quarterly measurement dates.

Here is most recent quarterly data, with results from one year ago also shown:

So, the sum of sales was below $3.5 billion in 2016 also. Perhaps the most favorable inference would be that there is imprecise wording, or a mistake, in the firm's annual report? Could it be that the covenant pertains to annual sales? Maybe it is only measured after a specific quarter in which there is a seasonal uptick? Another possibility, of course, is that the company, with nearly $1.3 billion in long-term debt, might suddenly announce the need for rapid amortization. The next earnings call is scheduled for August 10th, and the matter could be topical.

DIN Total Long-Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Consequently, though the corporation remains profitable and its earnings support a generous dividend, there appears to be a substantial risk.

An Internet search turns up consistent news that is descriptive of problems that the company is having. Two Applebee's franchises have recently closed in Kansas City, Missouri, the former location of corporate headquarters. Similar stories can be found here and here.

Wages are a separate topic. Upon spending time reviewing the written or broadcast opinions of economists, it can frequently become evident when there is an inclination toward the political left or right. Those who seem to, or overtly, align with the right - not necessarily being held in the highest regard by their peers - can be vocally opposed to using legislation to increase the price of labor.

The argument tends to involve demand: When the costs of a good or service go up, less of it is sought. Several states in the nation have been increasing minimum wages. Three that have been most aggressive are California, Washington, and New York, which have all committed to a target of $15 per hour.

In an informative piece that provides commentary on several issues, including localized attention to Applebee's troubles, Zane Tankel, CEO of Applebee's Franchises of New York complains, claiming that:

The model now that we're heading towards where we had one server for three or four tables, we're moving towards one server for ten tables, eliminating about two-thirds of our labor ultimately," Tankel said. "But it's because of Cuomo, De Blasio, the liberal agenda.

As discussion involves a locale that tends to have media attention toward stocks, and stories about them, it is notable that the hyperlinked interview has no discussion of a casual service restaurant bubble, or even competition. One of the problems confronting DineEquity investors is the presence of firms such as McDonald's (MCD), Five Guys, Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD), and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA).

Development and utilization of technology that replaces workers can be a separate topic. Panera has had a leg up on its competition in that regard. Its digital resources must be one reason that it has been purchased by JAB Holdings.

However, if DineEquity has a similar initiative, it might have been underemphasized. Investors must prefer to hear about this type of thing through some other means than the broadcast lament of a metro president!

The force exerted by Applebee's has been contributing to DineEquity's deceleration. There is no indication of a reversal, or a shift toward growing revenues. If considering the stock on the prospect of undervaluation, caution might be advisable to agreements that are in place, unless there is misinformation in the corporation's annual report.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position may be modified over the next 72 hours