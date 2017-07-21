Mountain Province Diamonds: Diamonds Are Forever

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MPVD) has started to pick up some traction among investors with the release of its quarterly earnings in May 2017. In a market full of volatility and uncertainty, investors naturally gravitate towards real, “safe-haven”, assets. Traditionally those assets were gold, silver, and, of course, real estate. However, with the recent financial crisis still in mind, investors have taken a different view towards self-claimed “safe investments” in real estate. Gold and silver have become political tools that are perceived (though often wrongly so) to be related to the strength of the US dollar.

All these factors make for an interesting case supporting an investment in diamonds. The goal of such an investment would be to protect capital while earning a relatively safe return over the long term.

MPVD is a diamond mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its major asset is a 49% partnership with De Beers in the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine Project in the Northwest Territories. As described in the company’s reports:

"Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine and projected to produce an average of 4.5 million carats a year over a 12 year mine life. The Gahcho Kué Project consists of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which have a probable mineral reserve of 34.3 million tonnes grading 1.57 carats per tonne for total diamond content of 53.7 million carats."

As investors look for other ways to hedge political and market risk, diamonds should be a part of that diversification.

The company has provided a detailed breakdown of the results of the first few sales:

Sale 1 Sale 2 Sale 3 Sale 4 000s of carats sold 96 231 195 148 Gross proceeds (US$) $6,423 $16,484 $14,794 $12,729 Revenue/carat (US$) $67 $71 $76 $86

When we take into account that these are the first four sales from a new name in the marketplace, they are quite impressive.

To arrive at some kind of price point, allow us the freedom for some very rough “uncut” analysis of possible future cash flows.

Let’s start with their numbers, 53.7M carats.

A worldwide average price for rough diamonds is by definition not an exact number. After some mining, we saw numbers like $80, $92.5, and $117. Again, none of these is taken as the absolute number. Many factors come into play here, such as diamond quality, size, production volume, geographic location, and supply/demand forces. Nevertheless, for our back-of-the-envelope exercise, it will suffice. At an average of $96.5 per carat X 53.7M carats, we get $5,182M. We know not to trust numbers like that, so a discount representative of a variety of risk factors must be applied. In our example, we calculate a 25% haircut to arrive at $3,886.5M.

This represents the future value of the mine after some generalized analysis. Now it is a simple discount of cash flows. In our model, we are strictly working with the average carat production per year (about 4.5M) for the life of the mine. In reality, the mine will produce less in the most recent years and ramp up production and efficiencies as time goes on. While more will be produced in the future, those future cash flows discounted in the present will be worth less. In order to simplify the calculation, we simply stick with the averages all the way through the 12-year estimated life of the mine. However, we do increase the discount applied to each year, as it gets further out in the future.

Year 1 $323,878,125 1 Year 2 $304,445,438 0.94 Year 3 $267,911,985 0.88 Year 4 $219,687,828 0.82 Year 5 $166,962,749 0.76 Year 6 $116,873,924 0.7 Year 7 $74,799,312 0.64 Year 8 $43,383,601 0.58 Year 9 $22,559,472 0.52 Year 10 $10,377,357 0.46 Year 11 $4,150,943 0.4 Year 12 $1,411,321 0.34 Present Value $1,556,442,054

When calculated out, we have $3,886,537,500/12 Years = $323,878,125. This represents Year 1 in our time series. In Year 2, we will apply a 6% discount, which will be applied subsequently throughout the 12 Years.

With a Present Value of:

$1,556,442,054/160,174,000 (shares outstanding) = $9.72 per share.

Due to our generalized approach to these calculations, a further discount (35%) is applied to arrive at a safe valuation. $9.72 X .65 = $6.32 per share is our price target for the ensuing 8- to 12-month period. With the current price at $3.65 (up 7% at the time of writing this), that is an implied gain of ~70%.

Catalysts for MPVD:

The mine has reached commercial production on time. The mine is located in geopolitical and mining friendly Canada. MPVD is partnered with best-in-class De Beers. These calculations ignore the price impact of "fancies and specials" which naturally represent a smaller volume but are of much higher quality and therefore price per carat. MPVD has included some of these sales in its chart above. Sales are increasingly being made to repeat customers. At the end of January, the rate was 57%; by May repeat buyers represented 73% of customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPVD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.